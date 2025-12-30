“Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model” links

Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model. [JustJared]

Chappell Roan walked back her Brigitte Bardot eulogy. [Jezebel]

Review of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. [Pajiba]

Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos are partying in St. Barts. [InStyle]

Best internet fails of 2025. [Buzzfeed]

Instahottie Taylor Phillips is chiseled. [Socialite Life]

Anthony Joshua’s condition after a car crash. [Hollywood Life]

Celine Dion is the Grinch! [Seriously OMG]

Who was the best-dressed man of 2025? [RCFA]

Heated Rivalry’s stars read thirst-tweets. [OMG Blog]