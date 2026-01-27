Telegraph: ‘If only Prince Harry could spare a tear for the father he mocked’

We’ve gotten to know many of the boot-licking royalist commentators and columnists over the years, but it looks like a newish guy is trying to make a name for himself. The guy is William Sitwell, and he writes columns for the Telegraph. In recent months, he’s thrown screeching hissy fits about the Duchess of Sussex specifically. Remember when Meghan attended Emma Grede’s “A Seat at the Table” dinner last fall? Sitwell called the dinner – featuring powerful, wealthy and well-connected women – “vulgar and revolting.” He was also incandescent with rage about the vegan menu. He followed that up by throwing a tantrum about Meghan’s successful As Ever business after it was revealed that she’s likely made millions from jam sales alone. He called it “disturbingly wrong” that people would spend their money on… good-quality products. Well, Sitwell’s latest column is an attack on Prince Harry for… suing the British press while simultaneously correcting the record about his own life. An excerpt from Sitwell’s “If only Prince Harry could spare a tear for the father he mocked.”
Prince Harry was hounded. Which makes it all the more extraordinary – knowing the singular, agonising distress that is detailed press coverage of one’s private life – that he has done so much to hound his own family since leaving the fold. He reasoned in his mind that this was acceptable because they were party to the media onslaught. That his father, for example, the now King, had dallied with the press, as his agencies, his advisers, spun his future wife, Camilla, from national harridan to respected Queen at his personal expense.
And so he wrote his autobiography, Spare, which, naturally, spoon-fed the tabloids a constant drip of stories, his dirty laundry washed, tumble-dried, hung out, ironed and folded up week in week out throughout 2023. And that preceded and was accompanied by a carefully orchestrated campaign of a Netflix series and sit-down interviews. Such was its effect that only an amphipod at the bottom of the Mariana Trench could avoid details of the contents of Spare.
Of the many very much not spared was King Charles. In the cruellest passages of the book, narrated breathlessly by Harry himself, he reels his father in with seeming familial affection before ruthlessly stamping on his reputation.
Throughout the book, for example, Harry uses the affectionate moniker of “Pa”, as a child might, snuggling up to his daddy, but in this case for the benefit of millions, before exposing him. He’s a bore: “Pa launched into a micro-lecture about this personage over here, that royal cousin over there…”. He is a man who can’t get dressed without a valet, a fuddy-duddy who listens to the “wireless” in the bath. A man awash with Eau Sauvage: “He’d slather the stuff on his cheeks, his neck, his shirt”, someone with a backward love of Scottish peaty Highland baths, a person desperate to be photographed with the likes of Nelson Mandela and the Spice Girls because “his approval rating around the world was single digits”, or a wimp who, at Gordonstoun, spent his time “head down, clutching his teddy bear”.
At one point Harry even quotes his father as pleading to his sons, “Please, boys – don’t make my final years a misery.” Even Charles could not have imagined the flesh wound of distress that would one day cause, as those words were published by his own son.
And his abjectly cruel portrayals of his father are matched by exposures of private dealings with his brother – there are similarly endless cynical mentions of “Willy”.
The onslaught of prickly comments, asides and nuggets is relentless – a fact we should all be reminded of given that Prince Harry now spends his life subsumed in media litigation and demanding sympathy for his plight.
And all the while his wife Meghan, who he says lives a life of “misery”, appears to be making a very fine fist of it with her own brand of home-making TV shows and an astonishingly successful product business.
Prince Harry has endured a torrid time in the media spotlight, but to me his route out of it – hours of unresolved trauma therapy, newspaper bashing, a media campaign of unrelenting soul-searching and invading the privacy of his closest family – makes a very good case for the British stiff-upper lip. He can shed a tear for himself and his wife, it seems, but not those he dragged through the mud. At least the stories of his father seem to have backfired spectacularly. A teddy bear-hugging, Eau Sauvage-reeking fuddy-duddy is just the kind of king I like.
[From The Telegraph]
It’s worth noting that the attacks on Harry were coming in thick and fast over the weekend, following his testimony at the Royal Court of Justice, where he and several others are suing the Mail/ANL. There is collusion throughout the British media, and they all decided en masse to attack Harry’s credibility and whine about how he “sold out his family’s privacy” by writing his memoir. As if Spare justifies what they did to Harry and his family throughout his life. Sitwell was the only one (I saw) who took this angle though, the “pity poor Charles” BS. Which is bizarre, because anyone reading Spare with an open mind could understand that Harry loves and adores his father, while simultaneously being disappointed in Charles for not doing more to help him. Considering what Charles and Camilla did to Harry and leaked about Harry throughout his life, he could have gone much, much harder on them. But he didn’t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Prince William, Prince Harry and King Charles III
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724167805, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022,Image: 724224245, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
(left to right) The Duke of Sussex, King Charles III and the Princess Royal follow the State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre, as it arrives at the Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire.,Image: 724270306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty O’Connor / Avalon
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20092
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159452.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159456.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II held at Westminster Abbey in London.
