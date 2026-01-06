Scandal: Duchess Meghan has thousands of As Ever products in inventory

This is absolutely one of the funniest and dumbest “gotchas” in history. So, last year, the Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever. The first product drops in the first few months sold out within minutes or hours. Meghan spent much of the spring and summer of 2025 retooling her business and ensuring that there would be enough inventory at hand for the bonkers demand for her products. Her efforts were rewarded – in its first year of existence, As Ever is now a real online retail store (with products being offered at brick-and-mortar shops too) where people can buy things at their leisure. Some products still sell out quickly, like those limited-edition chocolate bars and her first rosé, but overall, As Ever has done a great job of ramping up production on their main products. Well, Reddit investigators have now discovered that As Ever has… thousands of products in inventory. GOTCHA!!

Internet detectives claim to have unearthed exactly how much stock Meghan Markle has for sale on her As Ever lifestyle website – and it’s more than you’d be able to pack into her cosy kitchen pantry. Users on Reddit say they were able to exploit a bug in the As Ever website to reveal precise stock numbers for her collection of spreads, honeys, candles, teas and wines. The sleuths said they were given the figures after trying to add an abnormally large number of items to their online shopping basket – prompting the website to reveal the maximum stock it actually had available. If accurate, the figures suggested by the website – which says it sells ‘small-batch spreads, honeys and pantry favourites for everyday moments worth savouring’ – are gargantuan. The stock, seen in alleged screenshots of the website, include more than 220,000 jars of spread; 30,000 jars of honey, 30,000 mulling kits, almost 90,000 candles; over 110,000 jars of tea; and 80,000 jars of edible flower sprinkles. A similar exploit for her wine venture revealed more than 70,000 bottles were sitting unsold, including almost 7,000 Bruts, 46,000 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and nearly 24,000 bottles of Rose. Were these levels of stock sold in full at list price, they would bring in an income exceeding $21million for the Duchess. Shortly after the post went viral, the As Ever website was amended to remove the exploit, with purchase limits put in place for goods. Users can buy up to 50 spread gift boxes, or 20 bottles of wine. As Ever has not commented on the bug. Those who now try to add a truckload of jelly to their basket are greeted with an error or the message: ‘The quantity requested exceeds our current stock. Please adjust your order or contact support for bulk inquiries.’ In total, there were more than 572,000 lifestyle items such as spreads and teas for sale, and over 77,000 bottles of wine for sale. The figures, if verified, may give an insight into Meghan’s business and what her fans buy: there are far more boxed gift sets of fruit spread available than unboxed. Her Signature No 519 candle, named after the date she and Prince Harry were married, appears to sell better than the Signature No 084, which takes its name from her birthday of August 4. Sources close to the Duchess have pointed out that As Ever’s early product lines sold out within minutes of going on sale, and that the Duchess had previously hinted at ramping up higher stock levels ahead of global expansion.

[From The Daily Mail]

Trust the British media and the Reddit haters to look for evidence of a functional business, find that evidence and pretend that the evidence is scandalous. That’s all this is. It’s actually much worse – they’re looking for ways to harm her business in any way they can. The fact that this is all they have gives me a lot of confidence in Meghan’s operation. Incidentally, I looked on As Ever as I wrote this post and I don’t see any apricot jam on offer. Did it sell out again? Meghan still underestimates the interest in certain jam flavors! That’s the real scandal! I also think her expansion into wine has been huge for As Ever, and I expect her to expand even further in that direction.