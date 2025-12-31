Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross split after eight or nine years together

Mel Gibson once was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but then his racism, abuse, fundamentalism and antisemitism came to light, and his career has never been the same. He still pops up in weird moments, and Hollywood “welcomed” him back in 2016-17 when he directed Hacksaw Ridge and it got nominated for six Oscars, including Best Director for Gibson. Still one of the craziest things to happen, awards-season-wise, in the past decade. He’s also really MAGA these days, obviously. Anyway, following his bonkers, abusive relationship with Oksana Grigorieva, Mel ended up in a longterm romantic relationship with a much younger woman named Rosalind Ross. They got together when he was 60 and she was 25. They had a son together in early 2017. Well, now they’re over. They’ve been over for a year, apparently.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, PEOPLE confirms. “Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson and Ross tell PEOPLE in an exclusive joint statement. The director-actor, 69, and screenwriter, 35, who quietly split about a year ago, will continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Lars. The pair met through mutual friends in 2014 and soon began dating. They welcomed Lars in 2017, just days before Gibson was nominated for a Best Director Academy Award for Hacksaw Ridge. “What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son,” Gibson said in a statement at the time.

[From People]

I cannot imagine spending eight-plus years with Mel Gibson of all people. Not only spending eight years with him romantically, but having a child with him? Ugh. I’m glad Rosalind escaped, and I genuinely hope there’s no drama or horrific backstory for their split. Rosalind is only 35 – she has her whole life ahead of her.