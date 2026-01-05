Mail: Many in royal circles are ‘fascinated’ by the Sussexes’ business ‘meltdown’

I’m breaking Becky English’s new Daily Mail piece into two posts, because I wanted a chance to talk about it in-depth. English gets a lot of the big briefings from all of the various royal camps, and a picture has emerged about the Windsors’ plans for 2026. The bulk of her piece was about the Prince and Princess of Wales versus King Charles and his courtiers. While there’s nothing like a full briefing war, it’s clear that Charles is not pleased with his heir. But then English makes it clear that Charles is taking some steps back from any reconciliation plans with Prince Harry as well. Basically, as soon as Charles’s health began improving, he stopped wanting to heal his relationships with both sons. English also had some info about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.
So what about the two proverbial albatrosses around the Royal Family’s neck: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Prince Harry? Will 2026 see the former Duke of York cast once and for all into familial Siberia, while his nephew is brought in from the cold?
I am told the plan is that Andrew will be ‘out’ of Royal Lodge by Easter, when the Royal Family traditionally gather on the Windsor estate, helpfully avoiding another potentially tricky encounter. Whether he has a home to move into is another question. While I understand Marsh Farm at Sandringham, which was recently mooted as a possibility, is destined to be his new home, it is considered ‘quite small’ and needs a ‘lot of work doing on it’ to make it habitable and secure. And this has raised questions over whether this work can be completed by the deadline. This suggests the extraordinary prospect that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who remains eighth in line to the throne, could actually find himself homeless for a short period of time next spring.
‘The plan is that he will not be at Royal Lodge by Easter. But might there need to be an interim measure [as regards moving to Norfolk]? Possibly,’ a source nods. I’m assured he will not be going to live abroad, as has been speculated, but it seems as if his eviction from his Windsor mansion might not be the clean and quick break that was originally hoped.
There is also frustration that Andrew seems determined not to keep his head down despite his disgrace – choosing to start riding again where photographers are inevitably waiting and even going out in his car on Christmas Day. ‘It’s difficult to know if he is being deliberately provocative, utterly pig-headed or just plain stupid,’ an insider says. ‘Knowing Andrew, it could be any one of the three. But he seems unable to keep his head down. He really is a man with a habit of making terribly bad decisions.’
As for Harry and Meghan, while the palace likes to feign insouciance about their activities nowadays, many in royal circles are, naturally, fascinated about the seeming meltdown of their business and philanthropic concerns in the US – not least because it may have a direct effect on whether they try to come back to the UK with their tails between their legs. As this paper reports today, Harry’s return is likely as his camp believe they have won the right to police protection while here.
But I am told that efforts by the Sussexes’ (rapidly dwindling) PR team to suggest a father-son reconciliation is approaching, appear to be somewhat wide of the mark. My sources say that while the King would never wish his younger son ill and has been ‘pained’ by the circumstances around their estrangement, he also remains extremely ‘wary’ of welcoming him back, given events of the past few years.
Much has been made of their meeting at Clarence House in September, the first between them for 19 months. And while people are reluctant to comment on the circumstances – knowing how hysterical the Sussexes can be about (wrongly) perceived palace briefings and leaks – the impression I get is that the King felt slightly railroaded into it. In truth, he knew that if he refused to meet Harry then this would inevitably have been ‘weaponised’ against him at some point in the future. Better to meet and then retreat instead.
For what it is worth, Harry has dismissed reports that he felt like an ‘official visitor’ when he met the King as a media-led ‘invention’ designed to ‘sabotage’ reconciliation between father and son. However most in royal circles are firmly of the belief that for any meaningful rapprochement to be made, the Prince owes his father – and his family – an apology for the way he has behaved. And given this is unlikely to be forthcoming, the gulf between Harry and the Windsors remains.
Six years, a global smear campaign, thousands of bitchy and enraged palace briefings, several active palace schemes to disrupt the Sussexes, and all they’re left with is “many in royal circles are, naturally, fascinated about the seeming meltdown of their business and philanthropic concerns in the US – not least because it may have a direct effect on whether they try to come back to the UK with their tails between their legs.” With their tails between their legs? Almost like that was the explicit goal this whole time, to FORCE the Sussexes to come crawling back. And of course those people “in royal circles” are the ones doing the most to say that every staff turnover is a sign that the Sussexes will come back!
As for Charles’s “retreat” on Harry… as I said, Charles’s health improvement has shifted all royal gossip. Charles no longer has a sense of urgency to reconcile with Harry, and I hope Harry sees Charles’s new reluctance and it guides his actions too. I hope Harry also takes a step back and understands that Charles is always going to be a dogsh-t father.
Wow that was quick!! I just barely put that they would start with he is moving back to UK and here we are with Harry coming home with”his tail between his legs “. Harry isn’t moving to UK and his businesses aren’t melting down. My god they are so unhinged and delusional!!
