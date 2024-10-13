Minnie Driver: ‘In England, I felt I was punished… for being ambitious’

Minnie Driver lived and worked in America for nearly three decades. Many British celebrities view America as a place to work but disparage as a place with inferior culture compared to Britain. But Minnie loved her life in California, living in a fancy trailer in Malibu and raising her son Henry. Nowadays, she splits her time between California and the UK, because Henry goes to school over there. But she has nice things to say about America – and awful things to say about Donald Trump – in an interview with the Times of London. Some highlights:
Her “Cinderella moment” while promoting ‘Circle of Friends’ in America. Landing in the US having lost the weight again, she was treated to the full Hollywood glam-over. “They came at my hair and blow-dried it straight. And they got me a good bra and the right size jeans. And suddenly I was sleek. Suddenly, I was revealed to myself as being a girl who was pretty, and it was so exciting.”
Being 54 years old: “I’d much rather have my face when I was 25. But I certainly wouldn’t want to have to go through all that sh-t again, of all the other attendant stuff that was coming down the pipe.”
She’s back to living in London after 27 years in Los Angeles. “I will always be between both places, but my son’s at school here, so if I’m not working, I’m wherever he is.”
She stopped making movies when she became a mother: “It’s why I stopped making movies, really consciously. I called my agent and went, ‘OK, I’m having a baby and I would really like you to go and look for a show that’s called Shoots in Los Angeles and will pay me a regular wage. I couldn’t be travelling. I couldn’t be taking a tiny baby to Romania — and I didn’t want to. As a single mum, I didn’t want him to have that uncertainty. I wanted him to have school and football and mates and tea and his own bed and our house.”
She was happy to find work in America: “In America there was just this idea of, ‘Whatever you want to do, try it. Do it. Throw everything you have at it and see what happens.’ There is this idea that you’re allowed to renew and to change course; you’re allowed to pivot. I can be a writer, I can be a musician, I can be a mother, I can be an actor — you don’t have to be just one thing. In England, I felt I was punished for wanting more. I was punished for being ambitious. The British press think it’s greedy for me to want to be more.”
Whether she believes things really changed with #MeToo: “Yes, I do. But not because of some kind of systemic epiphany that men had. Rather, because they know that there’s accountability now. There are actually mechanisms in place [which mean] that kind of behaviour can’t be hidden. And I think #MeToo put a dent in it, but I just don’t know whether that power dynamic is ever really going to be redressed. Revolutions are bloody. People want to maintain the status quo for as long as they possibly can until they absolutely can’t and then, kicking and screaming, people will change.”
Another big change for the industry: “I watched Challengers the other night and what I loved most was seeing that Zendaya was a producer. Not an executive producer — a producer.” She namechecks Margot Robbie, the creative force behind Barbie. “They’re like, ‘I’m part of this creation, I am making this happen.’ And I think maybe that is how it changes. We all should have been doing that back in the Nineties. When I think about the work that I did on scripts, the fixing things, the making stuff better, absolutely uncredited. I made so many of the roles that I was in through improv, through rewriting, through ideas that were all then completely uncredited. So what’s great is that these girls are now getting credit for it.”
She is British but: “I identify as a Californian.” Driver is more anxious than jubilant [about Trump’s felony conviction]. “He’s going to say that the whole thing is like the election, that it’s corrupt. Of course he deserves to be in prison — of course he does. But just looking at how much money he raised in that two days, $53 million in a 48-hour period, and the idea that because the founding fathers — if there had been some mothers involved perhaps it would be different — left no room in the constitution for the idea that the American people could be so stupid as to vote for a felon, there is nothing reflected in the judiciary about what would happen if he wins. It’s a pickle when you’ve got the Secret Service already scoping out prisons, going, ‘What would this look like?’ ”
Whether she would live in America again if Trump was reelected: “If I lived in a red [Republican] state, no, I couldn’t. But living in California, you are somewhat insulated. But do you want to go and live in a bubble? Do you run away from the fire or do you go back and help?” It’s not just Trump himself, she says, but “the revelation of the 70 million people who really quite like a bit of a racist attitude and non-existent immigration policies and dismantling the environmental agencies. And they were always there; they weren’t created by him. He’s just a symptom, and now they’ve got a mascot.”.
