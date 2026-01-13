Telegraph: Duchess Meghan’s successful As Ever business is ‘disturbingly wrong’

One of the funniest royal stories last week was the “Reddit investigation” into the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever inventory. Basically, there was a minor technical glitch on As Ever’s site which allowed people to see how much product is in stock, down to single units of jam, tea, honey, etc. At first, Meghan’s biggest haters tried to argue that “it’s bad for a business to have items in stock.” Then the British media started doing the math and, by their accounting, they estimate that Meghan has probably already sold close to a million units of jam. Long story short, the haters proved that Meghan is likely raking in millions of dollars from jam sales alone. What started out as an exercise in derangement became a hilariously positive story of a small business’s massive success over the course of one year of operation. Well, obviously, British commentators are now huffing and puffing about how Meghan’s jam sales show that “society is broken.” From William Sitwell’s Telegraph column, “When Meghan can make £27m selling jam, you know society is broken.”
At $42 (£31) a box, it meant [Meghan had] made £26.7m worth of sales on the jam alone. It is a quite astonishing achievement and, for students of business, sets out a very clear and specific path of how to win at being an entrepreneur in the 2020s.
That is, have an absolutely razor-sharp vision of how to become famous and powerful and enact the plan via a blog, TV game shows, a snazzy Netflix drama, snagging a prince and positioning yourself as a helpless princess in a realm of beastly and backward strictures and rigmarole. Then, flee that house of racism and colonial brutality, move to LA, publicise your private agonies in documentaries and drawn-out interviews – painting yourself as an unfairly maligned Messiah-like icon – and, finally, star in a syrupy TV homecraft series before flogging jam.
The nation’s WI circles will be scratching their heads, of course. These ladies have been making jam for decades, selling their wares at fetes and in village halls, stymied, latterly, by regulations and battered by cost margins. Then a usurper emerges, some sort of princess no less, who bags muzzles, kidnaps and brainwashes our (formerly) most favourite royal, takes the preserve idea and makes not just a million quid, but 27 of them.
As an entrepreneur – one who is well accustomed with feverishly surveying spreadsheets owing to my recently procured hotel, bar and restaurant – I must bow down and congratulate her royal jamminess.
But we all know that there is actually something very, horribly, agonisingly, disturbingly wrong about this. And I do not approach this as some naïve socialist complaining that a man down a pit must chop away at a coalface for a pittance while a metropolitan banker can make a squillion with a few phone calls and judicious taps on a computer screen before calling it quits and repairing for a nice lunch.
No, it’s worse than that. Society is surely going wrong, fracturing to pieces, when an influencer of Meghan’s kind, a creature perfectly cast for the modern age, can persuade hundreds of thousands of people to part with their hard-earned money for this type of product. Not due to the provenance of its ingredients, its glorious fruity texture, deft uses of pectin or perfect structural set, but because the person who sells it is famous. Who are these slobbering, genuflecting, media-message munching, gladly and willingly indoctrinated toadies buying Meghan’s signature fruit spread at the expense of a local jam with a deeper story and more earthy, simpler provenance?
While many talk of the importance of small-time producers – of the fruits of the labour of those who endure a daily grind, hammered by tax and red tape – the reality, as shown by Meghan’s 27-million large ones, is that society is now nothing but a hollow vessel of vanity worshippers.
So he’s mad that Meghan has talked about – and profited from! – her royal jail sentence, but then he’s also mad that she’s simply running a profitable and successful business which has nothing to do with her royal connections? Therein lies the rub for these lunatics, and this has been their problem since the start of Meghan’s jam enterprise. They’ve justified their obsession with Meghan for years as “well, she’s talking about OUR royals, she’s married to OUR prince, she still belongs to US!” But As Ever has nothing to do with the Windsors or the British press or anything else. This was always her path before she even met Harry – she created lifestyle content, and she wanted a lifestyle brand or food-related brand. They can’t “claim” it in any way and it’s driving them crazy.
