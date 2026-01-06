The dinner at the Critics Choice Awards was a snack plate and people have opinions

Embed from Getty Images

I hope we’re all feeling sufficiently rested from the holidays, because Awards Season is here and it looks like many of the races will be exciting this year. Rose Byrne and Jessie Buckley are splitting Best Actress wins, while Sinners and One Battle After Another are neck-and-neck for all the top categories. It’s fun when there’s a wealth of good movies! Obviously we love to dig into the fashion of award shows, but another feature of these events is getting the spotlight after Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards: the food. Kyle Buchanan, a reporter in attendance, tweeted a snap of what guests were served — a plate of cheese, grapes, bruschetta, and similar light nibbles — and the public response has been divided on whether the offering constituted an adequate meal. As someone who spends a disproportionate amount of time deliberating what food(s) I will be eating while watching award shows, I’m glad the issue of what’s being consumed on the other side of the TV is finally getting the serious attention it deserves.

“Hello from the Critics Choice Awards and our dinner, this snack plate. Follow along for updates…” he [Buchanan] wrote, alongside a photo of a plate filled with foods like bruschetta, grapes, cheeses, and skewers. Reacting to the food, one person tweeted, “This plate is so sad. It’s not even presented particularly nicely.” Another user quipped, “I didn’t know rabbits were attending.” “This looks like it was purchased for $14 on a United Airlines flight from Chicago to Houston,” someone wrote, while another person said, “the critics should choose something more substantial for dinner.” On the flip side, some people thought the plate looked perfectly fine. “This actually looks delish,” one person said on Reddit, while another added, “Honestly? Hell yeah. This is the perfect ‘I’m hungry, but we’re supposed to be paying attention, lemme grab a bite really quick’ plate.” Interestingly, the discourse comes after Abbott Elementary star Janelle James poked fun at the lack of food served throughout the night during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. “The best thing about being nominated four times is I finally realized they’re never gonna feed us at this thing. It’s gonna be grapes and ice cream every year, but this makes up for it!” she quipped on stage. Referencing the hilarious speech, one person tweeted in response to the snack plate photo, “Janelle James was not lying in her speech lmao.” Another person joked, “janelle wasn’t lying what in the prison food is this.” What’s more, this isn’t the first time that the food served at the Critics Choice Awards has caused a stir among guests. In 2024, Oprah Winfrey was memorably left shocked after being served what was described as “pizza in a bag,” with film producer Jen D’Angelo later writing online, “Absolutely revolting 3D printed ass pizza.”

If you know me by now, you know that I’m generally (always) in favor of more food, not less. But I’m biting back personal feelings to confront this empirically and scientifically. My first question: Buchanan refers to the meal as both “dinner” and a “snack plate,” but what terminology was used on the invites? Words matter, and critics of all people should know this! So ahead of time, were guests told that “dinner” or “refreshments” would be provided? If guests were promised dinner, then I’d say hell yes those plates were pathetic and belonged in a corporate afternoon meeting rather than a Hollywood event. But if the show billed the food as snacks or refreshments, then in fairness to the organizers, the plates were as advertised. Of course once the language is settled, things get trickier as we move into the philosophical questions here. I’m thinking about the commenters who noted it was a light meal well-suited for an audience on camera. But is it the show’s responsibility to determine what’s an appropriate repast? Don’t actors and filmmakers have the agency to decide for themselves how much they want to eat?! Are the organizers infantilizing actors by dictating portions to them?? We demand answers!!

“At least they got bruschetta,” said anyone who’s ever been to the Met Gala dinner (IYKYK).

