Duchess Meghan spoke about ‘being one of the most bullied people in the world’

Friday, October 11 was the International Day of the Girl. To celebrate, the Duchess of Sussex announced a new partnership between Archewell, Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation and Melinda French Gates’ Pivotal Ventures. The three charities/foundations are partnering to support Girls Inc and #HalfTheStory to “provide digital wellness programming for young girls in underserved communities across America through a program called Social Media U.” This is right up Meghan’s alley, and it would not surprise me at all if she was the one who put this whole partnership together.
To celebrate the new program, Meghan recently visited Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara “to engage with young girls about their experiences growing up in the digital age,” per sussex.com. Meghan met with girls in the program and talked with them one-on-one and in smaller groups. There are photos on sussex.com too (I’m including an IG with the pics). Meghan wore a J.Crew shirt, Ralph Lauren belt, Manolos and her Cartier watch.
During the session Meghan did in Santa Barbara, she spoke to the girls about what has happened to her since becoming a global celebrity. According to Larissa May, co-founder of #HalfTheStory, “We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world. We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally. We really wanted to make sure that the teens at #HalfTheStory were able to give their input on the type of experience that we would create. Ultimately, we thought the best way to do that was to create a space of vulnerability.” As you can imagine, this has people screaming and bullying Meghan, because she spoke about her own experience to little girls, in the hopes that her vulnerability would encourage the girls to speak about what negatively affects them.
Meghan and Archewell have been partnered with Girls Inc since 2021, although that partnership is rarely cited in the British media’s articles about how Harry and Meghan don’t have anything to do and no one important will work with them. Look at that – Archewell partnering with Melinda Gates and Oprah to empower little girls. Who would have thought.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Archewell/fan IG account.
She is so brave for doing this.
Go Meghan!
This is just the best! Any efforts to empower girls will end up blessing us all. Go Team Meghan!
Being bullied is awful, encouraging people to speak up about it can only improve things for the victims,
Yes! She’s been bullied.
She certainly has not been one of the most bullied in the world. Millions of women are sufffering daily abuse in the Middle East, and Africa, et al. Not to mention the daily abuse of a partner for decades.
It’s just not true. Not the world.
Don’t do that. Don’t put down other women’s experiences.
We all know Meghan’s experience with cyberbullying has been extremely bad. She is one of the most cyberbullied women in the world. Her bullies use government officials, newspapers, online and paper, everywhere around the world they can to bully her. It is extreme and should be called out as extreme.
Thank you, GoofPuff!
Scottie, Meghan has been cyberbullied, she was bullied by the media and her husband’s family, by her own family, received death threats….
I’m really concerned about the way you negated her experience. Just because other people might be going through something terrible, doesn’t mean that you should make yourself small or negate what you’re going through because it’s “not as bad.” The message that comes across is that your experience is not important, you don’t matter as much.
💯 Goofpuff! You are right! I read the British newspapers and they can’t resist a jab at Meghan, even if the story isn’t about her, they will find a way to get their petty comments across.
Just read the hideous, toxic posts about Duchess Megan on Quora, and I think you will realise she’s horribly cyberbullied, frighteningly so.
I don’t think that’s the context in which she was referring. Millions of women do experience abuse all over the world on a daily basis, however, they also are not targeted by the media in several countries, the government specifically towards them, and an incredibly powerful family doing their best to ruin their financial, and personal security freedom. The fact that this comment said at an event has inspired numerous articles about how is not true filled with vitriol about how she’s such a terrible person ,liar, and attention seeker for even saying it proves her point.
Yes, @Dee (2), exactly right. The BM response is to bully Meghan, thus proving her point. And let’s not compare degrees of bullying (@Scottie)- any level and degree of bullying can have a detrimental effect on someone and harm them mentally and emotionally, and indeed end someone’s life. There are different kinds of bullying, and they are all bad. There are all types of bullying that are culltural and universal and and something the whole world needs to address. Meghan and these organizations are addressing one of them.
I’m pretty sure the conversation was about public, online bullying. In this scenario she certainly is one of the most bullied people in the world. Of course there are women around the world who have suffered more than her but if we are talking sustained online abuse and abuse from the British media then not many people suffer from it as much as Meghan. Also remember we were not privy to the context of the conversation and this is not a direct quote from Meghan herself. There is no need to belittle her experience because other women are suffering.
