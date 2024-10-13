King Charles will travel to Australia with two doctors, neither of which is his homeopath

King Charles will arrive in Australia on the 18th. This will be his first (!!!) visit/tour to a “British realm” as king. As in, a country which still has the British monarch as their head of state. In recent weeks, Buckingham Palace courtiers have been gently trying to lower expectations for the trip and add some sympathetic layers for Charles. Charles is pausing his cancer treatments for the tour, and they’re limiting his schedule because no one knows how tired he’ll be. They’re telling people that the point of the tour is to show people that he’s still alive. The bar is, as always, in hell. Well, now they’re saying that Charles will travel with two doctors, neither of which is the king’s in-house homeopath. LMAO.
The King will take two doctors with him on his 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa. Charles’s visit to Sydney and Canberra will be his first visit of the reign to a Commonwealth realm. To make it possible, the King will pause the cancer treatment he has been undergoing since his diagnosis in February.
The 75-year-old monarch will be monitored closely during the visit. A palace source said that the decision to pause treatment and resume it when he returns to Britain followed doctors’ advice. It is understood that Michael Dixon, the head of the royal medical household, who is known for his interest in homeopathy, will not be one of the doctors travelling with the King.
Steps taken to support Charles abroad are understood to be the same as previous arrangements put in place for the late Queen. They included travelling with a supply of the monarch’s blood, to ensure an exact match if a transfusion was needed. As well as travelling with his own doctors, the King will be supported by medical teams in Australia and Samoa. In Australia, the itinerary has been designed with the King’s health in mind: the King and Queen will have a rest day and there will be no evening engagements.
Hugo Vickers, the historian and author, said: “I’m sure that the medical team has been consulted and will look after the King and make sure that he doesn’t overwork, as we know he has a propensity to do. I’m sure he wouldn’t be undertaking the trip unless he was fit enough to do it.”
In Samoa, the King and Queen will arrive in the evening and attend a state dinner. The King will meet Commonwealth heads of government in Samoa and has had a series of phone calls with leaders in preparation. In Australia he is due to visit the Sydney Opera House and attand a barbecue, and said to be looking forward to meeting the public. Given his continued ill health, however, a planned visit to New Zealand was cut from the tour.
If I’m being honest, I do feel a tad sorry for Charles. He waited seventy-plus years to become king and now, two years after his mother’s passing, it’s like he’s holding the whole operation together with scotch tape and glitter. Notice how no one has even suggested that it probably would have been better to send the heir, or that the heir should be stepping up to do more to help his ancient father who still has cancer. Speaking of the whole thing falling apart, the palace corresponded with an Australian republican group about what Charles would do if Aussies want a republic:
King Charles has confirmed that it is up to the Australian people to decide whether the country remains a constitutional monarchy or becomes a republic. Ahead of the King’s visit to Australia next week, the Australian Republic Movement exchanged letters with Buckingham Palace officials, writing on the King’s behalf.
Correspondence from the palace, first revealed by the Daily Mail, says that “whether Australia becomes a republic” is a “matter for the Australian public to decide”.
The letter sent by palace officials restates the existing position, rather than marking any new change in policy – and Buckingham Palace is not saying anything further to the letter’s contents. But it is an amicable exchange, following a request by a group campaigning for a republic to have a meeting with the King during his visit.
“The King appreciated that you took the time to write and asked me to reply on his behalf,” says the letter from Buckingham Palace to the Australian Republic Movement, written in March. “Please be assured that your views on this matter have been noted very carefully. His Majesty, as a constitutional monarch, acts on the advice of his Ministers, and whether Australia becomes a republic is therefore a matter for the Australian public to decide.” The letter adds that the King and Queen have a “deep love and affection” for Australia and “your thoughtfulness in writing as you did is warmly appreciated”.
Canada’s being pretty quiet, eh? I think Aussies will be the first ones to get a big crack at becoming a republic, and all of the other British realms will watch what happens. I hope it happens in the next decade or so. Anyway, I think the palace’s response was polite – as I said, this sh-t is barely being held together during Charles’s reign. I doubt “King William” will bother with any of this.
I genuinely feel bad for him. Not enough to support him, but i feel for him. And how weird is it that they don’t say what kind of cancer anyone has. Why is it a secret?
It’s probably not necessary to divulge much more ; he went to hospital for enlarged prostate surgery and a area of concern( cancer) was detected. Connecting the dots, metastasized prostate cancer?? comes to mind. What would it benefit me to know any more than that. He has a right to some medical privacy despite his position. I am not a King Charles fan but do have a spouse in a similar situation as the less people know, the better, wanting to carry on a routine without questioning from well meaning people who really don’t give a rats ass.
I thought these people had the best medical care, doctors available 24/7, so how with this top notch medical care did they not catch the cancer early and it was able to metastasized.
Probably because whatever it is, if they say it out loud, they know it will sound bad to the public. The Rota absolutely knows that kind it is – I would even say publications like The NY Times or Washington Post do as well, but because journalists don’t treat this family like something that needs legit covering, we won’t know unless he collapses in Australia or something else crazy happens. But they held the line on Kate earlier this year as well, even when that got bad news-wise, so who knows.
Lost me 100% with the “feeling bad” for this man. He’s lived almost forty years longer than Princess Diana. Nope Chuck getting the crown he craved only to never truly enjoy it is divine intervention imo.
