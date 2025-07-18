Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis feels ‘healthy, grown-up’

I’m sort of enjoying the vintage Jennifer Aniston storyline we’re getting this summer. Aniston’s romantic life has been a gossip deadzone for years, ever since her 2018 split with Justin Theroux. I’m sure she was dating or having situationships of convenience in the past seven years, but she never put her business out there for public consumption post-Theroux. So what’s changed? Why does it feel like Aniston and her team are hard-launching her relationship with hypnotist/life-coach guru Jim Curtis? I have no idea. But… The Morning Show’s new season premieres in September. Maybe Aniston wanted some buzz ahead of the promotion. Or maybe she thinks this guy is the real-deal and she’s genuinely happy? Again, I don’t know. But I find it interesting that this is Us Weekly’s cover story:

Hard-launching in Mallorca earlier this month: “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” one source shares. The fact that the famously guarded actress, 56, brought Curtis, 49, on vacation with some of her closest pals speaks volumes. Adds a second insider: “This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.”

Wellness pioneer Jim Curtis: As a master hypnotherapist and transformational coach, he offers courses, live coaching and community events to support participants on their journeys to unlock their highest potential and “attract loving relationships.” Translation: He’s a self-help guru for the modern, spiritually curious crowd who says things like “you deserve love” — and means it. His work with celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal, ultimately led him to Aniston, whom he first met “several years ago” before things turned romantic, according to the source. “Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen.” The insider tells Us it was members of Aniston’s tight-knit crew who encouraged her to take a chance with Curtis. “Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously,” explains the insider. “Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot.” The couple “really hit it off,” adds the source, and began “hanging out a lot but very much on the DL” at her home in Los Angeles.

Aniston loves his wellness stuff: “She loves his perspective and insight,” the insider says of Curtis, who got his start as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD. (He also serves as the Institute of Integrative Nutrition’s business and community leader and has given several motivational TEDx Talks.) “Jen has always been spiritual, but he has opened her eyes more and is very knowledgeable, which is something she adores.”

Aniston’s new era: “Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now,” the insider muses. “She has completely shifted her mindset and life. She is very into health and fitness, and it’s something she and Jim have bonded over.”

She’s introducing him to friends: She was initially “hesitant” to dive into a new relationship — her first public one since her 2018 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux — she has “slowly started bringing [Curtis] around her friends and letting him into her world more,” says the insider. “Jen’s always been really independent, and after being married twice, it took a lot for her to open up again.” “Jen is in a good place,” the second insider says, noting that the actress is “really happy” with Curtis. “It feels like a healthy, grown-up relationship, [and] her friends think he’s brilliant.”