Sitwell’s bigger problem is that Meghan is a good businesswoman who makes a good product and there’s a large customer base willing to pay for her product. Which means that his problem is with capitalism itself. Comrade Deranger is literally throwing a tantrum about an American business being sold solely within the American market. Meanwhile, Meghan is far from the only celebrity or influencer with a successful brand, but he seems to only have a problem with Meghan, or as he calls her, “a creature perfectly cast for the modern age.” These people are never beating the dehumanizing/racist allegations.
Harry snagged his princess.
Harry told all in his book spare and harry and Meghan both gave interviews. The depicting harry as brainwashed by his wife is super offensive. Scooter was trying to brainwash and failed miserably.
This right here is their intention. To make Harry and all Sussex supporters mad about their preferred language and commentary “Meghan kidnapped OUR prince Harry, muzzled and brain washed him blah, blah, blah”. Don’t y’all give them the satisfaction. Stop giving this drivel the oxygen they so crave. Don’t even mention it at all in your comments. Let them just sh!t bricks with their jealousy and d!e eating them.
I said it before; these folks have no brains. This schtick of let’s hate on the Sussexes is no longer as lucrative, move the f on.
And William made £30 million this year for playing volleyball 🤣🤣🤣
Britain has a lot of REAL problems…maybe not in the range of the US but enough so that Meghan, who left there six years ago, should not be getting on average two pieces a day in their garbage media outlets…it’s pretty hysterical and also delusional…
WOW, this is next-level hatred.
If this guy is this full of bile for a complete stranger, he must be a real joy to live with. Damn.
William Sitwell, scion of the privileged Sitwell family (went to Eton, etc). Has long hated Meghan with a vengeance.
Yep, he’s now furious with the American, biracial, self-made multi-millionaire who married into the royal family, then stepped back as a so-called ‘working royal’, to very successfully earn her own income again. In America.
Just opened his own hotel/restaurant business. This is the guy who was sacked from by Waitrose’s magazine for wanting to kill vegans a few years back, btw.
Delightful! Obviously a charmer from start to finish. Vaguely remember the Waitrose story but didn’t realise he’s still out there, acting like this.
What is wrong with people??
If I were Meghan (ahem-if only!), I would send him a case of everything, with my best regards. He would probably stroke out.
Damn, that Eton must have SOME curriculum, if this is this guy’s interpretation of a successful businesswoman. And he calls himself an entrepreneur, as the kids say, “jealous much?” To think that this person (God, my kingdom for italics), this Smithers, who from birth I’m sure was inculcated with a tradition of bowing, curtsying, signing songs to the queen, giving money to billionaires who lived in palaces, referring to people he has never met as “slobbering, genuflecting” and “media-message munching” as he unironically uses the media to try to twist opinions about Meghan.
All of a sudden, this guy whose recent business is flogging watered-down highballs and unrefrigerated beer thinks he’s an expert on the proper way to market Meghan’s spread. Hah! He should really just keep his pectin out of her American provenance. She’s doing fine, fella.
I bet he has some seriously dark skeletons in his closet.
It really is next level hatred. What I like about these unhinged articles is that I think it makes it clear that M never stood a chance, that the press really does have an agenda against her, etc. This article is completely unhinged and insane and he’s just putting his hatred out there on full display.
According to this deranger Meghan was planning all of this including being racially abused by the Royal Family and the British press since the time she was born. These people are riddled with jealousy and misogyny and racism.
It will be written about in the history books as The Great Jam Plot, lol! This article is so hateful, it turns the corner into hilariously unhinged.
Yes, and although he acknowledges that the BRF is a “house of racism and colonial brutality,” –
(And he conveniently skirts the fact that the royals earn their billions by being shady landlords at best, and just taking tax payer money for doing little more than the school run at worst) –
the real moral problem is really people buying Meghan’s jam.
Not the racism, colonial brutality, or scam of a system that enriches the BRF at the literal expense of the UK citizens currently facing all kinds of economic crises.
Surely they express this same level of outrage over Duchy Originals, right?
100% this @Miranda. Where is the outrage at the duchy income?
