Barack Obama joked about the divorce rumors: ‘She took me back!’

In January, Michelle Obama notably skipped two state events, events which she “should” have attended as the former first lady. She skipped Jimmy Carter’s state funeral and she skipped Donald Trump’s second inauguration. At both events, Barack Obama attended solo. He even sat next to Trump at Carter’s funeral, which is the seating protocol. After Michelle skipped those two events back-to-back, there were so many rumors about the state of the Obamas’ marriage and something something separate lives. Michelle later said/indicated that she skipped those events because of Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. Michelle feels like she’s earned the right to skip some of the state events now, especially because of Trump, and none of it is a reflection of her marriage. Well, these days, Michelle is doing a podcast with her brother Craig. This week, Barack was the pod guest. He and Michelle started joking about their faux-divorce right away.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are addressing rumors about a divorce head-on in an episode of her podcast released Wednesday. “She took me back!” Barack Obama said on the “IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson” podcast. “It was touch and go for a while.” “It’s so nice to have you both in the same room together,” said Robinson, who is Michelle Obama’s brother, to the couple. Michelle responded, “I know because when we aren’t, folks think we’re divorced.” Robinson recounted a story when a woman at an airport approached him to ask about their marriage. “‘What did he do?’” Robinson said she asked him. “These are the kinds of things that I just miss,” Barack Obama said. “So I don’t even know this stuff’s going on and then somebody will mention it to me and I’m like what are you talking about?” Michelle Obama continued on saying, “There hasn’t been one moment in our marriage where I’ve thought about quitting on my man. And we’ve had some really hard times and we’ve had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures and I have become a better person because of the man I’m married to.”

[From CNN]

I giggled at “she took me back!” I’m including the video below – Barry’s delivery is perfect, especially “it was touch and go for a while!” Yeah, they’re fine. I think they’ve also reached that stage in their marriage where they appreciate some time apart, but they still come together and enjoy being together most of the time. Anyway, remember when we had lovely people in the White House? Remember when Michelle planted a garden? Remember President Obama’s dad jokes every year at the turkey-pardon? *sobs*

“Don’t make me cry now.” Barack and Michelle Obama address divorce rumors for the first time. pic.twitter.com/FpaooIqGyp — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 16, 2025