She’s certainly not one of the most physically abused people in the world. But having an entire nation’s press pick on you like it’s a sport (and have success in exporting that treatment to other nations as well) certainly puts her in the running for most bullied. They nearly drove her suicide for Pete’s sake.
“But having an entire nation’s press pick on you like it’s a sport ” That extended internationally as I well recall seeing Camilla Tominey, Chris Ship etc regurgitating their anti-Meghan narratives on Australian breakfast TV. It still continues as we witnessed with the recent THR hit piece and it’s never ending on YT and social media.
The amount of media intrusion and threats to her safety are staggering. The British media has had a week long meltdown because she wore a sexy red dress with a loose hairstyle. She became a person the right wails and rails about and no one, even meteorologists and scientists, are safe from deranger hate. Remember the bizarre incident with the paparazzi chasing them in New York and how the winger media spun that despite Harry aŕy and Meghan having photographic evidence of what happened? She may not living in fear of daily, immediate physical violence like many many women in DV situations or living in extremist religious areas, but anyone who attracts attention from the wingnuts feels unsafe all the time.
She has been bullied over seven years.
Bullying and physical violence are two different things. Both are wrong.
Good grief, Scottie! Context is key and the context is helping girls navigate and survive the digital landscape. Yep, ONLINE. No offence, but maybe suss out the background before jumping in next time?
She’s been bullied for years and she’s still being bullied to this day, let’s not act as if there weren’t many proofs of that. Also she said she was “one” of the most bullied people in the world and not that she considered herself the first and only person to have ever been bullied. It’s not even a direct quote from her.
Well. Conversation is about cyberbullying, Maybe, if you want to compare, you should look at it thru the lenses of cyberbullying. Otherwise, even if the issue you mention is important, your comment remains useless.
Scottie, what you are doing is called relative privation: stating that someone can’t be sad because others have it worse, is no different than saying someone can’t be happy because others have it better. It serves no one.
@Alice….teach🙏
Scottie telling another woman her experience is not valid enough for you is a form of bullying. I would give serious thought to why you felt the need to minimize her experience and compare it to war crimes? Do you think little girls being bullied should also stay silent because being terrorized in middle school is not a war crime?
This is exactly it. Most girls don’t get bullied physically but verbally and now through online sources, which is exactly what has been done to Meghan. Diminishing that experience is despicable.
To paraphrase something from Twitter “while Meghan will probably never read what you wrote, your 13 yr old niece or your 30 yr old neighbor will and will know that you’re not a safe person for them to come to for help.”
@Scottie – Thank you so much for your pointless false equivalence. As to your assertion that “She certainly has not been one of the most bullied in the world” you have provided zero support for your position. Especially in the context of the story subject – HalfTheStory, whose mission is to “empower the next generation’s relationship with social media.” I would ask you to provide several examples of people who have been bullied more online to support your position, but I suspect you just want to troll.
You just went and gaslit her personal experience (which has been documented for everyone to see) and in essence bullied her yourself.
Oh Scottie – you are wrong. She is by far one of the most bullied women on the planet. People in countries she has never been to write vitriol about her. People she has never met write vitriol about her. Her bullying was supported and encouraged by her own family. Yes, other women have been bullied but not on the scale she has. Her statement was 100% factual.
She’s speaking facts. A study from 2 or 3 years ago showed that she was the most trolled human on social media. Most of that trolling, I believe, is coming from one of the worlds greatest bullies, the British monarchy. You may not consider it excessive bullying for a woman to receive a torrent of hate media every times she breathes, but facts don’t care about your feelings. What is the British media’s treatment of her, including articles calling for excrement to be hurled at Meghan, if not bullying? Who in Britain (or anywhere in the world), other than Meghan, had a large media personality, Pierce Morgan, use a huge platform like Good Morning Britain to daily torment them? The Queen, herself, was seen publically flaunting her association with some of these very people. A British media personality, James (LBC host) , said as much when he emphasized that not even serial killers and rapists in Britain receive the level of abuse to which Meghan has been subject. None of the women you describe there have been subjected to bullying on an international scale, by some of the most powerful media sources in the world. I myself was a victim of abuse. I do not consider it an undermining of my experience, that another woman speaks about hers. When public figures like Meghan speak up about the abuse they suffer, they are speaking for all women, especially those who don’t have a voice or a platform.