But the Duchy Originals are sold for CHARITY! (They are not). Now the usual suspects are mad that Meghan dares to keep the money she makes, instead of giving it all to charity. With gnashing teeth they admit that Harry (not Meghan) made very generous donations. But not every penny Meghan made! While Charles donates the income from his jam! Maybe the jam, but not the wine, whiskey, gin, dog bisquits, collars, leashes, coats and what else he sells under his Highgrove Originals. Of course that’s conveniently ignored, same as the millions he gets from his Duchy and the Souvereign Grant aka taxpayer.
How dare Meghan make money to pay the bills, security, and live in luxury, without asking the British tabloids and royal experts for permission!
Jealous he’s not making as much as she is with his hotel and restaurant.
Charles’s Highgrove products
Peter selling milk in China
Zara shilling posh outdoorsy clothes
Fergie and Andrew schemes
People have to make money. Obviously the author isn’t making enough with his hotel and needs to sell this crap.
How dare Meghan exist?
I can barely breathe because I’m laughing so hard. Every single (imagined) slight was thrown into this article in between his crying, foot stomping, throwing up, and massive tantruming. Oh my goodness. She stole our (no longer the) favorite Prince! She didn’t want to be a royal (after we nearly killed her with our racism and abuse)! She has a blog! She’s earning her own money! The Rota Rats and British press were supposed to create her public narrative! WE were supposed to be the ones earning money off her back! Why is nobody listening to us anymore???? Waa waa waa…stomp stomp stomp.
It’s shocking to me that these people cannot see how utterly INSANE they sound. Like, clinically, insane. The fact that Meghan took one look at that system and said no crooked tiara is worth this, and that Harry chose his black wife and children over royal life, has literally turned their brains into mush.
I’m astonished by how much power that Meghan has over them. One woman has captivated the entire country and they won’t stop talking and obsessing over her six years after she waved goodbye. Meghan existing has destroyed their country. She is one strong and powerful woman who can control from half a world away.
@joanne so true. My impression is that Americans have calmed down about her and Meghan has reached a stable state of fame here. Not super star but well liked by a core audience. So it’s extremely jarring to see England STILL in this kind of lunacy about her!!! Good god the state the world is in, you would think it’s time to let it goooooo.
Americans were never in a uproar about her. That garbage was written in the UK tabloids and their media. We treated her and Harry like any other high power celebrity. Meghan and Harry are at the top regardless of what the UK tabloids say. They are superstars and you see them when they want to come out and be seen. Whenever they come out they command attention and that’s true superstar status.
The only people “genuflecting” are the rota, feverishly suckling at their royal masters’ teats. I just enjoy delicious fruit spread, but you do you.
This guy is trying to open a fancy hotel/ restaurant? Good luck and godspeed to him attracting the all important tourist dollars with this attitude.
Sure, doesn’t his attitude of bitterness and bile just scream “hospitality”?
“ an influencer of Megan’s kind a creature…”. Wow wow wow wow!! I hope she becomes a billionaire just to make this unhinged POS vomit in his own mouth!!!
Not only this – he was VERY abusive and insulting about Meghan’s American customers. Utterly shameful.
I cannot get over the fact that he called Meghan a creature. WTAF. And yes, calling the people who buy the jam “slobbering, genuflecting, media-message munching, gladly and willingly indoctrinated toadies.” My dude, we just like her jam, especially the raspberry. It’s really that good. It ain’t that deep. But thanks for calling us toadies. Another gossip writer once called Meghan’s customers lemmings bc they rushed to buy things before they sold out. It’s just like dang, they’re really out there trying to shame people.
The unhinged jealousy, anger or whatever is off the hook with this one. Makes me wonder just who hurt him and how bad his life is to hate someone for making and selling jam and other things. Definitely a racist and mysoginist (sp).
These people are psychotic. At this point, I think a trusted professional should just gather the British media (print and electronic) in one large padded room, taking away all sharp objects, and just herd them in there (all the Rebecca Englishes, Camilla’s feces-flinging friend, and “all of them muthers”) then one by one, the (well-guarded) professional can ask the BM to show him on the doll where Meghan hurt them.
