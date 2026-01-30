There are rumors about Brooklyn Beckham writing a Spare-esque memoir

The Beckham family has been openly feuding for nearly a year, with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz on one side, and David and Victoria Beckham on the other. What’s slightly interesting to me is that David and Victoria’s professional lives haven’t been affected whatsoever. It’s almost as if they’ve been dealing with conflict, scandal and gossip for decades and they thrive even harder when they’re in the middle of a controversy. David was recently knighted by King Charles; Victoria was just knighted in France; Victoria and David’s many businesses are going well, especially David’s ownership stake in Inter Miami. The Mail reports that David just signed a new 20-year deal with Interparfums to create more fragrances under his brand. I imagine that’s super-lucrative too, just add it all onto the big pile of money.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola seem content to simply get their side of the story out there, and to continue to explain why they’ve gone no-contact with Brooklyn’s parents. Now would be a good time for both of them to announce some new projects or contracts too, but maybe they don’t have anything to announce at the moment. When Brooklyn made his big statement and posted it on his Instagram Stories for free, many noted that Brooklyn could have sold his story or sat down with Oprah or something. Well, now there’s a rumor that Brooklyn plans to write a Spare-esque memoir too. Not only that, but Nicola and Brooklyn are apparently vacationing at one of Prince Harry & Duchess Meghan’s favorite hotels.
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife Nicola have been seen together as they enjoy a relaxing break at Prince Harry and Meghan’s favourite hotel. The couple, who are at the centre of a rift with Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria Beckham, were seen strolling in the grounds of the historic San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California.
The luxury hotel, which has bungalow rooms priced from £2,245 to £9,069 a night, has been previously used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a venue to give tell-all interviews.
The fact that social media chef Brooklyn, 26, and actress Nicola, 31, are staying there once again illustrates parallels between the two couples who have both fallen out with relatives. Harry, 41, famously used the grounds of the hotel as a backdrop for his bombshell CNN interview with Anderson Cooper before the release of his book Spare in January 2023. Meghan, 44, was also interviewed by Variety and posed for a photoshoot for the magazine at the hotel in October 2022 when she spoke of how she shared a ‘warmth’ with the late Queen.
The presence of Brooklyn and Nicola at the ranch will inevitably lead to speculation about major similarities between him and Harry who is all but estranged from the Royal Family. Both were raised with incredible privilege, went on to marry strong-minded actresses in Meghan Markle and Nicola Peltz, and quit the UK to live in California. They have now also both very publicly bemoaned the ‘control’ and restrictions of growing up in their respective families.
Brooklyn’s visit to the spot used by Harry to promote his ghostwritten memoir has also fuelled suggestions that the England football legend’s son is considering writing his own book. Sources have revealed that Brooklyn now has a deal ‘firmly in play’ to write a book in the style of Harry’s Spare, revealing the difficulties of growing up as part of the Beckham brand and his fall out with his celebrity parents. He is said to have noted how Spare sold more than 3.2million copies worldwide and became the fastest selling non-fiction book in the UK since records began.
A source said: ‘He’s seen how well the book did for Harry… Same publisher. Same idea of finally telling your truth. That’s not a coincidence.’
I mean… Brooklyn is already a published author. As many probably remember, Brooklyn published a coffee table book full of his “photography” and “musings.” It was universally panned. If he writes a memoir (or one is ghostwritten for him), there would be some interest, depending on what he spilled. But I don’t think he’s going to write a memoir or anything like that. I could see a tell-all interview on American television, perhaps. But I just doubt that he’ll go Full Spare. Now, all that being said, Brooklyn and Nicola really seem to be encouraging the comparisons with Harry and Meghan. The British tabloids are eating it up.
So because he stayed at the hotel that Harry gave the Oprah interview he is going to write a spare like book? That seems to be a bit of a stretch. Maybe he at some point down the road he will give a tell all interview but I don’t see that happening too soon.
