Times: Andrew Windsor might not have to move into Marsh Farm after all

About a week ago, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was seen in Norfolk, checking out his new digs on the Sandringham Estate. King Charles has reportedly earmarked Marsh Farm for Andrew, following Andrew’s unroyaling and general disgrace. As I’ve said, the photos of Marsh Farm make it look quite charming, like an ideal little English country cottage for a retired man. Well, when Andrew visited Marsh Farm last week, he was apparently quite distraught. He thinks it’s undignified that he’s being made to downsize this much, and he simply does not like the state of Marsh Farm. Meanwhile, Charles is personally financing a major renovation and overall of the property, but it’s still not good enough for this depraved a–hole. Well, the Times has a new piece about the sorry state of Andrew just ahead of his 66th birthday. Some highlights:

Andrew might not get much money out of the Crown Estate: Stripped of his royal and heraldic titles, he is preparing to move out of his home at Royal Lodge in Windsor as a damage assessment works to ascertain what, if anything, he will receive back from his original £8.5 million downpayment on the property. The Times understands that the Royal Collection Trust has removed priceless artwork from the walls of Royal Lodge, transferring them to a bonded warehouse in London for storage while they await a new home.

Marsh Farm & Wood Farm: The King has earmarked Marsh Farm at Sandringham for him and, to speed up the process, has made it clear that Andrew will have an “interim house” while it is being restored. This could be Wood Farm, a secluded, five-bedroom home on the estate, that was used as Prince Philip’s private home after his retirement in 2017. Despite extensive work beginning on Marsh Farm, however, it is understood that even this is now in doubt. A huge security overhaul is required to make it safe for Andrew. Builders have been working to install secure gates and alarm systems, but the former duke is understood to be unhappy with the arrangement, and others have questioned how appropriate the accommodation is for such a high-profile figure. Meanwhile, pest control officers were seen at the house amid reports of a mole problem within the grounds. It means that the King may be forced to relent and find another property for his brother at Sandringham.

Andrew still has supporters: He has a few loyal friends and some sources close to the royal family suspect that Charles’s steely approach may have been too tough. Andrew’s other siblings, the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Royal, have stayed in touch with Andrew even when communication lines have been cut with the King. While the Prince and Princess of Wales have supported the King in stripping Andrew of his titles and home, it is understood that they have both shown their concern in private regarding Andrew’s wellbeing.

Andrew & Fergie should have left Royal Lodge a year ago: There are those close to the process who feel it might all have been simpler, smoother and far less public if Andrew had agreed to a low-profile departure a year ago. Originally Andrew and Sarah were offered Frogmore Cottage, the former home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, tastefully decorated to the highest standards by the former tenants before their departure to the US. As well as some newer decor, it had the benefit of lying within the security cordon of Windsor Great Park.

Sarah still doesn’t know where she’ll go: With no new permanent place to stay, a source close to Ferguson has indicated that she would prefer to remain in the Windsor area. Even if suitable accommodation can be found for Andrew, one thing is clear: she will not be moving in with him.

Andrew’s relationship with his daughters: While it is not thought that they have cut him off entirely, it is understood that Eugenie has not spoken to her father for some time. Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, however no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother.