Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis feels ‘healthy, grown-up’

I’m sort of enjoying the vintage Jennifer Aniston storyline we’re getting this summer. Aniston’s romantic life has been a gossip deadzone for years, ever since her 2018 split with Justin Theroux. I’m sure she was dating or having situationships of convenience in the past seven years, but she never put her business out there for public consumption post-Theroux. So what’s changed? Why does it feel like Aniston and her team are hard-launching her relationship with hypnotist/life-coach guru Jim Curtis? I have no idea. But… The Morning Show’s new season premieres in September. Maybe Aniston wanted some buzz ahead of the promotion. Or maybe she thinks this guy is the real-deal and she’s genuinely happy? Again, I don’t know. But I find it interesting that this is Us Weekly’s cover story:
Hard-launching in Mallorca earlier this month: “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” one source shares. The fact that the famously guarded actress, 56, brought Curtis, 49, on vacation with some of her closest pals speaks volumes. Adds a second insider: “This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.”
Wellness pioneer Jim Curtis: As a master hypnotherapist and transformational coach, he offers courses, live coaching and community events to support participants on their journeys to unlock their highest potential and “attract loving relationships.” Translation: He’s a self-help guru for the modern, spiritually curious crowd who says things like “you deserve love” — and means it. His work with celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen, Miranda Kerr, Julianne Hough and Nina Agdal, ultimately led him to Aniston, whom he first met “several years ago” before things turned romantic, according to the source. “Jim has a handful of clients and mutual friends who run in the same circle as Jen.” The insider tells Us it was members of Aniston’s tight-knit crew who encouraged her to take a chance with Curtis. “Her friends are always trying to set her up, and she usually laughs it off and doesn’t take it seriously,” explains the insider. “Jim felt different, and she decided to give it a shot.” The couple “really hit it off,” adds the source, and began “hanging out a lot but very much on the DL” at her home in Los Angeles.
Aniston loves his wellness stuff: “She loves his perspective and insight,” the insider says of Curtis, who got his start as an entrepreneur and executive at companies like WebMD. (He also serves as the Institute of Integrative Nutrition’s business and community leader and has given several motivational TEDx Talks.) “Jen has always been spiritual, but he has opened her eyes more and is very knowledgeable, which is something she adores.”
Aniston’s new era: “Jen has been in a healthy and healing era for years now,” the insider muses. “She has completely shifted her mindset and life. She is very into health and fitness, and it’s something she and Jim have bonded over.”
She’s introducing him to friends: She was initially “hesitant” to dive into a new relationship — her first public one since her 2018 split from ex-husband Justin Theroux — she has “slowly started bringing [Curtis] around her friends and letting him into her world more,” says the insider. “Jen’s always been really independent, and after being married twice, it took a lot for her to open up again.” “Jen is in a good place,” the second insider says, noting that the actress is “really happy” with Curtis. “It feels like a healthy, grown-up relationship, [and] her friends think he’s brilliant.”
It actually just occurred to me that Aniston is going public with Curtis because both of her “ex-husbands” are in relationships right now. Justin Theroux got married to Nicole Brydon Bloom in March. Brad Pitt’s been doing a lot of photo-ops with Ines de Ramon. I’m not saying that Aniston still operates that way, but she used to, fifteen years ago. She used to want to “compete” with her exes in this way. Still, I want to think that she’s gotten past it and she’s really just enjoying this relationship. Jim Curtis sounds more like her type than any of her exes, honestly.
Poor Jennifer. She’s still living her life in the shadow of her ex-husbands. How will she cope if Justin becomes a dad? Is adoption still an option for America’s favorite Friend???
Comment sounds incredibly clueless. And heartless. You must have missed her op-ed in HuffPo regarding tabloids when she was feeling “raw” after the passage of her mother. How would you feel seeing a picture of yourself in a tabloid with a circle around your stomach and an arrow pointing to it?
I don’t think it has anything to do with their exes.
IMO she’s long past it.
They both speak warmly of her and she apparently sent Justin & Nicole a wedding present.
I would actually say she and Sofia Vegara are in the same boat.
Actresses in their 50s who have made bank (per their omnipresence on Forbes’ list); divorcées twice over now enjoying life.
Aniston is as rich as they come.
She’s enjoying a career high that’s unusual in an ageist industry – TMS Season 4 is apparently a career best and she’s signed on to the adaptation of Jennette McCrudy’s blockbuster.
And is now getting mounted on the daily by an over 6ft oak. Win all round IMO😉😉.
( I do hope Justin sends Jennifer hampers on the regular. The man’s career exploded by association Beetlejuice x2, critically acclaimed TV shows and now Devil Wears Prada!!😛 )
I agree with this take. JT was dating his now-wife for a while anyway.
Aniston was obviously very hurt by Pitt leaving her for Jolie and I think she felt “vindicated” with their divorce but she’s over all that now.
Nice to see someone chill and happy with themselves in HW – just a regular person without a lot of issues.
I’m all for fun or more for every woman. But I think the managed roll-out of a relationship is never a good sign. Frankly, she doesn’t need to do this – she is famous enough, rich enough, and she has no reason to hide, advertise, or manage the PR for the relationship.
Live your life, have a wonderful time, but stop managing the perception of the relationship. Once that starts, you’ve already handed your relationship over to someone other than you and your partner.
Would say for any major celeb, this type of thing amounts to a range of preventative measures possibly even mandated or encouraged by ongoing commercial contracts. Their images are everything.
Pitt didn’t leave her “for Jolie.” Anyone who thinks Pitt would have been with Aniston had he never met Jolie, is severely deluded. He was hinting at them going bust a couple years before that- he did it on Oprah, promiting Troy where he got roundly boo’d. Rumors of separations (most notably while he filmed Troy) He used Jolie to extricate himself from Jen, before Angelina even knew he was interested or was breaking up. Perfect example of him stoking the homewrecker narrative- not on purpose, but he’s savvy enough to know Angelina would get the full brunt, not him. Aniston was rebound from Paltrow for him, a relationship arranged by their managers the Huvane brothers. That’s why he spoke of it as a ‘merger,’ an experiment- that as he said on Oprah, once they stopped growing, so would the marriage and that it wouldn’t take away from what they had. He was teeing up to leave before he even met Jolie. All three have said no affair occurred.
@Jegede: This line “…And is now getting mounted on the daily by an over 6ft oak. Win all round IMO😉😉” made me literally scream with laughter! Thank you for that
@Formal Gumby – You’re very welcome.😁😁😁
@Josephine – I see what you’re saying, but I think this is the first non-actor/model she’d publicly been linked to in yonks, so maybe this is a way to control the message with a ‘civilian’.
Already the Murdoch press/Dailyfail is digging into the guy’s background, so getting out the gate with the narrative can protect him/them.
Same, I might not recover!
I like his eyes. That is usually a good sign. Mirror to the soul and all that.
This feels aligned to me. I would celebrate that, if somebody who worked through a lot of shit finds somebody who also did “the work”. And I agree on his nice eyes.
I’m cynical. Just assuming there is some career reason that it’s advantageous to roll out this relationship now. I cannot look at her since the facelift (or whatever she did to flatten her cheeks and enlarge her chin).
She has always had a weird shaped face. For me, it’s her eyes that creep me out. Same as Nicole kidman. If she’s happy then good for her, but i still don’t like her as an actress.
Her face, her $$$. If you don’t like the look, don’t. Magazines like Us Weekly will write stories about Hollywood celebrities regardless of how little, or how much, actual content they have to work with. Their goal is to make $, which they do by selling stories about people who are interesting to people who will buy or click for their content. Jen has enough $$$, career outlets and friends to have a nice life with, or without, US Weekly.
I’m sure it will soon turn out he’s cheating on her with a younger model/influencer, once his “career” takes off and young women start sticking to him.
Ok sorry, but mean, snarky me cannot help herself: being „grown up“ and „falling in love with a hypnotist“ is mutually exclusive in my world. But I do wish Jen well, and a life coach with a bit of an esoteric touch seems a good fit. I wish though she would look for someone her age or older, I feel going for someone younger as a woman in your fifties is setting yourself up for disappointment, there is not story in Hollywood where this ends well. I hope she enjoys it for now but without hoping for livelong coupledom with him
Yes, I don’t have any respect for the wellness scammers. He’s a hypnotist into manifesting? How can anyone take him seriously?
I’m a hypnotist. There’s nothing scammy about it and I’ve helped a lot of people dealing with emotional problems, phobias, fears, anxiety, etc. People do take me seriously — my most recent client was a widow who is having a lot of trouble getting over her husband’s death. She took it seriously and it helped her.
I would hope the relationship feels grown up, she’s almost 60!