Scandal: Duchess Meghan has thousands of As Ever products in inventory

This is absolutely one of the funniest and dumbest “gotchas” in history. So, last year, the Duchess of Sussex launched As Ever. The first product drops in the first few months sold out within minutes or hours. Meghan spent much of the spring and summer of 2025 retooling her business and ensuring that there would be enough inventory at hand for the bonkers demand for her products. Her efforts were rewarded – in its first year of existence, As Ever is now a real online retail store (with products being offered at brick-and-mortar shops too) where people can buy things at their leisure. Some products still sell out quickly, like those limited-edition chocolate bars and her first rosé, but overall, As Ever has done a great job of ramping up production on their main products. Well, Reddit investigators have now discovered that As Ever has… thousands of products in inventory. GOTCHA!!
Internet detectives claim to have unearthed exactly how much stock Meghan Markle has for sale on her As Ever lifestyle website – and it’s more than you’d be able to pack into her cosy kitchen pantry. Users on Reddit say they were able to exploit a bug in the As Ever website to reveal precise stock numbers for her collection of spreads, honeys, candles, teas and wines.
The sleuths said they were given the figures after trying to add an abnormally large number of items to their online shopping basket – prompting the website to reveal the maximum stock it actually had available. If accurate, the figures suggested by the website – which says it sells ‘small-batch spreads, honeys and pantry favourites for everyday moments worth savouring’ – are gargantuan.
The stock, seen in alleged screenshots of the website, include more than 220,000 jars of spread; 30,000 jars of honey, 30,000 mulling kits, almost 90,000 candles; over 110,000 jars of tea; and 80,000 jars of edible flower sprinkles.
A similar exploit for her wine venture revealed more than 70,000 bottles were sitting unsold, including almost 7,000 Bruts, 46,000 bottles of Sauvignon Blanc and nearly 24,000 bottles of Rose. Were these levels of stock sold in full at list price, they would bring in an income exceeding $21million for the Duchess.
Shortly after the post went viral, the As Ever website was amended to remove the exploit, with purchase limits put in place for goods. Users can buy up to 50 spread gift boxes, or 20 bottles of wine. As Ever has not commented on the bug. Those who now try to add a truckload of jelly to their basket are greeted with an error or the message: ‘The quantity requested exceeds our current stock. Please adjust your order or contact support for bulk inquiries.’
In total, there were more than 572,000 lifestyle items such as spreads and teas for sale, and over 77,000 bottles of wine for sale. The figures, if verified, may give an insight into Meghan’s business and what her fans buy: there are far more boxed gift sets of fruit spread available than unboxed.
Her Signature No 519 candle, named after the date she and Prince Harry were married, appears to sell better than the Signature No 084, which takes its name from her birthday of August 4.
Sources close to the Duchess have pointed out that As Ever’s early product lines sold out within minutes of going on sale, and that the Duchess had previously hinted at ramping up higher stock levels ahead of global expansion.
Trust the British media and the Reddit haters to look for evidence of a functional business, find that evidence and pretend that the evidence is scandalous. That’s all this is. It’s actually much worse – they’re looking for ways to harm her business in any way they can. The fact that this is all they have gives me a lot of confidence in Meghan’s operation. Incidentally, I looked on As Ever as I wrote this post and I don’t see any apricot jam on offer. Did it sell out again? Meghan still underestimates the interest in certain jam flavors! That’s the real scandal! I also think her expansion into wine has been huge for As Ever, and I expect her to expand even further in that direction.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s site and Instagram.
Tell me where to send my money! I love Meghan and will buy whatever she’s selling!
Likewise – bring on shipping to the UK! Btw, even if those figures were accurate and not part of the system glitch, they’d not give any indication of what sells best without knowledge of when stocks of various items were last replenished, lol!
As Ever offered me free orange marmalade (I think that was what those emails were about) after I sent Christmas gifts to a family member. Might have missed out on free marmalade. Glad to hear she’s still got stuff in stock – headed her way 😀
Man, people were being really nasty about the fact that Meghan’s initial drops kept selling out, saying that she was gaming her fans. And now that she’s got a consistent stock, they’re being nasty about that too. Hard to win with that crowd. As of now, there’s no apricot and the single raspberry jam is sold out. However, you can still get the raspberry if you buy it with the trio of jams. I ended up buying the birthday candle scent for my mom for Christmas and she loves the hummingbird container. It can be re-used as a very cute vase or container. Now I wanna try the wedding scent one too.