‘Seeming meltdown’, lol! ‘Seeming’ is definitely doing a lot of heavy lifting here 😅🤣😂
It’s almost as if Rebecca English’s employer is being dragged kicking and screaming into the High Court next week by Prince Harry et al (and she’s one of those who’ve been named re: alleged UIG) 😅🤣😂
What the RF need to do is to apologise to Meghan for their appallingly racist treatment of her. She gave up her job to come her and work for the royal family, but she was too keen to get on with work, to good at it, and far to attractive for our future Queen.
Always interesting whenever there is a shift in the Sussexes’s world it is considered a breakdown. As with those gutter rats, I am clueless to the Sussexes end goal. I do know from observations from afar, it is carefully thought out and I will wait to find out without jumping to conclusions what their plans are. I believe I can safely say it does not include returning to the UK.
Harry has had a couple of points to return 1 when he was in the army and was forced to come back, 2 when his security was taken when he was in Canada, at this point he has too much to lose to go back with tail between their legs. Besides all avenues are not closed off, if one venture fails he will build another thats the journey of life. He isn’t Andrew hidding behind the palace to cover up his messes. Harry has reacted to set backs by pushing back and even given interviews to put a spot light on his cases.
I would only hope that my own business would “meltdown“ as spectacularly as the Sussexes’ did this year!
Right??? If by meltdown you mean successful Netflix shows, sold out product lines, speaking engagements, etc……then I’d like the same please.
This is like “another great week for john McCain!” (In the run up to the 2008 U.S. election, when candidate Obama was doing well operationally, as well as in the polls, and McCain couldn’t stop stepping on his own d*ck, some media person with an obvious bias proclaimed it to a great week for John McCain! I’ll never tire of that farce.).
Why is Marsh Farm not habitable? Are they saying there’s no plumbing or electricity or heat? Are there giant holes in the roof? Is it overrun by vermin? If not, there’s no reason why Andrew, his teddies and Amazon boxes can’t move in right away.
My guess is that it was probably allowed to become dilapidated like other royal property.
All that SG monies that were *supposed* to go for upkeep were squandered by Lizzie and her brood (esp Mummy’s favorite little boy), so they fell into disrepair. Look at BP, Frogmore Cott, Frogmore House, Windsor (where she demanded MORE £££££££s after that fire)… Someone had to pay for all those racehorses and jewelry the QM, her, Marg either refashioned (horrible taste) or commissioned (Sofiesta’s tragic tiara, Fergie’s (that she hocked)) etc.
The most inefficient waste of resources.
Harry and Meghan need to sue the media for comparing them to Andrew. It is defamatory. Andrew won’t be home less. Unless Charles turns him over to authorities which will never happen
How about stories of the great wails meltdown of 2024
I’m fascinated by the idea of all these crumbling royal mansions. Is there no routine maintenance ever done on these properties or do they only get a reno when someone new moves in?
That’s what it sounds like, and probably just a patch job at that.
One gets the feeling that there are so many of these places that are expensive to maintain that a lot of corner-cutting is done. Historical homes require insane amounts of keep-running money even when in use.
“while the palace likes to feign insouciance about their activities nowadays…”
I mean that part’s true. They all like to feign insouciance about the sussexes and yet they’re all obsessed. I’d also add that they all like to interpret everything as a sign that there is a breakdown in the sussex businesses when they don’t have any evidence other than a change in how things are done. A change in doing things is not evidence that the sussexes will return with their tail between their legs. They wish. At the end of the say, Harry has consistently said he wants to visit the uk. Ain’t nothing new there.
Lol, never mind insouciance, they’re not even feigning basic logic. Charles is desperate to see his son and grandkids before he dies…except, never mind, he’s not dying. Still, desperate to see, blah, blah – but, too bad, there’s that pesky security problem that Charles can’t do anything about…except, that’s clearing up. Ok, so, desperate to see…, Sussexes coming back with tail between the legs…except, oh too bad, William doesn’t want them back… It will always be something.
It’s funny how they continue to project William and Kate’s failures on to Harry and Meghan. 2026, and same ole nonsense.
I want to think that RAVEC wouldn’t approve Harry’s security without Charles’ permission, after all BP household staff sit on RAVEC. And I want to think that Clive Alderton is the one whispering nasty nothings in Becky’s ear, without Charles’ OK, as old Clive has done in the past. Then again, Charles has a long history of treating Harry terribly (see: removing security, military status, Frogmore, and doing nothing about the terrible, racist briefings). So maybe–probably–not.
The idea that Harry would come back for more than a few brief family and charity/business visits is straight-up wishcasting. But at least Becky includes Meghan this time (“their tail between their legs”) instead of wishcasting that Harry will return alone?
Sorry Becky, the Sussexes are not coming back. You and the rota will have to hike through the woods to get your hot gossip from Forest Lodge. As for the Sussexes needing to apologize to that family before any reconciliation? Sure Jan, keep dreaming. There’s not one person in that bunch who’s worth two damns, including good old work horse Anne. Wasn’t she the one who told Charles to take away Frogmore Cottage from the Sussexes, or was that Charles just throwing her under the bus?
