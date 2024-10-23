Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over his penthouse to the GA election workers he defamed

In 2020, Rudy Giuliani completely lost the plot. The plot was already on its way out the door for years beforehand, but 2020 was the year where Rudy went all-in on Donald Trump. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Rudy (who was acting as Trump’s lawyer) went on a nationwide ratf–king tour, farting while giving testimony to various state legislatures about why they should throw out their election results. He was a huge part of Trump’s plot to subvert the election. While we all remember the hilarity of Rudy’s Four Seasons Landscaping debacle, few remember that he was actually in Philadelphia at the time specifically because he was trying to f–k with the ballot counting in Pennsylvania. He went even further in Georgia, in Michigan and several other states, and he specifically defamed several election workers. Over the summer, Rudy was disbarred in the state of New York. Then last month, Giuliani was disbarred in Washington (he was a former federal prosecutor). Now there’s another punishment: Rudy has to turn over his NYC apartment and all of his luxury items to the two Georgia election workers whom he defamed.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Rudy Giuliani to turn over a lengthy list of property, including his Upper East Side apartment, to the two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation verdict last year against the former New York City mayor.
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman is a significant loss for Giuliani, who has so far resisted paying any portion of the judgment. Giuliani must turn over the property, which also includes a Mercedes-Benz, more than a dozen luxury watches, cash and a $2 million legal claim for unpaid attorneys’ fees from the Trump 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee, within seven days.
The two Georgia women, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, had also asked Liman to turn over Giuliani’s Palm Beach condo to them. But the judge delayed a decision on that because it is the subject of a separate lawsuit from Freeman and Moss, who say Giuliani is trying to shield the Florida property from creditors by falsely claiming it as his residence so he could give it “homestead” status under that state’s law.
Freeman and Moss won a defamation lawsuit against Giuliani for falsely accusing them of committing election fraud in the 2020 election. He had falsely accused them of manipulating ballots, a jury found, and his allegations resulted in a barrage of threats and harassment, causing them to suffer professional consequences. Though Giuliani declared bankruptcy following the verdict, in July a judge dismissed the bankruptcy case, citing Giuliani’s “uncooperative conduct” and failure “to provide an accurate and complete picture of his financial affairs.” The dismissal allowed the women, two of his biggest creditors, to begin pursuing his assets.
[From Politico]
Disappointed to hear that the two women will likely sell the penthouse, because this whole situation sounds like an excellent premise to a sitcom. Jon Hamm would play the Giuliani character, but the main story would be about two Georgia ladies making their way in New York, living in a grand penthouse they won in court after the former mayor defamed them. Anyway, I’m so happy for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss and I hope they get every single penny they’re owed. I hope they get all of Rudy’s watches, his secret bank accounts, his apartments, everything. I hope Ruby and Shaye sell their life rights to a network and they create a sitcom too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Rudy Giuliani, personal lawyer to United States President Donald J. Trump, speaks to members of the media following a television interview with One America News Network outside the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP | usage worldwide,Image: 563832129, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK and US ONLY – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no
-
-
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Republican of New York, New York) conducts a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is accompanied by Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis and other attorneys.,Image: 569855601, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Republican of New York, New York) conducts a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is accompanied by Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis.,Image: 570208307, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: usage worldwide, Model Release: no, Credit line: Rod Lamkey – CNP / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani (Republican of New York, New York) conducts a press conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is accompanied by Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis. Giuliani wiped at his brow as the sweat poured down from his forehead.
Pictured: Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani
BACKGRID USA 19 NOVEMBER 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
, New York, NY – 20220628
Andrew Giuliani GOP Primary Run for NY Governor After Party.
-PICTURED: Rudy Giuliani
-PHOTO by: John Eddy/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Rudy Giuliani
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 28 Jun 2022
Credit: John Eddy/INSTARimages.com
-
-
Rudy Giuliani Holds Press Conference On Upcoming 21st Anniversary Of 9/11
Former Mayor of the City of New York, Rudy Giuliani, will discuss the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the impacts and effects of the tragic terrorist attacks today, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Mayor Giuliani will detail the heroic efforts of emergency services and law enforcement to save lives in our nation’s darkest hours and the massive recovery effort that brought emergency crews from across the nation to Ground Zero. Giuliani will discuss how counterterrorism efforts have changed in the 21 years since Sept. 11, 2001. This will be Mayor Giuliani’s only public press conference before the 21st Anniversary ceremony this weekend.
Featuring: Rudy Giuliani
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Sep 2022
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
Rudy Giuliani Holds Press Conference On Upcoming 21st Anniversary Of 9/11
Former Mayor of the City of New York, Rudy Giuliani, will discuss the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and the impacts and effects of the tragic terrorist attacks today, on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Mayor Giuliani will detail the heroic efforts of emergency services and law enforcement to save lives in our nation’s darkest hours and the massive recovery effort that brought emergency crews from across the nation to Ground Zero. Giuliani will discuss how counterterrorism efforts have changed in the 21 years since Sept. 11, 2001. This will be Mayor Giuliani’s only public press conference before the 21st Anniversary ceremony this weekend.
Featuring: Rudy Giuliani
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 09 Sep 2022
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
-
Politicians Attend 9/11 Anniversary At Ground Zero
Featuring: Rudy Giuliani
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Sep 2022
Credit: Bonnie Cash/Pool/CNP/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
-
This story is a delight. I’m so happy for them.
It’s interesting that Trump and the RNC still owe him $2 million in legal fees from 2020.