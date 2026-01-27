Martha Stewart: I have not ever had plastic surgery… I’m the most honest person

Embed from Getty Images

Raise your hand if you think we need another celebrity beauty/skincare line? Yeah, me neither, but Martha Stewart isn’t listening to us. Sometimes I seriously question whether she’s even listening to herself, but more on that later. Last September, Martha and her dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali launched Elm Biosciences. Right on the homepage it says, “From the iconic Martha Stewart,” which to be fair, is the kind of bold move an icon would make. The skincare line so far sells three products: a supplement starter kit ($50), a serum ($135), and the newest drop, a night cream ($165). So Martha is in businesswoman mode pitching the new night cream, and her approach is essentially, “Look how well it’s worked for me — everyone thinks I’ve had plastic surgery and I haven’t!. I HAVEN’T.” Ok, emphasis is mine, and honestly I have no idea whether or not Martha has ever had plastic surgery in her 84 years. What I do know, is that she had me howling with laughter at her follow up comment: “I’m the most honest person on earth.” ON EARTH.

“Everybody insists that I’ve had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively while speaking about her skincare line, Elm Biosciences. “I’m the most honest person on earth — but if they won’t take my word for it, I don’t know” “How can they not take my word for it?” she wonders, doubling down, “That’s the truth!” Stewart, however, did share a time she had a plastic surgeon do reparative work on her face about a decade ago after she sustained an injury from one of her French bulldogs — but she doesn’t consider that plastic surgery. “I had to be at Today at 7 a.m. and there was a big blizzard. I leaned down in my dark kitchen to kiss the dogs goodbye,” she recalls, explaining, “I put my head down to one of my French bulldogs and I frightened her and she bolted up.” “She didn’t bite me. She bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose and blood started gushing out all over the dog,” she continues, noting, “This is 11 p.m. in a blizzard. This is the only time I’ve ever missed an appearance.” Stewart said she called the hospital immediately, telling the person on the phone that she had a “very bad accident.” She then requested a plastic surgeon “right away” to help her before hopping into a car with her security guard who drove her through the snow storm. “I get to the hospital and I think they did 16 stitches in my lip,” she says. “I can’t call that plastic surgery, that is a repair. It’s a terrible, terrible, terrible split lip… you cannot see. I healed so well. That is the extent of a plastic surgeon working on my face.” Stewart adds, “that is the only time I’ve ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face.”

It’s a cold, bleak world out there, and I for one am grateful to have another dose of Martha Stewart totally not registering how she actually comes across. This is what I mean by wondering if she hears herself, because sometimes she really digs in on points that are, well, questionable. Or double standards, like in her Netflix doc Martha when she slams her ex-husband Andy for cheating on her… only for the director to ask from off-camera, “Didn’t you have an affair as well?” And Martha responds, “Well yes, but Andy didn’t know about it,” as if that were a perfectly reasonable position! So again, I don’t know for certain if Martha has ever electively gone under the knife for non-dog-related accidents (a story I refuse to form an opinion on until we’ve heard the dog’s side, please). But the way Martha drills so hard on saying she hasn’t had any plastic surgery only serves to bring more attention to it. Plus, I don’t know about you, but my experience has been that the “most honest” people on earth aren’t the ones who boast about it so loudly.

Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t highlight the fact that Martha, new skincare brand founder, has been using the same discontinued eyeliner for “15 or 20 years.” And admitted it!