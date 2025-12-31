Tatiana Schlossberg has passed away at the age of 35

In November, Tatiana Schlossberg wrote a New Yorker essay wherein she detailed her journey with a rare and deadly form of leukemia. When she was first diagnosed, she and her doctors believed that there could be some path forward, some treatment to be explored. But by the time she wrote her New Yorker piece, she had made some kind of peace with the fact that her leukemia was now terminal. Tatiana passed away this week at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Caroline Kennedy, and her father Edwin Schlossberg, as well as her two siblings Jack and Rose. Tatiana was also married to the love of her life, Dr. George Moran, and she left behind two young children, Edwin and Josephine. I cannot even imagine what Tatiana’s parents, husband, siblings and children are going through right now.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the middle child of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at age 35. The news was shared by the social media accounts for the JFK Library Foundation, on behalf of Tatiana’s extended family. “Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” read the post, which was signed by “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.” Schlossberg announced that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in an essay published by The New Yorker in November 2025. She shared that doctors found the disease while she was in the hospital after giving birth to her second baby, a daughter. Schlossberg and husband George Moran, who tied the knot in 2017, also share a son. “I did not — could not — believe that they were talking about me,” she wrote of her diagnosis, which would require chemotherapy and a bone-marrow transplant. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

[From People]

Thinking again of Caroline, having to bury her father, mother, brother and now her child. What that poor woman has endured is unimaginable. And Tatiana’s widower and children… it’s absolutely devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennedys, Schlossbergs and Morans.