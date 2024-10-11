“Martha Stewart’s Netflix documentary looks so good, omg” links

I will watch the crap out of Netflix’s documentary on Martha Stewart. [Just Jared]
I have been waiting for this Martha doc for years!!
“Those prosecutors should’ve been put in a Cuisinart and turned on high.”
Hook.Line.Sinker. I can’t wait for this!
I used to be a big fan of Martha, years ago.
No wealthy Male would have done prison time like Martha did. She did time bc she was Female, any man would have been able to cut a deal.
Now, finding out Martha was a cheater? Dammit anyhow, that is disappointing since she often said she was devastated by the divorce, even Big Martha said that publicly.
Of course as I’ve aged I’ve realized that all the “perfect” is rarely true.
I’m not going to watch, I was there in the ’80’s and current. I give her credit, she built a huge biz model.
Enough with all the Bios of so many celebs.
Martha opted to go to jail to avoid a costly and lengthy legal trial. She knew she was guilty and admitted at the time that she’d rather go to jail while she was fit than wait several years when her circumstances may have changed. Similar to Felicity Huffman, who also waived her right to a trial and served her time.
I swear she’s talked about this before, not often, but I remember hearing about it so didn’t understand why everyone is so surprised now.
I have mixed opinions on Martha though. I appreciate she is self made, has evolved to stay current, and agree it’s telling she went to jail while SO many men don’t even get prosecuted. However, years ago, albeit pre-prison Martha, when her KMart line was coming out, I had the miserable experience of having to work/engage with her at a KMart store opening on Long Island. She was so rude, dismissive and flat out belittling to almost everyone, forget anything as basic as a please or thank you. By contrast, Jaclyn Smith was also there (it was a big deal store opening, lol) and while she was also particular about how her line was presented, she also made sure to thank everyone for their work and acknowledged people (workers) if they said hello or spoke to her.
Same experience. Everyone in CT who has crossed paths with her has had a nasty interaction – her default modus operandi unfortunately is rude – rude to any stranger she meets, interacts with, etc. Plus all her original recipes, design ideas were stolen from markets and shops in her county. Folks really started to resent her in the 80s and 90s bc of it.
I also have mixed views on Martha. She really did create her empire, worked hard and she was very innovative in what she accomplished, I mean look at ALL of those who came after her and not usually as well. I remember watching another Doc on her life and it was so very interesting about what she went through and accomplished. That said, long ago her daughter had a podcast and the stories she would tell about her as a mom, wow. They are still very close (I think) but it was an eye opener. Although her daughter seems very similar to her as far as entitlement. Ugh, I respect her but she maybe pretty narcissistic. Who knew I would have such feelings about Martha Stewart!
I’m watching!
I’m watching. New York men hated MarthaStewarts self made success and self confidence and even mocked the sound of her voice. Mysogyny put her in jail but she survived and thrived.
She is Woman! Hear her roar! GO, Martha!!
Re: Link to Ethel Kennedy death.
I’m surprised that her death hasn’t gotten much more coverage.
#1. Hurricanes were top story.
#2. Shows how much the original Kennedy family members have fallen in the public eye.
I’m thinking Ethel must have been the last of her generation.
60+ myself, and in my youth the Kennedys were all highly regarded. Shown to be perfect, etc.
Politicians will never be able to control their images at that level again.
Just my opinion but Ethel should have had every single child in therapy, and herself.
The stories told about Turkey Hill after RFK died seemed like child neglect/emotionally cold and cruel.
I live in New England and get the Boston Globe online and even there it’s not been as much coverage as you’d expect. I think now she’s seen as more enabling the poor behavior of her sons, there’s RFK, Jr. but also Joe Kennedy, etc. I think it’s actually the daughters who are arguably more successful and made an impact.
Did think it was interesting the Globe obit mentioned RFK, Jrs late wife Mary…
I too was pleased to see Mary mentioned as a daughter-in-law. I figured the girls wrote the announcement. She was Kerry Kennedy’s best friend & hung around the family for many years before Bobby Jr impregnated her & ditched his wife to marry her.
