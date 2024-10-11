Princess Kate did not decide to go to Southport with William ‘at the last minute’

On Thursday, the Princess of Wales did her first public event in months, since she attended the Wimbledon men’s final in July. She had been seen in careful photo-ops in those three months, of course – there were the photo-ops to church at Balmoral, there was last week’s meeting at Windsor Castle with a 17-year-old girl with cancer, and of course, there was idiotic sepia-toned “cancer-free” video she released in September. But Kate and Prince William’s event in Southport on Thursday was their first public event together since Trooping the Colour in June. It’s a pretty big deal.
Some details about her outfit – Kate wore a polka-dotted dress from Whistles and a McQueen peacoat, both of which look newish to me? The Telegraph dutifully announced that shades of burgundy & merlot are the hottest autumnal colors this year. Naturally. Tatler made a big deal about her fern earrings from Catherine Zoraida – those are a repeat, but according to Tatler, “ferns represent the importance of family bonds and signify hope for the next generation. They are also said to symbolise endurance, with many cultures viewing the unfurling of the plant’s fronds as the natural embodiment of resilience through hardships.” Some people are doing entirely too much to give Kate credit for her symbolism. This is the woman who cosplays national flags. She’s not researching the meaning of ferns. Kate was also notably not wearing her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring. Again. That ring has been disappearing a lot lately – she wasn’t wearing it in the cancer-free video, nor in the Olympics video.
Most people were not expecting to see Kate this week, as I said yesterday. Most of us thought that she would only come out for some Remembrance events in November. Gee, I wonder why she made a point of going to Southport this week? Especially when the British media was on Day 5 of their aggressively bitter coverage of “Meghan wore a red dress to a charity gala.” It’s almost like that’s why Kate decided to come outside! Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s coverage made note of something curious: “Some media outlets including the Daily Telegraph said that Kate had chosen to join her husband ‘at the last minute’ but an official source at Kensington Palace told the Daily Beast that was not an accurate characterization of matters.” Meaning, what? Kate saw the pics of Meghan on Sunday and decided that she just had to go outside, therefore it wasn’t a last-minute decision?
Will & Kate also did a tweet.
She looks awful. She looks hard, old and unhappy. Plus she’s got some serious jowls going on.
I’m beginning to think her six month disappearance was due to some sort of mental breakdown.
And there are much worse photos. @Kaiser you were really nice by selecting these ones.
She looks like she’s 70. And that’s not (just) because of the chemo. Firstly, she only had preventative therapy and not even my mother, who had a much more aggressive chemotherapy at 52, looked that bad. Someone obviously didn’t get their fillers replaced.
Im just saying karma…
She didn’t have time to get fillers. Kate rushed out as soon as she saw Meghan getting so much press. 😂
Well, it definitely wasn’t a facelift
Heehee…high-five.
Where is Big Blue???
These pictures of Kate explain why she likes to control photographs of herself. She is aging and has a deep need to control the way her face looks. A good plastic surgeon could help if that is what she cares about. The stress and the cancer are taking their toll, but she could get good work. Bite the bullet and get a good Beverly Hills surgeon; she could sneak one into England! The deeper plane facelifts look really natural and make many people look like a younger version of themselves. No shame. The Kardashian-level need to photoshop is what is shameful and truly dumb.
She doesn’t ‘need’ plastic surgery to look younger and I find the mere suggestion quite offensive to aging women.
So I agree that she does not need anything to make her look younger if she does not want it. In the same way, kp needs to speak to the rota photographers who have been photoshopping her so much. It does no one any favors. She is an attractive woman in her forties. She just doesn’t look the same as she did when she was younger. It happens.
The press are not photoshopping her to within an inch of her life – she has always looked like this even with the fillers/botox.
Her life choices are there on her face for all to see – neither of them look happy, both look rough AF. He has def aged a lot in the past few months, wonder if we will ever find out the truth.
So the real question is why they suddenly stopped with the Photoshopping? All we’ve been getting this past year are pics where she was looking better than before.
She does look rough – I think smoking, booze and too much sun have played a role. Not so sure about the chemo / cancer as I suspect we have been led up the garden path a bit there (I think more exaggeration than outright lie, but still). This is how she looked before TBH.