It’s nice that she is contributing her experience to the conversation. It’s very princessy work. I don’t think she is one of the most bullied women in the world though. I think Kim K probably still has that badge. I would assume that VP Harris is also getting a lot of hate from the millions of MAGA idiots out there. They just don’t really talk about it because of the nature of their work. Just saying.
Kamala is VP and running for president so there is some expectation that she would be attracted so she should be excluded from this conversation. I would agree that Kim Kardashian used to be bullied but that seems to have died done now. I think there’s more grudging respect for what she does now. Meghan gets criticised for stepping out her house and the British establishment has encouraged the toxicity around her.
Kim K??? I don’t recall British tabloids harassing her on a daily basis.
I don’t think Kim K’s children have been compared to primates. I don’t think Kim K has been accused of making people cry. I don’t think Kim K’s charity work has been associated with terrorist groups. I don’t think Kim’s or Harris’ charities have been bombarded by vicious trolls, with their nasty comments, in an attempt to disassociate with them. I don’t think whole nations have been attacked by media because Kim or Harris has visited them. These are just a few of the examples of the hateful online and media abuse Meghan has endured. She is not far off the mark when she speaks of the amount of abuse she has received in the context of social media and the press..
Exactly.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/daily/meghan-markle-prince-harry-twitter-campaign-trolls
Also, IIRC Meghan never came up with the “one of the most bullied” claim, but it was brought to her attention by somebody else researching # of negative articles turned up in Google searches. Probably occurred somewhere around the time they did their Teenage Therapy podcast, or started their Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund.
Please don’t equate being bullied in the US with being bullied across the world.
Again, context is key and the context is helping girls navigate and survive the digital landscape. Yep, ONLINE. No offence, but maybe suss out the background before jumping in next time? Few, if any, encounter such a sustained (many years now), vitriolic, smear campaign on a global scale.
Meghan has experienced more than the usual misogyny, sexism & racism that high profile women of colour get. She has dedicated hate accounts who work in concert with national media to attack every aspect of her life, get businesses, foundation, her friends, associates etc. even owners of the hair salon she went to were targeted recently.
every business, charity or school etc Meghan is associated with gets trolled. Kim k definitely doesn’t get that. Plus in addition to national press attacking Meghan & anyone associated with her, she has had uk ministers & MPs disparaging her as well as the US President on behalf of her in laws.
The bullying & targeted harassment of Meghan is on another level
@Mina_Esq, who wrote: …”I don’t think she is one of the most bullied women in the world though. I think Kim K probably still has that badge. I would assume that VP Harris is also getting a lot of hate from the millions of MAGA idiots out there.”
With all due respect, neither Kim Kardashian nor VP harris are in the same league as Meghan in regard to online and social media bullying. We’re talking about a woman who has 50 negative online media stories written about her daily in various countries–including Australia, Britain, Ireland, India, New Zealand, and more recently, the U.S.–in, it seems, a concerted effort not just to destroy her, but to destroy all chances of her building/living a life. This happens daily whether she is seen or hasn’t been heard from in 6-month. There are also the non-stop social media conspiracy theories about her children as well.
I suspect that whatever online media bullying Kim K and VP Harris are enduring is mostly from U.S. outlets and really isn’t on the same International scale that Meghan endures.
It is factually incorrect to say that Kim K has faced more bullying than Meghan. The most obvious reason is that Kim doesn’t have the entire UK press apparatus attack her every single day, which is what they still do to Meghan. That alone is enough to say with evidence that Meghan is the most bullied person in the world.
I would recommend that you take a spin on social media and see how the bots are attacking Meghan for daring to say she is bullied and then do a little search on how often Kim K’ s name has been mentioned. You will see an objective difference.
They were discussing digital wellness and online experiences, so in this context she certainly is one of the most bullied people.
Yes, she has been one of the most bullied people in the world and it’s good that she’s helping young girls.
Are we really going to pick apart and quantify her bullying experience?
Unfortunately it would seem so.
I think Harry and Meghan are both very brave, Harry for taking on the media and refusing the bribes not to talk about phone hacking and Meghan for taking on the racists.
Unfortunately yes, because there are trolls Everywhere. Qwhite depressing.
Apparently🙄. Just more proof that she’s speaking the truth. She absolutely is one of the most bullied women in the world. She is not even out there saying The most Bullied, just one of and now the haters are out here losing their minds. Turning it into a competition. No, so and so is more bullied. Please. Proving her point. Gaslighters and haters heard her say one of the most bullied and it was like a beacon light for them to crawl outta their holes.