For years media would refer to Ethel as the matriarch of the Kennedy family. No, she was the matriarch of the Bobby Kennedy family. Jackie did not let her kids hang out at Ethel’s house because there was no adult supervision there–or so I’ve read. It does seem Kathleen & the other girls turned out ok, but the older boys–not just Bobby Jr– all had serious issues
In regards to Nobody Wants This, and the stereotyping of Jewish women, maybe because I’m a gentile, but I didn’t see the vitriol against Joanne as purely because she wasn’t Jewish, but their view of Noah rebounding so quickly from breaking up with Rebecca. Noah and Rebecca were together for a few years so the whole family was invested in this relationship. They hadn’t finished mourning the end of it, when Noah met Joanne. Her not being Jewish was their sticking point for hating her.
Martha!
… and bonus Snoop.
I am so watching this, together with my mom and daughter.
Actually the male members of the family have become fans of both after Paris too, so we’ll probably all watch it together.
I really went off her when she was very nasty about Meghan and her cooking show etc. she practically said she was an upstart wannabe. So Martha Stewart no nasty.
That’s a pretty great list of horror movies. I love horror movies, although I would argue that The Shining is the greatest horror movie of all time. But we need to distinguish between horror and torture porn. Horror plays on our worst fears, and in the best films horror mocks our worst fears, making us alternately scream and laugh about our own silliness, giving us a sense of camaraderie that we all have similar ridiculous fears.
The centipede and hostel movies are not that. They are torture porn, feeding the lowest, basest human desires to watch other people suffer. The only way to enjoy those movies is to see yourself as the torturer, not the victim. Just, no. Remove them from the list. And from existence.
I honestly can’t believe The Shining is so far down on the list! I agree, though, definitely greatest horror flick of all time. I forgot about Halloween, another classic that was wonderfully made. One of my seasonal favorites.
The Shining is so good because it came from the book of a master writer, Stephen King.
I’ll say it, I don’t really like Martha. She was already a very privileged woman who capitalized on her privileged. And she had a lot of success on the backs of others. It’s whatever, I guess.
I’ll never forget Martha’s first episode of her talk show when she wore a shawl knitted for her by her prison cell mate. And she talked about it so proudly and like it was so normal.
I loved that freedom poncho which inspired me to get back into crocheting again. I made a whole bunch of them for family and myself. I came across mine that I had put away in a storage box. I should pull them out and start wearing them again.
Haha Freedom Poncho! I love it! Martha was like, “Yeah, I was just in prison and this is a beautiful crochet project my fellow inmate created. I’m still here, b*tches!”
I think there is a lot to admire about Martha Stewart and a lot to criticize, even despise. In other words, she is a full human being who has fought hard to get what she wants — like 100% of successful men. What tips the scales in Martha’s favor, for me, is that she has shown how “perfection” — that Connecticut blonde rich b**ch gorgeous-house-and-garden-and-kitchen-and-table vibe — results from being a prickly and sometimes mean hyperdetailed and yes, gifted, individual. Paradoxically, Martha demystified homemaking perfectionism while upholding and vaunting it.
Excellent summary of Martha’s life! Yes, she’s a complex woman and I wish more people would acknowledge that and not just dismiss her because she was privileged. She made it in a tough business and nobody gets to the top without hurting a few feelings.
I’ll watch it only if her daughter and ex-husband got to speak too. This is all Martha. I love the Bish, though. So yeah, I lied, I’ll be watching.
Eh, The Shining will always be top horror. Close running with Psycho, it’s just a classic. If you haven’t watched Bates Motel, I highly recommend.
Someone tell George Lopez to just retire already *eyeroll* He’s just so much drama.
I’m definitely watching the Martha Stewart doc. She’s one of my sage archetypes case studies and I love her to bits. Talk about a woman with a mission
Check out Rosemary Watson for a hilarious, but not mean-spirited, send up of Martha Stewart.