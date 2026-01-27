Martha Stewart: I have not ever had plastic surgery… I’m the most honest person

Embed from Getty Images
Raise your hand if you think we need another celebrity beauty/skincare line? Yeah, me neither, but Martha Stewart isn’t listening to us. Sometimes I seriously question whether she’s even listening to herself, but more on that later. Last September, Martha and her dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali launched Elm Biosciences. Right on the homepage it says, “From the iconic Martha Stewart,” which to be fair, is the kind of bold move an icon would make. The skincare line so far sells three products: a supplement starter kit ($50), a serum ($135), and the newest drop, a night cream ($165). So Martha is in businesswoman mode pitching the new night cream, and her approach is essentially, “Look how well it’s worked for me — everyone thinks I’ve had plastic surgery and I haven’t!. I HAVEN’T.” Ok, emphasis is mine, and honestly I have no idea whether or not Martha has ever had plastic surgery in her 84 years. What I do know, is that she had me howling with laughter at her follow up comment: “I’m the most honest person on earth.” ON EARTH.
“Everybody insists that I’ve had plastic surgery and I have not ever had plastic surgery,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively while speaking about her skincare line, Elm Biosciences. “I’m the most honest person on earth — but if they won’t take my word for it, I don’t know”
“How can they not take my word for it?” she wonders, doubling down, “That’s the truth!”
Stewart, however, did share a time she had a plastic surgeon do reparative work on her face about a decade ago after she sustained an injury from one of her French bulldogs — but she doesn’t consider that plastic surgery.
“I had to be at Today at 7 a.m. and there was a big blizzard. I leaned down in my dark kitchen to kiss the dogs goodbye,” she recalls, explaining, “I put my head down to one of my French bulldogs and I frightened her and she bolted up.”
“She didn’t bite me. She bashed my lip into my tooth and split it from my lip almost all the way to my nose and blood started gushing out all over the dog,” she continues, noting, “This is 11 p.m. in a blizzard. This is the only time I’ve ever missed an appearance.”
Stewart said she called the hospital immediately, telling the person on the phone that she had a “very bad accident.” She then requested a plastic surgeon “right away” to help her before hopping into a car with her security guard who drove her through the snow storm.
“I get to the hospital and I think they did 16 stitches in my lip,” she says. “I can’t call that plastic surgery, that is a repair. It’s a terrible, terrible, terrible split lip… you cannot see. I healed so well. That is the extent of a plastic surgeon working on my face.”
Stewart adds, “that is the only time I’ve ever had a plastic surgeon touch my face.”
It’s a cold, bleak world out there, and I for one am grateful to have another dose of Martha Stewart totally not registering how she actually comes across. This is what I mean by wondering if she hears herself, because sometimes she really digs in on points that are, well, questionable. Or double standards, like in her Netflix doc Martha when she slams her ex-husband Andy for cheating on her… only for the director to ask from off-camera, “Didn’t you have an affair as well?” And Martha responds, “Well yes, but Andy didn’t know about it,” as if that were a perfectly reasonable position! So again, I don’t know for certain if Martha has ever electively gone under the knife for non-dog-related accidents (a story I refuse to form an opinion on until we’ve heard the dog’s side, please). But the way Martha drills so hard on saying she hasn’t had any plastic surgery only serves to bring more attention to it. Plus, I don’t know about you, but my experience has been that the “most honest” people on earth aren’t the ones who boast about it so loudly.
Lastly, I’d be remiss if I didn’t highlight the fact that Martha, new skincare brand founder, has been using the same discontinued eyeliner for “15 or 20 years.” And admitted it!
She may not have had surgery on her face, but she’s most certainly had other procedures done. Nice hair-splitting.
Yes,define “plastic surgery”, Martha.
Yeah, I think this is a semantic argument and that she’s just never had literal surgery.
April 1st.
Martha’s face is full fillers and Botox.
I’m 64. My jawline is starting to sag. Martha’s 84. No disrespect, but there’s no way she hasn’t had a lift of some kind.
Age-shaming is so wrong.
yeah, it’s the jawline for me. genetics only goes so far-84 year olds just don’t have the jawlines of 30 year olds. there’s some deliberate posing in the pics here at least, but that doesn’t account for everything. i’m just so tired of people lying. i get the semantics between botox and non-knife wielding plastic surgery, but it’s honestly so stupid at this point. like we can see your actual face.
