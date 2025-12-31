People: Princess Kate ‘is being treated as an expert on early childhood’

There are several royal stories out at the end of 2025 which function as “year-end reviews” plus “goals for 2026.” Almost all of them are from Kensington Palace. The problem is that the Prince and Princess of Wales had an exceptionally lazy year, even by their own pitiful standards. Some of the highlights included: skipping the VJ Day 80th anniversary event; skipping the BAFTAs to go on vacation in Mustique; Kate suddenly withdrawing from Ascot at the last minute; going on no fewer than four ski vacations; taking a lengthy summer holiday; borrowing some mega-yacht to sail around Greece; moving into their fifth forever home which included a 150-acre land-grab of public parkland; and William & Kate’s embarrassing and obvious busy-work flurry during Harry’s September visit to the UK. But of course we’ll never get that kind of cold, accurate assessment from the royalists. Instead, they’re trying to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse. Did you know that Kate’s Early Years busywork is the most important thing ever, and she’s obviously a credible expert in the field? From People Magazine:
Kate’s Early Years essay: At the center is her work for early childhood, and she signaled how she is at the heart of the debate when she paired with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard University for an essay on the subject — putting her “at the red-hot center of one of the great social policy issues of our time,” tackling the issue of screentime, Sally Bedell Smith, who pens the Royals Extra Substack, says.
Kate’s argument that smartphones are bad for kids: Bedell Smith believes the Princess of Wales “is doing something concrete — she is using the resources of her [Centre for Early Childhood] foundation to fund studies that are going to help identify the issues and where the insufficiencies are and find how parents can be helped, especially with these digital challenges that are overwhelming a lot of parents.”
Kate’s keen Business Taskforce: Bedell Smith adds, “I thought her speech to the business leaders was very compelling and indicative of the depth that she has studied this issue, which means a great deal to her.” Adds one of King Charles’ biographers, Catherine Mayer: “She is being treated as an expert on early childhood. People feel she is genuinely contributing to that area.”
“She is being treated as an expert on early childhood.” Notice they’re NOT saying “she IS an expert on early childhood.” They’re pleased that she’s being treated as an expert when she so clearly is not. “People feel she is genuinely contributing to that area.” Again, no one is saying she’s genuinely contributed anything to anyone, but Mayer argues that “people FEEL” that Kate has contributed. It’s curious that they’re still trying to make the bloody Early Years thing stick because for most of the year, Kate was doing nothing with her stupid foundation. Kate was more focused on her idiotic Mother Nature videos, remember? But yes, some staffers coauthored an essay in Kate’s name and she once again hosted a business taskforce on business and early years like a top CEO. The bar has been set in hell for Kate for more than a decade. You’d never believe that Kate is a nearly 44-year-old college-educated woman who has supposedly been listening and learning to childhood development experts for the past seven years.
What is with all this embiggening of the lazy mean girl? Why are they trying to sell this crap. We can see with our own eyes and hear with our own ears that she is anything but in expert in early years. You can put all the lipstick in the world on a pig but it is still a pig.
Remember when Ivanka tried to sidle up to actual world leaders at the G20 and everyone basically edged away from her? Yeah. Same vibe here. Nepotism and cronyism can get you in the room, and centuries of corruption can prop you up — but none of that earns real respect.
I’d forgotten about the flurry of busy work when Harry was in town. So are we gonna get some early childhood flurries come mid January when Harry’s DM court case starts? Oh joy.
I’d be surprised if William or Kate come out during Harry’s case against the DM. I think they will hide away so the British press can concentrate on demonising Harry in the papers and TV.
Let me tell you why I will ALWAYS have BEEF 😠 with Prince William’s Wife….I didn’t care that she’s lazy & trifling…that’s par for the course for people like HER! But the FACT that she showed her WHOLE FLAT ASS 🫨 the SECOND a BLACK (yea…I’m using the “one drop” rule because THAT is what society does 😠) comes on the scene eating Kate’s 🤬 ass FA LUNCH with her achievements since GRAMMAR SCHOOL?
I don’t COTTON to that BS 🤬 because in my 35+ years working in corporate 🇺🇲…I RARELY had to worry about White Men coming for me professionally by “any means necessary”😱….
It was the WHITE WOMEN…who should have been my ALLY fighting the toxic masculinity whose STINK permeates EVERY ELEMENT OF LIFE coming for my throat in ways that has left an indelible mark 😒!
And THAT’S why I will ALWAYS have time to remark on Princeess Kate when she’s ONCE AGAIN…given accolades for 🤬 she COULD TRULY GIVE AF ABOUT…but could NEVA be bothered 😬😮😕
Kate was only interested in early years when her own children were little, until of course she had to direct attention away from her holidays when they suddenly reared their heads again. Or was it Harry getting too much attention from Charlie.
I can’t remember which initiative Meghan did – maybe the cookbook? Around then, since M was doing lot, Peggy’s boyfriend, Jase came up with the early years pie chart and the photo ops to make it look like Kate was doing something. Or it could have been before the Oprah interview, I can’t remember. It’s never been an actual interest, just busy work competing with Meghan.
Obviously not a 1:1 comparison, but this article led me down a rabbithole of how Elena Ceaucescu was lauded to the hilt as a leading scientist. Only thing was Elena was terrible at school, never actually did a thesis, but she wanted the prestige & respect of being a professor. Nobody was going to push back on the dictator’s wife and went along with indulging her 😏
That seems like an accurate comparison. KP /Willy are dictators and Kate wants plaudits for doing nothing at all bar wearing a pant suit and saying early years are important.
I get the sense that Kate is trying to pivot away from early childhood to the issue of protecting children from the dangers of smart phones. The latter is much more trendy and gets more attention than calling on more support for parents and children under 5. It will be interesting to see what she does next year.
Kate almost certainly paid that Harvard prof. I’ve worked at two not-for-profits that paid Harvard and other Ivy profs to do original research for us and write it up. Prices vary dramatically, but $100k will get you some original research, which Kate’s thing was not. The money pays for research assistants, data gathering, a cut for the prof, admin, etc. Kate clearly didn’t pay for new research so she paid much less.
IOW, it’s not like that Harvard prof called up Kate and said “let’s collaborate,” unless he saw the paper as being good for his own status. It was a transaction, and a cheap transaction at that.
BTW – did we get a winter seasonal
Video? lol.., I don’t recall
As for her early childhood expertise…. Please.. I graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor’s in Early Childhood education and remember more than Lazy Waity has ever “publisher” on the subject..
Does she have any idea what an embarrassment she is?
Bedell slammed the late Diana then fawns all over keen for her fake expertise in child psychology. Disgraceful. And an insultbti real experts who did actual research papers and studies.
Not using cell phones is not keens idea. Many public services announcements are out there for years about kids not allowed excessive cell phone use
People has been over the top pushing the Keens. They have nearly daily features on People’s Insta trying to make them happen.