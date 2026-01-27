People: When will 10-year-old Princess Charlotte have her first ‘tiara moment’?

The royalists’ obsession with tiaras is fascinating, right? Every time the Princess of Wales wears a tiara, the royalists claim that the Duchess of Sussex will be “furious” when she sees the pics. Even when Meghan lived in the UK, they screamed and cried about how Meghan should never be allowed to wear tiaras. Prince William seemingly agreed, and he reportedly argued behind the scenes that Meghan should not have access to any Royal Collection jewelry or tiaras. I have the sense that they believe every woman would and should do anything and degrade herself completely, all to wear a tiara. And look, I enjoy seeing the jewels too, I won’t lie. But the tiara-obsession has gotten very weird in recent years, especially with outlets like People Magazine. They regularly run “when are we going to see the next tiara moment?!?” pieces these days, which speaks to the lack of interest in the left-behinds in general. Speaking of, People Mag had a very strange piece about when Princess Charlotte, a literal 10-year-old, could have her first “tiara moment.”
Princess Charlotte is destined to inherit access to the British royal family’s treasure trove of jewelry, so when will she wear a tiara for the first time?
The princess, 10, is likely still years away from her tiara debut, as the headpieces have been exclusively worn by royal women who are at least young adult age in recent generations.
However, there’s a chance that Princess Charlotte will make her tiara debut earlier than her mother, Kate Middleton, did at age 29. Princess Kate wore a tiara in public for the first time when she married Prince William in April 2011, shimmering in the Cartier Halo Tiara, which was loaned from Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana both sported tiaras for the first time on their respective wedding days.
That said, two other women in the royal family wore the sparkling headtoppers before they tied the knot, paving the way for Princess Charlotte to do the same if she takes on a working royal role in the future. Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, wore a tiara for the first time when she was 18, donning Queen Mary’s Diamond Lozenge Bandeau for one of Queen Juliana of the Netherlands’ inauguration events in 1948.
Queen Elizabeth’s daughter, Princess Anne, made her tiara debut at age 17, sporting the Cartier Halo Tiara at the State Opening of Parliament in 1967. It was Anne’s first time attending the ceremonial event, and she brought the sparkle with the demure headpiece that Princess Kate would later wear on her royal wedding day.
[From People]
Are royalists just magpies in disguise? Are “tiaras” the only reason why they support or have interest in the Windsors? It’s bizarre. As for Charlotte and this story, a few things. One, Charlotte will not “inherit” the Royal Collection jewelry, nor will she “inherit access.” As we’ve learned in the past decade, it’s a personal perrogative with the queen or queen consort, who gets to borrow jewels and tiaras and when. Charlotte’s tiara access will be up to Camilla, then William and Kate, and then George and his wife. Second of all, if you ask me, Charlotte’s first tiara moment should have already happened – she should have been allowed to wear a small tiara for her grandfather’s 2023 coronation. The reason she didn’t is the same reason why the Princess of Wales had to buy those Hobby Lobby decoupage headpieces for herself and Charlotte: because Queen Camilla wanted to be the only one draped in (stolen) jewels. Camilla completely f–ked over Kate, Charlotte, Anne and Sophie with that bullsh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
William – The Prince of Wales and Catherine – The Princess of Wales arrive for the Coroation at Westminster Abbey, London, England, UK on Saturday 6 May, 2023.,Image: 774187119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Coronation of King Charles III 6th May 2023 King Charles III pictured arriving with Camilla the Queen Consort for the coronation service at Westminster Abbey. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. 06-05-23,Image: 774194383, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dan Charity / Avalon
-
-
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774198658, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Phil Harris / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774227083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times / Avalon
-
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince George seen near the Queen Victoria Memorial to view the VE80 Celebration Parade on Monday 5 May 2025 at Buckingham Palace, London. . Picture,Image: 995388031, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
-
-
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th June, 2025. Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s official Birthday Parade, takes place on Horse Guards Parade with Britain’s oldest Army Regiment, the Coldstream Guards, Trooping the Color (flag) of 2nd Battalion Coldstream Guards this year. Over 1000 officers and men are on parade together with 200 horses and more than 200 military musicians. Image: Catherine, Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte of Wales,Image: 1010949524, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK/Avalon
-
-
Wimbledon, UNITED KINGDOM Prominent personalities filled the stands at Wimbledon’s men’s final, watching Jannik Sinner claim the title.
Pictured: Princess Charlotte
BACKGRID USA 13 JULY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Sandringham, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the British Royal Family attend the Christmas Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Pictured: Prince George, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Prin
BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2025
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Prince Louis, Catherine Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
-
-
Royal family christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Princess Charlotte
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
It’s all they’ve got now that all the charismatic royals are gone. Tiaras, carriages and the Christmas Walk are the only things than generate any interest! Personally I’ve zero interest in tiaras, crowns and gaudy royal jewels in general and neither do most of the younger generation.
Really is this where they are! A ten year old girl is on tiara watch? So very sad!!