Agree 100 percent. That is a surgical jawline. No amount of genetics or exercise or potions can achieve that at her age.
Its ageism, but also narcissism, trying to pretend that OTHER women age and need nips and tucks, but not THEM, because they are soooo genetically superior.
It also insults the public by assuming we are blind and stupid.
Martha is smiling in these pictures. I’m older, but my jawline looks perfect when I smile (just checked that in the mirror). I’d like to compare these smiling pics to her RBF face to be sure about the jawline.
That said, her definition of “plastic surgery” is sus and probably only refers to going under the knife. It looks like fillers and botox don’t meet her definition.
She’s a lying felon. Ugh. Just stop with the lies.
They use the term “plastic surgery” to mean undergoing the knife. She’s had filler in her cheeks. I’m glad to see she toned that down. She gets some in her lips. Nowadays, there are so many noninvasive treatments women can get, a lot of different kinds, and injections (not just filler or botox) that women don’t have to get invasive procedures and still look refreshed and tightened along the jawline, all without invasive surgery. I listen to a radio show in LA, and they talk about everything they are doing, noninvasive, and it is shocking how much is available and how they are all doing it. So while many have also undergone the knife, I believe Martha hasn’t.
I had watched her Vogue video putting on skin care and makeup and she had loose skin on her neck area. Her face looked great but older, and that’s with some kind of filter Vogue uses. But Martha used a very light one. She allowed her face to look natural in the video, unlike Jennifer Lopez’s video.
I believe she believes everything she says. 🙂
100%! All the good narcissists do.
Definitely a tasteful facelift.
Martha “I Only Like The Smell” of weed, but TOTALLY does not partake? I’m still laughing at that one…
She has absolutely had a full facelift with neck work, and it’s very good work. I think it was around the time of the Sports Illustrated cover, when she started posting glowup selfies of herself on social media posing all over her pool.
Martha, at 84 and in a comfortable life position you should be well into your DGAF years. Who cares, either that you had work done or that you talk about it? Just live and enjoy, you look fabulous!
“Most honest person on earth”? Didn’t she serve time for some insider trading? Yes she looks good and I have no idea if she does some tweaking with some laser or something else. Who knows.
Martha Stewart was convicted of lying to a federal officer. She wasn’t charged with, and did not commit, insider trading. If she’d just told the truth about her stock deals she would have been fine.
Thank you. Thats why I put the question mark on insider trading.
Feels like @Susan’s point remains:
The most honest person on earth served time in prison for …. lying?
I think her doing time had more to do with her being a wildly successful woman in a man’s world than anything else.
Most of Congress should do time for insider trading.
Pretty sure her conviction was for lying about insider trading, not the trades made
I kinda love how Martha just plays in our faces. And the insider trading thing was covering for a friend. Completely illegal, but the fact that she was the highest profile CEO sent to jail out of all the financial shenanigans that went on at the time, all the lives ruined, is a far bigger scandal.
And the biggest reminder that if cops, and especially the Feds, have questions for you: Shut the fuck up. She’d have been fine if she’d kept her mouth shut and listened to her lawyer.
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks”
Martha plays the role of shameless billionaire very well. That she can tell a story about demanding a plastic surgeon during a blizzard and highlight that this was the only time she missed an appearance, demonstrates how far removed Martha is from the rest of us. At 84, I thinks she looks good and knows how to dress. The former inmate isn’t a fashion icon but her style generally suits the occasion.
Maybe not any surgery but a buttload of injectibles.
She looks pretty darn good though. She should for all of the money that she has. She should be able to afford the best out there.
I can’t get over that she’s 84. She looks in amazing health. No one can say she hasn’t led a full life. I hope I’m still vain when I’m 84 (fingers crossed i make it to 84)
Did she raid Brad Pitts closet for that yellow tracksuit outfit??
I’ll give her this — she made sure to point out that her dog didn’t bite her, that it was just an accident.
Otherwise, she’s full of baloney (or, in her case, artisanal bologna).
Martha looks fab, but she’s absolutely had plastic surgery and a bunch of nonsurgical interventions also.
Martha Stewart is a goddess and if she said that grass was blue, id nod and say of course it is… because I fully respect her gangsta
Same. I wouldn’t want to hang out with her, but damn.