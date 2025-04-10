Michelle Obama sort of addresses the divorce rumors: ‘All of my choices are for me’

This year, there are a lot of rumors flying around that Barack and Michelle’s marriage is not all that strong, especially after Michelle skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral AND the Trump inauguration in January. While many of us completely understood why MO skipped Trump’s unhinged coronation, that snub came with tabloid reports that the Obamas don’t even live together at this point too. So, I don’t know. But Michelle is talking about it a little bit. She appeared on Sophie Bush’s podcast and MO talked about what her life is like now that she can do whatever the hell she wants.
Michelle Obama is opening up about her newfound independence, and how it fueled speculation that she and her husband Barack Obama were headed for divorce. In a new episode of Sophia Bush’s iHeart Radio podcast Work in Progress which landed on Tuesday, April 8, Michelle, 61, opened up about how her life has changed since leaving the White House and becoming an empty nester.
“I want to know what your life and your social life looks like right now,” Bush, 42 asked the former first lady.
“It is whatever I want, Sophia, It’s whatever I want,” Michelle responded. “It’s the first time in my life all of my choices are for me.”
Michelle went on to explain how her dual roles of mother to daughters Sasha and Malia and the first lady limited her decision-making in the past. Michelle noted that she made excuses like “I have to make sure the girls are okay, or my husband’s president, so I can’t do that” to avoid making decisions.
“Now, you know, I can’t blame my decisions and indecisions on anyone other than me,” Michelle said, adding, “I think if I’m honest with myself, I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago. But I didn’t give myself that freedom.”
She also touched upon how this newfound freedom combined with constant public scrutiny led to gossip and speculation about the state of her marriage. “That’s the thing that we as women struggle with — disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? But that’s what society does to us. We start actually going, what am I? What am I doing? What am I doing this for? And if it doesn’t fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.”
“That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing. This couldn’t be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right?” I… don’t understand? Is she saying that she’s a grown woman making decisions for herself – reportedly, decisions like spending the bulk of her time away from her husband – and that people are making that into rumors of divorce? It can be both, Michelle! For goodness sake. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Michelle really cares, and that’s the larger point. She’s heard the divorce rumors and she DGAF. And she’s not going to slap on a happy face just to keep up appearances or stop the rumors. She’s just going to live her life and do whatever she wants. Good for her, truly. I respect that, I admire that. But I also think the Obama marriage is in a struggle era.
I don’t know what is going on in their marriage or even if there is something going on. I think we can just take what she said at face value. She’s not going to political events because of ” norms and optics”, if she wants to travel and her husband wants to be in DC she’s like ok cool see you later.
I think the point she was making was that she spent too much time worrying about what people would think about her doing solo trips or hanging out at her home in Chicago, or on Martha’s Vineyard without her husband or kids and she isn’t now because why bother?
People are going to think what they want. People on here had them divorcing to her having cancer, all because she said nah, I’m not going. If they are having problems then they seem to have it worked out for them and if they aren’t they realize people are going to speculate so who cares.
It’s the Daily Fail that is fueling this racist hatred bullshit 😶 WHEN THE QUEEN WAS IN HER PALACE AND HER HUSBAND PRINCE PHILLIP WAS LIVING HIS LAST DAYS WITH HIS LOVER I NEVER SAW THESE ARTICLES 😳 THE DAILY FAIL HATRED FOR AMERICANS AND THEIR ALL OUT CAMPAIGN TO DESTROY THEIR LIVES IS OUT OF CONTROL 😶
🎯💯
Exactly. She’s saying. She is sick of being told she should do something and what it would look like when she does not. I don’t blame her. Everyone lost their minds about her not doing BS former FLOTUS/presidential events. She flat out told us no one is seeing her again after Kamala’s run cause she knew (ALL BLACK WOMEN KNEW) which way that election was heading. I don’t blame her. She got called out of her name throughout her 8 years. I loathe so many people talking about how much they love her. Please. So called liberals were slamming her for not showing up at Carter’s funeral and Trump’s swearing in.
Dee(2), that was my take away, too. She must feel really liberated to be able to make decisions without worrying about what others ‘think’ she should be doing. You go!
Yessss!!!
She can make a decision to not attend a former president’s funeral without having to consider optics. You go girl!! Reclaim your power, reclaim your independence. The girls are now grown and Barack left the White House a long time ago. Live your best life darling. After all you sacrificed your career and independence for him to be president. You no longer have to fit your decision within the confines of Barack’s presidency or parenting young children.
