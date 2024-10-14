Pharrell: ‘Happy’ was written as sarcasm ‘and that broke me’



One of the biggest hits of the 2010s was 2013’s “Happy” by Pharrell Williams. The song, which was written for the soundtrack of Despicable Me 2, has sold 13.9 million copies to date, making it one of the top-selling songs in history. It also has the distinct honor of being one of the UK’s most-played songs in the 2010s. Pharrell is currently doing press for his new movie, Piece by Piece, which came out on Friday, October 11. Piece by Piece is a biography told via Lego animation. It features Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani, Timbaland, and Kendrick Lamar as Lego minifigure versions of themselves.

While doing press for the movie, Pharrell shared that “Happy” was actually written as sarcasm! There wasn’t any grand inspiration behind it. Instead, Pharrell was commissioned to write a song for the soundtrack, and was running out of ideas when he decided to sarcastically write a song about a happy person who can’t be brought down. At the end of the day, it “broke” him.

Putting the whole it breaking him thing aside, that’s actually a pretty good origin story for one of that decade’s biggest songs. I’m sure all of the the money that he made off of it didn’t hurt, either. But, that’s the creative process for you. Sometimes the best things, creatively, come out of us kicking and screaming. Some ideas just flow right out, as though they were always meant to exist. Yet, other times, it’s like pulling teeth to even get started, and then, suddenly, you realize that the final product is actually really freaking good. Also, has anyone seen Piece by Piece? I had no idea what it was about until I read Pharrell’s interview.