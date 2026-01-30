There are rumors about Brooklyn Beckham writing a Spare-esque memoir

The Beckham family has been openly feuding for nearly a year, with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on one side, and David and Victoria Beckham on the other. What’s slightly interesting to me is that David and Victoria’s professional lives haven’t been affected whatsoever. It’s almost as if they’ve been dealing with conflict, scandal and gossip for decades and they thrive even harder when they’re in the middle of a controversy. David was recently knighted by King Charles; Victoria was just knighted in France; Victoria and David’s many businesses are going well, especially David’s ownership stake in Inter Miami. The Mail reports that David just signed a new 20-year deal with Interparfums to create more fragrances under his brand. I imagine that’s super-lucrative too, just add it all onto the big pile of money.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola seem content to simply get their side of the story out there, and to continue to explain why they’ve gone no-contact with Brooklyn’s parents. Now would be a good time for both of them to announce some new projects or contracts too, but maybe they don’t have anything to announce at the moment. When Brooklyn made his big statement and posted it on his Instagram Stories for free, many noted that Brooklyn could have sold his story or sat down with Oprah or something. Well, now there’s a rumor that Brooklyn plans to write a Spare-esque memoir too. Not only that, but Nicola and Brooklyn are apparently vacationing at one of Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s favorite hotels.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola have been seen together as they enjoy a relaxing break at Prince Harry and Meghan’s favourite hotel. The couple, who are at the centre of a rift with Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, were seen strolling in the grounds of the historic San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California. The luxury hotel, which has bungalow rooms priced from £2,245 to £9,069 a night, has been previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a venue to give tell-all interviews. The fact that social media chef Brooklyn, 26, and actress Nicola, 31, are staying there once again illustrates parallels between the two couples who have both fallen out with relatives. Harry, 41, famously used the grounds of the hotel as a backdrop for his bombshell CNN interview with Anderson Cooper before the release of his book Spare in January 2023. Meghan, 44, was also interviewed by Variety and posed for a photoshoot for the magazine at the hotel in October 2022 when she spoke of how she shared a ‘warmth’ with the late Queen. The presence of Brooklyn and Nicola at the ranch will inevitably lead to speculation about major similarities between him and Harry who is all but estranged from the Royal Family. Both were raised with incredible privilege, went on to marry strong-minded actresses in Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz, and quit the UK to live in California. They have now also both very publicly bemoaned the ‘control’ and restrictions of growing up in their respective families. Brooklyn’s visit to the spot used by Harry to promote his ghostwritten memoir has also fuelled suggestions that the England football legend’s son is considering writing his own book. Sources have revealed that Brooklyn now has a deal ‘firmly in play’ to write a book in the style of Harry’s Spare, revealing the difficulties of growing up as part of the Beckham brand and his fall out with his celebrity parents. He is said to have noted how Spare sold more than 3.2million copies worldwide and became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began. A source said: ‘He’s seen how well the book did for Harry… Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That’s not a coincidence.’

I mean… Brooklyn is already a published author. As many probably remember, Brooklyn published a coffee table book full of his “photography” and “musings.” It was universally panned. If he writes a memoir (or one is ghostwritten for him), there would be some interest, depending on what he spilled. But I don’t think he’s going to write a memoir or anything like that. I could see a tell-all interview on American television, perhaps. But I just doubt that he’ll go Full Spare. Now, all that being said, Brooklyn and Nicola really seem to be encouraging the comparisons with Harry and Meghan. The British tabloids are eating it up.