Again. The way people want the Obama’s to be done, is some bullshit. How do we know she spends a bulk of time away from her husband?
After 8 years of assholes criticizing her and acting like they owned her and family — she’s doing what she wants to do and she has earned it.
All of this. None of us knows how much time they spend with each other. They don’t belong to us.
They are not W&K, living on the public dime. I don’t need an accounting of their lives and time. I just hope they’re well because they served this country with grace and courage and distinction, and they deserve happiness and freedom.
^ this
It seems like the tabloids just tried to stir shit, because that is what they do.
And other people are applying their own (possibly dirty) lenses to the Obamas’ lives and actions.
Using my own lens, it seemed pretty clear to me. Her kids are grown, she’s no longer first lady, so:
She no longer has to prioritize as #1:
-what impact does a particular decision/action have on my 2 minor children? Is it good for them?
or
-what impact does a particular decision/action have on my husband’s political career, legacy?
or
– what impact does a particular decision/action have on my role, impact as First Lady, role model, figurehead?
She’s no longer raising young children, she is no longer working as a public servant, President Obama’s legacy , her legacy is no longer tied to or impacted by her continued performance of the role “politician’s wife” or “First Lady” or “upholder of the standards of behavior of Former First Lady” (and even if it were, the Trumps have shat, vomited, stomped on any “standards of the role” so folks can miss her with those expectations.
She’s at a stage and position in her life where she can choose what she does or doesn’t do, without putting other people’s needs or expectations first.
And she can do that without regret or blame or whatever baggage, expectations other people have or try to dump on her. They can manage their own feelings and expectations and role-playing; she’s just gonna go on living her own life the way she wants.
A lot of marriages struggle after the kids leave and you’re trying to transition to a new identity and phase of life. The transition the Obamas went through is that on steroids!
I’ll personally be super duper sad if they divorce, but it wouldn’t shock me, given their season of life.
That does happen but nothing about their relationship in my opinion shows a relationship that is struggling. Them not being with each other all of the time for grown people who are strong and capable of being individually successful isn’t a sign of people who are on the verge of divorce. Even while they were in the White House, they did things separately because they are just as able to accomplish things separately as much as they were together. I see this more as an era of them continuing to be who they have always been but with more freedoms and liberties and less pressure and obligations to their roles in the White House and the their now adult children. I see them in the position that most parents find themselves in once their children go off to school and they retire from their previous jobs.
I think Michelle is fed up with politics and as her husband is link so much to politic, she might be taking a break from it all. The woman has been grieving her mother whom she was very close too. It just a reajustment and her husband in politic probably annoys the heck out of her.
She never wanted that life. She’s always been very clear about it. But when she decided to sign on to making history with her husband, the benefit to her was that she got to take a break from her extremely demanding career be a full time mom to her amazing daughters.
So, now she’s a wealthy woman with no children at home and no political obligations. I’m sorry, what was the question?
I take it just to mean that BO still feels obligated to stand up for the party and to attend things as a former president and MO does not. She never was into the politics the way he was and she supported him while he was seeking and serving public office. She deserves for him to support her in stepping away from that now.
Barack Obama isn’t “obligated” to do anything. I wish he’d interfere less, his brand of neoliberal democratic politics isn’t working. He has amazing charisma and his presidency was obviously historic– people respond to that without really holding him accountable for many of the things he did badly in office or the bad calls he’s made since. (And before anyone comes at me, he is obviously heads-and-tails ‘better’ than the orange fascist and his coterie of even worse fascists. This is without question.)
Also, I get what Michelle is saying and agree that *she* is not obligated to engage in politics. I wish she had done that before promoting the incredibly harmful nonsense of “they go low we go high.” Being effective and not constantly selling out your own base and ideals to “reach across the aisle” is not going low. This nonsense is one reason why the traditional democratic advisors in Kamala’s camp put a leash on a good old attack dog like Tim Walz who was effective at biting back at republicans. He went from great punches that were playing well to the same old reaching across the aisle drivel over the course of the election. Now he’s back to his usual and he’s doing great. Unlike Barack, I think she realizes this isn’t the moment for her style of things, which is totally fine. I’m glad she can step back and say ‘this isn’t for me’ and not engage right now.
This is her saying she’s done. Not with the marriage but done with the act. She’s allowed. She paid her dues and now that her mom is gone she’s going to do what brings her joy while she’s able. I’m guessing she’s still grieving and she wants to live her best life and it doesn’t involved being in diplomatic engagements where she’s accused of being a man and all the other conservative BS. Let her live. I doubt she’s separated from him. I think she is tired tho.
