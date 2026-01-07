People: The person who understood Caroline Kennedy best was her late brother

Tatiana Schlossberg passed away last week, after a years-long battle with a rare form of leukemia. The Kennedy-Schlossberg family had a private funeral service in New York for Tatiana on Monday, and I cannot even imagine what they’re going through right now. Caroline Kennedy’s entire life has been marred by catastrophic tragedies – her father and uncle were assassinated, her brother died in a plane crash, and now her daughter has died at the age of 35. Caroline is the focus of a People Magazine exclusive, with a historian speaking about Caroline’s life and loss.
As multiple generations of Kennedys said goodbye to Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg at her funeral service on Monday, Jan. 5, memories of the family’s private grief and public losses were ever present.
“Whenever a Kennedy dies, and certainly when they die in a tragic way, it just brings to mind all the others,” says presidential historian Steven M. Gillon. “You can’t look at it in isolation. It just reminds you of this horrible burden that this family has had to bear.”
In November, Tatiana, the 35-year-old daughter of Caroline Kennedy, 68, and Ed Schlossberg, 80, first shared her diagnosis of a rare cancer in a beautifully written New Yorker essay. Five weeks later she was gone. “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning,” read the family statement posted by the JFK Library on Dec. 30. “She will always be in our hearts.”
The storied political dynasty’s heartbreak is unimaginable: Not only have they lost a vibrant young woman who leaves behind her husband of nine years, George Moran, and their two small children, Edwin, 3, and Josephine, 18 months, but it’s also a reminder of the private agony of her mother, Caroline.
“It’s this contrast between this incredibly private person and this very public tragedy that is striking,” says Gillon, who has studied the Kennedys and also authored a biography on John F. Kennedy Jr. titled America’s Reluctant Prince. Friends have long said that if there was anyone who could understand Caroline, it was her brother, John, who died in 1999 when a plane he was piloting crashed, killing him at 38, as well as his wife, Carolyn Bessette, 33, and her sister Lauren, 34.
“Caroline suffered the same losses that John suffered, except that she also suffered the loss of her brother,” says Gillon. Gillon puts it into perspective — beginning with the assassination of Caroline’s father, President John F. Kennedy, in 1963. “She was old enough to know what happened, that he was gone. She was old enough to recognize her mom’s grief,” he says. “Robert Kennedy became a substitute father for her and for John, and then he’s assassinated in 1968.”
Chronicling her grief, Gillon continues: “Her mom [Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis] dies at 64, a relatively young age. Then, in 1999, she loses her brother, and it’s just a series of horrible personal tragedies that leads up to the death now of her daughter,” adding that Tatiana’s loss “may be the hardest of them all.”
“In many ways, she reminds me of her mom,” Gillon adds, “although her mom was more public than Caroline was.”
Still, Caroline, the beloved presidential daughter turned steady U.S. diplomat, remains a mystery in many ways. “We can document the different tragedies in her life, but what we don’t know is how she dealt with those things,” Gillon says. “She never talked about them, at least not publicly. We can only surmise based on the family tradition that she’s dealing with death the way Kennedys always deal with death, which is through resolve.”
it occurred to me, as I read this, that the historian is actually trying to give some context for younger people who didn’t grow up absorbed in the Kennedy family’s mythology and tragedy. As someone alive in the 1990s, yes, it really was horrible. Caroline and her brother John were very close, I remember that. His will left everything to Caroline’s children, and he adored his nieces and nephew. We always talk about Caroline’s extraordinary grace, but these tragedies have just been thrust upon her from a young age. I don’t even know how she’s dealt with all of it and come out of it still standing, still working, still moving forward.
It’s devastating enough to experience the death of a beloved father, then a brother in his youth when you were expecting to see him at a cousin’s wedding, but to bury one’s child. That poor woman.
Uh, her mom also died after a cancer battle. How can you forget that?
Exactly! Jackie was pretty young still. And let’s not forget Anthony who died from cancer the same summer John died and was more like second brother rather then a cousin to them
I think that’s in the post? That Jackie died at age 64.
Maybe it was in the article, but it was not in the poster’s preamble.
Caroline is one of these people who, if they went totally off the rails, it would have been completely understandable. There was/is A LOT going on in that family. Substance abuse, infidelity, depression, murder (both murderer and murderees!), illness, money, infamy, etc. etc. etc.
The fact that she has had the career she has instead of floating around in a cloud of benzos her whole life is truly incredible. Because I don’t think anyone would blame her if she did.
As much as I admire her in other respects I do not remember Caroline Kennedy behaving with any grace at all toward Ann Freeman, mother of her sister-in-law, after her brother made a decision which killed not only himself but his wife and her sister.
I am very sorry for the loss of Tatiana Schlossberg and it is a terrible thing that now Caroline also knows what it is to outlive your child.
Whaaaaaat?!?!?! Whoa! Both women are extremely private, so why assume that Caroline was graceless toward Freeman? Seriously, what a thing to say. You want to slam her when she’s down? “Now she knows what it’s like” — WOW. 😰
When Freeman brought a very understandable lawsuit, a great deal of PR was used against her, encouraged by the Kennedys including Caroline, and even then she took 18 months to negotiate a settlement even against the advice of Eunice who thought it should be done quickly. It’s not a secret.
“Now she knows what it feels like” isn’t what I said.
I have no words. No parent should have to bury their child. My heart breaks for her. I highly recommend reading Tatiana Schlossberg’s recent op-ed in the New Yorker, “Battle with my Blood.” It is not an easy read, but it is a compelling one.
RFK, Jr wasn’t invited to the funeral, but did you know who was? Joe Biden.
Joe Biden, who knows how it is to loose a child.
Tatiana herself made the decision to exclude RFK. Caroline worked with and for Biden in her two ambassadorship positions.
After her daughter’s battle and the points Tatiana laid out in her essay I don’t know how Caroline ever is around RFK jr again. He’s condemning other parents to lose their children (and young children to lose their parents) to cancers like this by cutting funding.
Caroline lost 2 brothers.🥹🥹🥹
Patrick Bouvier Kennedy……
Caroline also, along with cousin Maria Shriver, was the one who found the body of their cousin David after he died of a heroin overdose. Heroin that was supplied by his brother,
As a member of the JFK Library, I attend many events there (the forums tend to be fascinating) and have met Caroline many times. She’s very aware that she is the one responsible for the safeguarding of her parents’ legacy. Several of the forums she has presented have focused on her parents’ collections of poetry and how they communicated to one another and her mother to her through favorite poems. She has talked about how she turns to poetry to help her center herself and how she deals with various emotions. She has published several collections of poems that hold special meaning to her.
Caroline is also hilarious with a very casual and self-deprecating manner.
I can’t imagine how she is coping with this loss; Tatiana was such a treasure.
In the books written by JFK Jr’s friends – Bill Noonan, Steve Gillon, Richard Blow – it was evident that Caroline and John were VERY different people.
And Caroline was not a fan of some of his choices. #bigsisterthings.😉
But I do think she has handled this enormous legacy and scrutiny, better than most could hope, while holding on to her sanity.