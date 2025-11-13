Jeffrey Epstein confirmed the authenticity of the Andrew/Virginia Guiffre photo

Yesterday, the House Oversight Committee did a huge document dump in association with their ongoing effort to release the Epstein files to the House floor. In the past 24 hours, people have been consumed with the revelations contained in this cache of emails to and from Jeffrey Epstein. Obviously, the main focus is on what Epstein was saying about Donald Trump. But there’s plenty of new emails to and about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (aka Prince Andrew). In 2011, just before the Mail published the infamous photo of Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell and Virginia Giuffre, there was a flurry of emails between Andrew, Epstein and Ghislaine as they were all coordinating and doing damage control for one another. Years later, Epstein mentioned to a third party that the photo is real though, which blows up a years-long campaign from Andrew to throw suspicion on the pic.
New messages revealed in the Epstein Files have done something Prince Andrew has spent years trying to avoid: they casually confirm, in Jeffrey Epstein’s own words, that the infamous photograph of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre was real.
In newly published exchanges, the disgraced financier urges a journalist to dig into Giuffre’s background while coolly conceding, “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”
For all the noise Andrew and his defenders have generated about “fakes” and “forgeries,” Epstein, when it actually mattered, treated the image as banal fact, just one more souvenir from his sordid carousel of VIPs and young women.
That blasé acknowledgment destroys Andrew’s marathon effort to discredit the picture. The photo first emerged in 2011, in a Sunday tabloid: a teenage Virginia Roberts, as she then was, bare midriff, Andrew’s arm around her waist in Ghislaine Maxwell’s London townhouse, Maxwell smirking in the background. From the moment it appeared, the image became the defining image of the scandal. However often Andrew’s camp insisted he had no recollection of ever meeting her, the photograph stared back.
By the time Epstein was rearrested in 2019, Andrew’s advisers were in full damage-limitation mode, and the photo was enemy number one. Briefings to friendly newspapers began pushing the idea that it might be a fake. Friends tried to feed me a faintly comic talking point: the duke’s fingers, they said, were far “chubbier” in real life than in the picture, where his hand on Giuffre’s waist looked oddly slim. Andrew’s sausage-like digits were presented as a kind of biometric alibi.
As Giuffre went on television to insist the photograph was real and describe the night it was taken, media organizations hired photographic experts to pore over pixels, shadows, reflections in the window and the cheap camera flash. Their conclusions were awkward for Andrew: there was no obvious sign of manipulation, no smoking-gun glitch. The more his supporters fretted about knuckles and lighting, the more the whole operation looked like a classic palace tactic; not disproving the picture, merely fogging it with doubt.
Sykes is correct, there has been a ham-fisted, years-long effort led by Andrew to try to “discredit” the photo in any way possible. It might seem obvious to us now in 2025, but Andrew sent out his allies and fixers to cast doubts on all of it, especially the photo. I also believe that Andrew’s position in the family had become untenable in recent months specifically because the Windsors (not to mention the British government) had some inkling about how many times Andrew appears in the emails and the Epstein files. Of course, I think Virginia’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, had a lot to do with it too.
Where there is darkness the light will shine! For the pedo Andrew it seems to be glaring!
The shining light shows what a liar he has been about this whole thing.
So the question is, what will the palace and the UK government do about this?
They must know not taking this more seriously (and not being called “Prince” and having to move from one mansion to a maybe-smaller mansion is not “taking this seriously”) is a very bad look.
Like, complicit/protecting pedophiles look.
he also apparently met with epstein (and trump) in 2019?
That is the most interesting revelation of all, considering that gem from Andrew’s BBC interview where he said it was “a mistake” to meet with Epstein in the park “one last time.” And that he had “cut all contact.”
“…his supporters fretted about knuckles and lighting”
When did he have supporters? Besides his mother and his sketchy-ass ex who had just as much to win or lose through the Epstein connection as he did? Are they counting people who can’t stand him, but still wanted invites to those sweet, sweet hunting parties (the ones where they hunted ANIMALS, I mean. Not the ones that involved disgusting acts with children)?
He still has supporters among a lot of royalists who claim this is a witch hunt and it shouldn’t matter. Lots of victim blaming going on and “why are they only picking on Andrew, look at the Americans instead!”
His supporters: the press, the royal family, British government, an alarming number of Brits going on about how the age of consent in the UK is 16 so it’s perfectly fine for Andrew to sleep with her. (It’s still rape even if she’s of age because she’s a trafficking victim).
Ugh, I genuinely had no idea that he had any significant support base. And it’s not even that I believed that everybody would hate him just for being a pedophile — I mean, there’s a terrifying number of sick f–k conservative men who want to lower the age of consent here in the US, after all, so that no longer shocks me. I guess I just figured that his shitty entitled man-child personality would have repelled anyone without blood ties to him.
Nice to see it confirmed I guess even though it was obvious. All the money and effort Andrew must have spent trying to paint Virginia as a liar and that picture as fake. Andrew is such lying scum, jeez.
The effort by Andrew Windsor to discredit the photo always screamed consciousness of guilt. It was just a photo such as many celebrities take with members of the public. By itself, it proves nothing except he met her. But he raised the importance of the photo by making such a bfd about it, trying to persuade people it was a fake when it obviously wasn’t. Self own.
The authenticity of the picture is long established, forensic experts confirmed that in court. But it’s nice to have the info out in the public again for all the derangers on salty island.
But, but Harry and Meghan went to a party the day before a holiday in another country! Scandal! How kind of the royals to protect their pervert relative from the actions of his own consequences.
So when exactly is he getting arrested?
… something I’m pretty sure everyone already knew? We also knew that Andrew and Ghislaine lied through their teeth repeatedly. Of course it’s real.
I’m currently reading Virginia’s autobiography…it is DEVESTATING & she NEVA had a chance from childhood and I’m STILL in the chapters when she was a child!😱
The British press is reporting this as if we all didn’t know a long time ago that the photo was real. Didn’t the FBI say that the photo was not fake? The British press should be calling for Andrew to rrstify before Congress and to talk to the police. The press and the Palace believe that “stripping” Andrew of his title is the end of this story and that William is protected from this scandal.
This photo with that grinning demon in the back and the little girl about to be served up is very upsetting to me.