I totally understand where she’s coming from, as a fairly new empty nester. She was doubly beholden because of her husband’s political career.
But on another note, has anyone seen Melania since the inauguration? Why are we talking about MO, who holds no office and who’s husband holds no office when the actual First Lady hasn’t been seen in forever.
I would guess we’re talking about Mrs. Obama because she’s an intelligent, warm person whom we all loved (as much as we can love a public figure) and no one likes that plastic gas bag Melanie. Republicans are traitors to the country; I’m sick of having to think about any of them. Change my mind.
@lorent, I’d 1,000 times rather think/talk about Michelle than that other woman all day, every day.
True! I’m just pointing out the double standard. That other woman really has nothing to offer. Also, I guess we all just assume the other woman’s marriage is a sham, so no speculation required.
I get your point. Michelle Obama is a private citizen beholden to no one. Melania is currently First Lady again she’s barely seen. Maybe the ones obsessed with the state of the Obama marriage can discuss the obvious transactional one of the taxpayer supported family currently destroying the U.S.
I thought she was simply saying she made a decision on her own not to attend two political events. She would have been stuck sitting next to Trump at one of them and the camera would have been on her face at all times so I’d hardly call either of these events “family events”. I didn’t find her quote hard to understand.
Yes, that’s how I read this. She — Michelle — doesn’t have to do X. And she can make these decisions based on her own needs and well-being — without prioritizing what a “former First Lady” should do in other people’s eyes. She is choosing not to define herself for the rest of her life based on her husband’s former job. I’m guessing that she and Barack understand that within their marriage, Michelle has made a lot of sacrifices because of his career — and the assumption that she will reflexively continue to do so is over. If so, good for her! And good for both of them as they model what a relationship that values both of the people in it can look like. (Not that the “modeling” is their responsibility.)
All of this stems from the fact that the Obamas and always have been more “rock star” and more “celeb”-y than other presidents. That’s not a knock on them. It’s just that we’re much more fascinated by them as people than is the norm – no one wondered how many nights Pat Nixon spent away from Dick after they left the White House. There was no gossip reporting on Nancy Regan traveling with girlfriends while Ronnie stayed home with the horses or whatever.
Basically Michelle’s answer is “it’s none of anyone’s business what I’m doing, I’m a private citizen, I’m sorry you’re all so obsessed with me and my marriage” !
They were young, extremely attractive, and making history. Hey, we’re only human out here. 😉
I cannot imagine the hell she went through for 8+ years being the first black First Lady — the racism, misogynoir, hatred, death threats, trying to carve out a meaningful role, with her husband literally on call 24/7. I can only think it must have been like living in a gilded prison. Plus trying to raise her daughters to be normal people amidst the relentless public scrutiny. No small wonder she’s damn well doing what she wants to do — she gave up a lot to support her husband and now she’s taking it back. She clearly doesn’t want to be within a hundred miles of the shitstorm of Trumpworld and now she doesn’t have to. You be you Michelle!
I remember her writing about sneaking out of the White House with Malia when same-sex marriage was legalized, so she could see the celebrations and the rainbow colors outside. It was a gilded prison.
I’m going to agree with the majority here. Taking it at face value that for the first time in her adult life probably, she is putting herself and what she wants first.
As a quasi-empty nester (both kids away at college), I am starting to make decisions based on what I *want* to do rather than what I believe I *have* to do.
The past 26 years has been about growing a new marriage, raising kids with complex medical issues, financial responsibilities….
The freedom I now feel is almost intoxicating. The only thing that I did this year that I didn’t want to was attend a funeral on my husband’s side of the family that I hated. Everything else? My choice and dayum, it feels liberating.
Relationships go through changes and stages. It seems to me that perhaps Michelle is in her Michelle Robinson stage-free to pursue interests that are her choice alone without thinking of how it would affect Barack or her girls. Maybe the Obama’s are just walking their own paths for a while instead of together. Just because they are not in each other’s pockets doesn’t mean that it’s a sign of divorce. Michelle spent decades supporting her husband’s political career- it’s not a wonder that she might feel it’s her time now. It’s not surprising that after the Obama term was over, it would be Michelle in the spotlight. Consider the sell-out crowds during her first book tour.