Mind you, Meghan’s mostly stocked right now but she did drop a bookmark today that sold out. With a female-owned business out of the uk.
Yes I saw that and thought Mr unhinged may need a crisis manager lol
Saltine Isle is still salty, huh? Oh well.
They should try some As Ever raspberry spread — goes great with saltines.
Los Saladitos will never stop foaming at the mouth over these two.
I got some more raspberry jam for Christmas, some sage honey and one of the candles. Honey. Honey I’m on cloud nine LOL. They can stay mad as they want to. I’ll just be over here slathering that raspberry jam on everything from bagels to yogurt!
Bottom line: her jam is EXTREMELY good. I wouldn’t buy more if it weren’t. But it is. It’s very light and fresh, not sticky and gummy. I love all three flavors.
I dropped and broke my strawberry the other day and I was so upset I immediately bought more. Like I actually crave it. And I don’t have that reaction to a lot of jams at all.
Yes. She would not be selling out STILL if the product wasn’t good. People will try anything. They don’t return for mediocre or overpriced products.
I’m halfway thru my last raspberry!
@Kaiser
He is not upset at capitalism, he is upset that Meghan benefits from capitalism. In his mind, she should not benefit from capitalism but “the nation’s WI circles” should.
Excerpt:
“The nation’s WI circles will be scratching their heads, of course. These ladies have been making jam for decades, selling their wares at fetes and in village halls, stymied, latterly, by regulations and battered by cost margins. Then a usurper emerges, some sort of princess no less, who bags muzzles, kidnaps and brainwashes our (formerly) most favourite royal, takes the preserve idea and makes not just a million quid, but 27 of them.”
Meghan and her business are located and are operating only in the US but somehow, in his mind, her business’ success is bad for the “WI circles” in the U.K.; and as a result (to him) it means “that society is now nothing but a hollow vessel of vanity worshippers“. 😜
Meghan has such power? This person people has become insane. wow!!! 😯
White English women invented selling jam! Meghan has stolen their selling jam idea!
He should hit up any farmer’s market in the USA. Any number of women (and men!) are setting up booths and selling homemade jellies, jams, chutneys, and sauces — some more successfully than others, granted. Meghan isn’t stealing a penny from anyone’s coffers.
They try to make it sound like what Meghan sells is overpriced for what it is. As a Canadian, I haven’t been able to try any of the products but I live in hope that she will branch out. When she does I will happily buy the jam and marmalade. I love both and I have my longterm faves which cost, wait for it, $8 – $10 a jar! It’s not sold locally so I have to travel over 30 miles to a store in another town to stock up regularly. This compares favourably with the price of Meghan’s products. The man of the house thinks nothing of spending $30 for a decent bottle of wine for a special occasion, again comparing favourably in price.
What spite, what malice this man displays. What has she ever done to him to deserve this?
He says he’s an entrepreneur owning a business and I sincerely wish for him everything that he wants to put upon a decent woman.
Oh, hold on to your maple leaf the day “As ever” branches into Canada (God willing, soon). “There goes the Commonwealth! How dare she! I thought she wanted privacy! Usurper! The very least she could do was to use a pillowcase to hold the profits.” I mean, be genteel, Meghan, use the royal method.
Also expectantly and mostly patiently waiting for her jams to hit Canada. Along with the honey and I’m even going to try marmalade again for the first time in 44 years.
Well, let’s be fair. Meghan didn’t do it all by herself – she was helped by the massive free PR from the non-stop 7/24/365 coverage of everything Meghan for the last 10 years. I’m sure she would’ve appreciated a less racist, mysoginistic, anti-American take, but hey, silver lining.
I bet there would be kudos and celebrations if it was Charles who made 27 million selling royal branded knickknacks – my personal favorites have always been the palace branded spatulas – but I imagine he cleared a pretty penny on the 750 pound bottles of coronation whiskey that sold out.
And while we’re running down the oh so distasteful entrepreneurs of the modern age, like Meghan, remind me how the more tasteful entreprenures in the royal family during the last several hundred years came by all their money?
