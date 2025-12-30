“Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model” links

Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model. [JustJared]
Chappell Roan walked back her Brigitte Bardot eulogy. [Jezebel]
Review of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. [Pajiba]
Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos are partying in St. Barts. [InStyle]
Best internet fails of 2025. [Buzzfeed]
Instahottie Taylor Phillips is chiseled. [Socialite Life]
Anthony Joshua’s condition after a car crash. [Hollywood Life]
Celine Dion is the Grinch! [Seriously OMG]
Who was the best-dressed man of 2025? [RCFA]
Heated Rivalry’s stars read thirst-tweets. [OMG Blog]
Is that a wig on Dakota or did she actually get a shag cut?
Another rocker for Dakota huh?
The discourse around the accident that killed friends and trainers of Anthony Joshua, Latif & Sina is gross and shameless. People taking about conspiracies, infrastructure in Nigeria being poor — well with the slob in chief they elected here were about to be a 2nd to 3rd world country.
A certain female demographic has been really gross about Heated Rivalry. It’s very uncomfortable to see it play out on social media.
I thought 2nd world specifically applied to the Soviet Block? But that might be the best analogy for where this country is going. We won’t be a so called developing nation (eg 3rd world) but an authoritarian republic with an oligarchy and bread lines.
Kaiser I have noticed you are doing all the articles these past few days. Thank you!!!
🥰🥰🥰
Although If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a tough watch Rose Byrne is nothing short of amazing in it. Mesmerizing what she can do with her face.
Alright, I’m basically linking to anything about HR. Without being parasocial, those guys are cuties.