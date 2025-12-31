“Happy New Year, have a safe & happy holiday!” links

Happy New Year’s Eve and happy New Year! I sincerely hope that 2026 will not be the same kind of dumpster fire as 2025. We hope everyone has a safe, happy and lovely holiday. We will be back with some stories on Friday. XO
Y’all have a wonderful new years holiday.
Whether you’re going all out to experience your city’s nye scene or staying home on the couch to watch a movie (or the stranger things finale)
Hope the night includes a great deal of joy. And not too much traffic/parking annoyance.
Thank you ✨️ALL✨️ at “Celebitchy” for consistently providing a bright spot on the internet …see you next year 🥂🥳❣️
Happy New Year!! Let’s pray for something completely different in 2026!!
Happy New Year to the CB team and everyone who posts here.
So happy to see 2025 get the eff outta here and I do hope that door hits it on the way out! So happy to see 2026 arrive and I wish all your Celebitchies good health, happiness, love in all its forms, prosperity, good luck, abundance, travels, and safety.
I am staying up for the first time since 2020 (I had to see that year go too). I am toasting to 2026 and watching the fireworks from my balcony.
Have a Happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful New Year, everyone.
May Felon47 disappear from the face of the earth, and may his cult be decimated.
Dump getting low ratings for that farce of a show is a soothing balm to my soul.
I can’t believe we lost another fantastic actor in this wretched year! I think 71 is too young to go — may Isiah Whitlock Jr. rest easy…sheeeeeet 💔
Thank you @celebitchy & @Kaiser for keeping a space for us to vent, discuss and encourage. There’s not a lot of spaces like this.
Happy New Year! Xxoo
Wish that we all greet the new year with hope and optimism!