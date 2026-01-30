Times: Andrew Windsor might not have to move into Marsh Farm after all

About a week ago, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen in Norfolk, checking out his new digs on the Sandringham Estate. King Charles has reportedly earmarked Marsh Farm for Andrew, following Andrew’s unroyaling and general disgrace. As I’ve said, the photos of Marsh Farm make it look quite charming, like an ideal little English country cottage for a retired man. Well, when Andrew visited Marsh Farm last week, he was apparently quite distraught. He thinks it’s undignified that he’s being made to downsize this much, and he simply does not like the state of Marsh Farm. Meanwhile, Charles is personally financing a major renovation and overall of the property, but it’s still not good enough for this depraved a–hole. Well, the Times has a new piece about the sorry state of Andrew just ahead of his 66th birthday. Some highlights:
Andrew might not get much money out of the Crown Estate: Stripped of his royal and heraldic titles, he is preparing to move out of his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor as a damage assessment works to ascertain what, if anything, he will receive back from his original £8.5 million downpayment on the property. The Times understands that the Royal Collection Trust has removed priceless artwork from the walls of Royal Lodge, transferring them to a bonded warehouse in London for storage while they await a new home.
Marsh Farm & Wood Farm: The King has earmarked Marsh Farm at Sandringham for him and, to speed up the process, has made it clear that Andrew will have an “interim house” while it is being restored. This could be Wood Farm, a secluded, five-bedroom home on the estate, that was used as Prince Philip’s private home after his retirement in 2017. Despite extensive work beginning on Marsh Farm, however, it is understood that even this is now in doubt. A huge security overhaul is required to make it safe for Andrew. Builders have been working to install secure gates and alarm systems, but the former duke is understood to be unhappy with the arrangement, and others have questioned how appropriate the accommodation is for such a high-profile figure. Meanwhile, pest control officers were seen at the house amid reports of a mole problem within the grounds. It means that the King may be forced to relent and find another property for his brother at Sandringham.
Andrew still has supporters: He has a few loyal friends and some sources close to the royal family suspect that Charles’s steely approach may have been too tough. Andrew’s other siblings, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal, have stayed in touch with Andrew even when communication lines have been cut with the King. While the Prince and Princess of Wales have supported the King in stripping Andrew of his titles and home, it is understood that they have both shown their concern in private regarding Andrew’s wellbeing.
Andrew & Fergie should have left Royal Lodge a year ago: There are those close to the process who feel it might all have been simpler, smoother and far less public if Andrew had agreed to a low-profile departure a year ago. Originally Andrew and Sarah were offered Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tastefully decorated to the highest standards by the former tenants before their departure to the US. As well as some newer decor, it had the benefit of lying within the security cordon of Windsor Great Park.
Sarah still doesn’t know where she’ll go: With no new permanent place to stay, a source close to Ferguson has indicated that she would prefer to remain in the Windsor area. Even if suitable accommodation can be found for Andrew, one thing is clear: she will not be moving in with him.
Andrew’s relationship with his daughters: While it is not thought that they have cut him off entirely, it is understood that Eugenie has not spoken to her father for some time. Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, however no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother.
This situation just feels so perfectly typical of both Andrew and Charles. Charles dithers for years, goes back and forth, briefs against his brother, gets forced into making a command decision, finally does the thing he should have done in the first place, and now he’s backtracking and second-guessing his decision and dithering over what to do next. Meanwhile, Arrogant Andrew has chosen to lie, deflect, threaten and then he just pretends like nothing happened and he has no idea why he’s being punished so harshly, so he’s throwing tantrums about not wanting to move into that peasant shack, and don’t you know, the king’s brother deserves better accommodations. This situation has showcased the deep character flaws of both men.
As for the idea that Andrew might not end up living in Marsh Farm, and that he might be able to weasel his way into permanent accommodations in his late father’s retirement home… it wouldn’t surprise me at all if this happens. Still, I hope Charles puts up some fight, you know?
Even though I think William is a lot of bluster about taking a hard line about Andrew, I’d be curious to know where William would place Andrew if he was currently king. Would he just tell Andrew to suck it up? Or would he prevaricate too while claiming to be taking a hard line?
But — but — how can he possibly move into a house with only FIVE bedrooms??
Yes. I wonder how many bathrooms there are. That seems to be an obsession with those people. Also, it should be made clear to this jackass that another alternative accommodation could be arranged in the guise of a 8×8 foot jail cell, if he prefers. A pathetic pampered poodle is what he is.
Hey Chrissy, whilst I do appreciate your alliteration (something I really love and play with a lot myself) don’t you think you are being rather harsh to poodles?
The creepy old pedo probably threw a fit that his stuffed animal collection would not fit…
I’d take a five bedroom house over a prison cell. Andrew clearly does not understand this is the best possible outcome for a man credibly accused of being a pedo.
Ahhh the poor pedo is being treated poorly by his brother. He is being punished too much. I can’t believe they write this shit and think people believe he is being punished too much!! It is truly outrageous the sympathy they are trying to garner for this sick pedo!! He has no clue what punishment is because he has been protected instead of being made to face justice for the victims. He should be in a very dark and damp prison cell!!!
