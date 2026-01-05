Sun: Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ for his father to visit Montecito this year

Several royal reporters and commentators wrote year-end pieces assessing the left-behind Windsors and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instead of acknowledging that, six years later, Harry and Meghan are not coming back to the UK, those reporters and commentators instead discussed how many in the royal fold still watch everything H&M do. Not only that, but “royal sources” still talk openly about Harry crawling back with “his tail between his legs.” That’s part of the framing with Harry’s UK risk assessment too – if and when Harry is guaranteed police protection, then he’ll really be able to “crawl back,” according to those royal sources, who of course fear that more than anything. Well, even if the Sussexes get police protection in the UK, there’s no guarantee that Harry would actually bring his wife and children for a visit. Which is why there’s a new twist: the Sun claims that Harry is “desperate” for his father to visit Montecito during King Charles’s trip to America this year.
Prince Harry is desperate for the King to be reunited with his grandchildren this year, pals claim. The Duke of Sussex could meet his dad during Charles’s trip to America in April — and would love him to come to his Montecito mansion in California to spend time with his two children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
His Majesty revealed before Christmas his health has now improved, which has boosted hopes of a reunion.
Harry may even be able to bring his family to the UK as he understands he is set to win his battle with the Home Office for a police guard. He and his father last met in September — the first time in 19 months — and Harry had expressed a desire to meet again.
A source said: “Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”
[From The Sun]
Charles’s projected itinerary in the US has not been discussed or released. There hasn’t even been a hard confirmation of Charles’s trip, although the palace has let it be known that it will likely happen in April. This will be Charles’s first trip to the US as king, and it would make sense if the palace wanted it to be a real state visit, with Charles really spending the better part of a week stateside. All of which means that it would actually be possible – if Charles was willing – to tack on a day or two in California. Of course, I doubt it will happen. If Charles and Harry see each other in April, it will probably be Harry traveling to see his dad, at Charles’s invitation.
Photos courtesy of the Sussexes, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180619-Royals Attending Royal Ascot Day at Ascot Racecourse
-PICTURED: Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles and Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-37087480.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20181225- The Royal Family Attend the Christmas Day Morning Service at St Mary Magdalene Church.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-40364809.JPG
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20095
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20096
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_200912
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, London, – 2/14/2018
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry at a coral reef health and resilience meeting in London. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_PrCharles_PrHarry_MMarkle_Coral_Reef_Meeting_London_20092
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Charles, Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 14 Feb 2018
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190404- Celebrities attend the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet, held at the Natural History Museum.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-42159452.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Sir David Attenborough, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 04 Apr 2019
Credit: Anwar Hussein/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
No genuine friend of Harry ‘s is smoozing to the Fail when he’s in court against them later this month however, it is a reasonable guess that Papa could visit Harry and Meghan while in America if he wanted to.
And Rebecca English in the Daily Fail implies that there’s no real reconciliation or thawing and Charles isn’t ever interested in meeting up with Harry (and presumably his kids). So which is it? 😅🤣🤣
Charles is going to do whatever the heck he wants, no matter what anybody else feels or wants. Harry knows this.
I think people in the U.K. forget that L.A.-area airports are three time zones and a six hour flight from east coast cities. It’s not a quick 20 minute helicopter ride away. It would involve an extra day of travel to get there, and 6 additional hours to fly home. That’s a lot of travel for the 30-60 minute audience he is usually willing to give Harry.
It’s not going to happen.
Would be nice, though. 😔
Harry is desperate for absolutely nothing. More crap from the crazy BM.
Yeah, I don’t think Harry is desperate for that either. He knows his dad.
It would be a dream to have a family member live in beautiful Montecito in a beautiful house and invite me. I’d be there in second. As far as we know, Eugenie and Jack are the only ones who have visited. Maybe some of the Spencers. The other cousins should really jump on that one day. If I was Peter Phillips or even his ex Autumn, I’d be like can we come with the kids and stay and play at the pool and go to the beaches and eat good food, lol. Anyways, Charles would get some good press imo if he did go. I don’t see it happening though. Charles would want any meeting to be on his terms. And it’s a lot of travel from the east to the west coast and then all the way back to the uk.
I think Charles would only go if Camilla went along but we know that she wouldn’t be interested (and the Sussexes wouldn’t want her there), so he won’t be going.
Jais: on Instagram I saw a message that Eduardo is currently in LA for work. If he brought his family with him, maybe they are visiting H&M without anyone knowing?
Eduardo? You mean Uncle Edward? I cannot see Sophie chilling with Meghan. But it would be funny if so.
I think she means Bea’s husband Edoardo
Oh wow. That’s funny. I was truly like who is Eduardo. I think I need the name paired with Mozzi to make the connection. New Year’s brain fog.
Ditto, I really don’t see Bea or her husband trying to cozy up to Harry. At this point, Bea is William’s creature.
Who made this up?
I think that’s nonsense. Charles would never go into a private home, and I think that’s right. Besides, it would cause complete chaos in this small, peaceful place, which I’m sure no one wants – except, of course, the old tabloid reporter who lives there, right? The Sussexes would never want something like that and wouldn’t do that to Montecito. There are so many other ways for them to see each other if both sides want to. A church, for example, without any press.
Lets say any of this is remotely true (choke on that grain of salt with me here, people!)
It’s entirely probable that if asked, Harry would say “yeah it would be nice of Pa came and saw me out here, sure.”
Which is then twisted to desperate plea when no desperation exists. He’s said before his father and brother live in gilded cages. I bet he’d love to show them how it could be if they had been brave enough.
The man Harry is, I’m sure he offered an open invitation to his father quite a time ago. And I’m also sure, Harry knows very well this visit will never happen.
Charles would never deign to take his royal racist ass to the humble home of a biracial American in California, even if – by some miracle – he actually considered her part of his family.
California is certainly far from the East Coast and the UK, but come on. He’s flying in a private jet. Multiple comfortable chairs, a bed, TV, books, excellent food, a full bathroom, no doubt. And if it meant the opportunity to see my grandkids, you couldn’t keep me away. He really has no excuse.
Meghan and Harry travel to New York. Perhaps Charles could make an airport stop there and meet for an hour. BTW, has Charles ever visited New York, and if he has, where did they house him?
I would hope that the UK government and the palace will be reassessing any visit by King Charles or any member of the royal family in view of the Usa’s attack and kidnapping of the president of Venezuela, along with the continued threats against Greenland and Canada.
Who are these pals? Didn’t the press already say that it’s impossible for Charles to travel to California?
How the hell are they allowed to just make stuff up??
It’s so frustrating. These rota rats lie every day, all day long, and have the temerity to call themselves “journalists”. And apparently there are no checks and/or balances of their fuckery.
Exactly, it’s paid lying, that’s all.
Sounds like Chuck is begging for an invitation.
No matter what, Chuck’s visit to the US will be “overshadowed” by Harry; he might as well try to get positive press from it instead of the usual “Chuck snubs younger son”.
I do believe the entire royal rota would be beside themselves to have a royal visit to Montecito. Charles would be on every front page for weeks before and after.
However, I think Chuck will only go to Montecito if he can get public photos with the Sussex kids… so I do not see this happening.
Agreed. The Sussex children are nothing to Charles, unless he can use them for PR. Poor dithering Chuckles. Can’t make up his mind whether to snub Prince Archie and Princess Lili, delighting William and the royalists….or get brownie points for embracing them on the front pages of the tabloids.
Whatever to do???
I think Charles wants an invite so he can publicly say no.
Harry looks a lot like Charles in that photo. You’d think that Charles would be the one desperate to see his grandchildren. In a normal world.