Featuring: King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 19 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
So Shitwell (yes im aware that I spelled it wrong) has decided to take Harry’s tearful testimony about his beloved wife and use it against him with this full of shit story of “mocking Chuckles”. Nowhere in Spare did he mock his father he just told his truth and if Chuckles came off looking bad then that’s on Chuckles!! Sit down Shitwell and STFU!!
Indeed. And no mention of KCIII’s controversial 1990s authorised biography where he slags off both is parents. Plus avoid the fact that the lawsuit is about UNLAWFUL information gathering and he has no idea what ‘privacy’ means.
Note to grasping arriviste William Sit&Spin:
Charles & Dimbleby. Did he ever spare a tear for his father, Phillip? His mother, the Queen, who was also his Commander in Chief? Harry pulled his punches in Spare and everyone knows this. Would you rather he wrote about which of his family set him up during his first Afghan tour, leaking Harry’s location to the press?
STFU and STFD, Sitwell, you faux royalist 🤡. We have more receipts than you do.
Harry mentions in Spare that KCIII and Camilla would tease him about Charles not being his father. Harry was a teen. How cruel is that.
C and c were trying to dishonor Diana. And trash harry. Harry looks like Charles and philip. If Charles were a decent human being he would have sued the media for slander.
What overwrought prose, jeez. Makes me wana take a shower after reading. It’s so cheesy. Anyways, Charles was portrayed with more humanity than Charles ever gave his own dad in the Dimbleby book so please. And no, spare me the tears for Charles, a man who leaked his son’s location and yanked his security during a pandemic. Nah, this man put his grandchildren’s lives at risk and he’s lucky Harry spoke about him with so much compassion.
Sitwell is the scion of a wealthy aristocratic family, was editor of Waitrose Kitchen magazine when he hired Pippa Middleton who had no food experience and not life experience, lost that job when a person pitched him a vegan/vegetarian piece – at a time that Waitrose was trying to attract same – and he responded with violent rhetoric towards vegans. He’s a lifelong violent Tory, of course is 57 and has two separate families and two sets of children, and is totally representative of the total rot in the British upper classes, especially the ones that feel the need to share their wisdom in mass market publications.
Wonder if he’s friends with Camilla’s son since he’s a fellow food critic.
The went to Eton ten years apart, run in the same circles, and Parker-Bowles defended Sitwell when he got fired, so, of course. Oh, and both have been MasterchefUK judges. And Tom defended Sitwell defending Gregg Wallace, the creep fired from MasterchefUK for sexual harassment.
Welp, there you go. Overlapping circles. This man sounds like a delight/S.
Poor Shitwell, Spare was published in 2023, he is pissed that Meghan is making money for her spreads.
Did the BM and the BRF expect Meghan to be like Fergie and beg for scraps.
Fergie made so much money over the years, maybe if she wasn’t such a spend-thrift.
Harry should spare his father’s feelings? The same father who told his 12-year-old son, “BTW, your mom’s dead. Have fun dealing with that while I go celebrate with her horse-faced replacement!”
Of course there are loads more examples of Charles not giving a shit about Harry’s feelings, but I think that incident might be the most egregious. The fact that Harry was able to forgive even THAT shows just how devoted he is to his father. And I don’t recall any “mocking” in Spare. On the contrary, there was a lot of compassion and understanding towards Charles, far more than most people would be able to muster after everything Harry’s been through.
The one that put me of Charlie boy for the rest of my life was him telling other European governments not to protect his son, and we know that is true because it came out in court, No wonder Charles didn’t want Harry trying to get security for himself, his wife and his children.
So what, exactly, do these nasty, deranged little anti-Sussex screeds have to do with Mr. Sitwell’s actual job at the Telegraph?
Or to put it more bluntly, why should anyone care about opinions on the Windsors shared by, to paraphrase Cameron Diaz at her most haughty, a smarmy, boot-licking FOOD CRITIC??!
🙄🙄🙄
If only the Torygraph could report the truth, and nothing but the truth.
The second worse newspaper for lying about the EU according to the press regulators.