Oh this is for sure where they are. They are desperate for something more interesting than the wales couple.
Granted, my knowledge of tiaras is limited to Bridgerton, The Guilded Age, and various Brit shows over the years, but I thought tiaras were only for married women, and then, in the evening. Or maybe it was after they made their debuts/were “presented” in society? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Hell… I’m thinking I’d look quite fetching in a tiara this morning, sitting here in my Barefoot Dreams robe, sipping my coffee right now! TIARA LOVERS OF THE WORLD… UNITE!
In royal circles, young women debuts a tiara at age 18 – at an appropriate event, fx a gala dinner (or in European circle, a wedding). However, the British royals do not wear tiaras at weddings unless they are the bride – so Charlotte will only wear a tiara if she attends a gala function at 18 and after and at her own wedding. That would most likely be a State Dinner or the Annual Diplomatic Reception.
The BRF generally have fewer tiara events that their European peers.
Thank you, AH. You are *so* knowledgable; I’ve missed seeing your posts! WB 😊
Princess Isabella of Denmark recently turned 18 – and had an official portrait done where she wears her grandmother’s turquoise tiara.
Bridgerton and stuff like that ALWAYS get things wrong which is why I never watch them.
Young ladies, or brides, being presented at court wore feathers on their head. But no one has been presented since the 50s.
Charlotte will not wear a tiara until she’s married.
Bridgerton doesn’t even try, so no one should take any sort of protocol they attempt seriously
Yes, the first time will be on her wedding day. She still needs to grow up, find a man, get the approval of the King, before she wears one, as 3rd heir to the throne she cannot marry without the permission of the King. Harry had to get the permission of the Late Queen to marry Meghan.
She may wear one earlier like Anne did. Especially as women marry later now. If Bea and Eugenie had become working royals we *may* have seen them in ones if they had attended dinners like the other royal women.
I am putting my tiara on right now in my Buffalo Bills hoodie and Sabres lounge pants and Ironman fuzzy socks. Ready for the brigade!! (or teams video call, whichever comes first)
When the trend started back in the early 1800s tiaras were worn at all times day or night. Diamonds and other precious stones were reserved for evenings and more modest pieces worn during the day
‘Are “tiaras” the only reason why they support or have interest in the Windsors? ‘
Yes. At this point, the history and majesty of the monarchy is embodied in the royal treasures. We see none of that in the actual people who wear them. It’s The Clothes Have no Emperor.
Truthfully what’s in that vault is far more interesting that any of the leftovers imo.
I suspect Charlotte is going to be dazzling and work that angle, tiaras and all. She’ll have Margaret’s personality with the youthful good looks her parents once had. The big difference being that personality ages well. IDKY. I just sense good things about her.
Pretty sad state for the left behinds when the gossip rags are coming for your children. Tiara? Geez, they are in serious trouble to be salivating for a preteen to wear a tiara. How will this girl wearing a tiara change anything for the Windsor’s except give the gossip rags something to talk about. The bar is so low for those folks
Charlotte won’t be able to “overshadow” as the spare. She needs to have a happy childhood and it’s too soon for tiaras.
If I had the keys to the vault I would be putting tiaras on every one and be wearing a different one every day just because I could, because it would not be any fun if I was the only one wearing one.. I wish they would wear them more often and @kaiser your right the con-a-nation would have been the perfect place for all the leftovers including charlotte to wear a tiara.. what are the saving them for?
This tiara conversation is about securing the monarchy. They are weak right now, but having the masses be enamoured with Charlotte will buy some time. But it does put a bulleye on her. Fortunately, she’s conventionally attractive, so that’s going to help. (Gross to say I know, but that’s always been B & E’s issue – if they looked like Diana’s nieces, they would have had an easier time).
Can I say that shot of Charlotte and Louis at the coronation is great? It’s a pity that Charlotte wasn’t in focus, because it could have been such an iconic photo.
@Nikki Beatrice and Eugenie were cute kids. There are pictures of Eugenie at Charlotte’s age and she was very pretty. Charlotte looks very much like Sarah Chatto did at her age.
I think as a teen. All kids are cute. E&B were always fine, looks-wise, but they had their mother’s fashion sense. I think if they presented like Charles Spencer’s daughters, their world would be different now.
I don’t believe William and Kate will protect Charlotte as Charles did with the boys. She will be front and centre when she gets high school age. George seems really shy, so the two will get paired up. I do hope I’m wrong on this. Or we’ll be getting another version of Spare in 30 years.
I never saw the resemblance to Chatto. Chatto looks like her dad Armstrong Jones, not as much Princess Margaret. Chatto and Charlotte had the same hairdo at one time. I don’t see a resemblance at all. They have different facial features. I think she favors the Middletons. Anne and Charles did tours together including one to the USA when Nixon was President. He wanted to match up Charles and Tricia Nixon.
I like seeing the tiaras and jewels and commenting on them. Although honestly, I actually think alot of the tiaras are kinda ugly. Or maybe I’m just picky. Certain ones I like and certain ones are meh to me. But mostly it’s just a distraction. As it’s intended to be right? Distract from the real and the grossness.