Long term ED’s can also do this to you – she is thinner than before and has that skeletal look that you see with some extreme sufferer’s.
I think whatever happened was to do with a mental health break and the surgery she had was to do with long term damage from an ED and thats why they are covering up.
Her hands look really unhealthy. I know that’s a weird comment, lol, but hands are hard to photoshop and touch up and in some of these pictures you can clearly see how skeletal her hands look. @TheHench told us that her friend saw her around Norfolk over the summer and was shocked at how much skinnier she was than ‘normal’ and Kate hasn’t been normal-skinny in years.
I definitely think there has been a mental health component to the last year and that explains why she is being treated with kid gloves, why the emphasis on good days and bad days, etc.
William looks angry. The beard also seems to make him look angrier.
Kate needs to get a good hair trim or wear a pony tail. Her constant pushing back her hair is distracting.
I’ll bet that sh!t is heavy, so I can’t blame her for pushing it back. Plus, her hair has always been her security blanket. She is working really hard to do a “concerned” face for a serious occasion, as opposed to the jazz hands/huge grin that she usually brings to events.
But…but….Meghan had long beachy waves so mine have to be better, says Kate as she yells at her gopher to wrangle the wiglets better.
😁😆
Pour one out for that long suffering gopher. Whenever the gopher is mentioned, I always picture an actual marmot… carrying a stack of wigs, one on its wee head, trailing behind like a drift of seaweed…
You just know wiglet gopher poured out a stiff drink to prepare for Kate’s wrath when Meghan stepped out in those beach waves.
Tangent: Why are the two people in white shirts on that paint-splattered white bench only sitting on the very edge? Is it dirty or wet?
This morning I first saw yesterday’s article on this engagement. Has she worn Big Blue at all this year? Honestly, I can’t remember her having done so, since I continually was surprised by not seeing it.
As stated elsewhere, if you look up photos from her Denmark trip (untouched), she’s definitely lost weight. Her face is less full, and her neck skin is not as smooth. She’s hiding one side of her face (left eye?), where some pictures show a new scar. Pictures that show this part of her face are less focused or smoother. What happened?
For the most part she styles the part to cover the left eye and seems conscious about it. Her left eye had wonky botox and a higher brow for a while, but there is a photo where she lifts up the hair and the photo hints at a scar on the left side near her eye, possibly crossing her brow as well.
I think the leverage she has had is unrelated to cancer but because of something William did to her.
Yeah, the pic where she’s looking sideways at him really shows the discrepancy in her eyes.
Agreed, maybe surgery discovered pre-cancerous cells or a tumour, so technically no lie has been made, but full-fledged cancer? I don’t buy it. The floodgates will open one day about what really happened on that December night.
What was she/they smiling about so much? Even the pic when they arrived. And the pics released by a photographer saying how beautiful she looked. She’d not there to look pretty, she’s there for the victims families. Anyway this is a couple who was all smiles when signing a condoleance book(was it Christchurch?) so they haven’t yet learned to care nor behave.
I loved how they tried to excuse the smiling by saying she was speaking with the first responders and not the family members. Yeah because people seeing all the attacked children weren’t traumatized themselves.
The uk media had really gross headlines about this too. Focusing on Kate and how she dazzled.
There is a sickness in that media. The Windsors centre themselves in traumatic events and the uk media plays along. Did the BBC need to say this was breaking news? Kate was seen at trooping. After that it isn’t news because she’s not dead but just hiding.
She was called ‘Brave Kate’ here and I wanted to throw up.
The entire royal rota is saying that it was a last minute decision for Kate to go to Southport so where did they get that talking point if not from KP? There’s no doubt that Kate came out to counter the press’ obsessive coverage of Meghan wore a red dress.
The degree of coordination of their outfits shows that some planning went into it.
Absolutely, the matchy matchy clothes and banging on about H&M being solo in these recent weeks points to some advanced planning. Before Kategate William and Kate were often arriving to engagements looking as if they had no coordination of their wardrobes as well as being seen arriving to events separately. Someone (MaMidds?) seems to be making a point of course correcting what had been going sideways in WanK’s appearances in the before times.
