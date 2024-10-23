Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris at a Detroit rally & hugged Barack Obama

We heard, mid-day, that Eminem would make an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit, Michigan yesterday. People were surprised, like Eminem hasn’t been a vocal Democrat for more than two decades. I remember when Eminem spoke out about how much he hated George W. Bush in 2004! I’ve read several interviews from Eminem where he’s discussed his absolute disgust with Donald Trump and the white-supremacist MAGA cult. As many pointed out, Em even gave the Biden-Harris campaign permission to use “Lose Yourself” in a 2020 campaign ad. Still, this was a first for Marshall – standing on stage at a Democratic rally, giving a speech in support of his preferred candidate. He kept it simple and brief, and then introduced Barack Obama. Obama gave Eminem a bro-hug and then Obama did the opening of “Lose Yourself.”
I’m really moved that Eminem agreed to this. As I said, he usually makes his politics known, and I believe he’s attended Democratic fundraisers and he’s authorized the use of his songs, but for this man to actually stand on stage with Barack Obama and Elissa Slotkin (the Democratic Senate candidate) and feel the love from the Detroit crowd? I’m really proud of him. I’m proud of his no-bullsh-t endorsement of VP Harris and that he stood on the stage with Obama like he belonged (although I think Em left the stage quickly, possibly to hang out in the crowd).
Also: Donald Trump was bigly mad about Obama and Eminem appearing together. Trump threw a tantrum about it last night, calling Obama “a real jerk” and “Over the last couple of days, I watched him campaign, what a divider he is. He divided this country, he couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people. He was terrible.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
*not American* but Obama’s voting vid was my fav. It’s was fabulous..
As a Detroit home girl I am so rooud of Eminem!! ❤️❤️❤️
Come in Michigan do the right thing!!
As a native Detroiter who lived there for the first thirty three years of my life, I am enjoying seeing everything happening there and throughout the state (I also lived in Lansing for a while). It makes me happy to see Detroit thriving and growing again. So many struggles over the years but now it seems to be in a good place. 😀
Lived most of my adult life in the Detroit metro area (Wayne county) it will always be home💙 love that we have Eminen and thankfully not Kid Rock. I have watched quite a bit of this rally, really wish I could have been there. Voted yesterday now 🤞🏼🙏🏼 everyone else does too.
Eminem’s hatred of Trump is well known and goes way back. I’m glad he’s reminded everyone of that, and both the Obama Springsteen and Obama Mathers connections have to be giving Trump convulsions. Love this!
When the crowd realised Obama was doing the first verse of lose yourself, awesome.
I’m in metro Detroit, our voters are all over the place and Dem messaging often doesn’t work on our auto workers families so appreciate Dems putting in the work this time. Em has Macomb County credentials (the county that swung Trump in 2020 after HRC didn’t campaign here) so this is huge.
I agree. I’m hometown Detroit living in the burbs and Em speaking up is such a boost for Dems.
I watched it last night and he kept is short, direct and sweet. I appreciate Em too and look forward to Harris- Walz winning it all 🙌🏾
I watched last night and it was great he came out for Kamala and introduced Obama. I really think Obama wanted him to perform so Obama did the rap for him. It was great.
Much ♥️ to him. My adoration started in in the previous presidential election when he supported Biden.
Eminem also did a diss track of Trump when he was president.
It’s on youtube still.
See how Trump is complaining about Obama but not Eminem. Eminem has a lot of fans that might be on the swing side of the voting spectrum and emphasizing that Eminem is against him would not be a good move for him.
(But a good move for us in spreading this, lol)
Aw, love seeing it❤️. Random aside, years and years ago during the slim shady days, I had no huge feelings towards Eminem. Nothing against him and nothing for him but he was just sort of in the background for me. And then one night, I had a really romantic sex dream about Eminem and I was shook. Mostly just at how a somewhat random person can end up in my dream. I woke up thinking how did I just fall in love with eminem?😂 Maybe it was foretelling that I would one day respect the hell out of him for supporting Harris.
Good for Em! Hope this helps move the needle on some of the white bro voters
I guess I never really paid attention to Eminem’s politics until his performance at the Super Bowl a few years ago when he knelt for a really long time.
Obama and his group dividing the country? Projection, thy name is Cheeto.
I watched specifically to see Em.
Obama still has a ton of charm.
Trump calling Obama a divider is beyond the pale.
Trump has fractured the country.
I’m proud of Em too! His diss track of Trump is epic and yep it’s on YouTube. Trump never responded to it, but he did go back and forth with Steph Curry and Lebron until Lebron posted his “U Bum” comment which was IMO one of the best tweets ever. Trump picks on Black and Brown people. He wants no part of Em. So I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed he attacked President Obama and only President Obama. Black people really, really trigger that old nazi in blackface.
This was the PERFECT counter to Trump insulting the city of Detroit and warning the whole country it would turn into Detroit if they elect VP Harris. What a response!
President Obama will forever be the coolest president we ever had. His excitement and joy is infectious. Let’s go!!!
Em also wrote the lines that best describe Trump and his ilk:
“Nowadays everbody wanna talk like they got something to say but nothing comes out. When they move their lips it’s a buncha gibberish”
I was struck by the way Eminem walked on stage. He just looked really cool, really relaxed. THIS is what Elon Musk wants to come across as, the cool, slightly rebellious guy who’s not a politician but comes on like a rock star. But he can’t do it, he ends up jumping and skipping like a dipshit and having ridiculous photos taken doing Xs. Of course Eminem has years of stage experience as a performer, but not in this context, yet he looked effortlessly comfortable. I hope Musk sees this video and realises what a gulf there is!