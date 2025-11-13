The US Mint officially stopped production on American pennies this week

Currency experts always said this would happen, but I never believed it would happen in my lifetime: the American penny is dead. The discontinuation of the penny has been abrupt to the point where I’m not even sure most Americans know it’s already happened. Maybe you’ve already seen it at some fast-food places if you’ve paid in cash – they’re starting to be weird about exact change, and if your change is only a few cents, they ask if you even want it. That’s because businesses dealing mostly or partially in cash have been trying out the penny-free transition in the past month. This week, the US Mint in Philadelphia struck the country’s last “new pennies.”
The U.S. Mint on Wednesday ended production of the penny, a change made to save money and because the 1-cent coin that could once buy a snack or a piece of candy had become increasingly irrelevant. The last pennies were struck at the mint in Philadelphia, where the country’s smallest denomination coins have been produced since 1793, a year after Congress passed the Coinage Act. Officials said the final few pennies would be auctioned off.
“God bless America, and we’re going to save the taxpayers $56 million,” U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said just before hitting a button to strike the final penny.
Pennies remain legal tender, but new ones will no longer be made.
The last coin to be discontinued was the half-cent in 1857, Beach said.
President Donald Trump ordered the penny’s demise as costs climbed to nearly 4 cents per penny and the 1-cent valuation became somewhat obsolete. Billions of pennies remain in circulation, but they are rarely essential for financial transactions in the 21st century economy.
“For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents,” Trump wrote in an online post in February. “This is so wasteful!”
Still, many people have a nostalgia for them, seeing them as lucky or fun to collect. And some retailers voiced concerns in recent weeks as supplies ran low and the end of production drew near. They said the phase-out was abrupt and came with no government guidance on how to handle transactions. Some rounded prices down to avoid shortchanging shoppers. Others pleaded with customers to bring exact change. The more creative among them gave out prizes, such as a free drink, in exchange for a pile of pennies.
“We have been advocating abolition of the penny for 30 years. But this is not the way we wanted it to go,” Jeff Lenard of the National Association of Convenience Stores said last month.
Yeah, that last part is what kills me – the penny issue has been around for so many years, and everyone knew that the “cost” to manufacture a penny exceeded the worth of the penny itself. And yet… it happened so suddenly, and people and businesses were and are unprepared. Many people still use pennies, at least I do. I’m Xennial – I carry cash and pay with cash for smaller purchases. Plus, I’m a low-key numismatist (coin collector) so I have jars of pennies and all kinds of coins around. I do wonder what this is going to do for penny collectors specifically. I guarantee that many collectors have already started hoarding pennies. Pennies from the last manufactured batches will be highly collectible as well.
Photos courtesy of IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Claudio Divizia/Avalon.
The NYT cracked me up with their comment that the penny is known to provide 24 hours of luck when found on the ground, but this has never been proven in a double-blind scientific study.
I am amazed its latest so long considering those costs. In New Zealand they haven’t had 1 and 2 cent coins since 1990.
I had no idea this was happening, lol.
I’m Gen X, so when I was a kid pennies could actually be useful. You stored them up until they amounted to a quarter, which would buy you a candy bar or something. I have quite a few floating around my house right now, I imagine.
RIP pennies. I will forever be nostalgic for you.
I used to think that the luck only kicked in when it had your birth year on it!
It’ll be a bit of an adjustment, and I’ll probably keep all the Pennie’s I have and find from now on, but other countries managed to get through this with apparently only minor bumps so I’m sure it’ll be fine. Strange to think that they’ll have to explain penny candy to kids as “yeah, something used to be that cheap, and also here’s what a penny is”
I don’t remember when Canada quit the penny. What I DO remember is an article about how, due to rounding, the consumer could end up paying up to $200-$300 more per year!
I use cash often. If I’m buying, say, a sandwich, the food comes from the food budget (debit card) but the tip comes from my personal spending (cash). It’s a budgeting method that works well for me (ADHD). I keep a cash stash in my emergency kit. When the lights go out, cash is king, as debit and credit cards won’t work. When someone’s machine is on the fritz, cash is best. Finally, we still have some old-school shops in our neighbourhood (my butcher, shoe mender and hair cutter) who ONLY accept cash. So yes, nostalgia for the penny is real, as is the potential for an increase in consumer costs if we were a cash only society in full. If managed judiciously though, it’s still easy to manage and maneuver around.