Did Netflix pass on buying Prince Harry & Meghan-produced ‘Cookie Queens’?

Something to keep our eye on in the coming days: whether Cookie Queens gets bought or gets a distributor at Sundance. I’ve been looking around and I can’t find anything about it, which is very odd. Last weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Sundance Film Festival. Prince Harry and Meghan turned up to at least two events for Cookie Queens, and Meghan spoke to all of the trade papers (Deadline, Hollywood Reporter and Variety) to promote the documentary about Girl Scouts selling cookies. Every Sundance review of Cookie Queens has been great, and many festival-goers have called it one of the best films of this year’s festival. But there have been no reports of the doc being bought. The Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential newsletter slid this little item in:

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was trying to sell a documentary that he produced with his wife, Meghan, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The streaming giant Netflix, which has a ‘first-look’ deal with the couple, is said to have turned down the film, Cookie Queens, about Girl Scouts.

This has not been confirmed anywhere else. Of course, no sale or distributor has been confirmed whatsoever. My guess is that the Mail is assuming that Netflix passed because something something Harry and Meghan’s first-look deal! While H&M are executive producers, it was probably the director’s call to take this to Sundance and see the reaction.

Additionally, the Express is crying about Harry and Meghan “using their titles” for their producer credits on the documentary. They’re apparently listed as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” in the credits. OMG, you mean they used their f–king names? How dare they!!

And the award for cutest documentary of Sundance 2026 goes to COOKIE QUEENS. This adorable behind-the-scenes look at four ambitious young girls striving to become top-selling "Cookie Queens" is lighthearted and endlessly charming.