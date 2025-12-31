Shuter: King Charles ‘actually has more trouble with William than Harry’

As I said before, I thought the Windsors’ Christmas morning church-walk was positive overall. There was a lot of attention on the Waleses, including the three kids, and King Charles looked happy and benevolent as he surrounded himself with his nieces and nephews and their children. For the life of me, I do not understand why royalists and royal reporters are bitching about the church-walk or trying to turn it into a melodrama. Was the church-walk boring overall? Sure. Was it forgettable? Absolutely. But that’s a net positive for this family, right? Well, Rob Shuter claims that there was and is a lot of drama between Charles and Prince William over the inclusion of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It’s not *really* about B&E though.

Prince William strongly opposed King Charles’s decision to include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the family’s highly choreographed Christmas church walk — but the King overruled him, igniting fresh palace infighting that insiders say is now more serious than anything involving Prince Harry. Multiple sources tell me William warned that publicly parading Prince Andrew’s daughters would drag the monarchy back into scandal at the worst possible moment. “William said it was a disaster waiting to happen,” one court insider revealed. “He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters.” Charles disagreed — and as monarch, his word was final. “Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do,” another source said. “This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected.” Behind closed doors, aides say tensions between father and son are now openly simmering. “Charles actually has more trouble with William than Harry,” one insider confided. “Harry walked away. William stayed — and challenges him.” Crucially, the move did not help Beatrice and Eugenie. Insiders say the appearance visually tethered them to their disgraced father just as renewed scrutiny tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case resurfaced. “It wasn’t protection,” a source said. “It was exposure.” William, sources add, is pushing for a tighter, future-facing monarchy that avoids old scandals. Charles, by contrast, remains inclined to close ranks and defy critics — even at the cost of fresh headlines. The result? A Christmas meant to project unity instead exposed a deepening royal rift — one insiders warn could shape the monarchy’s future far more than the Sussex saga ever did.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

Did I watch a different Christmas walk or something? Again, my impression was that it went well and that people didn’t really care that Beatrice and Eugenie were there. If anything, it added to the vibe that Charles has good relations with his nieces and nephews. I’m starting to believe that William is behind all of the stories about “the knives are out for Beatrice and Eugenie.” After Andrew Windsor’s unroyaling, a lot of columnists and royalists have really been attacking them steadily. I guess William doesn’t get the same old rush from rage-screaming about how much he hates his brother these days. As for “Charles actually has more trouble with William than Harry”… I mean, yeah. They’ve been saying that for years, that Charles and Harry were always a lot closer and that Charles and William simply do not get along whatsoever. I’ve gotten the impression that William has largely been in the doghouse with Charles for the past two years.