Duchess Meghan plans to release a cookbook this spring & expand her As Ever line

Some of the staffing moves made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex towards the end of 2025 paint a certain picture. My tea-leaf-reading is that the Sussexes are ramping up Archewell Productions and are going to focus more on producing rather than creating programming themselves or being in front of the camera. I also think that Meghan is going all-in on As Ever, and that she’s tried to clear some other things off her plate to focus more on her business. Their foundation has become Archewell Philanthropies, and that change will probably mean that they’re more focused on targeted donation and streamlining their charitable vision. As I said, these are just my interpretations of how Harry & Meghan were moving in the last half of 2025. Well, if Meghan is growing As Ever, perhaps that means we’ll be getting a cookbook. That’s what the Daily Mail claims this week.

Meghan Markle will release her first book for adults in 2026, it was claimed today. It is a rumour that would normally have the King and Prince William – as well as Buckingham Palace staff – quaking in their boots. But the Royal Family can relax because Meghan is not, for now, writing a tell-all autobiography, according to a well-placed source. She is lining up her first cookbook, off the back of With Love, Meghan – and it will do ‘no harm’ to Harry’s family back in the UK, it is said. Her culinary manual may include recipes for her ‘single skillet spaghetti’, ‘rainbow-themed fruit salad’ as well as her beloved jams and marmalade. ‘Tips and tricks’ about hosting at home, which formed a major part of her Netflix TV series, are also expected. The book, said to be pencilled in for the spring, will likely coincide with an expansion of her As Ever brand into a wider range of non-food products such as candles. The Daily Mail’s insider said: ‘Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026 and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring’. The Duchess of Sussex will widen the As Ever range she sells, especially in candles and homeware, the insider has predicted. Her wine offering is also expected to expand beyond her bottles of white, rosé and sparkling. Meghan known for her love of a full-bodied red wine – her former blog The Tig was named after one – with a California cabernet sauvignon rumoured to be in the pipeline. But she will move away from her crepe and biscuit kits, which were among the first products she produced when her business launched in March 2025, the Daily Mail’s source claimed. ‘2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too’, the Mail’s insider said. ‘But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits’. Netflix has famously held off selling Meghan’s products in their US stores or pop-ups, despite being a partner in the As Ever business. The Mail’s source added: ‘They [Netflix] are monitoring the Christmas show to see if it picks up, before they do any proper pop-ups or experiences’.

[From The Daily Mail]

The crepe mixes and shortbread mixes always sold out though, right? I never bought them, but I seem to remember that they sold out pretty quickly, as did her rainbow sprinkles and some of her jam flavors. You guys know I support Meghan one thousand percent, but I giggled at the fact that she was basically doing a giveaway for her orange marmalade. Like, that was not one of her “hit” flavors. But the raspberry? Amazing. I’m a huge fan of the apricot too, and I wish she would offer the strawberry as a stand-alone product. Anyway, I’m sure she’ll still sell her main bestsellers – jam, sprinkles, probably the teas – while expanding the brand into cookware and homeware. And those fancy candles too. As for a cookbook… she previewed that last year during a Q&A session. She sort of left it open, and many of us figured that a cookbook was in the works. I’ll buy it! I’m the target audience. Incidentally, it would not surprise me at all if the As Ever wine has taken the brand next-level. People really trust Meghan’s taste when it comes to wine.

PS… I loved As Ever's chocolate bars too, that milk chocolate bar was AMAZING.






