Tatiana Schlossberg has passed away at the age of 35

In November, Tatiana Schlossberg wrote a New Yorker essay wherein she detailed her journey with a rare and deadly form of leukemia. When she was first diagnosed, she and her doctors believed that there could be some path forward, some treatment to be explored. But by the time she wrote her New Yorker piece, she had made some kind of peace with the fact that her leukemia was now terminal. Tatiana passed away this week at the age of 35. She is survived by her mother, Caroline Kennedy, and her father Edwin Schlossberg, as well as her two siblings Jack and Rose. Tatiana was also married to the love of her life, Dr. George Moran, and she left behind two young children, Edwin and Josephine. I cannot even imagine what Tatiana’s parents, husband, siblings and children are going through right now.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the middle child of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, died on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at age 35.

The news was shared by the social media accounts for the JFK Library Foundation, on behalf of Tatiana’s extended family.

“Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts,” read the post, which was signed by “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”

Schlossberg announced that she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in an essay published by The New Yorker in November 2025.

She shared that doctors found the disease while she was in the hospital after giving birth to her second baby, a daughter. Schlossberg and husband George Moran, who tied the knot in 2017, also share a son.

“I did not — could not — believe that they were talking about me,” she wrote of her diagnosis, which would require chemotherapy and a bone-marrow transplant. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

[From People]

Thinking again of Caroline, having to bury her father, mother, brother and now her child. What that poor woman has endured is unimaginable. And Tatiana’s widower and children… it’s absolutely devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennedys, Schlossbergs and Morans.

Header photo courtesy of the JFK Library’s Instagram. Additional screencaps courtesy of YouTube.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Tatiana Schlossberg has passed away at the age of 35”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:23 am

    May she RIP!!!

    Reply
  2. Shiela Kerr says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:24 am

    Heartbreaking. May she Rest in Peace

    Reply
  3. seaflower says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:28 am

    RIP Tatiana.

    Reply
  4. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:29 am

    It’s just devastating. Her parents, her siblings, her husband and babies…she was too young to die. May she rest in peace and may her young family find comfort one day.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Incredibly sad. RIP.

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    December 31, 2025 at 7:45 am

    This is so sad. I wasn’t expecting her to pass away so soon. All the best to her family.

    Reply
  7. Lightpurple says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:01 am

    This is just so heartbreaking. May she rest in peace and may her family find comfort in each other and their memories of her.

    Reply
  8. SarahCS says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:29 am

    Her suffering sounds terrible, I hope she has found peace.

    Reply
  9. 7Lala11_7 says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:31 am

    🙏🏾🥀💔

    Reply
  10. Nanea says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:40 am

    This is so sad and heartbreaking for all of Tatiana’s family and friends, but especially her kids.

    Too bad her uncle Brainworm doesn’t believe in science, and has halted or defunded so many cancer-related drug and treatment trials.

    Reply
  11. Loretta says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:40 am

    This is so heartbreaking, I’m crying.

    Reply
  12. CSC says:
    December 31, 2025 at 8:53 am

    Truly tragic. May her memory be a blessing.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment