Andrew Windsor made his first visit to his much-smaller home, Marsh Farm

Every time I see photos of Marsh Farm, I think “what a charming home.” I guess that’s the point of all of the reporting about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at this point – we’re supposed to gawk at how this royal prince is being forced out of his palatial mansion and ordered to “slum it” in a charming four-bedroom country home in Norfolk. Reportedly, Marsh Farm has been uninhabited for years, and I’m sure the interiors were in poor shape. But King Charles is “privately” financing all of the renovations and upgrades to Marsh Farm, and I honestly think it looks like such a sweet little “retirement home.” Most normal people would love the quiet simplicity of living in such a manageable house with plenty of private land to roam. Well, apparently Andrew visited Marsh Farm last week and he was aghast.
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has carried out a discreet first visit to his new home on the Sandringham estate, even as suggestions grow that he may ultimately rebuild his life in Bahrain. The King’s brother, stripped of royal duties over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, travelled to Norfolk this week to look over the smaller property set to replace his long-time base at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
The Sun said he was “measuring up the curtains,” while sources told the paper he has accepted the move is happening. His new home—the unpromisingly named Marsh Farm—has been ringed with fencing of around six feet and security has been stepped up, with police seen patrolling in unmarked cars and local residents noticing a stream of vehicles around the site.
On Tuesday morning, the Sun’s Matt Wilkinson says, he was spotted entering the estate via one of the quieter farm-track routes rather than the main gates, and his signature fleet of black Range Rovers (he still has police protection) were later seen around Marsh Farm, which will become his permanent base once works are finished.
One friend said this was the first time he had been to Marsh Farm, suggesting he is not planning to spend much time there.
His biographer, Andrew Lownie, also believes Norfolk may be only a staging post. Lownie, who wrote the devastating book on the York family titled ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York’, told Page Six he has been informed that Andrew is expected to relocate to Bahrain in the longer term. Lownie points out that the Gulf state would give Andrew warm weather and distance from the British press, and he said the prince will spend significant time there once his affairs in the UK are organized. Lownie said he thought Andrew would remain in Britain for at least the remaining days of the shooting season, which largely winds down around February 1, before any extended stay abroad.
[From The Royalist Substack]
Lownie has been pushing that Bahrain theory for months now. I’ll believe it when I see it. I think at this point, at nearly 66 years old, Andrew doesn’t actually want to leave the UK, because even he knows that he’s safe and protected there. Whatever deal he worked out with Charles will ensure that he lives comfortably, just not lavishly. Now, I’ll buy that Andrew will begin traveling to friendly countries once the dust settles on this move, but I actually believe that he’s largely accepted whatever deal he and Charles negotiated.
Meanwhile, the Mail had an exclusive about Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s tattered relationship. They’re both being described as “fragile,” and Sarah bursts into tears on a regular basis. The Mail wrote: “The dwindling number who remain close to the couple have become increasingly worried about them both in recent weeks. Fergie has been prone to bursting into tears on a daily basis – while the collapse of Andrew’s social support network has already left him demoralised ahead of a move that will see him ever more cut off, they say.” Andrew’s Royal Lodge staff will not follow him to Marsh Farm either, so he’ll have to make do with part-time staff from the main house in Sandringham.
Wow, so many tears for the perpetrator and none for the victims…how can the royal rota live with themselves, printing this garbage fed straight to them from the BRF?
And I like very much the reminder that Andrew still has full police protection. RAVEC isn’t controlled by the Royal Family, you can’t offer to pay privately for UK police protection and Charles can’t do anything about Harry’s security? TELL ME AGAIN THE LIES
@Lady Esther
The disparity of the security arrangement for Harry and Andrew is especially egregious. Charles’ PR propaganda says he cares about Harry but his actions prove he does not after putting Harry’s life at risk when he agreed to withdraw his security.
Denying Harry a RMB assessment and security protection when he’s in the UK, evicting Harry from Frogmore Cottage although he paid to refurbish the property and was paying market rent, refusing to talk to Harry when Harry visits the UK all demonstrate his lack of care for Harry. Actions speak louder than words.
Andrew was well taken care but Harry was ostracized and mistreated by the British establishment (the media, the Windsor Royal Household, the Government Home Office RAVEC members), most importantly mistreated by his father.
Andrew has private security not met police or RPOs. It was paid for by the Queen, then Charles. Then I think Charles cut him off though he may be on the hook again as part of the deal.
@BQM
The British media claimed King Charles instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to terminate, effective the private security contract for Andrew’s 10-man team, which was being funded by the King personally since 2022. The decision, which took effect in late 2024, is aimed at pushing the Duke of York to leave the 31-room Royal Lodge. I don’t believe the RPO security was removed. 🤷♀️
If the reporting is accurate then means that Andrew retained RPO protection while the Queen was still alive because Charles became King in September 2022. Therefore, Andrew stepped back from public royal duties in November 2019 and still retained his RPO security (a 10-man team) until September 2022. Note, the Queen paid Virginia Giuffre £12m in February 2022 to silence her and cover up Andrew’s wrongdoing and he still continued to retain his RPO security. Harry even mentioned in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he didn’t think they would remove his security as he believed his his situation was not egregious whereas Andrew retained his security, although he was embroiled in a sex trafficking scandal and forced to step back from public royal duties.
The Queen wrote to RAVEC asking them to keep Harry’s security in place following the Sandringham Agreement. The proof was revealed in court documents. Charles (via his Private Secretary) was the one who gave approval to withdraw Harry’s security in February 2020, contravening the Sandringham Agreement.
