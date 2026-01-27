People: When will 10-year-old Princess Charlotte have her first ‘tiara moment’?

The royalists’ obsession with tiaras is fascinating, right? Every time the Princess of Wales wears a tiara, the royalists claim that the Duchess of Sussex will be “furious” when she sees the pics. Even when Meghan lived in the UK, they screamed and cried about how Meghan should never be allowed to wear tiaras. Prince William seemingly agreed, and he reportedly argued behind the scenes that Meghan should not have access to any Royal Collection jewelry or tiaras. I have the sense that they believe every woman would and should do anything and degrade herself completely, all to wear a tiara. And look, I enjoy seeing the jewels too, I won’t lie. But the tiara-obsession has gotten very weird in recent years, especially with outlets like People Magazine. They regularly run “when are we going to see the next tiara moment?!?” pieces these days, which speaks to the lack of interest in the left-behinds in general. Speaking of, People Mag had a very strange piece about when Princess Charlotte, a literal 10-year-old, could have her first “tiara moment.”

Princess Charlotte is destined to inherit access to the British royal family’s treasure trove of jewelry, so when will she wear a tiara for the first time?

The princess, 10, is likely still years away from her tiara debut, as the headpieces have been exclusively worn by royal women who are at least young adult age in recent generations.

However, there’s a chance that Princess Charlotte will make her tiara debut earlier than her mother, Kate Middleton, did at age 29. Princess Kate wore a tiara in public for the first time when she married Prince William in April 2011, shimmering in the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was loaned from Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana both sported tiaras for the first time on their respective wedding days.

That said, two other women in the royal family wore the sparkling headtoppers before they tied the knot, paving the way for Princess Charlotte to do the same if she takes on a working royal role in the future. Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, wore a tiara for the first time when she was 18, donning Queen Mary’s Diamond Lozenge Bandeau for one of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands’ inauguration events in 1948.

Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, made her tiara debut at age 17, sporting the Cartier Halo Tiara at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967. It was Anne’s first time attending the ceremonial event, and she brought the sparkle with the demure headpiece that Princess Kate would later wear on her royal wedding day.

Are royalists just magpies in disguise? Are “tiaras” the only reason why they support or have interest in the Windsors? It’s bizarre. As for Charlotte and this story, a few things. One, Charlotte will not “inherit” the Royal Collection jewelry, nor will she “inherit access.” As we’ve learned in the past decade, it’s a personal perrogative with the queen or queen consort, who gets to borrow jewels and tiaras and when. Charlotte’s tiara access will be up to Camilla, then William and Kate, and then George and his wife. Second of all, if you ask me, Charlotte’s first tiara moment should have already happened – she should have been allowed to wear a small tiara for her grandfather’s 2023 coronation. The reason she didn’t is the same reason why the Princess of Wales had to buy those Hobby Lobby decoupage headpieces for herself and Charlotte: because Queen Camilla wanted to be the only one draped in (stolen) jewels. Camilla completely f–ked over Kate, Charlotte, Anne and Sophie with that bullsh-t.

48 Responses to “People: When will 10-year-old Princess Charlotte have her first ‘tiara moment’?”

  1. Mathser says:
    January 27, 2026 at 9:46 am

    It’s all they’ve got now that all the charismatic royals are gone. Tiaras, carriages and the Christmas Walk are the only things than generate any interest! Personally I’ve zero interest in tiaras, crowns and gaudy royal jewels in general and neither do most of the younger generation.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    January 27, 2026 at 9:50 am

    Really is this where they are! A ten year old girl is on tiara watch? So very sad!!

    Reply
  3. 2131Jan says:
    January 27, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Granted, my knowledge of tiaras is limited to Bridgerton, The Guilded Age, and various Brit shows over the years, but I thought tiaras were only for married women, and then, in the evening. Or maybe it was after they made their debuts/were “presented” in society? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Hell… I’m thinking I’d look quite fetching in a tiara this morning, sitting here in my Barefoot Dreams robe, sipping my coffee right now! TIARA LOVERS OF THE WORLD… UNITE!