OMG. The media reporting on this is such racist bullshit. It’s truly disgusting. You hardly see Melania with Cheeto Mussolini, and when you do, she’s slapping his hand away or visibily repulsed by him (same, girlie, but you signed up for the gig) – and the media never reports on the state of their marriage. They need to leave Michelle alone and keep her name out of their nasty mouths. I think conservatives are jealous & intimidated, and nasty rumors are the only weapons they’ve got to attack the Obamas. I miss having BO as a president, and think he’s a gifted public speaker but I’ll bet MO reaches a point where she’s tired of the Barry show, politics, and just needs some quality alone time. Their marriage is their business.
I personally do not worry if they are together officially or just for image or are divorcing or not. They have given far more than most married couples are asked to give and Michelle has endured far more than any First Lady has had to endure. They both deserve to be happy regardless of whether they do it together or not. I know that they will each be fine and that they will still be partners for the rest of their lives.
I have my doubts they’re having trouble. I think older, wealthy couples simply don’t need to spend so much time together and they have the luxury not to. I guess I’m not getting why rich 60 year olds would be required to spend all their time together like less wealthy 25 year olds in a cramped apartment. I think that happened during COVID and everyone was losing their minds.
I wouldn’t think one bit less of them if they divorced. They are a middle aged couple that WENT through it. I respect them both and their decisions. We need to stop thinking about the end of a marriage as a “failure”. They are both incredibly smart accomplished people with 2 beautiful daughters. It’s only a failure if they’re unhappy staying in it.
Reminds me of so many of the Women that I know who devoted decades to children family & careers & once they hit 60…it becomes about them and their husband’s either roll with it or they don’t…my oldest sister went through the same & it was bumpy for a bit with my BIL until he realized that the decades connection he had with my sister was worth the evolution…The Obama’s will be alright 👍
This is pure speculation on my part, but if I were Ms. Obama right now I’d be fighting a sucking undertow of acid rage, coupled with dystopian apathy.
This country elected her beloved husband to the highest office twice. We spent those years threatening his life, showing more racism in public than we had in decades, vilifying him for most things he did while not giving him credit for the things he did that we desperately needed.
And how did we treat his wife and their children? We called her a man and a gorilla, ugly, tacky, every other nasty thing anyone has ever called a Black woman. We tried to shame her for anything and everything, from what she wore to putting in a vegetable garden. Lord knows what horrible things people said to and about her children.
We talk a lot here about how Meghan is the most bullied person in the world, and how she doesn’t deserve any of it. And she is, and she doesn’t.
But we never talk much about what Michelle went through. I can only imagine the threat level she lived under, and likely will for the rest of her life, and her children the same.
Yet despite all that, Michelle put aside her well-known distaste for politics, for the good of this country. She came out loud and proud in support of the Black, female, Democratic candidate for President, a woman we all knew to be light-years more competent for the job than the grotesque blob of bile & hatred opposing her.
And what did we do? We spat in her face. Again. We put a grifting, vengeful, unqualified, racist, misogynistic, convicted felon and tool of Putin in the White House rather than vote for a Black woman. We knew exactly who he is, and WE VOTED FOR HIM.
I’m frankly astonished Michelle hasn’t thrown her US citizenship through the White House gates and moved to France. But she’s still here, bless her heart. And we wonder why she skipped Felon47’s coronation? We wonder why she would not feel the need to show up and be polite to him to honor someone who is dead and will never know or care if she was there?
And we turn around and have the temerity to question her marriage? Her commitment to her family? Who the actual living hell do we think we are??
I wish Michelle Obama not a single day filled with anything less than joy, for the rest of her life. She had more than earned it. And whatever that looks like for her, bless her. May she walk in peace.
100% this
Beautifully said!
Amen.
The divorce rumors have always been bizarre to me because the same rumors don’t happen to the other former presidents and their wives or even the orange bully and his useless wife who now occupy the White House. Most people who have adult children and are now retired don’t spend every waking moment with each other because they now have more freedoms and flexibility in their lives than they ever had before. I alway have to wonder what other people’s relationships are that couples not being together all of the time to them means divorce. They spend holidays and vacations together every single year but go on book tours or other work related things separately and somehow for certain couples that means divorce. That’s weird to me as someone who had been married for a very long time and adult children, we both enjoy our freedoms from each other to be the individuals we have always been and there is no future divorce that going to take place.
They’re probably also in a similar spot to where many recent empty nesters find themselves in their marriages too, plus the POTUS stuff – trying to figure out where they are as a couple outside of being parents or other external roles.
