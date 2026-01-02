Jennifer Aniston ‘is tired of hiding her joy’ in her relationship with Jim Curtis

2025 was the first time in many years that Jennifer Aniston let people know that she was/is dating someone seriously. Last July, I called Aniston’s love life a “gossip deadzone” since she and Justin Theroux split up, and it’s true. While she was probably dating or having casual relationships here and there, Jim Curtis is the first big-time relationship since Theroux. Curtis is some kind of meditation/life-coach/guru/hypnotist, which is honestly right up Aniston’s alley. They were first seen together publicly last spring, and since then, it’s been a hard-launch, with Curtis coming to some of Aniston’s events, and making appearances on each other’s social media. Previously, we heard that Jen likes this relationship because it’s “healthy and grown-up.” So, what’s the vibe these days?
Jennifer adores Jim: Sources say it’s the real deal, and that Aniston wants to shout it from the rooftops. “Jen is more public with Jim because she feels confident in their relationship and where it’s going,” says one source. Adds a second: “They are solidly in the ‘This feels different’ zone. There are no games, and there’s no hiding.”
A slow burn? “It’s always a slow burn at first for Jen,” says the first source, noting that while she was initially cautious, Curtis’ “consistency” helped her open up again. Their connection keeps getting stronger. “As time goes by, they uncover another layer about each other,” says the second source. The pair spent Thanksgiving with mutual friends (they were seen grabbing brunch in NYC’s West Village on November 29), and on December 25, Aniston shared photos from their first Christmas together. The second source says they are also planning a vacation and may travel to Aspen around New Year. “Things have progressed,” says the first source. “They are very serious at this point.”
She’s only been divorced once, actually: “He’s brought her so much happiness and security that she feels comfortable sharing,” says the first source. Curtis is Aniston’s first serious boyfriend since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux (she was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005). “It takes a special person for her to be open again after her public divorces.” She’s not scared of “jinxing” things, the second source adds. “She finally feels secure enough to share without any fear. Jen’s saying this is her person. She wouldn’t do that unless she was sure. She’s tired of hiding her joy.”
Curtis isn’t concerned about the celebrity life: “Jim’s whole career has been supported by working with high-profile people, so cameras and gossip don’t rattle him,” explains the second source. “He’s been around fame, so it’s not shocking to him, but it also doesn’t govern his life. He’s down to earth.” Aniston doesn’t have to worry about the glare of the spotlight pushing him away, adds the second source: “They are laughing about [the attention] instead of stressing over it.”
Shared interests: “Jen has taken a very holistic approach to life in the last five years, and that’s what they bond over. They are both heavily into wellness and mindfulness and meditation,” says the first source. Aniston has made no secret of her spiritual side. They also share “a weird sense of humor” and have the same taste in obscure documentaries (not to mention their love of rescue dogs!), says the source. “Friends say they finish each other’s sentences in a way that’s almost spooky because they are so connected.” He’s her calm from the storm. “A lot of her past relationships have had fireworks,” the source adds. “This is quiet.”
California girl: For now, they’re bicoastal, with Aniston in L.A. (she owns a $21 million mansion in Bel Air) and Curtis in NYC. “Jen loves NYC but doesn’t want to live there,” says the first source. “California will always be home. They are going back and forth together and basically live together. It’s working for them.” (The second source says the distance has understandably been “an annoyance,” adding, “they’re trying to figure it out.”) When they’re not working, they’re ordering sushi or cooking and watching movies. “They are homebodies,” says the second source, “who value connection over flashy nights out.”
Will they get married? The first source says Aniston isn’t ruling out marriage, “but it’s not a priority for her,” adding, “She’s loving this phase and is very happy.”
Jennifer met his son: She’s found that comfort with Curtis, and they appear to be in it for the long haul. Both sources say Aniston has met Curtis’ teenage son, whom he shares with his ex-wife. The life coach admitted in his 2017 book, The Stimulati Experience, that he and his son were not close at the time. “Things have improved over the past year,” says the first source, “and Jen is open to building that connection.”
The bicoastal thing might be a problem long-term, like it was with Justin Theroux. Ultimately, Justin didn’t want to give up his NYC apartment or his city life. Now, Jim Curtis feels a bit different – he’s not trying to convince everyone that he’s some huge edgelord. Still, I wonder if he’ll be open to moving to California if and when this becomes more serious. I also didn’t know that he has a teenage son? That might be a reason for why Jim is reluctant to move out of New York as well. Anyway, I wish them well. He seems like Jennifer’s type, moreso than any other guy she’s been with in the past two decades.
I genuinely wish her all the best. Everyone (well, most) deserves love. But he gives skeevy con man vibes. I guess if he’s only conning rich housewives into nonsense cures for their malaise but being true to Jen it’s okay.
My first thought was master manipulator. Brad part 2.
+1
THANK YOU. A hypnotist that hasn’t had a great relationship with his son? This doesn’t send up red flags for anyone else?
Jennifer Anniston can live and love without hiding if she wants, nobody asks that of her, she does that on her own. Whatever works for her and her chum. A lot of people love the gossip, but nobody actually really cares besides the people who truly know her. His boy is a teen, if this works out: 💯 he’s getting out of nyc and going for California. Im from the true north and id say yes right away. #minus27degreesyesterday
Well she is truly hypnotized by this new love.
The guy will build a client base and find someone more interesting and younger.
Yeah his whole face/expression says that.
I think it is such an interesting coincidence to read today that both Angelina and Jennifer are finally looking forward to a happier future. To recover from Brad in their different ways took so very long for both women. I wish them both well. He is an ass.
Agreed 💯
“tired of hiding her joy” ummm, excuse you, Ma’am~you are the only one who cares and is crying about you “hiding your joy”. 😂😂 Have fun, whatever, don’t act like it’s a bigger deal then it actually is. Oh poor celebrities, how EVER do they survive. 😂
He’s super sexy and has a very endearing limp.
Who told JA to hide her joy? 🙄 Please tell me this is just the typical drivel of US magazine and that JA is not pathetic enough to say something like that for reals. Who cares who she dates, or where she finds joy?