In regards to Charlotte, if Anne wore one at 17 then Charlotte could too. Or whenever really, I guess. The rota and the royalists will love it. There’s younger royals throughout Europe right? At what age did they start wearing tiaras?
18 is the typical age for the other European Royals but their also has to be a tiara event to attend.
If it’s true that Camilla wanted to be the only bejewelled royal at the coronation then it’s not the first time this has happened. During WWII Queen Elizabeth refused to wear military uniform but insisted her sisters-in-law always wear military garb in public. She shone in silks furs and pearls and feathers wheras Alice and Marina were in khaki and navy blue.
Hobby Lobby decoupage
😀
When she gets married.
No one wears a tiara before marriage. It’s etiquette.
Was that so hard to answer?
Anne wore one before she was married, as did Princess Margaret.
Anne and Margaret both wore tiaras before marriage. Both had photographic portraits taken in tiaras.
I’m all for young girls having tiara moments!
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/23503229281751189/
None of the Wales kids get invited to the European NextGen parties, but Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s 18th birthday was the first tiara moment for her, Princess Catharina-Amalia (18) of the Netherlands and Princess Elisabeth (20) of Belgium. Princess Estelle of Sweden was 10 and wore a sparkly headband but no jewels for the pics.
The British royal family treats the loaning of tiaras as power plays and punishments, so who knows when Charlotte will ever get to wear one. And honestly, if they drag it out as long as I suspect they will, who knows if anyone will care.
By the time she grows up it will probably be her mum’s decision. Judging by what happened at the Coronation she will get one.
How high on Cluck’s Highgrove discount wine are these people??
If the royalists are that keen for tiaras they should pressure Cluck, Clip-Clop, and Huevo to let Huesa to show up at state dinners more often.
Otherwise, they can drag their horsey hind ends to AliExpress and get themselves one that sparkles even more than Huesa’s coronation arts & crafts project.
Anyone can wear a tiara, not like it’s hard or even special anymore, Rota. Tiara Tuesdays are a thing.
You know Kate will wear the most massive tiara possible at William’s coronation (if they’re still together).
So I’d expect she’d put Charlotte in a more modest tiara. I’m hoping Charlotte will be 30 before Charles kicks it, though. And while I wouldn’t be surprised if Carole gets to raid the royal vault, I would definitely be surprised if the York sisters or other royals do.
I’m really hoping (but I know it’s not realistic, sadly), that William pulls a George IV and literally locks Kate out of the coronation. With social media and everyone having a device to record it, it would be pretty fun to watch.
This royalist obsession with Charlotte is weird. Given her position in the family it’s likely that the only time she wears a tiara is when she gets married.
What a weird story, speculating on a 10 year old girl and when she’ll get to wear a fancy headpiece. They really dont have anything else to talk about, do they?
I think we’ll either see one when she turns 18 or her wedding day. The emphasis on Kate wearing one for the first time at 29 is weird because why would she have worn one before she got married? Its not something most “commoners” have sitting around in their closets.
I did think it was hilarious that Camilla banned tiaras from the inauguration though. And you know it bothered Kate because of that temu tiara she wore instead.
ETA if Charles dies before she turns 18 I think we might see her in a tiara at William’s inauguration. but Kate might also pull a Camilla.
Kate was so desperate for a tiara that she went against the Queen’s orders. I suspect that not only a tiara for Charlotte but a crown for Kate.
Charlotte is 10 and this discussion of her wearing a tiara screams of jonbenet pageant weirdness. People magazine does not need to be discussing what a literal child will do years from now.
Honestly it’s giving material for the weirdos and we already have idiots using A.I. on Charlotte and aging her.
For People magazine to be writing this is especially bad. And yea I will mention the amount of pedos around Charlotte in that family and adjacent circle.
She will probably wear.a tiara at 17 or 18. She’s still only 10 and this story is a bit much.
It is so weird for them to be discussing this.
“Sparkling Headtoppers” would be a good band name.
That’s all I got. This is such a dumb story.
She’s a child. What are the newspapers going to be like when she is a teenager.
This article is because all of the other European Royals currently have Princesses in their early 20s who are quite pretty and posed and Kate can’t hold a candle to them. The royalists need to hold on to the idea that Charlotte will be able to provide the glamor all the other Monarchies have. Seriously if you aren’t familiar with the other princesses google crown princess
Totally off-topic, but I’d love to see Harry buy Meghan, Lilibet, and Doria each their own tiaras, and have them all wear them to some special event together.
Not only would they look lovely and probably have a ton of fun with it, the overflow of froth from Salty Isle would carpet the Atlantic for weeks! 😇
This is one of my favorite “wear your tiara to a non formal event” examples. I would do this all the time. Those kids must’ve been thrilled.
https://www.hellomagazine.com/royalty/2016022229942/princess-madeleine-tea-party-children/
🥰