    Reply
    • ArtHistorian says:
      January 27, 2026 at 10:26 am

      In royal circles, young women debuts a tiara at age 18 – at an appropriate event, fx a gala dinner (or in European circle, a wedding). However, the British royals do not wear tiaras at weddings unless they are the bride – so Charlotte will only wear a tiara if she attends a gala function at 18 and after and at her own wedding. That would most likely be a State Dinner or the Annual Diplomatic Reception.

      The BRF generally have fewer tiara events that their European peers.

      Reply
      • 2131Jan says:
        January 27, 2026 at 11:22 am

        Thank you, AH. You are *so* knowledgable; I’ve missed seeing your posts! WB 😊

      • ArtHistorian says:
        January 27, 2026 at 12:43 pm

        Princess Isabella of Denmark recently turned 18 – and had an official portrait done where she wears her grandmother’s turquoise tiara.

    • Betsy says:
      January 27, 2026 at 10:32 am

      Bridgerton and stuff like that ALWAYS get things wrong which is why I never watch them.

      Young ladies, or brides, being presented at court wore feathers on their head. But no one has been presented since the 50s.

      Charlotte will not wear a tiara until she’s married.

      Reply
      • Lianne says:
        January 27, 2026 at 12:02 pm

        Bridgerton doesn’t even try, so no one should take any sort of protocol they attempt seriously

      • sunniside up says:
        January 27, 2026 at 12:26 pm

        Yes, the first time will be on her wedding day. She still needs to grow up, find a man, get the approval of the King, before she wears one, as 3rd heir to the throne she cannot marry without the permission of the King. Harry had to get the permission of the Late Queen to marry Meghan.

      • Bqm says:
        January 27, 2026 at 1:02 pm

        She may wear one earlier like Anne did. Especially as women marry later now. If Bea and Eugenie had become working royals we *may* have seen them in ones if they had attended dinners like the other royal women.

    • HeatherC says:
      January 27, 2026 at 12:10 pm

      I am putting my tiara on right now in my Buffalo Bills hoodie and Sabres lounge pants and Ironman fuzzy socks. Ready for the brigade!! (or teams video call, whichever comes first)

      Reply
    • Lauren says:
      January 27, 2026 at 12:10 pm

      When the trend started back in the early 1800s tiaras were worn at all times day or night. Diamonds and other precious stones were reserved for evenings and more modest pieces worn during the day

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    January 27, 2026 at 9:54 am

    ‘Are “tiaras” the only reason why they support or have interest in the Windsors? ‘

    Yes. At this point, the history and majesty of the monarchy is embodied in the royal treasures. We see none of that in the actual people who wear them. It’s The Clothes Have no Emperor.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:02 am

    I suspect Charlotte is going to be dazzling and work that angle, tiaras and all. She’ll have Margaret’s personality with the youthful good looks her parents once had. The big difference being that personality ages well. IDKY. I just sense good things about her.

    Reply
    • Shiela Kerr says:
      January 27, 2026 at 10:40 am

      Pretty sad state for the left behinds when the gossip rags are coming for your children. Tiara? Geez, they are in serious trouble to be salivating for a preteen to wear a tiara. How will this girl wearing a tiara change anything for the Windsor’s except give the gossip rags something to talk about. The bar is so low for those folks

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      January 27, 2026 at 1:04 pm

      Charlotte won’t be able to “overshadow” as the spare. She needs to have a happy childhood and it’s too soon for tiaras.

      Reply
  6. Hypocrisy says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:02 am

    If I had the keys to the vault I would be putting tiaras on every one and be wearing a different one every day just because I could, because it would not be any fun if I was the only one wearing one.. I wish they would wear them more often and @kaiser your right the con-a-nation would have been the perfect place for all the leftovers including charlotte to wear a tiara.. what are the saving them for?

