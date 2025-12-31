Shuter: King Charles ‘actually has more trouble with William than Harry’

As I said before, I thought the Windsors’ Christmas morning church-walk was positive overall. There was a lot of attention on the Waleses, including the three kids, and King Charles looked happy and benevolent as he surrounded himself with his nieces and nephews and their children. For the life of me, I do not understand why royalists and royal reporters are bitching about the church-walk or trying to turn it into a melodrama. Was the church-walk boring overall? Sure. Was it forgettable? Absolutely. But that’s a net positive for this family, right? Well, Rob Shuter claims that there was and is a lot of drama between Charles and Prince William over the inclusion of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. It’s not *really* about B&E though.
Prince William strongly opposed King Charles’s decision to include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the family’s highly choreographed Christmas church walk — but the King overruled him, igniting fresh palace infighting that insiders say is now more serious than anything involving Prince Harry.
Multiple sources tell me William warned that publicly parading Prince Andrew’s daughters would drag the monarchy back into scandal at the worst possible moment. “William said it was a disaster waiting to happen,” one court insider revealed. “He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters.”
Charles disagreed — and as monarch, his word was final. “Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do,” another source said. “This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected.”
Behind closed doors, aides say tensions between father and son are now openly simmering.
“Charles actually has more trouble with William than Harry,” one insider confided. “Harry walked away. William stayed — and challenges him.”
Crucially, the move did not help Beatrice and Eugenie. Insiders say the appearance visually tethered them to their disgraced father just as renewed scrutiny tied to the Jeffrey Epstein case resurfaced. “It wasn’t protection,” a source said. “It was exposure.”
William, sources add, is pushing for a tighter, future-facing monarchy that avoids old scandals. Charles, by contrast, remains inclined to close ranks and defy critics — even at the cost of fresh headlines. The result? A Christmas meant to project unity instead exposed a deepening royal rift — one insiders warn could shape the monarchy’s future far more than the Sussex saga ever did.
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
Did I watch a different Christmas walk or something? Again, my impression was that it went well and that people didn’t really care that Beatrice and Eugenie were there. If anything, it added to the vibe that Charles has good relations with his nieces and nephews. I’m starting to believe that William is behind all of the stories about “the knives are out for Beatrice and Eugenie.” After Andrew Windsor’s unroyaling, a lot of columnists and royalists have really been attacking them steadily. I guess William doesn’t get the same old rush from rage-screaming about how much he hates his brother these days. As for “Charles actually has more trouble with William than Harry”… I mean, yeah. They’ve been saying that for years, that Charles and Harry were always a lot closer and that Charles and William simply do not get along whatsoever. I’ve gotten the impression that William has largely been in the doghouse with Charles for the past two years.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Unfortunately neither Will nor Kate are generous and inclusive when it comes to anybody apart from themselves, their kids and the Midds. It really is, ALL ABOUT WILL and WHAT WILL WANTS WILL GETS. They want to clutch all the goodies and limelight but without doing any work. I really don’t this is a sustainable model for the future of RF but stupid is as stupid does.
Well the nuts have to dream up some drama and they know Chuckles and Peg are at odds so let’s drag Eugenie and Beatrice into the mix for some added crap. The walk looked boring but no one was going for anybodies throat so they had to make up some s**t!
Yeah, I’m confused about how Bea and Eugenie looked bad here. Am I missing something? They came, they walked they smiled. It does feel made up. Like Kaiser, I’m also wondering if William is behind the stories. Maybe he wants to take their titles too.
Wouldn’t put it past him that he wants to take their titles too. I think it’s because, especially with Eugenie, they have not picked a side between him and Harry and it makes him very angry.
I tend to think he wants to. Then it’ll look less bad if he takes Harry’s also. That way the only hrh Prince/Princess will be just his kids. That’s his vision. He just has to figure out the “best” reasoning for explaining it to the public. Not sure there is a good one though. And then that also puts a lot of attention on his kids if they are the only ones, which is kind of messed up. For someone who wants privacy for his family it doesn’t seem like the best route. But no one said he’s that smart.
William can make up any excuse he likes, but most will know it is racism and jealously.
LOVE Camila’s hat, very similar to the one Daffy Duck uses when he plays detective
I died, you made me LOL this morning
I get the feeling that William has been angry with the sisters not because of their father, but because they refused to do something he wanted them to do. So he has been getting his press minions to attack them, and attempting to pull rank by getting them “banned” from family events and this is him lashing out because he was slapped down. Sounds like he had been behind the stories about the sisters skipping Sandringham and no-one told him that they would be there?
In the lead-up to Christmas, I saw a screenshot of a Daily Mail article, one of those whoremembers types. And it was about how Eugenie “wounded “ and mean-girled Kate at Kate’s first Sandringham Christmas walk bc she walked past her on the steps. Anyways, thought it was weird and just a way to make Kate the victim and not the mean girl that she is. Felt like a story coming from Carole or something. But yeah maybe it was an example of the knives being out from William. Or it was a way of pressuring them not to go to Sandringham. It’s funny to imagine William having no idea until the last minute though that the sisters would be there. So yeah maybe he was the one briefing that they wouldn’t be there. Bc he didn’t know, lol. But maybe he wants their titles too.