Businesses are supposed to have well stocked inventories. These trolls are ridiculous. The Wedding candle is lovely, I bought one in October and another as a Christmas present fora friend.
Meghan herself said she upped her stock so more people could buy at anytime so why is this a scandal? I swear, Meghan haters are so stupid. How do they function in society?
I don’t know if these numbers are correct or just a website glitch but the inventory seems sensible for a growing business and what would expect. The fruit spreads have quite a long shelf life, the spreads I have are best before 2027 so it makes sense to produce a big batch that can be sold throughout the year. The apricot spread sold out in September or October I believe.
I’m. not sure if those numbers are really valid – 90,000 seems like a lot of candles to have in inventory, especially considering how expensive they are. Though I do wonder if she’s planning on expanding availability beyond the US this year, in which case the number might make more sense…
The candles will last for years so it may be cheaper to order in bulk.
True, but still think it sounds like an awful lot. Meghan seems to like to change it up, I could see her moving on to the novelty of introducing other scents – maybe Harry’s birthday!
I just hope the apricot spread comes back!
I’m positive these numbers aren’t valid. Reddit and The DM? Yeah, super reliable. /s
lol a retailer has inventory!!!!!?????? OMG! Shocking!
Oh the horror of it all
Well, if they think that’s scandalous and bad, I hear that Macy’s stores have clothing and housewares on their floors, and Bloomingdales has clothing and scents STILL AVAILABLE! After Christmas, mind you. My God. The local CVS stores and pharmacies even have goods on their shelves. Their SHELVES for God’s sake! What “failures” for vendors to have merchandise on stock and available for sale. Oh, the shame of it. Not like Harrod’s which is absolutely void of merchandise and, therefore, deemed a “success”, right Daily Heil?
right?!!? Wait until they hear about Old Navy or *gasp* Amazon or Target!
She is damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She can’t win with the derangers because they will spin whatever it is in a negative light. They can spin it anyway they want but Meg is winning and they can’t stand that thought so here we have the dumbest article ever!!
She’s not “damned if she does and damned if she doesnt” by sentient beings. Therefore, this statement is null and void. Same for this other one: “she cant win with these people.” As foocking IF!
It galls the h3ll out of me when Sussex supporters allow themselves to be conduits of narratives spewed by nonentities whose sole purpose is to get decent folks to help them spread their poison.
Sussex supporters are in a sense perpetuating the narratives by repeating them. Providing a counterpoint to the negative stories only keeps the tabloid news alive. There should be a source for content about Harry and Meghan that isn’t filtered through the UK press.
“But…but..but..isn’t she stocking only a few items so she can claim they sell out quickly? I saw that from a very reliable source on YouTube with a tinny monotone voice so it must be true! I am so confused right now, I can barely iron my husband’s robes.” – The Hater Hivemind.
And even if those figures were accurate and not part of the system glitch, they’d not give any indication of what sells best without knowledge of when stocks of various items were last replenished. Idiots 😅🤣😂
We also don’t know how many products were on sale initially. For all we know she could have Had 500 thousand jams on sale in October but only 15000 Sage honey. Maybe she ordered more wedding candles than birthday candles initially, we don’t know! without knowing what the initial stock numbers were this list tells us nothing except Meghan has a well stocked inventory. Which is good business practice.
I really wouldn’t worry about the accuracy of the figures above “if verified.” It says so right there in the article, “The figures, if verified, may give an insight into Meghan’s business and what her fans buy.” They don’t appear to have bothered to check the figures, or to have ascertained what the starting figures were, for that matter.
Trust the Daily Mail to make it bad.
Why is this an issue? These derangers previously said that Meghan was using scarcity tactics so that her products could sell out. Obviously they were wrong. Now that she has adequate stock they’re saying the opposite. These people are crazy.
I mean we are likely getting some new Valentine’s Day products coming soon so it makes sense to have lots of her core product in stock ready for that. She probably has something planned for the one year anniversary in April too. Meghan clearly stated that she didn’t want to keep selling out of product. These people are so weird.