Yeah, her assessment of Trump and the MAGA cult is dead on. Trump IS a symptom. The thing is, while I think the cult is a fundamental crack in America’s foundations, I also feel like it’s an underreported story – especially by the American media – that the cult seems to be less enthusiastic these days. The same energy isn’t there. Minnie’s right about being insulated from everything in California too, and she’s right about how the industry has changed.
Although Paradise Cove has certainly turned into a super-fancy trailer park, with homes now selling in the 2 and 3 million range, when Minnie bought hers, it was still a just a podunk family park. She was the first celeb to buy there, kept a very low profile, earned her place in the surf lineup, and was a wonderful neighbor. Her first Christmas there, she hired a little espresso cart to come to the bluff, for a breakfast party and she brought a boom box and played Christmas music. So yeah, it’s fancy now. But Minnie isn’t. 🙂
Wow! She seems so down to earth and sounds like she’d be such a fun neighbor! I’ve been a fan of hers since Gross Pointe Blank!
I totally understand what she says about both cultures: I spent my childhood and first years of adulthood in the States and almost half my life abroad. You miss things from one place and love things about where you live and so you kind of wind up in between both. America has changed a bit since I left as well, so it’s both familiar and strange to visit.
“[Trump is] just a symptom, and now they’ve got a mascot.” So well said. Too many countries are lurching towards dictatorship and right wingers.
I adore her. Always have and she always seemed to walk her own path – a real original.
She is bang on about Trump.
I liked this interview. She’s absolutely right about Trump being just the symptom.
Her analyses are so thoughtful. I like her. I totally get being between two cultures. When I’m home in Europe, there are definitely things I miss about North America, and vice versa. I think the average European doesn’t like anyone that tries to rise above the rest. They complain all the time, while living more or less a life of leisure (by North American standards). My best friend’s sister is a lawyer in Vienna, and she has the nerve to complain how it’s unfair that our lawyers get paid so much more than they do. Meanwhile, she tells me that she spent three months working on a single (and relatively uncomplicated) file of setting up a charity for a client. Meanwhile, prior to becoming a managing lawyer, I had never had fewer than 80 litigation files at any given time. We get the money because we work five times as hard. All of this to say that I totally buy that the Brits borderline resented Minnie for being ambitious.
I’ve always enjoyed her as an actress. Love her voice and her hair is glorious.
She comes across as being a very down to earth, intelligent and likeable person.
She’s a real one. I like what she has to say about everything but especially MAGA. Yes, it probably started as a Russian op, but it spread because it hit a nerve with Whitey. I see Trump Vance signs in Midwestern cornfields and know that no ad or reasoning on Earth is going to change the minds of those guys in 70k trucks pulling boats and trailers and BBQ supersmokers to vote for Harris-Walz no matter how much camo they add to their message. Anxious dangerous times.
We outnumber those folks by far but turnout is key. They still only get one person, one vote. I’ll never understand people who can’t be bothered to vote, especially with mail in ballots available in many states.
@Agnes; correct you are! Took a road trip Saturday through those cornfields and saw the same. Trump Vance signs all over and none for Harris. This is the state that voted Walz in as governor. Ditto to trucks getting camo duck boats out for a shoot with Trump bumper stickers. Die hards will never change their minds even if presented with the facts.
I’ve liked her for years, she is talented.
I always wondered if she has been blacklisted a bit?
Her career has never hit the A level she deserves, IMO.
Yet Jennifer Lawrence and Goopy are both Oscar winners.
She is correct about Trump.
The MAGA cult is not going away, I’m still amazed how many are under 50.
And they are SO hardcore and closed minded. Cult.
IDK how well places like California will be protected from project 2025.
I’ve always liked Minnie Driver as well, and wondered what happened to her since she wasn’t very visible for long periods. I totally agree with her MAGA analysis. Every country has a dangerous underbelly, and its vital to always fight for fairness, democracy, and actions that will improve the human race and life for everybody. I think the ingrained class structure in Britain is what makes “ambition” something to be repressed.