Jennifer Aniston ‘is tired of hiding her joy’ in her relationship with Jim Curtis

2025 was the first time in many years that Jennifer Aniston let people know that she was/is dating someone seriously. Last July, I called Aniston’s love life a “gossip deadzone” since she and Justin Theroux split up, and it’s true. While she was probably dating or having casual relationships here and there, Jim Curtis is the first big-time relationship since Theroux. Curtis is some kind of meditation/life-coach/guru/hypnotist, which is honestly right up Aniston’s alley. They were first seen together publicly last spring, and since then, it’s been a hard-launch, with Curtis coming to some of Aniston’s events, and making appearances on each other’s social media. Previously, we heard that Jen likes this relationship because it’s “healthy and grown-up.” So, what’s the vibe these days?

Jennifer adores Jim: Sources say it’s the real deal, and that Aniston wants to shout it from the rooftops. “Jen is more public with Jim because she feels confident in their relationship and where it’s going,” says one source. Adds a second: “They are solidly in the ‘This feels different’ zone. There are no games, and there’s no hiding.”

A slow burn? “It’s always a slow burn at first for Jen,” says the first source, noting that while she was initially cautious, Curtis’ “consistency” helped her open up again. Their connection keeps getting stronger. “As time goes by, they uncover another layer about each other,” says the second source. The pair spent Thanksgiving with mutual friends (they were seen grabbing brunch in NYC’s West Village on November 29), and on December 25, Aniston shared photos from their first Christmas together. The second source says they are also planning a vacation and may travel to Aspen around New Year. “Things have progressed,” says the first source. “They are very serious at this point.”

She’s only been divorced once, actually: “He’s brought her so much happiness and security that she feels comfortable sharing,” says the first source. Curtis is Aniston’s first serious boyfriend since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux (she was also married to Brad Pitt from 2000 until 2005). “It takes a special person for her to be open again after her public divorces.” She’s not scared of “jinxing” things, the second source adds. “She finally feels secure enough to share without any fear. Jen’s saying this is her person. She wouldn’t do that unless she was sure. She’s tired of hiding her joy.”

Curtis isn’t concerned about the celebrity life: “Jim’s whole career has been supported by working with high-profile people, so cameras and gossip don’t rattle him,” explains the second source. “He’s been around fame, so it’s not shocking to him, but it also doesn’t govern his life. He’s down to earth.” Aniston doesn’t have to worry about the glare of the spotlight pushing him away, adds the second source: “They are laughing about [the attention] instead of stressing over it.”

Shared interests: “Jen has taken a very holistic approach to life in the last five years, and that’s what they bond over. They are both heavily into wellness and mindfulness and meditation,” says the first source. Aniston has made no secret of her spiritual side. They also share “a weird sense of humor” and have the same taste in obscure documentaries (not to mention their love of rescue dogs!), says the source. “Friends say they finish each other’s sentences in a way that’s almost spooky because they are so connected.” He’s her calm from the storm. “A lot of her past relationships have had fireworks,” the source adds. “This is quiet.”

California girl: For now, they’re bicoastal, with Aniston in L.A. (she owns a $21 million mansion in Bel Air) and Curtis in NYC. “Jen loves NYC but doesn’t want to live there,” says the first source. “California will always be home. They are going back and forth together and basically live together. It’s working for them.” (The second source says the distance has understandably been “an annoyance,” adding, “they’re trying to figure it out.”) When they’re not working, they’re ordering sushi or cooking and watching movies. “They are homebodies,” says the second source, “who value connection over flashy nights out.”

Will they get married? The first source says Aniston isn’t ruling out marriage, “but it’s not a priority for her,” adding, “She’s loving this phase and is very happy.”

Jennifer met his son: She’s found that comfort with Curtis, and they appear to be in it for the long haul. Both sources say Aniston has met Curtis’ teenage son, whom he shares with his ex-wife. The life coach admitted in his 2017 book, The Stimulati Experience, that he and his son were not close at the time. “Things have improved over the past year,” says the first source, “and Jen is open to building that connection.”