I wonder if the talking point didn’t come from KP but from the rota collectively using their brains for once – if they knew this event was scheduled (which they would have) and it was listed as just being the Prince of Wales, and then the Princess of Wales shows up too – well the rota are going to put two and two together and assume it was a last minute trip.
And on its face, it could make sense, right? Kate is still recovering from chemo per KP, she’s still not 100%, maybe she is going to tag along to a lot of William’s events for the next few months depending on how she’s feeling.
but then we’re back to the “she was fine for Wimbledon” argument and fine to travel throughout the summer and fine to do whatever else, but a one hour engagement might be a bridge too far?
And anyway I think now KP is emphasizing that this wasnt a last minute decision bc they didn’t want it to seem like a reaction to Meghan which it totally was.
Yeah, the very fact that they are emphasizing it wasn’t last minute is the tell😂.
She only decided to come out because she didn’t want us asking why she’s not done ANY appearances with her husband since the UK Media is making a fuss about the Sussexes solo jobs
Good to see the real, unretouched photos here. Someone at the Mirror apparently had nothing better to do than to “improve” on the Getty material, as did the usual Deranger accounts.
Some photos at AP even showed real tension between W&K, a reel I saw showed Kate losing her countenance, and a screenshot shared somewhere else showed Harry’s brother being annoyed with his wife and turning away from her. Same old, I guess.
It’s sad though that the Missingtons of Wails were the center of attention in the reports that even included Kate’s incoherent word salad in some articles, and pulled the focus away from the victims’ families.
Page six has a video clip of Kate pulling a Melania and smiling to the crowd and then dropping it as soon as she turns away toward William.
UK media has been doing touch ups with the photos though. They are no different than state based NK media.
Too much sturm und drang happened all around that big blue ring. I hope Kate threw it in the ocean after a blowout fight with Will.
If the woman had pride she would have left his years ago. She won’t and did some kind of deal to have her grifter family in the mix again. So if that ring is no longer around it’s because William took it back.
Could be, or it’s broken after a fight.
I think she either had to give it back because of the break up or she realized it’s cursed and put it away.
Like in the Ring Saga (opera) where Brunnhilde tosses the cursed ring out to the Rhine River. Or the Elderly Rose throwing out that rare necklace to the Atlantic.
If Huesa chucked it into the Thames, I fear for the Mudlark who finds it.
K doesn’t read as totally healthy to me, though I think it’s not just because of cancer.
My main question is why William hasn’t been working much at all—he is the heir. He is not ill. He is relatively young. And frankly, he could have shown up in Southport earlier, without K or f she weren’t yet healthy enough to attend for whatever reason.
What is going on with William and why isn’t anybody talking about this over there?
He’s lazy AF and has never been held to account. This has been normalised and excused and the media is an extension of the royal press offices.
Good points and well said Sarah. William has always been the media’s darling because he is the indefeasible heir and Diana’s eldest son.
He is on borrowed time though because the excuses will not be accepted. They can’t keep up this charade indefinitely.
Baldy has his own list of issues, especially with this new gaunt look he’s going with. Not only is the beard a pathetic attempt to mimic his successfully handsome younger brother, it’s also to cover up the fact he’s lost a ton of weight. I wouldn’t be surprised if these two were sent to rehab to dry out, but they’ve came out worse for it.
Well, at least she’s dressing like herself again.
But what happened to the sapphire ring? I imagine if they’ve separated the ring would absolutely need to be returned. Something continues to be amiss with these two.
She took off the ring, because Meghans ring was reported as being repaired and it became a big deal in the tabloids. This is just another example of copying Meghan imo she wants everyone asking where the cursed ring is.
https://www.daslaw.co.uk/blog/if-your-engagement-ends-badly-who-gets-the-ring
My guess is that the RF or William locked this down before getting married, but it’s interesting that in most cases (even with family heirlooms and sometimes prenups) the engagement ring usually ends up belonging to the recipient.
The fact that it’s not on her hand anymore is giving strong “separation” vibes.