Andrew is like a leech that hangs on, sucking blood and hoping he’s allowed to continue. The only good that could come from him is if he gets resentful enough to start naming the names that our (US) government have failed to reveal from the Epstein docs.
If Anne or Edward think that their brother deserves nicer accommodations, why don’t they offer him some space at their giant mansions?
Exactly my thoughts. At least Edward has more than enough rooms.
Perhaps Anne can offer him a house on her estate. Zara and Mike live in one, I’m sure their home isn’t singular.
I love how they describe Frogmore Cottage as “tastefully decorated to the highest standards by the former tenants.”
And there’s a mole infestation! Real moles this time, or just the usual ones who leak to the tabloids.
Andrew is such a disgusting man-child.
This is infuriating … although the reporting of the mole problem made me laugh — Pedrew will fit right in. His tiny, privileged problems are molehills that he keeps making into mountains.
I hope he trips on a literal molehill and breaks an ankle.
I’ve quit using the term “man” for any of these males. I use ‘adult male’. But I agree with your description to infantilize him! Adult male is indeed childish. Sad!
I’ll go further because “adult” implies mental maturity as well as chronological age. I’d describe him the way police reports and coroners do – “65-year old white male.”
Snap, Eurydice!
The Keens worry about Andrew’s “well being” yet make things unpleasant for Harry and Meghan. Andrew should have been turned in to the authorities. Instead he quibbles about the new residence. Fergie should get her own place now.
These are the worst human beings I have ever heard of in my entire life
Charles making sure Andrew has a nice home and proper security while denying his own son a home and proper security at home and abroad to the point the UK government has briefed foreign countries to deny Harry normal VIP security is beyond deplorable. Lort. What cards does Andrew hold over the left behinds and their sycophants that he still has any bargaining power?
So…having moles on the grounds makes the whole house uninhabitable? I don’t understand.
Unless they’re coming into the house, I don’t see the problem either.
Servants are required to organize the teddy bears daily according to the specific instructions. “Prince Andrews Demands Servants Organize His Collection Of 72 Teddy Bears Every Day, New Book Claims”
Sorry but why on earth would teddy bears have to be “organised daily?” I mean do they go for walkies, get drunk and party at night so that the serfs have to retrieve them and put them back on the the bed each morning?! Apparently one servant talked about a full day’s training on dealing with the teddies?! Beyond bizarre!
Most of the teddies live on the bed, except for the favorites that have their own thrones by his bedside. I imagine the ones on the bed have to be removed at night and then put back in order when the bed is made up in the morning…or maybe he sleeps with all of them…ok…ew
LOL their own thrones in the plural?! Does this mean in the new gaff the teddies have also been downsized to one pouffe as in, gulp, no thrones for anyone? The degredation!!
Apparently he’s not able to take his teddies with him. His situation is un-bear-able.
At this point, I’ll wait and see. I know a lot of people would be thrilled with any of those “Farms”. I was wondering if William had a vacancy in some of his rentals. The fact that Harry has been treated so badly shows that on the Royals scale of bad, telling on the family is far worse than pedophilia.
Charles has been a wimp the whole time…he would not have done a thing without be forced. And he won’t stick to it…
Apparently 3 million more Epstein files dropped today, no doubt Andy is mentioned or featured again. I have always assumed that Andy was privy to plans regarding Diana’s departure and Chuck would prefer that isn’t discovered…hence the hemming and hawing by Chuckles.
Just horrible people.
“Andrew still has supporters: He has a few loyal friends and some sources close to the royal family suspect that Charles’s steely approach may have been too tough.”
loyal friends — says a lot about these people that they haven’t dropped this destitute, classist, condescending pedophile
Steely approach too tough — too bad the steely approach didn’t include Andrew’s victims. No one in the RF has ever spared as much as a thought for them. Tough would have been a place in the Tower halfway beneath the high water mark.
Why do the RF let Paedrew get away with his tantrums? What do they have counsellors, PR people or crisis managers for?
Even King Charles took his (one) teddy bear with him to boarding school.
If a stuffed animal can substitute for a monarch’s parental affection, maybe it could substitute for a monarch’s job. King Teddy (or Queen Teddie) has a nice ring to it. No one would have to put toothpaste on its toothbrush or be chewed out for giving it the wrong ink pen.
The Daily Fail is saying that neither Beatrice nor Eugenie have offered Sarah a place to stay but I don’t believe that.
Beatrice began renovations on a barn on her property and many presumed that this was so Sarah could live there. But the Fail is also reporting that Sarah wants to stay in Windsor.
I think it is more a case of Sarah wanting someone or some persons to cough up for a property in Windsor because she doesn’t want to downsize significantly and live in a converted barn far from Windsor. She needs to face reality, get a grip and move on.
With what we have seen of Charles over the years he probably wants to banish andrew to a shack in the woods. Im not so sure Charles wants him at Sandringham.
Charles has a couple of houses in Romania, one in Transylvania – that sounds like a nice spot.
This is just dumb. If Wood Farm has all the bells & whistles necessary for a high profile royal like Prince Philip, why not just shove Andrew in there? Why spend all that money getting Marsh Farm up to their standards? So dumb. These people do NOT know how to handle money.