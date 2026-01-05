Aaron Rodgers referenced his mysterious, never-seen wife Brittani again

Embed from Getty Images

One of the weirdest gossip mysteries of 2025 was the Curious Case of Aaron Rodgers’ Never-Seen Wife Brittani. Last spring, after signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers announced that he had gotten married to a mystery woman named Brittani. TMZ, People Magazine, Page Six, no one could find out anything about Brittani, no social media handle, no chatty family members, nothing. Paparazzi haven’t caught sight of her once. If she attends any of Aaron’s games, she doesn’t sit with the other Steelers WAGs, nor does it appear that she attends any games whatsoever. Aaron also claimed that Brittani has a right to privacy (??) and that she has a 20-year-old sister named Mia. Last November, the Daily Mail pointed out that literally no one in Pittsburgh has met Brittani whatsoever. Well, Aaron just made another reference to poor Brittani on Sunday.

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been a bit of an enigma, and his absent wife – possibly named “Brittani” – is even more one.

Since Rodgers confirmed he was married and flashed a wedding ring, no one has been able to come up with a last name or a single photo of Rodgers’ wife, whose name he has only given as possibly “Brittani.” Not TMZ or Daily Mail or any other publication, which are usually all over such stories. No one has ever produced a marriage certificate, either. It’s a growing mystery: Who is Aaron Rodgers’ mysterious wife? She has been missing from events involving other wives and girlfriends, too. Datamining sites that typically list people who live at the same address don’t tie any Brittani to Rodgers.

The mystery compounded when she skipped the Steelers WAGs holiday pajama party, “hosted by T.J. Watt and Chris Boswell’s wives, Dani and Havana,” according to Sports Illustrated. However, Rodgers is still talking about her, somewhat. Rodgers made an unusual comment about his wife during a recent press availability, which renewed interest in her. Rodgers was asked about his playing career, and he mentioned his wife.

“I’m thinking about this week, but obviously I’m 42 years old and I’m on a one-year deal,” he said during a press availability on December 31. “Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play.”

Added Rodgers: “I don’t really want to get too deep into it, you know? Obviously, I’ll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that’s a decision down the line, but I’m not really going to talk about anything.”