I can just see Becky, in full camouflage, digging her way under the electrified fence…
😝🤪😝
This attrition tactic, which also wears down genuine fans, can sometimes be really exhausting. However, it is certain that for every fan who gets tired in between, 100 new fans full of freshness and energy will join daily. The patterns and structures that are relentlessly used to generate hatred and destruction are all too obvious and ensure a steady stream of new fans worldwide.
That is why you will not defeat us. Never.
Just “the Prince owes his father – and his family – an apology for the way he has behaved” – nothing about questionable behavior on their own side? It’s too one-sided on the face of it without even knowing details and that’s not how family rapprochement is achieved. It’s only how submission (on Harry’s part) is done. They’re demanding that the Sussexes bow down and accept whatever the royals/royalists feel like doing to them or saying about them. Stay in CA, Harry!
Becky English (the royal [PR] Rota’s captain, repping the Daily Mail):
“I am told the plan is that Andrew…”
“..’Possibly,’ a source nods. I’m assured he will not…
“..an insider says.”
“But I am told that efforts by the Sussexes..”
“My sources say that while the King…”
But sure, the Sussexes are hysterical and wrongly perceived the palace is briefing and leaking to the press.
THICK.AS.THIEVES that is what makes anyone who argues that Harry and Meghan are the ones who betrayed the family and must apologize disingenuous. We wouldn’t know as soon as we did about their relationship if it weren’t for the leaks from the RF and their staff. We wouldn’t have known about the royals and staff having an issue with Meghan’s race, nationality, middle class upbringing and her education if it weren’t for the leaks and name calling from the royals and their staff. We wouldn’t have heard a hundred different ways the lie that Meghan made Kate cry without the royal family member(s) (Kate, William and/or Camilla) leaking to the media for years. All of which happened for years prior to Harry and Meghan finally speaking about their experiences in 2021, to correct the lies told about them up until that point from 2016 to 2021. Those lies have continued to be told and leaked about them even after they told their story like decent people do, which is by not hiding behind lying, racist and unethical media who have no low that they aren’t willing to go, including attacking the Sussex children and Doria Ragland. The apology is owed to Harry, Meghan, Archie, Lilibet and Doria. None of them created this situation and none of them deserve the hell they are forced to deal with because of leaks and lies from the royal family, their staff and the media.
I think when it comes to his father, Harry is blind to what his Charles does. I think he blames his staff and Camilla for his actions and behaviour towards him and his family and Charles is redeemable. Of course the Palace monitors everything Harry and Meghan does and still believe that Harry will one day realize his mistake and will return to the royal fold.
@Amy Bee —
I don’t think it’s really accurate to say that Harry is blind to what his father does. His most recent BBC interview made that pretty clear. He said straight out that he wants his father to simply stop interfering with the correct, codified RAVEC assessment procedure. For him to say that in public was a huge smack directly at his dad (more than well deserved, of course.)
What I think is that Harry is what might be called a fantasist, to some degree. It’s both a great strength, and sometimes a weakness.
When it’s his strength, it makes him a visionary. It’s what gave him the ability to envision a new version of the Warrior Games, an international re-visioning and expansion of the idea, & carry it through to wild success as Invictus.
It’s what gave him the impetus to find his escapes from the Firm’s gilded cage, first in Australia and Africa, then the military, and later in America with his dearly beloved new little family.
But sometimes that quality works against him, as it did when he truly believed for years, even as an adult, that his mother was still alive & in hiding somewhere, plotting her return.
And I think that’s what it is now with Charles. Against all evidence, I think he still envisions that his father can become a good parent, can put loving and supporting Harry, & Harry’s wife & children, above concerns like Chuck’s popularity and keeping Not-Diana happy.
I think Harry focuses on the good, on the happy moments, like when Charles seemed truly happy to help with H & M’s wedding, guiding them in choosing the music & giving Meghan away etc. I think he sees the times when Charles has been charming & loving, and believes that he can build those moments into a full relationship.
Sadly, it seems clear that this is a time when that ability to envision or fantasize something will never move into the next phase of making it real. Like his mother’s death, his father’s inability to put anyone, even those he loves, ahead of himself is just incontrovertible. And even Harry can’t create that in Charles, can’t shape it out of whole cloth and bring it to reality.
My heart breaks for him. I know what it is to love a narcissist, and it’s incredibly painful. My own father was very like Charles in many ways. Luckily for me, unlike Harry’s father, mine did not have any control over my safety or ability to move through the world as I wish to.
Harry will likely never have full freedom from that burden, because even when his father is gone, his hateful brother will step into those same powerful shoes.
Imagine being such a terrible parent that, as your health improves, you figure, “Meh, no need to repair my relationship with my son. Phew, that was close.”
A normal person with a working conscience and some semblance of humanity would be thankful for the reprieve and inspired to make the most of it by mending family relationships.
So I guess the tail between the legs thing is the reason for all the stories saying the Sussexes are running out of money. Since the U.S. is where they get their $$, this is where they’d stay in good times and bad. They’re not going to make bank in UK.
They really are obsessed with the idea and imagery of their tails between legs, aren’t they? And very hilarious, insisting that there are no leaks from the palace, while discussing leaks from the palace. What will they do, when, after all this, Harry still doesn’t come back?