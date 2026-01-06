Nicolas Maduro arraigned in New York as Trump makes wild claims about Venezuela

Saturday morning, America conducted strikes on Venezuela, with American Special Forces conducting a successful operation within Caracas to kidnap Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. Maduro and Flores were then brought to the US, where they are now in custody in a New York prison. I can’t even begin to describe how bizarre, illegal, unprecedented and demented this whole thing was and is. Yesterday was their arraignment before a 92-year-old judge.

The sound of clanking leg shackles could be heard moments before Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro walked into the door of a New York City courtroom for the first time. He then told packed rows of reporters and the public that he had just been “kidnapped”. Minutes after his entrance, the Judge Alvin Hellerstein asked Maduro to confirm his identity so the proceedings could start.

“I am, sir, Nicolás Maduro. I am president of the Republic of Venezuela and I am here kidnapped since January 3rd,” he told the court in a calm Spanish before an interpreter translated for the court. “I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela.”

The 92-year-old judge quickly interjected to tell Maduro that there would be a “time and a place to get into all of this”.

During the dramatic 40-minute arraignment on Monday afternoon, Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, pleaded not guilty to drugs and weapon charges.

“I’m innocent. I’m a decent man,” Maduro said, with Flores adding that she was “completely innocent”.

The 63-year-old and his wife were transferred to a New York jail after they were arrested by US forces at their compound in Venezuela on Saturday, as part of a surprise overnight operation that also saw strikes on military bases. Dressed in blue and orange jail shirts and khaki pants, the two wore headphones to listen to a Spanish translation during the hearing, an attorney sitting between them. Maduro took meticulous notes on a yellow legal pad that he asked a judge to confirm that he could keep with him after the hearing.

When Maduro walked into the room – the same federal courtroom where Sean “Diddy” Combs was tried and convicted just months earlier – he turned around to nod at several members of the audience and greet them. He maintained this calm and expressionless demeanour during the proceedings, even at the end, when a man watching from the public area suddenly shouted that Maduro would “pay” for his crimes.

“I’m a president and prisoner of war,” he shouted towards the man in the audience in Spanish. The man was then escorted out of the room in tears.