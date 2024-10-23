Martha Stewart hasn’t talked to her ex, the one she cheated on, for 20 years

Martha, the new Netflix documentary about Martha Stewart, streams beginning October 30 whether Martha likes it or not. (Sidenote: big kudos to Netflix for innocently dropping the release for the height of spooky season. It works.) I have a feeling in me bones that it will be EPIC. The ripple effects this thing is gonna have across memes, TikTok, drag shows… I’m telling you, it’s going to be seismic! From the trailer alone, we got that Bravo-worthy exchange where Martha slams cheating husbands, then casually dismisses the fact that she cheated on her husband because he (allegedly) never knew about it. But I bet he knows about it now! People Mag took it a step further, asking Martha at the NY premiere of the doc if her ex had seen it yet. Martha’s response was quintessential Martha:
Martha Stewart has made another confession about her relationship with her ex-husband.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the New York Premiere of her Netflix documentary Martha on Monday, Oct. 21, the entrepreneur, 83, revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband Andrew “Andy” Stewart in over 20 years.
Asked if Andy had seen the documentary, Martha tells PEOPLE, “The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly.”
Martha and Andy were married from 1961 to 1990 and share daughter Alexis Stewart, who they welcomed in 1965. In Martha, she reveals that they were unfaithful to each other.
“Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—,” she says. “Get out of that marriage.”
“Didn’t you have an affair early on? a producer chimes in.
Martha then admits, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.”
Back in 2020, the businesswoman opened up to PEOPLE about the impact her divorce had on her.
“Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she said at the time. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.”
Per a press release, Martha tells the story of the culinary icon’s journey from her teen years as a model to becoming the first self-made, female billionaire in the United States.
The star tells PEOPLE she hopes that those who watch the documentary will take away “that if you work hard and be creative and use your creative intelligence, you can make something of your life.”
“I think being a teacher the way I have been all these years has paid off handsomely,” she added.
You guys, I’m dying. It’s just, she gives us so much! First of all, shame on People Mag for referring to Andrew Stewart as “Andy.” He has a name, and it’s “the ex-husband,” do your research! The perfect penance would be to release any video and/or audio of this exchange, because I simply must know the affect with which Martha uttered “Sadly,” tagged on after declaring she hasn’t spoken to him in 20 years. Was it sincere? Was it deadpan? In my head I’m hearing it delivered in Miranda Priestly’s voice, a la the way she says “That’s all.” Next up: she’s always been a teacher! I mean yes, her home and crafting brand was built around her instructing on how to do things, although a strong argument could be made that she’s a proponent of “do as I say, not as I do.” The way she said it still made me guffaw. When I hear “teacher,” I think more of the inspiring, poorly-paid and under-resourced people who rise to the challenge of educating our kids. And not so much Martha’s heavily-curated and well-funded world. Actually, now that I’m thinking about it, I’d love to see Martha in a room full of either over-sugared tykes or chatty, sassy teens and see what happens. It’d be a good thing.
And finally, because I would be remiss if I did not mention this, Martha wore silver pleather pants to the premiere. If my grandmother were with us today she’d be running out to get herself a pair so fast… That’s all.
Ouch! I really hope both MS’s exhusband and her daughter did know about the cheating, and that they did not hear about it for the first time here. She had a difficult relationship with her daughter for a while, and if this is her general communication style, the reason is no mystery.
Look, Martha’s no angel, and I don’t think she expects anyone to see her as such. But let’s be fair, that ex-husband cheated on her with her assistant, whom he later married. And that daughter is a spoiled bore, who just seemed perpetually angry in all her tv appearances. I remember her Larry King appearance when her mother was imprisoned. The daughters job was to do the simple task of saying a few nice things about her mother. She just couldn’t. The entire “interview” was just cringe; I kept wondering why she bothered. Everything she has, including her 30-million-dollar penthouse apartment was purchased by Martha. Her children, born through surrogacy — yep, probably Martha’s money as well. That entire relationship just seems contractual to me, like the daughter is bribing the mother — give me this or that or I’ll write a “Mommy Dearest”.
That collection of copper pots in the first pic probably costs more than a car!
I know, and why is it necessary to have so many?
It took me a minute to figure out that there’s a cat next to the flowers.
I bumped on that too – clearly this is not a room a) in an earthquake zone or b) populated by very tall people. Me, I’m short, so my problem would be hauling around a stepstool to get at my damn pans.
Well, divorced after cheating, what is there to talk about?
Why is she telling all this now?
I thought the ex had a restraining order against her for a while? Right when it happened? Could be wrong.
I’ve finally figured out what I love about her- she’s unapologetically herself. She’s completely at peace with herself and her choices and has a strong eff you vibe. I wouldn’t want to hang out with her or be her daughter, but I do respect her. And she’s never been confused about her lane.
Totally agree.
It’s interesting that she’s now admitting that she also cheated because the scandal back then was that poor Martha Stewart’s husband cheated on her with her assistant, then married her and had more children.
Yes, that is the story that was told for years.
Martha and her Mom both kept saying that Martha would never get over the end of her marriage.
I am not liking any of this.
IMO, Martha comes off cold, calculating, and two faced.
She built a huge successful biz. Why all the details about her personal life decades ago, coming out now?
Wait a minute, we care about her cheating, when it was he who left her for her assistant? He was screwing her assistant FFS!
I’ll be watching on Oct 30. In the meantime, I recommend this “You’re Wrong About” podcast about Martha. She built an empire and I respect her tremendously for that! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BbLX8kwRBnE
Not surprising, I’ve never been under the illusion she’s a nice person. But why would they talk? They both moved on to separate lives, and their daughter was a grown adult by then.
Also that kitchen photo feels so claustrophobic! What an era that was, everything dark wood.
I am loving the photo of Martha in jodhpurs tailgating with 2 minivans so much.
Per the picture above, Martha certainly has some big ass feet, size 11 at least, I’d say. Supposedly, Jackie Kennedy also had big feet and positioned her feet carefully in pictures to avoid revealing side views.
Prison made her more human and likeable to me. Serving the sentence took her down a notch from the high society, rarefied air bubble of her entire life, into one where the “commoners” reside, then after she got out, she started doing projects that were relatable to the rest of us. (Come on, I was never going to cater tailgating at autumn polo matches where jodhpurs are normal attire!) That being said, I would LOVE to see her teach high school Home Ec classes and teach a bunch of teenagers how to do basic things like scramble eggs and sew a button on a shirt…and also make a chocolate souffle and proper care of copper cookware. It would be a very Good Thing.
She’d be amazing, I’d love to see this, too!
I haven’t spoken to my exhusband is over 25 years lol. Where’s my documentary?
Right? But beware – I had a good streak going, then right around 50 every ex from middle school forward was reaching out to rehash their lives. “I had a dream that I should get in touch with you. How are your folks?” Shut. Up.
I love Martha but quite honestly she stole everything from her recipes to her styling from her first business partner and my old friend Sarah Foster.
There’s a whole section in Paul Newman’s biography about what a nightmare they were to live near during the divorce years. And the nightmare in this scenario was not “Andy” — guys! I’m old! I remember the days when Martha was the PUSHIEST, MOST AMBITIOUS, AND RUTHLESS person in the food world.
Miss Martha pretending it was all civil is hilarious.
Oooh, share some details!
I couldn’t figure out why I dislike Martha, and I see it now: she reminds me of Gwyneth Paltrow. The looks, the smugness, the out-of-touch realities… twins.
The entitlement. You nailed it.