You have to wonder what kind of fools are buying $750 bottles of coronation whiskey? (Besides rich ones, obviously)
Poor old loser, this William Sitwell.
It’s hard, realising that Meghan, the woman you’ve spent half your career pouring scorn over, is smarter and a better businesswoman than you.
Cry harder!
And the usual double-standards. What, no mention of Kylie Cosmetics, which made $420 in its first 18 months back in 2018. Or Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty range, which sold $350 million in 2023? Or SKIMS which sold $750m in 2023?
No, society is only broken when Meghan’s products are successful.
What an idiotic comment. I don’t think anyone takes this guy seriously.
I read all this while eating Meghan’s strawberry jam. You know what though, the orange marmalade is my absolute favourite!
It’s so weird. From what I saw, the “glitch” didn’t reveal inventory numbers – it just allowed people to put thousands of items in their cart. But, that didn’t mean the inventory was available to fill that order.
So, from the erroneous inventory number, they generate a supposed sales number – then apply the price of the most expensive jam item and come up with an imagined gross sales number. And then they use that imagined gross sales number to infer some level of profit without considering the cost of producing that supposed million jars of jam. Basically, WTF?
Exactly!! 🎯
With regards to the Sussexes, the British media does not report news, it creates news and then proceeds to sycophantically malign them for weeks with the fictitious narratives they created. Rinse and repeat. 🔁
The British establishment’s (media, RAVEC, Royal Households, etc.) intent continues to be, preventing the Sussexes from succeeding independent of the royal institution.
It doesn’t even create news that makes sense. People know there are costs to running a business. Not just the cost of the inventory, but also staff, overhead, marketing, packaging, mailing, taxes, etc. Plus, there’s the Netflix partnership – I’m sure there’s some financial deal there. If she netted even 10% of their imagined $36 million, that would be good.
I mean it would be awesome if Meghan made 27 mill in sales but I don’t think we know that’s the case. it could be less. Or more! But the DM def doesn’t know for sure.
Easy to see that they have never run a business.
The BRF would neva trade on their fame to sell products! Or court bags of cash from oppressive regimes.
🎯
I’m American so I actually only know what WI is from the movie Calendar Girls with the awesome Helen Mirren. But since Meghan doesn’t “flog” her jam in Britain and WI aren’t trying to sell anything international either, I doubt they’re as up in arms as this “reporter” is trying to make everyone be.
And Harry is hardly muzzled, he’s spoken out about his journey long before he even spotted Meghan on Instagram.
If I were a cardiologist I could make SO much money off these people’s self induced palpitations and angina.
HAHAHAAAAHAHHHAAA! Phew…Breath girl, breath. Before you pop an artery…Frigging clown…HAHAHAAAAHHHAAA!!
The derangers took it upon themselves to snoop around in Meghan’s business and the UK media have been mocking her brand since she launched it. The products are well received and well reviewed. Why are they so upset items for sale are selling. She has a whole podcast series about launching a business and given several interviews talking about this brand. This is just complaining because they can’t call her a flop, as many times as they try. The fact it’s not even available in the UK shows she’s not using her title to sell it. What a genuinely stupid, uninformed article.
And the shady deals with tenants, the erosion of the National Health Service by money-hungry corporations, the horrendous rental income of large colonial landowners and landlords of health facilities, fire stations and social institutions, the opaque dealings of large colonial landowners and landlords with foreign countries – is all that okay? Yes, then Meghan’s clean business practices are probably wrong for this country. That’s right. She doesn’t do unethical business and still makes money.
This is hilariously unhinged, but also the language is kind of scary. This entitled buffoon is so angry that he uses words associated with criminality to describe Meghan:
“Then a USURPER emerges, SOME SORT of princess no less, who bags muzzles, KIDNAPS and brainwashes our (formerly) most favourite royal, takes the preserve idea and makes not just a million quid, but 27 of them.” (emphasis mine)
Yeah, they’re never going to beat the racism allegations.
He seems to think Brits invented jam. Hilarious.
I am so glad she pays no attention to what is said about her in the media, and all she sees is her massive sales. This level of hatred for Meghan making jam and being successful at it, only makes whoever this guy is look psychotic.