    Reply
  7. Nikki (Toronto) says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:20 am

    This tiara conversation is about securing the monarchy. They are weak right now, but having the masses be enamoured with Charlotte will buy some time. But it does put a bulleye on her. Fortunately, she’s conventionally attractive, so that’s going to help. (Gross to say I know, but that’s always been B & E’s issue – if they looked like Diana’s nieces, they would have had an easier time).

    Can I say that shot of Charlotte and Louis at the coronation is great? It’s a pity that Charlotte wasn’t in focus, because it could have been such an iconic photo.

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      January 27, 2026 at 10:45 am

      @Nikki Beatrice and Eugenie were cute kids. There are pictures of Eugenie at Charlotte’s age and she was very pretty. Charlotte looks very much like Sarah Chatto did at her age.

      Reply
      • Nikki (Toronto) says:
        January 27, 2026 at 10:54 am

        I think as a teen. All kids are cute. E&B were always fine, looks-wise, but they had their mother’s fashion sense. I think if they presented like Charles Spencer’s daughters, their world would be different now.

        I don’t believe William and Kate will protect Charlotte as Charles did with the boys. She will be front and centre when she gets high school age. George seems really shy, so the two will get paired up. I do hope I’m wrong on this. Or we’ll be getting another version of Spare in 30 years.

      • Tessa says:
        January 27, 2026 at 1:07 pm

        I never saw the resemblance to Chatto. Chatto looks like her dad Armstrong Jones, not as much Princess Margaret. Chatto and Charlotte had the same hairdo at one time. I don’t see a resemblance at all. They have different facial features. I think she favors the Middletons. Anne and Charles did tours together including one to the USA when Nixon was President. He wanted to match up Charles and Tricia Nixon.

  8. Jais says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:25 am

    I like seeing the tiaras and jewels and commenting on them. Although honestly, I actually think alot of the tiaras are kinda ugly. Or maybe I’m just picky. Certain ones I like and certain ones are meh to me. But mostly it’s just a distraction. As it’s intended to be right? Distract from the real and the grossness.

    In regards to Charlotte, if Anne wore one at 17 then Charlotte could too. Or whenever really, I guess. The rota and the royalists will love it. There’s younger royals throughout Europe right? At what age did they start wearing tiaras?

    Reply
  9. 992234177 says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:25 am

    If it’s true that Camilla wanted to be the only bejewelled royal at the coronation then it’s not the first time this has happened. During WWII Queen Elizabeth refused to wear military uniform but insisted her sisters-in-law always wear military garb in public. She shone in silks furs and pearls and feathers wheras Alice and Marina were in khaki and navy blue.

    Reply
  10. KristenfromMA says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:28 am

    Hobby Lobby decoupage

    😀

    Reply
  11. Betsy says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:29 am

    When she gets married.

    No one wears a tiara before marriage. It’s etiquette.

    Was that so hard to answer?

    Reply
  12. Mayp says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:36 am

    I’m all for young girls having tiara moments!

    https://www.pinterest.com/pin/23503229281751189/

    Reply
  13. molly says:
    January 27, 2026 at 10:41 am

    None of the Wales kids get invited to the European NextGen parties, but Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday was the first tiara moment for her, Princess Catharina-Amalia (18) of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth (20) of Belgium. Princess Estelle of Sweden was 10 and wore a sparkly headband but no jewels for the pics.

    The British royal family treats the loaning of tiaras as power plays and punishments, so who knows when Charlotte will ever get to wear one. And honestly, if they drag it out as long as I suspect they will, who knows if anyone will care.

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      January 27, 2026 at 12:47 pm

      By the time she grows up it will probably be her mum’s decision. Judging by what happened at the Coronation she will get one.

      Reply
  14. Where'sMyTiara says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:25 am

    How high on Cluck’s Highgrove discount wine are these people??

