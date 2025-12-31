People: Princess Kate ‘is being treated as an expert on early childhood’

There are several royal stories out at the end of 2025 which function as “year-end reviews” plus “goals for 2026.” Almost all of them are from Kensington Palace. The problem is that the Prince and Princess of Wales had an exceptionally lazy year, even by their own pitiful standards. Some of the highlights included: skipping the VJ Day 80th anniversary event; skipping the BAFTAs to go on vacation in Mustique; Kate suddenly withdrawing from Ascot at the last minute; going on no fewer than four ski vacations; taking a lengthy summer holiday; borrowing some mega-yacht to sail around Greece; moving into their fifth forever home which included a 150-acre land-grab of public parkland; and William & Kate’s embarrassing and obvious busy-work flurry during Harry’s September visit to the UK. But of course we’ll never get that kind of cold, accurate assessment from the royalists. Instead, they’re trying to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse. Did you know that Kate’s Early Years busywork is the most important thing ever, and she’s obviously a credible expert in the field? From People Magazine:

Kate’s Early Years essay: At the center is her work for early childhood, and she signaled how she is at the heart of the debate when she paired with Professor Robert Waldinger of Harvard University for an essay on the subject — putting her “at the red-hot center of one of the great social policy issues of our time,” tackling the issue of screentime, Sally Bedell Smith, who pens the Royals Extra Substack, says. Kate’s argument that smartphones are bad for kids: Bedell Smith believes the Princess of Wales “is doing something concrete — she is using the resources of her [Centre for Early Childhood] foundation to fund studies that are going to help identify the issues and where the insufficiencies are and find how parents can be helped, especially with these digital challenges that are overwhelming a lot of parents.” Kate’s keen Business Taskforce: Bedell Smith adds, “I thought her speech to the business leaders was very compelling and indicative of the depth that she has studied this issue, which means a great deal to her.” Adds one of King Charles’ biographers, Catherine Mayer: “She is being treated as an expert on early childhood. People feel she is genuinely contributing to that area.”

“She is being treated as an expert on early childhood.” Notice they’re NOT saying “she IS an expert on early childhood.” They’re pleased that she’s being treated as an expert when she so clearly is not. “People feel she is genuinely contributing to that area.” Again, no one is saying she’s genuinely contributed anything to anyone, but Mayer argues that “people FEEL” that Kate has contributed. It’s curious that they’re still trying to make the bloody Early Years thing stick because for most of the year, Kate was doing nothing with her stupid foundation. Kate was more focused on her idiotic Mother Nature videos, remember? But yes, some staffers coauthored an essay in Kate’s name and she once again hosted a business taskforce on business and early years like a top CEO. The bar has been set in hell for Kate for more than a decade. You’d never believe that Kate is a nearly 44-year-old college-educated woman who has supposedly been listening and learning to childhood development experts for the past seven years.