I would be hard pressed to find someone else with a whole country’s media target them daily like they do Meghan. That said she never said she was the most bullied person and still we get gaslighters trying to deny objective fact.
Basically Meghan’s point was proved already, even on a site known to be pro Meghan. The bots and hate accounts are going wild on this too.
Meghan has been, and still is, one of the most bullied on line in the world. The digital landscape is what is the context. Sadly online harassment is one of the things that has driven young girls to despair and suicide. The BM is tossing a fit as usual showing the hit dogs are hollering.
Yes she surly has/is being bullied on a daily basis. Good for her speaking to those girls about her experience being bullied.
First, we don’t know that Meghan herself claimed to be one of the most bullied people in the world, just that someone else described her that way.
Regardless of who said it, going simply by volume of attackers, she’s certainly up there.
I’m sure it’s a description she would desperately like to be rid of. But describing her this way doesn’t negate anyone else’s lived experience, especially as she is standing in solidarity with other victims. She’s “one of” them.
Came here to say exactly this. Also invalidating a person’s experience by trying to make comparisons is also bullying and retraumatizing.
If you hate Meghan and want to focus on statistically analyzing who on planet earth is indeed to most bullied person, as operationally defined in the literature, just know the message you’re sending to the vulnerable child watching you is that when they are cyber bullied; when they are getting hurt; when they are feeling depressed and suicidal, that YOU are not a safe person to come to for help.
Meghan will likely never see the “whatabout” comment crap, but the vulnerable people in your personal life definitely will.
I just love your podcast
Are people not understanding the difference between “One of the most” vs “the only one”, where is she saying that she’s the only woman getting bullied? These comments prove her point, some of you are so weird
This! “ONE OF” is very key here and it seems people aren’t comprehending that.
Certainly in the mainstream British gutter press she is bullied more than anyone else.
These people absolutely know they are trying to downplay and misrepresent the nature of the abuse they heap upon M because they really have no way of switching tack or even just shutting up. Suggesting that it’s offensive to discuss her situation in this manner is a continuation of this crown sponsored bullying too. Very occasionally random posters complain that Squad members should ‘move on like H&M’ or ‘stop dwelling in the negativity’. Some lament that CB reports on all this stuff and whine that this site should not cover the stories in the tabloids even as this site’s structure hasn’t changed at all since its inception. They do understand that keeping tabs on what the BM do in real time denies them a way of pretending they aren’t guilty. They just want the scrutiny to stop but it won’t. They want the right to sweep all of their malfeasance under a rug but they can’t. The feeble way they try to suggest these are decadent first world problems compared to ‘true suffering’ is just a continuation of the same bullying. It’s gaslighting and trying to distance themselves from their culpability.
This is a fantastic point, not even just in relation to Meghan’s situation but people trying to distance themselves from behavior that they know is wrong. If you can tell yourself that it’s just a comment on YouTube video, or just liking a tweet, or just resharing something on Facebook but you haven’t said anything racist, homophobic, or misogynistic then you’re not really a ” bad” person. Taking a step back and acknowledging that you contributed to the problem and that you’re not as innocent as you would like to believe it’s too difficult and would make you have to admit some uncomfortable truths about the type of person you really are. So you have to minimize what the person went through, or say that other people had it worse, or ask why people can’t just focus on the positive and are always wanting to talk about the” past” and negativity.
I think there is an argument that she is currently the most bullied, but she never said that herself. And there are hundreds of hater accounts on Twitter and you tube and IG that profit from attacking Meghan every day. A tweet from a few years back said that hating Meghan Markle is a billion dollar industry and it remains true to this day.
Yes she is. And read the article from Minnie Driver below .. about the British thinking she was too ambitious. Another intelligent, caring woman. And Taylor .. bullied after donating 5 million..
it’s about being a strong woman, a black woman, and all of that. Anywhere.
Spreading fake stories about Meghan goes on each day on dm and other venues. The name calling is vile and the same bots wish divorce on the sussexes each day.
Meghan was slammed from the first time she was seen with harry. The UK royals never bothered to put an end to it. The dm comments even had a petition to stop the wedding.