Well, another person from the UK wants Americans to know they are subhuman. Got it. I’m going to hazard a guess that this person will not be coming to the US ever. As the saying goes: Be grateful for small favors.
So this divorced man married a woman 18 years younger than him. What a cliche!
But wait—his young bride’s cousin is married to Laura Lopes, daughter of Her (evil) Majesty Queen Camilla.
Hmm the Rottweiler bites again.
Is that really true?
“Then a usurper emerges, some sort of princess no less, who bags muzzles, kidnaps and brainwashes our (formerly) most favourite royal,”
Hidden within all that vitriol, the above states the real issue. These people just need to get over it. If they wanted him to stay they should have treated his wife better. They really didn’t think he would leave with her and it irks them to no end.
That sentence needs another comma–‘bags, muzzles’–and as I prefer the Oxford comma, one after ‘kidnaps’. So this is the result of that famous, oh-so-stellar Eton education, huh? Not impressed.
😂 🎯
Laughing so hard my stomach hurts and my belly muscles have a cramp. The derangers are so funny.
She produced a product that the public enjoyed enough for her to profit well deservedly.
What exactly have the Royals done? Doesn’t William make $30 mil for being born first?
Where to begin? Such a level of misogyny, racism, resentment, jealousy and classism. So much vitriol must surely be eating him up.
I’m always a little shocked at how willing these people are to make themselves look like sputtering lunatics.
So first, she was an interloper, and now she’s a usurper? The British media and their endemic racism know no bounds… but they would have you believe that they “welcomed her with open arms”.
Well, damn. The peasants are big mad.
This absolutely made my Tuesday!! I said 3 years ago that Meghan would build a billion dollar brand in 7 years, so kudos to her.
So while the gent seethes, Meghan can enjoy her lunch with Rhianna, Selena and those Kardashian sisters to get pointers on how to quickly scale.
My mom was 100% correct: success is the best revenge.
He cannot fathom normal people buying Meghan’s As Ever jams. By his telling, anyone who has bought her products fits the below description. 😌
“Who are these slobbering, genuflecting, media-message munching, gladly and willingly indoctrinated toadies buying Meghan’s signature fruit spread at the expense of a local jam with a deeper story and more earthy, simpler provenance?” You 🫵 know who you are but he doesn’t.
I raise my hand. I’m a willing customer of Meghan’s As Ever business. 😂 I don’t pity William Sitwell. He’ll survive the distress.
I’ll BET he thinks that the consumers of products flogged by the taxpayer-funded royals using their titles, from gin to tea cakes to JAM to toilet seat coverings and other assorted tat are the perfect, ideal consumers. Racism, wity a healthy dose of misogyny.
If the consumers of M’s products were munching the British media’s messaging about her, they would not purchase any of them.
Someone needs to collect all these salty hateful writers and stick them in ajar and close the lid . These people are not okay . It’s like Meghan jam has cause these lunatics to loose their minds.
It’s crazy what the word “fruit spread” apparently triggers in London’s colonial bubble. I hope this man knows how to deal with triggers. He’s so full of unbridled rage that I think we should be concerned about the people around him. So he has a personal connection to the RF? What an increasingly bad impression these people are making.
That article is very entertaining and gave me a good laugh. Do you suppose he really believes all that drivel, or is just so insanely jealous he’s gone around the bend?
Are the poor left-behind hissies really still that upset about Meghan? Over all the things to worry about in 2026?
I’m so sad I missed the bookmarks!! So I think I’m going to head home from work and have some of the jam I’ve been saving since before Christmas. And savour it all the more for the testerical screeching it’s causing on Isla Saltina. What an unserious bunch of people.
I saw the email while I was in a meeting. Nevermind the presentation, I went right to the site and they were already sold out. Rats!!
This article is so disgusting yet so hilarious. The jealousy is just oozing out of him (like jam!). The irony is that his article will likely make more sales for Meghan. I’m going to buy some of her jam myself now. I’ve been trying to cut back on sugar but I’ve got to try Meghan’s jam!