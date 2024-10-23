Martha Stewart hasn’t talked to her ex, the one she cheated on, for 20 years



Martha, the new Netflix documentary about Martha Stewart, streams beginning October 30 whether Martha likes it or not. (Sidenote: big kudos to Netflix for innocently dropping the release for the height of spooky season. It works.) I have a feeling in me bones that it will be EPIC. The ripple effects this thing is gonna have across memes, TikTok, drag shows… I’m telling you, it’s going to be seismic! From the trailer alone, we got that Bravo-worthy exchange where Martha slams cheating husbands, then casually dismisses the fact that she cheated on her husband because he (allegedly) never knew about it. But I bet he knows about it now! People Mag took it a step further, asking Martha at the NY premiere of the doc if her ex had seen it yet. Martha’s response was quintessential Martha:

Martha Stewart has made another confession about her relationship with her ex-husband. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at the New York Premiere of her Netflix documentary Martha on Monday, Oct. 21, the entrepreneur, 83, revealed that she hasn’t spoken to her ex-husband Andrew “Andy” Stewart in over 20 years. Asked if Andy had seen the documentary, Martha tells PEOPLE, “The ex-husband? I have no idea. I haven’t talked to him for over 20 years. Sadly.” Martha and Andy were married from 1961 to 1990 and share daughter Alexis Stewart, who they welcomed in 1965. In Martha, she reveals that they were unfaithful to each other. “Young women, listen to my advice, if you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of s—,” she says. “Get out of that marriage.” “Didn’t you have an affair early on? a producer chimes in. Martha then admits, “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that.” Back in 2020, the businesswoman opened up to PEOPLE about the impact her divorce had on her. “Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family,” she said at the time. “And that we haven’t spoken since the divorce is even more painful. But I’m very strong, and I’m very motivated to get on with life.” Per a press release, Martha tells the story of the culinary icon’s journey from her teen years as a model to becoming the first self-made, female billionaire in the United States. The star tells PEOPLE she hopes that those who watch the documentary will take away “that if you work hard and be creative and use your creative intelligence, you can make something of your life.” “I think being a teacher the way I have been all these years has paid off handsomely,” she added.

[From People]

You guys, I’m dying. It’s just, she gives us so much! First of all, shame on People Mag for referring to Andrew Stewart as “Andy.” He has a name, and it’s “the ex-husband,” do your research! The perfect penance would be to release any video and/or audio of this exchange, because I simply must know the affect with which Martha uttered “Sadly,” tagged on after declaring she hasn’t spoken to him in 20 years. Was it sincere? Was it deadpan? In my head I’m hearing it delivered in Miranda Priestly’s voice, a la the way she says “That’s all.” Next up: she’s always been a teacher! I mean yes, her home and crafting brand was built around her instructing on how to do things, although a strong argument could be made that she’s a proponent of “do as I say, not as I do.” The way she said it still made me guffaw. When I hear “teacher,” I think more of the inspiring, poorly-paid and under-resourced people who rise to the challenge of educating our kids. And not so much Martha’s heavily-curated and well-funded world. Actually, now that I’m thinking about it, I’d love to see Martha in a room full of either over-sugared tykes or chatty, sassy teens and see what happens. It’d be a good thing.

And finally, because I would be remiss if I did not mention this, Martha wore silver pleather pants to the premiere. If my grandmother were with us today she’d be running out to get herself a pair so fast… That’s all.

