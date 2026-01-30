Did Netflix pass on buying Prince Harry & Meghan-produced ‘Cookie Queens’?

Something to keep our eye on in the coming days: whether Cookie Queens gets bought or gets a distributor at Sundance. I’ve been looking around and I can’t find anything about it, which is very odd. Last weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Sundance Film Festival. Prince Harry and Meghan turned up to at least two events for Cookie Queens, and Meghan spoke to all of the trade papers (Deadline, Hollywood Reporter and Variety) to promote the documentary about Girl Scouts selling cookies. Every Sundance review of Cookie Queens has been great, and many festival-goers have called it one of the best films of this year’s festival. But there have been no reports of the doc being bought. The Daily Mail’s Palace Confidential newsletter slid this little item in:

Meanwhile, Prince Harry was trying to sell a documentary that he produced with his wife, Meghan, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah. The streaming giant Netflix, which has a ‘first-look’ deal with the couple, is said to have turned down the film, Cookie Queens, about Girl Scouts.

[From The Mail]

This has not been confirmed anywhere else. Of course, no sale or distributor has been confirmed whatsoever. My guess is that the Mail is assuming that Netflix passed because something something Harry and Meghan’s first-look deal! While H&M are executive producers, it was probably the director’s call to take this to Sundance and see the reaction.

Additionally, the Express is crying about Harry and Meghan “using their titles” for their producer credits on the documentary. They’re apparently listed as “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex” in the credits. OMG, you mean they used their f–king names? How dare they!!

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

9 Responses to “Did Netflix pass on buying Prince Harry & Meghan-produced ‘Cookie Queens’?”

  1. Visa Diva says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Cookie Queens would the a good fit for National Geographic channel. Their streaming has a lot of documentaries

  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Pure speculation by the gutter rats. It’s what they are hoping for and nothing else. I thought the Sussexes were so irrelevant to them but you would never know that by all the press they get from them.

  3. Chaine says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:49 am

    I haven’t grasped from the coverage if the target audience this movie is for adults or children , or both? Is it supposed to be cute family fare that you go see with your own Girl Scout? I mean maybe that makes a difference in the marketability and where it will end up. I don’t have kids, was never a Scout, and I just cannot see myself sitting through a whole movie about children selling cookies, maybe if it was a 15 minute short feature but it sounded like it’s a whole movie length?

    • Dee(2) says:
      January 30, 2026 at 9:05 am

      Probably both, and people who are just interested in documentaries in general. I never played baseball, and actually find the sport pretty boring to watch but I loved Ken Burns’ documentary on the history of it. So probably have a pill for people that were girl scouts, people who just want to know the intricacies behind it, people who love girl scout cookies, and people who just like overcoming adversity types of stories.

  4. Dee(2) says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:51 am

    I’m sure it’ll get picked up. It’s a pretty appealing topic, and seems to have garnered a lot of interest. This is just another example of anything Harry and Meghan doing having to break records, and achieve feats that no one else has ever achieved timewise or success wise, or they are complete and utter failures.

  5. Me at home says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:52 am

    Doesn’t it take a couple of days or weeks to negotiate a deal like this?

  6. Jais says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:54 am

    It seemed well-regarded coming out of Sundance so I imagine it’ll land somewhere. This seems like a jumping to conclusion assumption.

  7. Amy Bee says:
    January 30, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Well they do have a first look deal now. Is the DM going to say that Harry and Meghan are failures if this movie goes to another streamer?

