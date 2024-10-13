Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce had a double-date with Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

It’s been a minute since we’ve seen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce out together in New York. He’s been working, she’s been working, but he came to NYC for the weekend (?) and they stepped out on Friday night. They had a double-date with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and the two couples had dinner at The Corner Store in Soho. You can see the menu here – their steaks sound amazing, the “lobster frites” sound like a dream and they do hand-cut fries.
Fashion notes for Taylor… real talk, this outfit looked straight out of a ‘90s mall TO ME, but I’m shocked to discover that these are really high-end designer pieces. Her coat is from Ralph Lauren, her corset is from Gucci ($1650) and her boots are Louis Vuitton. She’s carrying a $4400 Dior saddle bag and she’s blinged out in jewelry pieces from LV and other brands. Meanwhile, Travis wore a Jacquemus Simon printed shirt. Thoughts on Travis’s ‘stache? He’s had it for more than a month and I’m not feeling it, nor am I feeling his overall hairstyle. He looks very… Blue Lives Matter.
Meanwhile, Taylor notably missed Travis’s birthday on October 5. She was in Kansas City on the 7th, in time to watch the Chiefs win another game. Page Six claims that on the 6th, Taylor was in town and she hosted a small dinner party for Travis at Noka in Kansas City. They say her dad was there, and Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were there too. What do you think? Did Tay do something special for his birthday, one day late? Her birthday is coming up soon enough… I wonder what he’ll get her for her 35th?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho, New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
That Dolly Parton quote about how it takes a lot of money to look that cheap comes to mind… Blake looks like she pulled that dress (jumpsuit?) out of the dumpster behind a thrift store but I’m sure it costs more than my car. Is it not cold at night in NYC lately? I’m 3 hours south and low temps have been 40s and 50s the past week.
Blake looks like she needs a fashion intervention FAST and what in the world is going on with TK’s shirt????? The print is almost like it needs to be censored. And sorry Taylor fans, she needs someone to help her fashion wise. Maybe Law Roach can help her out for a little bit.
Maybe she’s trying to distract us away from Ryan Reynolds jacket? with front piping? and embroidered collar?
I think the problem with the outfit is that the boots cut her off at the ankles and give that unflattering blocking of the body. I think the outfit would look better with dark tights. Blake looks like a total disaster, my gosh. Is Ryan going bowling after dinner? And Travis…he is an objectively handsome man that goes out of his way to make himself look unattractive. No to the ‘stache, the haircut and that outfit. The clothes are giving nylon tracksuit from the late 80s.
Other than the height of the heels, the length of Taylor’s coat and the ankle height of the boots look exactly like my sweet grandma walking to the market with her rain boots on. Not chic.
Blake looks like she went into her “The Craft” phase about 20 years late, my God. Most of us got that out of our systems (and for a lower price) when we were 15.
I mean as a witchy season Halloween outfit it kind of works? I’m just not sure that was the attention.
Intention. But If it was supposed to be a 90’s Craft-inspired outfit, then sure.
I can see why Taylor and Blake are friends they both don’t have any fashion sense.
Thank you for your comment. I spat out my tea laughing at his very accurate statement. 😂😂
Blake is either auditioning for the next Halloween slasher movie or trying to prove to casting that she is still sexy after 4 pregnancies. Because, men.
Travis’s shirt is hilarious.
I hate Blake’s look. The ’90s dress itself isn’t great, but her styling is utterly clashing and making it worse.
Blake has been called a fashion icon for so many years. But was she ever really one? Or maybe people confused her with Serena van der Woodsen?
during her GG era and pre RR she pulled out some lovely outfits (Met Gala was always her highlight, but her taste in clothes seems to have taken a detour via 90-early 2000’s mall lately.
I’m kinda liking the naked fertility symbols and horses on Travis’s shirt.
But Ryan’s short-waisted jacket is bugging me. What I originally thought was piping in the front now appears to be a zipper, but it’s puckering on light-weight fabric.
Yeah, no.
I like Taylor’s coat.
Her Dior saddle bag, ugh, and the booties? She has so many knee-high ones that would have been better.
Travis has completed another attempt at uglifying himself with bravura.
But Blake and Ryan? Don’t they know anyone who could tell them that this is not it? Ryan looks like a human possum, and Blake’s dress plus panty hose (?) leggings (?) with seams? Nice color.
The tights/leggings look so incongruous! Shouldn’t the seams run up the back of the leg?
These folks are an ad for just because you are wealthy doesn’t mean you know how to dress …
Interesting friends group 🙄
Yeah I thought Taylor’s outfit was hideous until I saw Blake’s. Yikes! As for the guys, Travis looks like Florida tourist man and Ryan looks like the captain of the bowling league. His shirt probably has “Fred’s Garage” written on the back. Taylor’s coat is nice and her bag is cute. The rest is Hot Topic.
Travis is giving Magnum PI vibes from the neck up. Blake’s outfit looks incredibly cheap. They all look like they’re dressed in character for different vintage shows.
Don’t skewer me…but Taylor has a certain fullness look about her of late that makes me think she may be expecting.
Totally agree with the Magnum PI vibes, except that Tom Selleck could pull off both the mustache and the Hawaiian shirt. This guy is more like Temu Magnum.
I think his mustache and hair style are god awful. Creepy vibes.
What in the wild, wild west is Blake wearing? Man that is Ugly!
And Ryan appears to be wearing a ’50’s bowling shirt.
Ugly.
Ryan and Blake are everywhere in 2024, I’m reaching burn out level.
Hate that haircut on Travis.
But, he is FIT, and at early ’30’s this is the best he’ll ever look. Hope he gets out of the NFL before serious injury.
Travis is shooting a tiny part in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore 2, so the hair/mustache might be part of a plan to look some kind of goofy.
Well he could’ve grown out a beard then just shave it the day of filming.
The rip. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