‘Sinners’ only won in a few categories at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Sinners was my favorite movie of 2025, with The Long Walk and Marty Supreme close behind. One Battle After Another was decent, but I don’t think it’s Best Picture quality and found it meandering, although that’s true of most of Paul Thomas Anderson’s films. Unfortunately Ryan Coogler, Micheal B. Jordan and Wunmi Mosaku lost in the major categories at the Critics Choice Awards last night, although Sinners took home Best Casting/Ensemble and Ryan Coogler won Best Original Screenplay. Plus Miles Canton got the first award of the night, Best Young Actor. He’s only 20 I can’t believe it. Although Timothee Chalamet was excellent in Marty Supreme, Michael B. Jordan convincingly played two characters! That’s got to count for something.

As Delroy Lindo said on stage, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler are both under 40 years old. They have plenty of time, although I’m annoyed that this isn’t their time, with this phenomenal film.

Wunmi Mosaku was in a “Zac Posen gown created in the Gap Studio.” I know people think he’s basic but I love Zac Posen’s looks on the red carpet. The ombre trailing sides on this are exquisite and her hair, makeup and jewelry are prefect. Wunmi has been on my radar since Lovecraft Country and I want to see her in more things.

Here are some of the cast with their casting director, Francine Maisler. Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant and I suspect that’s why she skipped the ceremony last night. There’s a Achievement in Casting award for the Oscars this year so hopefully Sinners will take that home. I’m still crossing my fingers for Best Picture though!

Michael B. Jordan with his glamorous mom!

