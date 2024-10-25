Trump supporter Mel Gibson on Kamala Harris: ‘She’s got the IQ of a fence post’

The last two stories we wrote about Mel Gibson were in 2021 and 2020. In 2020, he went so far as to issue a statement calling Winona Ryder a liar after she told a story about Mel once referring to her as an “oven dodger.” In 2021, Mel also made news by saluting Donald Trump at a UFC fight. For Mel Gibson, there is a rich tapestry of violent misogyny, antisemitism, racism and white supremacy to mine at any given time. One of those times was this week, when a TMZ cameraman/paparazzo asked Mel about the election.

Kamala Harris has decidedly proven to be the more popular presidential candidate among talent in the entertainment industry this election, with recent campaign rally appearances including Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Julia Roberts and Spike Lee. But Donald Trump can now count a new Hollywood name among his supporters: Mel Gibson. In a new video published by TMZ on Thursday evening, Gibson offered a brief interview to a cameraman while heading toward TSA at an airport.

“I don’t think it’s going to surprise anyone who I vote for,” Gibson said. The cameraman, after some thought, answers with, “I’m gonna guess Trump. Is that a bad guess?”

“I think that’s a pretty good guess,” Gibson responded. “I know what it’ll be like if we let her in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post.”

Gibson, one of the most in-demand marquee actors of the end of the 20th century and an Oscar-winning director for “Braveheart,” hasn’t been the most vocal political mind in the press in recent years, though he was documented saluting former President Trump near a UFC match in 2021. The actor’s jab at Harris echoes a frequent line of attack against Harris by Trump, who has been wont to call her a “low IQ” candidate in recent campaign appearances.