If they really are in a ‘struggle era,’ then maybe it’s time to rethink the whole marriage thing. Sure, a struggle era is expected when your children are little and parents are still trying to build their careers. Sure, a struggle era is expected when your husband decides to run for President. But, when you are free from those roles and expectations and are STILL struggling? With all the money and time and freedom in the world? Doesn’t sound right.
@Idlesatcranky – you are 150% correct!
I’m Michelle’s age, and relate to what she’s saying here. She recently lost her mother; I lost both parents and my only sibling during the last decade. I was also stuck in a terrible situation, but because of my chosen partner’s responsibilities, was powerless to remove myself from the situation.
Michelle Obama had to endure the worst of humanity while being FLOTUS – seeing your spouse and children relentlessly picked apart and criticized is soul-crushing! Imagine dealing with that, while simultaneously being relentlessly mocked and insulted for every little thing you do publicly. Add to that, the immense responsibility she surely felt as the first black FLOTUS.
She went through hell and back for, and alongside her husband. Thankfully she had her mama beside her during those years to help her stay grounded and to remind her daily that she and her children were loved.
After losing my mom, all I wanted to do was retreat. And when I finally started stepping back out into the world, the pandemic hit. Once again, the worst of humanity was on display and in charge, and I reacted like a turtle – my head snapped right back into the shell. I didn’t emerge again until Biden was elected, but by then, the maga army was totally emboldened, so I, like so many of the millions in this country, never had a chance to fully heal, despite President Biden’s best efforts.
Long story short, once my parents and my brother were gone, I fully understood what it’s like to feel alone in the world. No matter how old we get, if we’ve had close relationships with our parents and siblings, once you become the proverbial “last man standing,” it’s harder to feel safe in the world. But there’s also a small seed of liberation there; especially when your kids have left the nest. You realize you no longer have to keep trying to live up to familial expectations and are free to explore all the potential of who you once were and/or still hoped to become.
Michelle Obama deserves to do whatever, and be whomever she chooses at this point in her life. She no longer has to worry about public opinion and she definitely doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her marriage. (Look at Bill and Hillary – no one is routinely questioning the state of their marriage. And don’t get me started on the marriage of the thing currently occupying the White House and his missing “wife”).
You can stay married and still have your own separate lives. I think the speculation is whether they have other romantic partners, which is frankly no one’s business. Women her age often decide it’s their turn to enjoy their lives and be free of obligations and expectations. Good for her!
It’s really not that hard. She told us in her book Becoming she would never forgive Trump for making her feel unsafe and for fearing for her daughters’ and husband’s lives. So no, of course she didn’t go to Jimmy Carter’s funeral where she would have had to sit next to him. And she obviously was NEVER going to go to the inauguration. She’s already told us why, people just aren’t listening as usual. She is not here to play and hasn’t been for awhile.
She was never President, she doesn’t owe anyone anything or have to keep up appearances for politics’ sake. She had to live an incredibly restricted and monitored life for 8 years while her family faced constant criticism, threats, and vile insults. She got zero thanks for it. So she’s in her IDGAF era and going to live the life she wants on her terms. I’m sure Barack fully supports his wife in this.
She and Barack both posted the same picture of each other for Valentine’s Day which is the most recent picture of them together on both their IGs. Social media doesn’t always tell a true story, I know. But I don’t think they’d be doing that if they were on the brink of divorce. Not to mention it was posted after Trump’s inauguration and Jimmy Carter’s funeral. I’m not saying they’re 100% fine but I’m really not worried about their marriage.
This is what happens when people think they have ownership over someone else and expect them to do things to make them happy or keep things” normal” for them. For all the ways Meghan is guarded against that here, Michelle Obama doesn’t get the same respect.
Is this really hard to comprehend? She’s basically saying that she’s no longer attending things out of obligation, she’s only going to things she wants to go to. If she wants to go somewhere, her husband wants to go, great, if he doesn’t, she’s still going. She is now living her life on her terms. I swear some people need to grow up, married people don’t have to be glued to each other’s sides in order to be happy. As someone of her generation, I stopped showing up to things out of obligation about 10yrs ago. I don’t always travel with my husband. I’m free to come and go as I please because our children our grown. He’s free to do the same and we have the best time together. We laugh a lot. Our marriage is fine, even though it may not look like it to people who want to judge.
PS- She doesn’t care what anyone else thinks about this and frankly an adult shouldn’t have to explain this another adult.
What about all the rumors that President Obama and Jennifer Aniston are dating? The far-right is sickening (and not in a good way).