I doubt they’re content about how this has been playing out. With all the memes, AI slop jokes, throwback pics etc…Victoria has almost never been as popular. I don’t think this is what they wanted or expected at all.
I’m saying this without the intent to discredit their feelings: of course Nicola is encouraging the comparison with Meghan and Harry. We all suspected that the more famous surname then hers was part of why she chose to marry Brooklyn. She loves the attention they’ve been getting from this. She is internaional news now. I’m curious if she agrees to have kids with him to keep the momentum going with an estranged grandparents edition or she bolts before that once this story fades out. Again, I’m not saying she and B weren’t wronged by V and D.
At least the British press is admitting that Harry’s book was extremely successful. I’m not sure Brooklyn Beckham is big enough to get similar book sales.
My gawd can they just stay quiet and live a private life. Nobody cares about him and his MAGA unlaws.
I am no fan of the Beckhams, but MAGA are far worse.
Not so sure it’s Brooklyn and Nicola talking up supposed parallels with Meghan & Harry, the British media are all too eager to make these facile and lazy parallels themselves as clickbait.
Sure, from afar the situations seem similar, but you don’t have to look too closely to find big differences. Meghan and Harry had real achievements before the split, Meghan as ensemble cast member of a successful TV series and women’s advocate, Harry as a 10-year military vet with 2 tours in the Afghanistan war. The intensity of the media assault against M&H is off the charts compared to B&N. With M&H, media racism and misogynoir played a key role. And there is intense sibling rivalry (though I sense there may be that too with Brooklyn and his brothers).
The common thread seems to be media-obsessed parents that hang their children out to dry. But stating that Brooklyn is Harry 2.0, as some media outlets have been claiming, is just plain silly.
“You, Sir, are no Jack Kennedy.”
Enough already. Harry is a decorated veteran, had suffered a cataclysmic tragedy, was hounded by press, and used his well-funded existence to create worldwide charities for veterans and the poor. That’s a story.
Brooklyn – what? Who cares aside from gossip about his parents? He doesn’t have a story – it would be all about his parents. And same for Nicola.
His rant ended with him saying all they wanted was privacy. Have at it, kid.
Yeah, there is really no comparison. The Beckhams are British? You can’t even say “well they have powerful media ties” since Nicola’s family does as well.
Harry and Meghan were the victims of a racist smear campaign backed by an ancient and extremely influential institution.
Brooklyn and Nicola are two rich nepo-babies who are having family issue with one side of the family. The situations are not comparable. And we can tell they aren’t comparable because of how often B&N have been running to the press and using social media to get their side out – something H&M were never really allowed to do in real time and when they did tell their side, they did it very deliberately through Oprah, their docuseries and Spare.
Spare was a bestseller because of interest in the royals, from both royalists and nonroyalists alike. Who really cares about Brooklyn besides gossip sites? Everyone I knew had an opinion on the h&M situation. No one I know is even talking about Brooklyn besides Page Six and here.
This sounds like pure tabloid speculation. I’m glad Brooklyn escaped the talons of a clueless self-absorbed mother who thought it was a good look to slut-drop him in public, but other than that he doesn’t have much adversity to write about yet, unlike Harry. And he looks happy in pix surrounded by the Peltz brothers, all SEVEN of them! I doubt Papa Peltz would green light a tell all. BTW Nicola is too skinny. He needs to start feeding her some of those calorie bombs he cooks up.
No disrespect to nepo-babies Brooklyn and Nicola, but if anything, comparing Harry and Meghan to them feels more like a yet another unsubtle dig at Harry and Meghan…
No offense to Brooklyn, but he just does not seem that … deep. Even a ghostwriter would have a hard time spinning a whole book out of this twenty-something dilettante’s travails going from the lap of luxury to the embrace of even greater luxury.
I mean I wana visit San Ysidro ranch too. Isn’t that where Haley steinfeld and Josh Allen got married? Where do Brooklyn and Nicola even live, LA?