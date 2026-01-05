Sun: Prince Harry is ‘desperate’ for his father to visit Montecito this year

Several royal reporters and commentators wrote year-end pieces assessing the left-behind Windsors and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instead of acknowledging that, six years later, Harry and Meghan are not coming back to the UK, those reporters and commentators instead discussed how many in the royal fold still watch everything H&M do. Not only that, but “royal sources” still talk openly about Harry crawling back with “his tail between his legs.” That’s part of the framing with Harry’s UK risk assessment too – if and when Harry is guaranteed police protection, then he’ll really be able to “crawl back,” according to those royal sources, who of course fear that more than anything. Well, even if the Sussexes get police protection in the UK, there’s no guarantee that Harry would actually bring his wife and children for a visit. Which is why there’s a new twist: the Sun claims that Harry is “desperate” for his father to visit Montecito during King Charles’s trip to America this year.

Prince Harry is desperate for the King to be reunited with his grandchildren this year, pals claim. The Duke of Sussex could meet his dad during Charles’s trip to America in April — and would love him to come to his Montecito mansion in California to spend time with his two children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four. His Majesty revealed before Christmas his health has now improved, which has boosted hopes of a reunion. Harry may even be able to bring his family to the UK as he understands he is set to win his battle with the Home Office for a police guard. He and his father last met in September — the first time in 19 months — and Harry had expressed a desire to meet again. A source said: “Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family. He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren.”

Charles’s projected itinerary in the US has not been discussed or released. There hasn’t even been a hard confirmation of Charles’s trip, although the palace has let it be known that it will likely happen in April. This will be Charles’s first trip to the US as king, and it would make sense if the palace wanted it to be a real state visit, with Charles really spending the better part of a week stateside. All of which means that it would actually be possible – if Charles was willing – to tack on a day or two in California. Of course, I doubt it will happen. If Charles and Harry see each other in April, it will probably be Harry traveling to see his dad, at Charles’s invitation.