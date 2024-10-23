Eminem endorsed Kamala Harris at a Detroit rally & hugged Barack Obama

We heard, mid-day, that Eminem would make an appearance at a Kamala Harris rally in Detroit, Michigan yesterday. People were surprised, like Eminem hasn’t been a vocal Democrat for more than two decades. I remember when Eminem spoke out about how much he hated George W. Bush in 2004! I’ve read several interviews from Eminem where he’s discussed his absolute disgust with Donald Trump and the white-supremacist MAGA cult. As many pointed out, Em even gave the Biden-Harris campaign permission to use “Lose Yourself” in a 2020 campaign ad. Still, this was a first for Marshall – standing on stage at a Democratic rally, giving a speech in support of his preferred candidate. He kept it simple and brief, and then introduced Barack Obama. Obama gave Eminem a bro-hug and then Obama did the opening of “Lose Yourself.”

I’m really moved that Eminem agreed to this. As I said, he usually makes his politics known, and I believe he’s attended Democratic fundraisers and he’s authorized the use of his songs, but for this man to actually stand on stage with Barack Obama and Elissa Slotkin (the Democratic Senate candidate) and feel the love from the Detroit crowd? I’m really proud of him. I’m proud of his no-bullsh-t endorsement of VP Harris and that he stood on the stage with Obama like he belonged (although I think Em left the stage quickly, possibly to hang out in the crowd).

Also: Donald Trump was bigly mad about Obama and Eminem appearing together. Trump threw a tantrum about it last night, calling Obama “a real jerk” and “Over the last couple of days, I watched him campaign, what a divider he is. He divided this country, he couldn’t care less, him and his little group of people. He was terrible.”