    If the royalists are that keen for tiaras they should pressure Cluck, Clip-Clop, and Huevo to let Huesa to show up at state dinners more often.

    Otherwise, they can drag their horsey hind ends to AliExpress and get themselves one that sparkles even more than Huesa’s coronation arts & crafts project.

    Anyone can wear a tiara, not like it’s hard or even special anymore, Rota. Tiara Tuesdays are a thing.

    Reply
  15. Me at home says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:25 am

    You know Kate will wear the most massive tiara possible at William’s coronation (if they’re still together).

    So I’d expect she’d put Charlotte in a more modest tiara. I’m hoping Charlotte will be 30 before Charles kicks it, though. And while I wouldn’t be surprised if Carole gets to raid the royal vault, I would definitely be surprised if the York sisters or other royals do.

    Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      January 27, 2026 at 12:17 pm

      I’m really hoping (but I know it’s not realistic, sadly), that William pulls a George IV and literally locks Kate out of the coronation. With social media and everyone having a device to record it, it would be pretty fun to watch.

      Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:25 am

    This royalist obsession with Charlotte is weird. Given her position in the family it’s likely that the only time she wears a tiara is when she gets married.

    Reply
  17. Becks1 says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:47 am

    What a weird story, speculating on a 10 year old girl and when she’ll get to wear a fancy headpiece. They really dont have anything else to talk about, do they?

    I think we’ll either see one when she turns 18 or her wedding day. The emphasis on Kate wearing one for the first time at 29 is weird because why would she have worn one before she got married? Its not something most “commoners” have sitting around in their closets.

    I did think it was hilarious that Camilla banned tiaras from the inauguration though. And you know it bothered Kate because of that temu tiara she wore instead.

    ETA if Charles dies before she turns 18 I think we might see her in a tiara at William’s inauguration. but Kate might also pull a Camilla.

    Reply
    • sunniside up says:
      January 27, 2026 at 12:51 pm

      Kate was so desperate for a tiara that she went against the Queen’s orders. I suspect that not only a tiara for Charlotte but a crown for Kate.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      January 27, 2026 at 1:19 pm

      Charlotte is 10 and this discussion of her wearing a tiara screams of jonbenet pageant weirdness. People magazine does not need to be discussing what a literal child will do years from now.

      Honestly it’s giving material for the weirdos and we already have idiots using A.I. on Charlotte and aging her.

      For People magazine to be writing this is especially bad. And yea I will mention the amount of pedos around Charlotte in that family and adjacent circle.

      Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:52 am

    She will probably wear.a tiara at 17 or 18. She’s still only 10 and this story is a bit much.

    Reply
  19. QuiteContrary says:
    January 27, 2026 at 11:53 am

    “Sparkling Headtoppers” would be a good band name.

    That’s all I got. This is such a dumb story.

    Reply
  20. sunniside up says:
    January 27, 2026 at 12:21 pm

    She’s a child. What are the newspapers going to be like when she is a teenager.

    Reply
  21. Lauren says:
    January 27, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    This article is because all of the other European Royals currently have Princesses in their early 20s who are quite pretty and posed and Kate can’t hold a candle to them. The royalists need to hold on to the idea that Charlotte will be able to provide the glamor all the other Monarchies have. Seriously if you aren’t familiar with the other princesses google crown princess

    Reply
  22. IdlesAtCranky says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:09 pm

    Totally off-topic, but I’d love to see Harry buy Meghan, Lilibet, and Doria each their own tiaras, and have them all wear them to some special event together.

    Not only would they look lovely and probably have a ton of fun with it, the overflow of froth from Salty Isle would carpet the Atlantic for weeks! 😇

    Reply
  23. Bqm says:
    January 27, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    This is one of my favorite “wear your tiara to a non formal event” examples. I would do this all the time. Those kids must’ve been thrilled.

    https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2016022229942/princess-madeleine-tea-party-children/

    Reply