It would make sense if she did have a valentines chocolate or something else new that she would stock up on other popular items. Everytime I have wanted something specific I have added additional products just to avoid the shipping charges. I always consider the shipping charge as a different item being that much cheaper and if it is an extra jar of jam or some tea that has a long shelf life it makes sense since I know it will be used.
The hatred these trolls have for this woman is astounding. They all have the mentality of Scamantha and Toxic Jr.
The royal family doesn’t defend her, they encourage the scapegoating. So of course it’s pervasive and lunatic and a free-for-all.
This reminds me of when they screamed about Meghan closing her car door. Meghan is so unproblematic the British press have to bend themselves into pretzels and make themselves look like lunatics by acting like the mundane is scandalous. Imagine having to convince people that a business having stock or a woman closing her door is scandalous.
I honestly don’t know which is more embarrassing, having to sell nonsense or being stupid enough to fall for nonsense.
Recap: First, they were mad about her selling anything at all. Then they said that her products might be too competitive with the “other” royal licensed products. Then she didn’t have enough stuff to sell, and then it was inauthentic, and then it was selling out too quickly! Now they seem to be mad that she has successfully built up her brand and managed her inventory? It’s almost like they are all just grasping at straws to justify their hatred of Meghan and are particularly threatened by this Black Woman’s success.
I predict that their next complaint will be that Meghan isn’t “grateful” enough for all of the wonderful lessons the royal family taught her about building a brand and how she really doesn’t give enough credit to the people that tried to banish her. Not joking.
The screenshot did not show the number of products left in stock but rather the number of items that someone had added to their cart. First, it is creepy as all get out that someone would spend the time to add in over 49,000 items to their cart; and, second, that does not show the amount in stock and there could have been a glitch accepting that much in one person’s cart. I’m glad they have changed the ordering system to limit the number of items that can be in one person’s cart at a time because it makes me wonder how many people have been pulling that crap, leaving carts with thousands and thousands of items in them and not checking out. There are really sick people out there.
Absolutely – they’re just assuming that because the system will accept 49,000 it means there are the same number in inventory. When the apricot spread first dropped, the system accepted my order of 2 jars, but the actual inventory was zero.
It doesn’t matter if they leave their carts with thousands of items in them and not checking out. As the derangers found out when they pulled that stunt earlier this year then boasted about it, believing that they were scuppering sales, the items remain “available” and for sale until they are checked out, i.e., paid for. That is why so many people who were trying to get items were reporting goodnaturedly that they waited too long to check out their prized honey (because they were looking to add other things) and by the time they finally checked out the honey and raspberry spread, etc. had sold out. Having the items in their baskets means nothing. But it is clear that as Kaiser said: they are actively attempting to HARM Meghan’s business. And you can bet that they have continued to work overtime to trace suppliers, etc., in a bid to sabotage supplies, reputations, etc. I firmly believe that some of these would-be saboteurs are being paid by KP/BP to do this. That’s where part of the massively increased “IT budget” is going, not just to bots.
Raspberry spread Is sold out since so many days, so if M had so many unaspected thousands of trios spread left, that include the Raspberry one, She would have split the trio.
That’s why I think It was a “bug”, even if the site was intended for normal users and not for psycos
If people are looking for flaws in the As Ever organization they will find something to highlight and “expose”. The good news is that the company was able to fix the glitch. The inventory numbers are extremely high and I hope the As Ever team is on top of this.
Theres only one take-away from this utter and complete nonstory:
“Sources close to the Duchess have pointed out that As Ever’s early product lines sold out within minutes of going on sale, and that the Duchess had previously hinted at ramping up higher stock levels ahead of global expansion.”
Global. Expansion.
I wonder if theres enough Depends to mop up all the involuntary p!ssing and sh!tting that will spew after the Sussexes return from their family vacation and M starts unveiling her business mogul creds, 2026 edition.
Hurray! More flower sprinkles in my future! That’s my only response to this.
Sacre bleu, she is wisely planning for future demand? *Clutches pearls and slow wall slides The horror. *Best Marlon Brando Apocalypse Now impression The horror.