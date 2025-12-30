“Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model” links
Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model. [JustJared]
Chappell Roan walked back her Brigitte Bardot eulogy. [Jezebel]
Review of If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. [Pajiba]
Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos are partying in St. Barts. [InStyle]
Best internet fails of 2025. [Buzzfeed]
Instahottie Taylor Phillips is chiseled. [Socialite Life]
Anthony Joshua’s condition after a car crash. [Hollywood Life]
Celine Dion is the Grinch! [Seriously OMG]
Who was the best-dressed man of 2025? [RCFA]
Heated Rivalry’s stars read thirst-tweets. [OMG Blog]

7 Responses to ""Dakota Johnson was seen out on a date with singer Role Model" links"

  1. Alicky says:
    December 30, 2025 at 10:41 am

    Is that a wig on Dakota or did she actually get a shag cut?

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 30, 2025 at 11:04 am

    Another rocker for Dakota huh?

    The discourse around the accident that killed friends and trainers of Anthony Joshua, Latif & Sina is gross and shameless. People taking about conspiracies, infrastructure in Nigeria being poor — well with the slob in chief they elected here were about to be a 2nd to 3rd world country.

    A certain female demographic has been really gross about Heated Rivalry. It’s very uncomfortable to see it play out on social media.

    Reply
    • Mightymolly says:
      December 30, 2025 at 12:18 pm

      I thought 2nd world specifically applied to the Soviet Block? But that might be the best analogy for where this country is going. We won’t be a so called developing nation (eg 3rd world) but an authoritarian republic with an oligarchy and bread lines.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    December 30, 2025 at 11:19 am

    Kaiser I have noticed you are doing all the articles these past few days. Thank you!!!

    Reply
  4. laurie says:
    December 30, 2025 at 12:10 pm

    Although If I Had Legs I’d Kick You is a tough watch Rose Byrne is nothing short of amazing in it. Mesmerizing what she can do with her face.

    Reply
  5. Jais says:
    December 30, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    Alright, I’m basically linking to anything about HR. Without being parasocial, those guys are cuties.

    Reply