When 100% of everyone separates, they usually takeoff all their rings not just one ring at a time.
Who knew a pair of ugly fern earrings were so meaningful 🙄.. dull and drab once again falling short in every way possible. My heart goes out to the families that lost children and then had to go preform for WanK during their grief. It just feels wrong.
I hadn’t really seen a scar on the left side of her face since that one photo in profile at Trooping but now I actually do really see it. Oh my goodness. I also think that whole side of her face – cheek and around the lip area – looks strange and a bit misshapen. What on earth happened to her? Other than that she looks fine and looks her age, although judging by how that coat hangs on her she’s more gaunt than ever, which surely can’t help but make you look tired.
IMO there’s nothing wrong nor special about using or not using plastic surgery, Botox, fillers etc or to decide to just look like how you are, like millions of other women. I would never criticise Kate or another woman for choosing what to do or not do to her face/hair/etc as long as you don’t lie about it in international press articles, heap on the Photoshop etc….
I think we are looking at the same photo, the one where she lifts up her hair. You can see the scar near her eye. She was hidden away because a lot of surgery was done to reduce the effects. It would explain why the going public date kept being so vague as that would fit facial scars needing to heal.
And while she has always had uneven features especially her eyes, the left eye seems even more distinct especially above the eye, as if it was swollen at some point. I think if we cross referenced to the car photo, we can see more of the potential issues because she looked swollen on the left side of her face in that photo and not as much in the right. As if she had reconstructive surgery of some form.
I don’t think it’s untoward, the left side of her face has been janky for years. Remember the gala in Jamaica in the green dress? Both sides of her face were doing different things.
Ah yes. To counteract the beautiful Meg and her red dress. Peg and Can’t decided to wear same colors. Shades of purple the colors of royalty. As usual they failed at their attempts. They looked like they wanted to be anywhere but there. Must be they built in to her negotiations a few visits that will randomly require her to appear and those are called try to out do what Meg has done days.
William and Kate are never going to be satisfied with the brief moments of domestic media attention they receive compared the international attention the Sussexes routinely receive. This recent outing in a rewear of a red dress for Meghan and the successful UN/NYC and African trips on the heels of so many media outlets and organizations making a point to wish Harry happy birthday on their social media accounts make the difference very stark.
Pray for the Sussexes. Jealousy from WanK and a desperation to stop the BRF’s misdeeds with the BM being aired in court continues to encourage the Windsors’ to be destructive and dangerous towards the H&M and their young family.
Hopefully people stop with the facelift rumor – she clearly looks like she went through some things, imo. What’s notable is that many publications did not photoshop like they usually do.
She looked like this before (the pics in Copenhagen specifically), we just never got to see her without extreme photoshop. The availability of un-retouched pics now is interesting.
That doesn’t excuse their dishonesty. When will people understand that this is a publicly funded person? She receives millions of pounds in benefits every year. Ordinary folk can’t just take the year off without proper substantiation. They are supposed to at least pretend to have a sense of duty and not entitlement.
She only married into the family and they are supposed to serve the public. Neither W nor K have any sense of public duty – it’s all about them, the benefits they can take and fun things (elite sporting events, backstage passes with the biggest pop star on the planet). It’s completely at odds with what the monarchy is supposed to stand for.
This is what I have been saying. That kate will not disappear forever. She is very thirsty for camera and this woman doesn’t hide for much long. She needs that validation from public. I believe she does have cancer but not serious like chuck. The senior courtiers in BP ordering these two to work because of backlash and
comparison is going on kate and how
privilege she is.
I have doubts in the past , we will see the end of these grifter in our lifetime. People indifference and these are not working and showing up regularly will be their undoing. One of the reason why queen liz lasted for long because she always show and taxpayer so what ok with the work she does and so does chuck. But these two constant disappearance left the gap for noise which will be their downfall because many rota left their jobs because this is not long term, they know it very well.
Kate says she’s “cancer free”, yet you believe she has cancer? Why?
I know people are going to yell at me but I have never been a farm shop video truther, I always thought the very thin woman in the video was Kate, and these photos solidify my belief. She is absolutely slimmer than a year ago, and you can see she has the same pronounced chin and jaw line as the woman in the video. In the video, you can even see the same makeup around the cheeks as she is wearing in the photos from yesterday.
