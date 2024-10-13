Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce had a double-date with Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out together in New York. He’s been working, she’s been working, but he came to NYC for the weekend (?) and they stepped out on Friday night. They had a double-date with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and the two couples had dinner at The Corner Store in Soho. You can see the menu here – their steaks sound amazing, the “lobster frites” sound like a dream and they do hand-cut fries.

Fashion notes for Taylor… real talk, this outfit looked straight out of a ‘90s mall TO ME, but I’m shocked to discover that these are really high-end designer pieces. Her coat is from Ralph Lauren, her corset is from Gucci ($1650) and her boots are Louis Vuitton. She’s carrying a $4400 Dior saddle bag and she’s blinged out in jewelry pieces from LV and other brands. Meanwhile, Travis wore a Jacquemus Simon printed shirt. Thoughts on Travis’s ‘stache? He’s had it for more than a month and I’m not feeling it, nor am I feeling his overall hairstyle. He looks very… Blue Lives Matter.

Meanwhile, Taylor notably missed Travis’s birthday on October 5. She was in Kansas City on the 7th, in time to watch the Chiefs win another game. Page Six claims that on the 6th, Taylor was in town and she hosted a small dinner party for Travis at Noka in Kansas City. They say her dad was there, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were there too. What do you think? Did Tay do something special for his birthday, one day late? Her birthday is coming up soon enough… I wonder what he’ll get her for her 35th?