Charles agreed to withdraw Harry’s security in 2020 and evicted Harry from Frogmore Cottage in 2023 although Harry had paid to refurbish it and was paying market rent for it.
In my opinion, Harry has been too kind to Charles considering the lack of care he received from him throughout his life. That being said, no one knows if Harry has shed tears for Charles despite the lack of care he received from the man. Harry was the son that rushed to be by his side after he heard about the cancer diagnosis, traveling 5000 miles and only had 30 minutes of face time with him. Harry has showed Charles more concern than he deserves as a father in my opinion. ‘Willy’ on the other hand is eager to see Charles dead so he can become King and make changes to the monarchy. From 2023 he had been telegraphing his path to kingship.
Sitwell and his media friends embrace Willy’s macabre thoughts when he briefs about changes he will make when his father dies and he becomes king but laugh at Harry being snubbed when he doesn’t get to see his father. 😏 Yet they blast Harry for speaking about his life and the trauma he experienced within that toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and royal institution. Spare me the faux concern Sitwell, you don’t care about Charles. 🤷♀️
It’s worth remembering that the Torygraph is in the process of being financially rescued by the owners of The Daily Fail so unsurprisingly they are doing their bidding. That passage could have been printed in The Fail and still sound like it’s in the right place.
Ain’t that the truth. And the reason why Tominey’s been out on manoeuvres, too. Good article in Byline Times on the acquisition shenanigans, btw.
Did Chuck spare a tear for philip when he trashed him
Why can’t the these writers understand that maybe just maybe meghan’s mental health is a bit more important to harry than his dad’s feelings. Also why the hell the rota treat charles like only his feelings matter. And that harry is being a big meanie by not considering his feelings. Charles should just deal with it. Why didn’t charles’ dad teach him how to roll with the punches
Sitwell needs to sit down and stfu. These people lie like they breathe. The way they twist the most innocuous statements and boldly lie without hesitation or shame – they should be studied by psychologists bc its truly pathological!
Nice try but Harry’s book was a response to the media invading his privacy and his family smearing him and planting stories about him in the press. He has everything right to seek restitution in the court for the press’ unlawful actions.
It’s a new year and these people And their acid pens are not stopping. The hatred and racism is getting worse with every article. I don’t know how you sleep at night or hug your family when you have such a dark place where your heart should be . I hope Harry and the others win their case against the mail and company because I need to see these people knocked down a Pegg or two . As for Chucky and his bride. Harry wa way nicer to that s-donor than i would have been. He should be lucky Harry is his son and not me . As for peg, Harry hasn’t shared with us a quarter of the evil that wank and buttons did to him and Meghan so these people should really give it a rest .
Did Chuck shed a tear when Diana was gaslit and trashed by Charles media minions like Ingrid
Who sheds tears for kings?
The lawsuit against the fail finally going to court has really hit a nerve with the sycophants. Harry has always been kinder and more diplomatic to Charles than he deserved. Harry is in the middle of yet another huge smear campaign, yet Will-not is paying for a crisis manager. What bs the rota is covering for Willy by targeting Harry yet again?
More blaming the victim mentality. It doesn’t matter that Charles risked Harry’s life and his family by pulling security amid what the security chief called “very real” threats from right wing extremists, or that William physically assaulted his brother — nope, forget all that, and blame the victim for reporting it.
The royal family are complete trash, and so all the racists, misogynists, and sycophants who continue to support them.
This Sitwell guy is desperately trying to push himself in the media landscape. He was just on Vanessa felts show last week as a guest discussing whatever topics of the day. He looked bored and pointless sitting there and seemed to only contribute when they discussed his wealthy background. He probably got a lot clicks and interest from his whining hit piece about Meghan’s jam sales and figured he’d keep riding the anti H&M wave since nobody pays any attention to his other scribblings
An American newspaper’s description of Dimbleby’s biography of Charles, written with Charles’ cooperation:
“Quoting from private correspondence and relying on extensive interviews with the Prince of Wales, the biography says Charles resented Prince Philip, whom he sees as a domineering figure who belittled him as an infant, sent him to a school where he was bullied by fellow pupils, and then forced him into a loveless marriage.
“Charles also complains that Queen Elizabeth was a remote figure who let his father handle family matters …”
Cry me a river, Shitwell. Charles trashed his parents in a book far more harshly than Harry criticized Charles in “Spare.”
Charles admitted to all and sundry that he never loved Diana and he would keep on seeing Camilla. And the media never refer to that.
Charles admitted to all and sundry that he never loved Diana and he would keep on seeing Camilla. And the media never refer to that. And Charles was super harsh with his parents his siblings complained.