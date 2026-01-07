Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s divorce has been finalized three months later

I really hoped I would get the chance to use these photos!! On Sunday, Nicole Kidman was photographed at the Sydney airport with her daughters Faith and Sunday. Nicole has owned a home in Sydney for years, and I assume she and her daughters spent the holidays in Australia. But look at Nicole’s hair!! Nicole has spent years wearing wigs and hairpieces, and she spent a lot of time and money over the years trying to tame her naturally curly hair. But these days, her old hair is back and it’s curly and fun! Even her Divorce Bangs are curly now.

Well, speaking of Nicole’s Divorce Bangs, her divorce from Keith Urban has been finalized. Nicole and Keith split last year, although we’ve never gotten a straight answer about how and when they separated. I tend to believe they separated last spring (May-ish), and they were quietly working out their divorce behind-the-scenes when Keith seemingly let it be known that he was moving on. Nicole was furious and she let everyone know that he left her and she wanted to work it out. Well, it’s totally over now.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reached a settlement and finalized their divorce. The Perfect Couple actress and the country music star, both 58, entered into an agreement that was filed in court on Tuesday, Jan. 6, just three months after Kidman officially filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, she and Urban have agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights. Each person is also responsible for their own legal fees and expenses. According to the parenting plan for their daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, both Kidman and Urban are required to “behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced.” “They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,” the agreement states. “They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families.” Kidman’s home will be Faith and Sunday’s primary residence as she has them for 306 days out of the year. Urban was granted 59 days out of the year, with their daughters allowed to spend every other weekend, from 10 a.m. on Saturday morning to 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, with him. Both parents have joint responsibility for major decisions regarding their daughters’ lives.

[From People]

The divorce sounds like it was relatively easy because they likely had a prenup and neither party tried to invalidate it. Plus, their girls are both teenagers and a family court would have weighed Sunday and Faith’s decisions about which parent they wanted to live with or see more often. The girls are very clearly on their mom’s side, but Keith still gets to see them a few nights a month. Sunday probably has her driver’s license so she can drive over and see her dad if she wants to see him more often. Anyway, I’m curious about Nicole’s next moves. She hasn’t been single in twenty years! A lot has changed.