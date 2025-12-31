Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross split after eight or nine years together

Mel Gibson once was one of the biggest movie stars in the world, but then his racism, abuse, fundamentalism and antisemitism came to light, and his career has never been the same. He still pops up in weird moments, and Hollywood “welcomed” him back in 2016-17 when he directed Hacksaw Ridge and it got nominated for six Oscars, including Best Director for Gibson. Still one of the craziest things to happen, awards-season-wise, in the past decade. He’s also really MAGA these days, obviously. Anyway, following his bonkers, abusive relationship with Oksana Grigorieva, Mel ended up in a longterm romantic relationship with a much younger woman named Rosalind Ross. They got together when he was 60 and she was 25. They had a son together in early 2017. Well, now they’re over. They’ve been over for a year, apparently.
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, PEOPLE confirms.
“Although it’s sad to end this chapter in our lives, we are blessed with a beautiful son and will continue to be the best parents possible,” Gibson and Ross tell PEOPLE in an exclusive joint statement.
The director-actor, 69, and screenwriter, 35, who quietly split about a year ago, will continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Lars.
The pair met through mutual friends in 2014 and soon began dating. They welcomed Lars in 2017, just days before Gibson was nominated for a Best Director Academy Award for Hacksaw Ridge.
“What could be more exciting than listening to the nominations being announced while holding my newborn son,” Gibson said in a statement at the time.
I cannot imagine spending eight-plus years with Mel Gibson of all people. Not only spending eight years with him romantically, but having a child with him? Ugh. I’m glad Rosalind escaped, and I genuinely hope there’s no drama or horrific backstory for their split. Rosalind is only 35 – she has her whole life ahead of her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
(FILE) Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Separate After 9 Years. Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross have separated after nine years together, PEOPLE confirms on December 30, 2025. KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JANUARY 05: American-born Australian actor, director, and producer Mel Gibson and wife/American screenwriter, film director and former equestrian vaulter Rosalind Ross arrive at The Art Of Elysium’s 12th Annual Heaven Gala held at a Private Venue on January 5, 2019 in Koreatown, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1062368935, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Mel Gibson, Rosalind Ross, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Celebrities attend the 2021 French Open at Rolan Garros
Featuring: Mel Gibson
Where: Paris, France
When: 13 Jun 2021
Credit: Abaca/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
Mel Gibson being with someone old enough to be his granddaughter is reprehensible.
He’s such a trash heap. That’s all I got.
I take IMMENSE pleasure in the once BIGGEST MOVIE STAR ON PLANET 🌎…being reduced to a side show freak who will NEVA have the respect & power in his field that he once had…wholly based on his despicable deplorable disgusting beliefs & actions…
I see Johnny Depp & Brad Pitt are currently emulating Gibson’s professional trajectory…
Good😠
I know nothing about her, presumably her views are similar to his as he wasn’t hiding who he was.
I hope the kid has good people in his life.
🤢
So all MAGA women end up with Mar-a-Lago face, and all MAGA men morph into RFK JR. or something? Fake tans, crazy eyes? Mel even looks insane.
I have a friend from grad school who is my age, 59 or maybe 60. He married last year and is about to have his first child. I knew his wife was quite a bit younger but I didn’t know how much younger until she popped up on my FB feed as “someone I might know.” She graduated from college in 2021. Holy cow! I thought she was maybe in her early 30s. Nope. She is younger than both my kids. I just can’t imagine being married to a man 30 years my senior.