This woman speaking to a girls group or holding her husband’s hand or trying to start a business can generate a hundred articles about why that’s so terrible or she’s so terrible. Its unbelievable. Its not even taking into consideration the comments from online trolls, the YouTube hate/gossip channels, etc. And yes women facing domestic abuse is horrible no one is denying that. But what is happening to Meghan is a money making industry based on abusing and dehumanizing one woman because she and her husband said “no”. She’s not a politician, she’s not some multinational CEO, she just someone who married into a toxic cult. And if all her glamour and status doesn’t protect her from this, imagine how vulnerable the rest of us are? And if you think ” Well she should have known or she asked for this” then you are sick af.
@MsIam
Agree 💯. Thank you.
Sigh…arguing over who’s the most bullied. Trust me, Meghan would happily give up that title, but her bullies will never give up theirs.
Well said, Bumblebee! And sadly true.
Geez. Some of the comments. Yes she was cyber bullied and she said ONE of the not the top bullied person ever. Good grief.
I’m sure the crap british tabloids will prove her point by running endless negative articles for years citing unnamed “royal insiders” stating that nobody ever has bullied Meghan and she’s just paranoid, self-centered and a terrible person who deserves it.
It’s not only Meghan being bullied in cyberspace, or in the press, or by parts of her family, or by the majority of her in-law relatives. Or threatened by people IRL who’ve since found themselves in jail.
It’s the whole amalgamation of press, politicians, public figures, hate accounts, message boards, forums that not only bully, lie, libel Meghan (and Harry and their kids) — but they also bully the charities with their imagined reasoning, and the way these people demand accountability, and sums, and proof.
It’s beyond disturbing and disgusting to me as an onlooker
So much this. I ended up a major Meghan and Harry fan because I was on a message board that had a thread devoted to the Royals (this was meant to be all royals) and it rapidly devolved into a thread devoted to hating Meghan for, basically, getting out of bed every day and living. I had never seem such constant, unrelenting hate, Anyone out there who can visit this site and not realize that Meghan is very much one of the most cyberbullied women in the world right now isn’t paying attention. I have so much sympathy for this woman and I am sure she is worried about what’s going to happen when her children, especially her daughter, get old enough for the BM and the hate accounts etc have them in their sights.
I saw the change in many places where the topic was royal anything. It got ugly fast when Meghan arrived and well before anything like the fake crying story came out.
If the children are ever going to live normal lives, they will have to keep very low profiles and even that may not be enough. They have both been racially abused by readers of the Express already.
I have no doubt the Meghan is one of the most bullied on line people in the world. On Twitter, I’m amazed at the vitriol and hate directed at a woman that none of the poster have ever met or had their lives affected by anything she did. Meghan merely exists and that’s enough to cause thousands, if not hundreds of thousands articles disparaging her. She holds no power over anyone other than her living her life the way she wants and that is enough to spawn the hate accounts. Nothing she says or does should result in this incredible shaming of a woman for merely being alive. So many accounts from middle aged and old women who proudly proclaim their christianity and then call Meghan the most cruel names and pray for the break up of her marriage. I’ve never seen this level of hate directed at a person that anyone who has actually met her has not a bad word to say. People who’ve worked with her, socialized with her and have had casual interactions all say how lovely she is. It’s baffling that so many demonize her.
The derangers are always referencing veteran Meghan critics like bower and Campbell and wring their hands over tom markle and how he sent Meghan to private schools
The daily fail even resurrected yesterday the old story which was debunked at how Meghan announced her first pregnancy at Eugenie wedding. And the wedding was 6 years ago.
They are also still fixated on Harry and Meghan’s wedding and who was and wasn’t invited and why. Anytime they need a headline we can be sure that will run some breathless “it is being said…” screed about friendless Meghan who blah blah blah. Ugh.
Yes I saw that. Even with Eugenie associating with Harry and Meghan years later and being one of the only ones to do so, they still try to pretend Meghan grabbed a mike and highjacked the wedding.
I hate to say this but MM is never going to be left alone by the garbage press.
She sells clicks and mags.
PR will keep it up forever, $$.
And hate sells. If they suddenly changed their tune (which will never happen) they wouldn’t get the clicks and the likes etc, and they know it.
Octomom
She had her 15 minutes of attention and hate but does anyone talk about her anymore? With Meghan this has been going on for years with no end in sight. At this point it’s beyond ridiculous. She could literally cure cancer and the haters would say “sure but what about diabetes, you can tell she doesn’t care”.