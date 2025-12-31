Prince William received a $30 million ‘salary’ from the Duchy of Cornwall for 2025

Yet more year-end disclosures, reviews and keenery from Kensington Palace. The courtiers have been busy little bees in the past week, and my guess is that Prince William and Kate are already on their post-Christmas holiday and they have no idea what their staffers are doing or saying. Nor do they really care! Well, William’s office made some year-end disclosures about the Duchy of Cornwall, which is the large real-estate empire William inherited when he became Prince of Wales (and Duke of Cornwall). When King Charles was PoW, he transformed the duchy and made it a much more corporate entity. William hasn’t built much of anything onto his father’s duchy legacy. William just wanders around duchy-held land and yammers about mental health. And for that, William has been paid $30 million in 2025.
Prince William’s role as Prince of Wales comes with significant financial resources. A report from June 2025 revealed Prince William received a hefty $30 million for his second year’s income from the Duchy of Cornwall estate. The Duchy of Cornwall is a title and estate he inherited when his father, King Charles, ascended the throne in 2022.
The Duchy of Cornwall published its Integrated Annual Report for 2025 earlier this year, revealing a distributable surplus of £22.9 million ($30.9 million) for the 2024-2025 financial year, Prince William’s second year as the Duke of Cornwall. This sum covers the official, charitable and private expenses of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.
As a working member of the royal family, the Prince of Wales doesn’t receive a traditional income. Instead, his annual expenses are largely covered by the Duchy of Cornwall, an estate established by King Edward III in 1337 to provide funds for the heir to the throne. This vast estate, worth over $1 billion, spans 130,000 acres across 23 counties in England and Wales and includes land, farms, houses and other assets to support the heir and their family.
Prince William is understood to pay income tax on the entire income he receives from the Duchy of Cornwall, after subtracting household expenses, which have not been specified.
[From People]
When Charles was PoW, he began paying taxes and making specific disclosures about his taxes. William put an end to that when he took over the duchy – the only thing Kensington Palace offers now is a general statement that “of course he pays taxes, next question!” Anyway, it’s insane that William made $30 million in a year for going on a dozen vacations, skipping major events, putting up a fight about going to Pope Francis’s funeral, and going missing for weeks at a time. And that’s before we even get into the conversation about William being a slumlord.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with farmers during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants, in Pensford, western England, on March 26, 2025.,Image: 979892337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with farmers during an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants, in Pensford, western England, on March 26, 2025.,Image: 979892487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks on stage with representatives of the organisation “We are farming minds” as he attends an event for sixty of the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farming tenants, in Pensford, western England, on March 26, 2025.,Image: 979892690, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Darren Staples/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall when in Cornwall, breaks ground for the new facility during a visit to St. Mary’s Community Hospital, Isles of Scilly, to meet staff and hear about a new integrated health and social care facility which is set to be built on adjacent land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Isles of Scilly , United Kingdom
When: 10 May 2024
Credit: POOL/Cover Images
-
-
The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero. The 630-acre farm was established in the early 1980s as a specialist seed grower with a herd of South Devon cattle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales being shown worm composting during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero. The 630-acre farm was established in the early 1980s as a specialist seed grower with a herd of South Devon cattle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales being shown worm composting during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero. The 630-acre farm was established in the early 1980s as a specialist seed grower with a herd of South Devon cattle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to Tor Bog, an area of restored peatland on Dartmoor, as the Duchy of Cornwall launches a new landscape vision for the moor
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, speaks with key stakeholders during his visit to Tor Bog, an area of restored peatland on Dartmoor, as the Duchy of Cornwall launches a new landscape vision for the moor
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jun 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Do I believe he pays taxes? Not so sure but if he does it’s so minimal that he doesn’t want it put out to the public. If he was paying what he should he wouldn’t have a problem disclosing it!!
That last line, “after subtracting household expenses”, is doing a lot of work here. I reckon that could be everything from toilet paper to helicopters and a lot in between (but sadly, the buck apparently stops at the wig shop door).
30 million for just being born into the royal family. He is absolutely disgusting. A lazy bum slumlord who is actively trying to destroy his own brother.
And to think that people are always trying to count Meghan’s coins. Money that she WORKED for. The gall.
We all wish someone would pay us $30 million to do nothing. It’s nice that the British have their own bunch of grifters like we do in the States. Only difference is ours were elected a year ago.
I hope Kate is smart enough to demand some money and tuck it away,I hope she is not totally left in the dark about the finances. Its all sweet now to get whatever you desire but who knows what this rage monster might have in store for her when the kids are adults.
And that’s why he doesn’t care about the criticisms of FL. He gets 30 mil a year so what does he care. Who’s gonna tell him no? As long as he can keep photos of their copious vacations out of the papers, he’s good.
William doesn’t actually own the duchy (nor does Charles own his duchy), as former MP and privy councillor Norman Baker makes very clear in his new book, Royal Mint National Debt. He gets a cut—a $30m cut—off the top of the duchy income. The cut could be reduced in line with William’s commitment to working less.
ITA that William would disclose his taxes if all were well. When Charles started disclosing it became evident that he was claiming as expenses things like stables for Camilla’s horses, but at least he disclosed.
He certainly didn’t do £30 millions worth of work last year. Mind you his father’s income has also increased because of the off-shore wind turbines, money he didn’t need either.
$30M that’s publicly stated…and MILLIONS that’s on tbe DL for a basic bland glass of aging milk of a Man to ride a scooter…act a fool at sporting events…drink at pubs…host a BS initiative regarding conservation…and be the #1 Hater of his younger brother who was ALWAYS gonna get the hell outta dodge…MOSTLY because of William’s treatment over the DECADES? 😮
Prince William STAYS playing in 🇬🇧 citizens’ faces 😕
Where are they technically allowed to spend their money? On school for the kids and travel? They don’t pay for the food, right? Does he pay all their staff directly from that money? Pay electricity and water bills, etc?
So what does he do with that money? He doesn’t actually pay for any of his vacations does he? Or groceries? Certainly doesn’t spend it on clothes or grooming or the gym.