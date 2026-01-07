Now they’re saying that Duchess Meghan has already sold one million jams

As we discussed, Reddit and the British media were shocked by some news about the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand this week. Long story short, they’ve learned that As Ever has thousands of products stocked in inventory. Less than a year since As Ever went online, Meghan has worked out her supply chain for the most part and she’s moving a lot of products. The criticism last spring was about As Ever selling out constantly, and Meghan not having enough in stock. Well, now she has enough in stock. I mean, except for the apricot and raspberry jams, which are still sold out! Meghan’s critics and haters can’t decide why they’re mad or what conspiracy to push now that they’ve learned that As Ever is a functional business with ample supplies for certain products. The Daily Mail’s hatefest is currently glitching out because they now believe that Meghan has sold a million jams.
Meghan Markle has leveraged her fame to sell nearly one million jars of jam – and now plans to launch her lifestyle business globally, sources suggest. Earlier this week internet sleuths exploited a glitch on The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever website which revealed a vast amount of unsold inventory.
To take but one example, her Signature Fruit Spread Box had a total of 137,465 units available, which many Reddit users initially gleefully pounced upon as a sign of flagging sales. But sources now suggest that was the amount left over from an initial order of one million jars, The Sun reported. Given that the spread box sells for £31 ($42), that means that single product alone would have generated the Duchess £26.7million in sales.
‘I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf,’ a source said. ‘Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left.’
Not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but I don’t think the British royalists are good at math? When Meghan spoke about needing to order a million jam jars, she didn’t specify that the jars were just for certain jam gift boxes or whatever. Of course, I absolutely believe that she’s already sold more than one million jams overall, just as I believe that Meghan’s talk of needing one million jars was probably just part of the first wave of resupplies. Just the fact that raspberry and apricot are still sold out shows that Meghan is constantly having to make adjustments and commit to huge restocks. Meanwhile, Newsweek had more about the big As Ever news:
Over the course of 2025, Markle fixed her supply-side issues, massively increasing her inventory, and has not suffered from the same problems since August. However, some detractors now appear to argue that she has too much stock and will struggle to sell the produce she has invested in, some of which is perishable, even if it has a long shelf life.
A source familiar with As Ever told Newsweek: “It’s exceeded everybody’s expectations in terms of how well it’s gone, I would say, across the holiday period. That period has been incredibly successful. People are attempting to paint a negative narrative and are choosing how they present things, choosing how they share information to fit a particular narrative to perpetuate certain negative story lines and this is just another example of how people have to be really discerning with the way that they not only consume media, but the way that they interpret data and facts that are shared with them, because they often don’t present the whole picture.”
I think As Ever had a really successful holiday season as well, and it was smart to offer specific seasonal products and gift-boxes. I bought the jam gift box for a neighbor, and I imagine that was quite common, as were people using As Ever products as hostess gifts for Christmas parties. As for the haters and detractors now settling on a new talking point – “she has TOO MUCH in stock, she’ll never sell all of that” – lmao, this people are as dumb as a box of hair.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram.
I agree the BM is bad at math!! They are doing dog math which is I have seven toys but my favorite one is under the couch so I have zero toys. Now do that math with jars of jam lol.
Items are perishable even if they have a long shelf life? Perishable means it has a limited shelf life, like fruits, vegetables, milk and eggs. I believe the Best Buy dates are in 2027? And given what’s going on with farm labor and tariffs, I think Meghan and her team are wise to stock up when they can. Anyway, this is more evidence that Meghan is not bothered honey, not bothered at all. Count your coins girl!
My strawberry’s spread has a best before date of September 2027 so there is no hurry to clear the shelves of these products.
As usual the sewer rats did not fact checked. They got the lie from a known deranger’s page
Yes, the original “fact” was from someone on that terrible sub who devoted hours, maybe days, to this supposed “gotcha” that turned out to be completely off base and fake news. Will the rota rats ever learn that derangers on that sub are very low IQ and nothing posted there is reliable?
Also that line about exploiting a glitch, I mean come on. This is stalker behavior to me. These trolls have to comb through every little thing about her and her business just to say something negative. What a way to earn a living.
Isn’t that something? If they don’t like Meghan and don’t want her to succeed, fine, then don’t buy her merchandise. But, to stalk her website and read every article written about her products selling out (through gritted teeth), and to get a microscope and read the labels on every new product she has launched (so they can send someone to California to peak through the factory windows this summer) is a bit daft. Then comes another level of weird: those people who dedicate themselves to spending time on the As ever website “pretending to buy” products or hoarding products they have no intention of buying, in order to obstruct legitimate sales of her products is just utterly insane. And still she succeeds — or still she rises, as Maya Angelou would say.
Now comes the British media, with their royal math in tow which, the most I can tell is not based on reviewing actual purchase and sales figures, but on a random internet stalker going “What if I try this now…” on the keyboard and trying to extrapolate a company’s profit margins from that. Still, they are not satisfied to learn that Meghan (who clearly seems to do things in a measured way) is holding her own and doing well, instead they try to paint that success as her “leveraging her fame.” Well, in that case, so did Paul Newman with his salad dressing, former news anchor Jaime Kerns of It Cosmetics, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Rihanna with their makeup lines. Who has a better right to leverage their fame than the person who’s earned their fame? It’s certainly much better than having the BM leverage Meghan’s fame on a daily basis to sell their stories. But what the BM forgets to factor in is that the person has to have a good idea, a business plan, good help and they must execute smartly too — a little luck and support doesn’t hurt either. By the way, Chuck’s been selling his crap for years, the BM should let us know how he’s doing.
If Meghan ever opens up for international shipping, whatever she does have in stock right now would probably move very very quickly. I’m excited to see what she has in store for 2026. Maybe she could do some seasonal easter basket gifts….IYKYK.
I got some gifts to Ireland but it was expensive to do so, can’t wait for international shipping. And hell yeah to the Easter basket gifts 🤣🤣🤣
I LOVE my raspberry jam. I have tried all the As Ever jams, and raspberry is my favorite.
I must say, i still cannot get on board with flower sprinkles.
Got a chocolate bar, why am i eating a piece of a dried flower stuck inside my chocolate.
I am sensitive to food texture maybe- i threw it out.
It is very pretty. But, in candy/cookies? it is a no for me.
I can’t even yell at the british fiction writers in their media- because have you seen the US mainstream media reporting in our descent into fascism?
Somebody put rupert murdoch in jail.
@ariel – a woman after my own heart! I love Meghan and wish her every success and believe me when I say I’m here ready and waiting with my credit card for when she goes global. But, like you I really don’t get the love for the flower sprinkles and there’s no way I want any in my chocolate. 😆 😆 😆
The Mail said that Meghan was irrelevant and yet they continue to write about her. They should make up their minds.
The orange marmalade is divine. The strawberry spread is one of the best strawberry jams I’ve had. I’m not normally a fan of raspberry jam (or raspberries in general) but hers is at least edible to me.
Also, have you tried her mulling spices? I used those over the holidays and…*chef’s kiss*
The derangers trying to push a weird “Gotcha” moment on As Ever just showed how successful her brand is. It wasn’t the own they were hoping for.
I need her to bring back the chocolate. i’m eating those bars about one bite at a time because theyre so good but I obviously can’t order more lol. Maybe for Valentine’s Day.
Its clear she’s figured out the supply issues and that the business is doing well. Haters gonna hate hate hate.
As Ever uses a sequential order number system, with a different prefix for the pantry and wine items. At the last drop, people were posting screenshots of their orders and some were not hiding their order number. I saw pantry orders in the 75400s+ and wine orders hitting 22500 (with a 3 bottle minimum order requirement). Also, people were not ordering one pantry item and, even if they ordered only enough to take advantage of free shipping, it’s reasonable to assume a low ball spend of at least $100 per order. They made substantial sales in under a year. It’s phenomenal and that’s before they have the logistics in place for global shipping,
All the derangers have done is help promote her products and prove that AsEver has been successful.
The coping is hilarious. As Ever has been a success. Cry more, rota.