It doesn’t have to be an argument. You have the right to believe that woman was Kate.
The woman in the farm shop video was not Kate.
There is a great deal of fraud and intentional deception that even predates Kategate from KP utilizing image manipulation with the assistance of their toxic handmaidens within the BM and Murdoch media outlets. That farm shop video was deliberate propaganda to stop the public asking about Kate’s whereabouts, not some pap that ‘got lucky’ getting a picture of them shopping.
I agree the video was not spontaneous from a fan that just happened to sight them, but the woman was absolutely Kate. I’m ready to die on this hill 😆
I kind of love how @InterestedGawker is like you have the right to believe what you want but you’re wrong, lolol.
Again, we heard from @TheHench (who has been posting here a long time and has connections to Kate’s crowd, and never seems to post anything overly salacious or gossipy so I have always found them credible) that the farm stand video was absolutely Kate.
But at this point, the argument is tiresome. At the time it was more of a valid/interesting argument because we hadn’t seen Kate in months and that video was put out as proof of Kate’s whereabouts – but within a few days or a week we got the bench cancer video and we have since seen her at Trooping and Wimbledon. So we know she’s not dead which is what people were insisting was going on around the time of the farm video.
Her eyes tell a lot about her. There is no feeling or emotion behind them. I saw a video of her and him walking in and she shot him a dirty look. It was quick but you could see it. She absolutely despises him.
If it’s true that she despises him, then that Hallmark video they made together is all the more astonishing. Could you be that cuddly and lovey dovey with someone you hated? Was that video purely made out of spite? If the answer is yes it speaks volumes about their character as individuals not just their marriage
William moved immediately to quash the five wheeled car photo from being reproduced in the UK as KP continued to release Frankenphotos for the children’s birthdays with no shame.
That video featured MaMidds prominently and marched William through a Middleton PDA bucket list. Her kompromat must be radioactive.
I disagree. She has never liked William, the man. Who would? He is so unlikeable. She was always only drawn to his rare, privileged status in life, which meant that one day she would one day be Queen Consort and live a life of unfettered luxury on other people’s money. Her mother never raised her to be any other way.
She does not look well, and I’m not trying to be mean, she looks gaunt and tired, I’m sure the hair is purposeful to hide that scar, I don’t think she faked being sick, but has not maybe told the actual story. I don’t think she wears big blue because at this point it would probably fall off her finger. These pictures actually make me feel concern for her current health status. She’s wearing a lot of make up to look “good” but it isn’t helping. I know everyone here likes to dump on her because of her mean girl and everything is about meee tendencies, sometimes I comment the same, but sometimes people just need a little bit of grace.
@CheshireSass
How much grace did she show Meghan?
Meghan was pregnant and could have lost her baby. She lost her second one. Where was the grace from those people? She is still talking trash through her media friends about Harry and Meghan. F her and her dud of a husband. They both need to apologize to Meghan and Harry. They are a direct cause of all the vileness directed against Meghan and Harry. Both of them are still jealous of them.
Rings can be resized and she was this thin last year so I don’t believe the ring is off rotation because of that.
Oh please. This is exactly how Kate looks, when her phots are not photo-shopped by the British media. Maybe KP has failed to pay a “bill”. No worries, next you see her she’ll look 20 years younger. This image of her is exactly like the pictures the Danish media released of Kate on her solo Denmark tour a couple of years ago. BTW, I’m always intrigued by what little it takes for people like you to feel sorry for women like Kate. Is it because you believe she has no agency in all the awful things she did to Meghan? Or is it because you believe Kate when she claims to be sick, but you don’t believe Meghan when she said media abuse caused her to experience suicide ideation?
William and Kate are not absolved or released from having to answer for their fraudulent use of manipulated photos and sadistic treatment of H&M, Meghan in particular was directly endangered by Kate and Carole not only declining to correct the ‘she made me cry’ lie but expanding it at regular intervals through the BM even after the Oprah interview. Even this past fortnight the BM have been insisting H&M are on the brink of divorce to make these ambulance chasing engagements, clinging to actual cancer patients and a tragic attack to stay in the public eye look like William and Kate are the couple without problems.