William could easily have gone, Kate must be over the chemotherapy by now. Mind you William did say he wasn’t interested in the Commonwealth, so that could be why he wasn’t asked. He isn’t interested in the church either so perhaps it is time to end the UK’s official religion.
William’s not sure to be the Head of the Commonwealth so it would be inappropriate for him to go to the meeting.
William has those school runs
I think we (Australia), have another 15 years before it will happen. We have to wait for the current senior levels of our version of the Tory party to die out (they are currently trying to mount a resurgence with a few billionaires helping them). Although if William is on the throne within 10 years, all bets are off
Sorry if this man needs 2doctors he shouldn’t be doing a 24hr flight and wandering about AUstralia. Most of his subject cannot even get an appointment with a doctor .As usual royals are tone deaf.
Can you imagine being heir and willingly choosing not to trot around the globe first class doing charity work, whivh would include rugby, cricket and football in his dumbed down itinerary? Something really is wrong with Willy. The Aussies may hold back on becoming a Republic because of Charles’s condition/pity, but won’t show the same restraint when Willy the Basher becomes King.
The monarch traveling with his/her own blood is weird. Is it that the Royal Family think they’re so special that getting blood from a pleb would be sacrilegious? As for the letter, this shows the close relationship that the Palace has with the DM. Why did the DM get the exclusive? A letter like that should have given to all the press or the Palace should have given the Australian Republicans permission to release it to the public. You can see why the Palace saw no problem with the DM publishing Meghan’s letter to her father or telling the Telegraph about Meghan’s response to Charles’ letter.
Routine blood transfusion are far more closely matched than emergency transfusions. What I wonder about is, did they take it from him recently while he is seriously ill.
“Red cells are stored in refrigerators at 6ºC for up to 42 days. Platelets are stored at room temperature in agitators for up to five days. Plasma and cryo are frozen and stored in freezers for up to one year.”
Red Cross.
I would think him being a cancer patient he would be unable to use his own blood at the moment. So I don’t believe that he’s traveling with his own blood. My issue was the notion of him traveling with his own blood at all and the connotation that he wouldn’t want blood from a stranger.
I live in Canberra (but born in Sydney hence the name) and ugh…I am not looking forward to the visit.
Even though it’s the capital, it’s known as the bush capital because 5mins from anywhere in Canberra is semi-rural. This visit will cause traffic chaos.
And also…like many Aussies…just not a fan of the BRF I’m afraid.
I feel a bit sorry for Charles. None of the State Premiers want to meet him. ‘Celebrity’ guests & local persons of note aren’t interested in meeting him either.
Eh, no sympathy here for his being a monarch at all. I do empathize with anyone who is fighting cancer, because that disease just effing sucks.
I wonder when KC had blood taken in order to cover the amount for a transfusion. That seems intense. We just saw my FIL yesterday and he’s struggling to gain weight (he’s lost almost 50 kg this year), he had caught whooping cough from someone who wasn’t vaccinated and still struggles with it almost a half year later, and like KC, he has terrible coloring. And is in pain and constant rounds of chemo. Something about Australia must really speak to KC for him to want to go through all this.
I just don’t think there’ll be the turnout in crowds they think they’ll get.
We’ve just come off two weeks of school holidays – no-one is going to be taking the time off to see Charles.
He doesn’t have the attention QEII got. I think it really bothers him.
I think this will be his last tour he’s going to Australia just to try his last effort to keep it. The monarchy was going to fall once Charles got it anyway specially how he treated Harry and Megan. He couldn’t put his own jealousy of his son behind him in order to put the monarchy first.
Absolutely spot on. His position now is a result of all his poor choices. He did not back Harry and Meghan, he did not support their work, he allowed William and the press to drive them away. Imagine King Charles as a force to be reckoned with, standing with Harry, supporting Meghan, telling the press to knock it off, confident, decisive, he would be glowing with good press and good will.
He’s going to be in with crowds. Will the man wear a mask.
Is Charles up to date with vaccinations. He’s very vulnerable nowm
The doctors at least have a purpose to be there and he’s not lying about it as opposed to when Carole Middleton got a free trip to Australia under cover despite the nanny travelling with George as well.
I dearly wish I had wealth or power.
The idea of 2 personal Drs traveling with a person.
How about KC just stays home instead?
Try getting seen in a GP clinic with your own PCP these days, damn near impossible even with 2 types of insurance.
As George Carlin said “It’s a big club, and you ain’t it”
Commonwealth [of Nations] Realm. Australia will unlikely become a republic because of our reluctance to alter our Constitution (1900). There have only been 6 referenda passed since federation in 1901. It has nothing to do with the popularity or not of the monarchy.
I think it’s funny/ ironic. Would that be the correct usage of situational irony? That Charles waited this long and now he possibly isn’t able to enjoy his reign in the way that he’d like. Mostly, I wish he was able to be a better father and grandfather to his kids, not just Camilla’s. This man has gone out of his way to make the world more dangerous for Harry, Meghan, Archie, and Lili. Until he makes that right, I just can’t summon up too much more than the basic empathy I try to give all humans. He makes it really hard. He does not act as a person who cares if his son and his son’s family suffer or come to a terrible outcome. In fact, he acts as someone who has been engineering it. Unfortunately.