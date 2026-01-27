People: When will 10-year-old Princess Charlotte have her first ‘tiara moment’?

The royalists’ obsession with tiaras is fascinating, right? Every time the Princess of Wales wears a tiara, the royalists claim that the Duchess of Sussex will be “furious” when she sees the pics. Even when Meghan lived in the UK, they screamed and cried about how Meghan should never be allowed to wear tiaras. Prince William seemingly agreed, and he reportedly argued behind the scenes that Meghan should not have access to any Royal Collection jewelry or tiaras. I have the sense that they believe every woman would and should do anything and degrade herself completely, all to wear a tiara. And look, I enjoy seeing the jewels too, I won’t lie. But the tiara-obsession has gotten very weird in recent years, especially with outlets like People Magazine. They regularly run “when are we going to see the next tiara moment?!?” pieces these days, which speaks to the lack of interest in the left-behinds in general. Speaking of, People Mag had a very strange piece about when Princess Charlotte, a literal 10-year-old, could have her first “tiara moment.”

Princess Charlotte is destined to inherit access to the British royal family’s treasure trove of jewelry, so when will she wear a tiara for the first time? The princess, 10, is likely still years away from her tiara debut, as the headpieces have been exclusively worn by royal women who are at least young adult age in recent generations. However, there’s a chance that Princess Charlotte will make her tiara debut earlier than her mother, Kate Middleton, did at age 29. Princess Kate wore a tiara in public for the first time when she married Prince William in April 2011, shimmering in the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was loaned from Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana both sported tiaras for the first time on their respective wedding days. That said, two other women in the royal family wore the sparkling headtoppers before they tied the knot, paving the way for Princess Charlotte to do the same if she takes on a working royal role in the future. Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, wore a tiara for the first time when she was 18, donning Queen Mary’s Diamond Lozenge Bandeau for one of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands’ inauguration events in 1948. Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, made her tiara debut at age 17, sporting the Cartier Halo Tiara at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967. It was Anne’s first time attending the ceremonial event, and she brought the sparkle with the demure headpiece that Princess Kate would later wear on her royal wedding day.

[From People]

Are royalists just magpies in disguise? Are “tiaras” the only reason why they support or have interest in the Windsors? It’s bizarre. As for Charlotte and this story, a few things. One, Charlotte will not “inherit” the Royal Collection jewelry, nor will she “inherit access.” As we’ve learned in the past decade, it’s a personal perrogative with the queen or queen consort, who gets to borrow jewels and tiaras and when. Charlotte’s tiara access will be up to Camilla, then William and Kate, and then George and his wife. Second of all, if you ask me, Charlotte’s first tiara moment should have already happened – she should have been allowed to wear a small tiara for her grandfather’s 2023 coronation. The reason she didn’t is the same reason why the Princess of Wales had to buy those Hobby Lobby decoupage headpieces for herself and Charlotte: because Queen Camilla wanted to be the only one draped in (stolen) jewels. Camilla completely f–ked over Kate, Charlotte, Anne and Sophie with that bullsh-t.