Now they’re saying that Duchess Meghan has already sold one million jams

As we discussed, Reddit and the British media were shocked by some news about the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand this week. Long story short, they’ve learned that As Ever has thousands of products stocked in inventory. Less than a year since As Ever went online, Meghan has worked out her supply chain for the most part and she’s moving a lot of products. The criticism last spring was about As Ever selling out constantly, and Meghan not having enough in stock. Well, now she has enough in stock. I mean, except for the apricot and raspberry jams, which are still sold out! Meghan’s critics and haters can’t decide why they’re mad or what conspiracy to push now that they’ve learned that As Ever is a functional business with ample supplies for certain products. The Daily Mail’s hatefest is currently glitching out because they now believe that Meghan has sold a million jams.

Meghan Markle has leveraged her fame to sell nearly one million jars of jam – and now plans to launch her lifestyle business globally, sources suggest. Earlier this week internet sleuths exploited a glitch on The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever website which revealed a vast amount of unsold inventory. To take but one example, her Signature Fruit Spread Box had a total of 137,465 units available, which many Reddit users initially gleefully pounced upon as a sign of flagging sales. But sources now suggest that was the amount left over from an initial order of one million jars, The Sun reported. Given that the spread box sells for £31 ($42), that means that single product alone would have generated the Duchess £26.7million in sales. ‘I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf,’ a source said. ‘Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I don’t think the British royalists are good at math? When Meghan spoke about needing to order a million jam jars, she didn’t specify that the jars were just for certain jam gift boxes or whatever. Of course, I absolutely believe that she’s already sold more than one million jams overall, just as I believe that Meghan’s talk of needing one million jars was probably just part of the first wave of resupplies. Just the fact that raspberry and apricot are still sold out shows that Meghan is constantly having to make adjustments and commit to huge restocks. Meanwhile, Newsweek had more about the big As Ever news:

Over the course of 2025, Markle fixed her supply-side issues, massively increasing her inventory, and has not suffered from the same problems since August. However, some detractors now appear to argue that she has too much stock and will struggle to sell the produce she has invested in, some of which is perishable, even if it has a long shelf life. A source familiar with As Ever told Newsweek: “It’s exceeded everybody’s expectations in terms of how well it’s gone, I would say, across the holiday period. That period has been incredibly successful. People are attempting to paint a negative narrative and are choosing how they present things, choosing how they share information to fit a particular narrative to perpetuate certain negative story lines and this is just another example of how people have to be really discerning with the way that they not only consume media, but the way that they interpret data and facts that are shared with them, because they often don’t present the whole picture.”

[From Newsweek]

I think As Ever had a really successful holiday season as well, and it was smart to offer specific seasonal products and gift-boxes. I bought the jam gift box for a neighbor, and I imagine that was quite common, as were people using As Ever products as hostess gifts for Christmas parties. As for the haters and detractors now settling on a new talking point – “she has TOO MUCH in stock, she’ll never sell all of that” – lmao, this people are as dumb as a box of hair.