Charles is not a good father. He is not a good grandfather. He was not a good husband to Diana. He was also not a good son to his mother. His affair with Camilla and subsequently his extreme efforts to rehabilitate her and make her ‘Queen Camilla’ caused a lot of pain in the family and frayed the fabric of the monarchy. The leaking and briefing (against other family members) in the British tabloids by his Household and friends was vile and continues to be just as vile towards Harry.
Maybe Chuckles should invite the pedo to the Tower of London and show him around some of the cells they used to have there to remind him that Chuckles and his Mom saved him from being investigated and probably would have had to live in a prison! Beggar pedos should not be allowed to be choosers!! He should be rotting in a prison cell somewhere not in a five bedroom cottage with grounds to ride horses and shoot animals and still have some staff to attend to his needs!!
Yeah,I don’t believe the Bahrain narrative either. I think the press want him to move there so that they can send reporters and photographers to stalk him. Andrew has everything he needs in the UK including protection from prosecution.
You know, living in Bahrain is not cheap, especially the way he would like to live. Who will be financing that, if it comes to pass?
He has the use of a Palave given to him by one of the princes there and no doubt intends to continue to receive lavish gifts and money.
I hadn’t heard about his gift palace. But I assume that’s where he will spend the majority of his time. He can continue to live the life of a prince there.
I think he will still be living fairly lavishly actually – isn’t he getting a cook, housekeeper and gardener? Several spare bedrooms? Land and privacy? Police protection? Rent and renovations all paid for? No doubt some kind of private allowance from Charles. How many people in the UK could claim all that, I wonder.
I’m also doubtful about the possibility of a move to Bahrain. In the past, maybe – he had many wealthy friends over there who I’m sure would have subsidised him (in return for favours, no doubt). But now, when he doesn’t have the connections any more? They wouldn’t get a return on their “investment”, so I don’t see it.
It’s fairly lavish in normie terms, but he considers it humiliating because in a 4br house he can’t host his degenerate high society friends. He will be forced to host in the big house because his own home is not equipped for that kind of company/event. That’s why he is so aghast. What will the lords and dukes think of him, the son of a monarch(!!!) who uses (idiotic) garter titles in his signature, and was born to be superior to all of them??? This is a charade. In reality he will probably live in Sandringham house while he should be in jail. Who should also be in jail: people who allow all these fine properties to sit empty for years just because at the moment the brf can’t find anyone to grace with it. I know this one is on (unearned) private property, but they do the same on the crown estates which are owned by the public.
Hadn’t thought of that, that in reality he’ll live in Sandringham House – makes good sense and he’ll be able to come and go as he pleases. Marsh Farm will have the minimum spent on it and, as with Adelaide Cottage before it purportedly for W&K, will in fact be unused.
Andrew measuring up the curtains – really??? Guys!!!
Good grief. This Rota coverage could be straight out of Jane Austen.
Poor oppressed Andrew & Fergie, pushed out of their duly accustomed manor house & forced to live in penury in (oh the horror) COTTAGES!
The only trouble is, neither of them is capable of playing the sensible sister, buckling down to make the best of it.
Instead, both of them want to frantically wander the rainy moors & be terribly, terribly pitied for their crashing descent into a middle-class lifestyle.
Meanwhile, no one at all in the press or the Palaces seems to be the slightest bit concerned with the continuing plight of trafficking victims, and how easily powerful men escape actual consequences for their vile actions.
LOL, everyone’s a Marianne, no one’s an Elinor! And Epstein was their Willoughby!
Got it in one!
When in reality, they’re all the horrible people from Thackeray’s Vanity Fair — except Harry & Meghan, who are our modern-day Elizabeth and Darcy. ❤️
This is a really bad look in the UK right now. The number one issue here, since I landed at Heathrow almost two decades ago expecting to stay for 24-36 months, is, housing. Housing, housing, and more housing. I mean. Oddly enough when you talk about moving between various palaces, castles, lodges, etc… it doesn’t really sink in. But when you see someone turn up his nose at a 4-bedroom house in a secure gated community, if you like, with direct access to lovely rolling grounds, that comes equipped with a cleaning and cooking and gardening staff, my god. You’re risking real taxpayer wrath. It’s only *then* you get the whole discussion about how did we get here? Trafficking victims might be just another bit of collateral damage to UK residents watching their government crack under pressure from the bond markets. We knew a family whose monthly mortgage payments doubled — literally — from one month to the next, largely thanks to the lettuce head. And he’s not paying a penny for any of this. *that* will bring the tumbrils, if nothing else has, yet.
Yet!
And, ultimately, I don’t think he’ll go quietly. Imagine how it must grate having to take all this whilst knowing the ins and outs, the actual truth, of W&K’s sordid life while they’re lauded to the rafters by the UK media. Can’t see Andrew or Fergie letting that continue unchecked.
For some reason the image that comes to my mind is Andrew in some murky old country kitchen with his sleeves rolled up washing his own dishes
Andrew’s life is just multiple aghastsms now, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving fellow.
He will become besties with former King Juan Carlos of Spain and live wherever he’s stationed now.
Why bother staying for the rest of shooting season? Was he not forced to give up his gun license and guns a week or so back?
Guys, he’s already had to give up his teddy bear collection. What more can he be expected to bear?
(pun intended)
That comment made my day!!! LOL!!!
Andrew and Fergie are not a “couple” anymore, they are exes and were divorced in 1996.