All these years i heard that it was Kate who was mean to the Yorke sisters. She is the future Queen Consort now but she was a girlfriend for almost a decade, I always thought the Yorke sisters would be crazy to let commoner Kate bully them back them. They are better than me,but they dont strike me as the vindictive type.
Yeah idk it was just one of those weird out of nowhere stories. Why bring it up? Boredom? Shit stirring?
Keen was not secure as being girlfriend scooter cheated on her and broke up with her a few times
Punishing Beatrice and Eugenie for the sins of their parents is not only cruel, it’s just plain stupid. But cruel and stupid seem to be the Wales’ brand.
It’s really stupid bc I’m sure they know where William’s bodies are buried, so if they decide to bite back he better watch out.
But he is incapable of being strategic (and, even worse, he thinks he’s really smart), so I’ll just sit here and watch the fireworks as I sip my morning coffee.
I hate kids being punished for parents. Andrew is scandalous pedophile. But his daughters shouldn’t be judged by his crimes. If B&E must be avoided because of Andrew, then same goes to Wales kids. Government or monarchy can assume, Williams lineage will be lazy, if judged by both parents.
I believe it is kate doing this PR, not William involved. Because bringing B&E is threat to Kate not William. They are younger than Kate, can work more, blood princesses. Have better communication skills., no jazz hands, no any demands like Kate. From the very beginning Kate felt intimidated by them. There were stories of not informing dress code for party, QEII made Kate to curtesy them when she was not a princess, then work comparison before meghan entered.
If B&E become full time royals, then meghan vs Kate will become, blood princesses vs Kate. So definitely it is Kate who is going to get destroyed. And TBH, William will be happy to see Kate being sabotaged by comparing to his cousins. I am not praising York sisters or making them look good, but good or bad, the truth is they have and know to make connections. Kate is very much inadequate for such job. I suspect it is only Kate who is opposing York girls.
If Will has an issue with Bea and Eugenie it’s probably because Eugenie is close to Harry & Meghan. So Bea gets the cold shoulder and evil eye by proxy. He is that petty and miserable and really seems to love drama.
I hope those two keep their heads on a swivel with regards to the brat Prince.
I suspect that it is Eugenie’s closeness to Meghan more than anything else. I doubt that William really cares about Andrew, it is all show.
Sometimes these royal reporters need to read the room. I know they’re especially the ones on substack are desperate for the clicks but this narrative wasn’t the one to be pushed. Does Shuter even have sources amongst the royal rota? He always seems to be off-base when it comes to royal stories. I’m not disputing that William and Charles doesn’t get on that’s clear to see but I don’t believe William was demanding that Beatrice and Eugenie weren’t invited to Sandringham. I think if he could he and his family would have skipped Sandringham this year. The bigger story this year was the Royal Family accepting gifts from the crowd and Waleses interaction with some superfans.
@AmyBee I agree with you the big story was the kids accepting gifts and having weird interactions with royal fans. It made me deeply uncomfortable and happy that Archie and Lili aren’t paraded round like show ponies like the Wales kids. I don’t think minor children should have to hug, talks to or take selfies with those strange elderly royal fans. It seems deeply inappropriate. There were so many viral posts about them accepting presents as well, it’s not a good look.
If they have spare presents to give they should give them to the Sally Army for children who have nothing.
My husband and I have made a point of telling our (step)daughter that she can always refuse hugs and kisses if she’s uncomfortable, even if it’s her grandparents or other relatives insisting on it. Most parents we know have established similar rules for their kids, and these days, I think many regard mandatory physical affection as being just as inappropriate as corporal punishment. So to obligate your children to accept that sort of attention from total strangers is pretty damn wild. And it should definitely raise questions about Kate’s alleged early childhood expertise.
All the Wales kids should have been told by their parents no selfies and do not accept gifts
Maybe these stores are just a distraction from the uncomfortable gift giving.
These days the role of royal relatives is to be cannon fodder to the press so 100% yes to this. It’s William and/or Kate trying to change the conversation.
I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that people come out on Christmas morning to watch this execrable family walk to church. Someone should let them know that Christmas parades are a lot more fun and should be held at night with sparkling lights. This is just—wrong.
But why is William so CRUEL he is not just a jerk or an a***,he is actually a very cruel person. I wonder where he gets that from??? Even Charles isnt as cruel as he is. He would have had a field day during the ‘Off with his Head’ time period.
Charles was cruel to his first wife and the Sussex family. Driving Diana out was a huge mistake and the sussexes too. Evicting the sussexes was unspeakable.
All I saw in this outing was the queen in very bright red, Anne in light red coat and the rest of them in beige colors. I was reminded of Meghan explaining color code in presence of the Queen and that toxic family mocking her about it.
I get the impression that most Brits. don’t believe that the children should be punished for the sins of the parent. I know that Beatrice helped with her father’s interview but she probably didn’t believe he was guilty. It isn’t exactly the sort of thing that a father discusses with his children.
Scoot is the disaster waiting to happen when he becomes king.
I’m going to play devils advocate with my tinfoil tiara for just a moment. We know that Andrew took his daughters with him on various trips to the Middle East, they are friendly with other Middle Eastern royals and Beatrice has been there rather frequently in the last couple of years for work and some play. Perhaps William is seeing that Beatrice is continuing the “work” her father did, along with all the side benefits. Perhaps this is why William didn’t want the sisters there at Christmas, walking with the family, maybe something else is brewing behind the scenes.