They can keep pretending they’ve moved on but no one forgets what they did, they will have to address all their BS at some point.
I do side-eye these kind of events. They’re to benefit the Waleses, no one else. Those poor parents have suffered the worst kind of bereavement in unimaginably traumatic circumstances, but somehow they’re expected to be in attendance while this vacuous pair gurn and do jazz hands at them.
If they cared about the parents and the first responders this entire thing would have been done off camera. No one needed video of William and Kate mouthing platitudes.
Exactly @ Jensa and dredging up the pain months later is unconscionable. I’m not saying the parents and survivors have healed, but to bring the pain back to the fore for royal PR is disgraceful, entitled behaviour. It is not helpful.
Our neighbour recently lost her son under tragic circumstances. We were there for her at the time, but afterwards, she became a shell of herself. We didn’t keep dredging it up months after the event because we knew it was painful for her. But we are not entitled twats. We waited some time and could see her becoming more like her old self. But still, we won’t say, “how are you feeling?” We just talk to her normally because if she wants to discuss it with us, she will.
TOB looks like he’s social distancing from his wife – he’s not even looking at her! He looks petulant and pissed off, almost as if he was all set to try to grab some headlines on his own, but then Kate decided to join him. And, again, the problem isn’t so much that their actual marital situation (that’s none of my business) but that they are actively projecting this tradwife happy families bs, for example in the “cancer-free” video. That was a deliberate choice to include all of that uncomfortable footage of WanK with her head on his shoulder etc. Now compare what that video was selling to…this. I think the best you can say is that she is at least looking at him when he speaks. He is looking anywhere else but at her and studiously clasping his hands to avoid contact.
Imagine your spouse just recovered from a serious cancer scare, and they are doing an event with you after a long absence. Wouldn’t you at least pretend that you appreciate them?
He has that same expression when he’s upset now that stubble exaggerates expressions around his mouth.
How did Kate get him to act lovey dovey with her in that video? I guess it was a “favor” called in by the Middletons. I notice the Middletons were prominent in the video.
I would use the terms leverage. And even then he looked awkward in most of that video and stills.
@Nic919 Are we talking about her Twilight cosplay video nonsense? Most of the time Huevo looked as though he were trying to astral project.
Their outward looks are a reflection of how they are on the inside (sickness or not). Two ugly attention seeking, inferiority complex suffering jealous trolls . Meghan and Harry are literally glowing because they’ve managed to cut off toxicity from their lives even as they face attacks everyday meanwhile Kate and William are aging like raisins because instead of focusing on their family they’re briefing the press 24/7 about people who don’t think about them and that’s why the royalists bash Meghan and Harry especially Meghan because she carries on without thinking about the rest of the royal family and that in itself it’s a rejection but every minute William and his trolls keep telling us how much he hates the Sussexes
Kate looks rough in this photo and so does William. With Big Blue still missing I think it is official separation that thas not been made public. The Firm and I suspect the government know the Waleses were primarily responsible for the Sussexes’ stepping back and leaving; and another Wales divorce will garner more international bad headlines for the Crown. Tin foil tiara: no divorce – ever. Kate has to give back Big Blue. You lead separate lives behind the scences (meaning William can have his sidepieces; Kate can have NONE.) Never complain never explain in effect for Kate and the Middletons in the form of iron clad NDAs. The Middletons can return to royal favor and doing their projects (no financial bailout) in exchange to promote Charles as well as help clean up Kate’s image. Tin foil tiara off.
This is a marriage not much different than the Trump transaction. The main difference is that Kate is expected to pretend far more than Melania because the happy family image requires it. But they are failing at this act. They won’t be able to maintain this for years to come.
William can’t hide his feelings, that is true. As for Big Blue being missing, I’m not sure that they would be that obvious about the separation because clearly they have a lot to hide. Maybe it was broken during one of their ferocious fights? Perhaps it was put away for a while and not repaired so as not to risk any leak?
Where’s the press outrage that Kate is not wearing her engagement ring?