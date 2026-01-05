Duchess Meghan plans to release a cookbook this spring & expand her As Ever line

Some of the staffing moves made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex towards the end of 2025 paint a certain picture. My tea-leaf-reading is that the Sussexes are ramping up Archewell Productions and are going to focus more on producing rather than creating programming themselves or being in front of the camera. I also think that Meghan is going all-in on As Ever, and that she’s tried to clear some other things off her plate to focus more on her business. Their foundation has become Archewell Philanthropies, and that change will probably mean that they’re more focused on targeted donation and streamlining their charitable vision. As I said, these are just my interpretations of how Harry & Meghan were moving in the last half of 2025. Well, if Meghan is growing As Ever, perhaps that means we’ll be getting a cookbook. That’s what the Daily Mail claims this week.
Meghan Markle will release her first book for adults in 2026, it was claimed today. It is a rumour that would normally have the King and Prince William – as well as Buckingham Palace staff – quaking in their boots. But the Royal Family can relax because Meghan is not, for now, writing a tell-all autobiography, according to a well-placed source. She is lining up her first cookbook, off the back of With Love, Meghan – and it will do ‘no harm’ to Harry’s family back in the UK, it is said.
Her culinary manual may include recipes for her ‘single skillet spaghetti’, ‘rainbow-themed fruit salad’ as well as her beloved jams and marmalade. ‘Tips and tricks’ about hosting at home, which formed a major part of her Netflix TV series, are also expected. The book, said to be pencilled in for the spring, will likely coincide with an expansion of her As Ever brand into a wider range of non-food products such as candles.
The Daily Mail’s insider said: ‘Meghan is looking at a cookbook for early 2026 and there will be more lifestyle products coming in the spring’.
The Duchess of Sussex will widen the As Ever range she sells, especially in candles and homeware, the insider has predicted. Her wine offering is also expected to expand beyond her bottles of white, rosé and sparkling. Meghan known for her love of a full-bodied red wine – her former blog The Tig was named after one – with a California cabernet sauvignon rumoured to be in the pipeline. But she will move away from her crepe and biscuit kits, which were among the first products she produced when her business launched in March 2025, the Daily Mail’s source claimed.
‘2026 is looking like another big year for her. There will be more wine and definitely more homeware too’, the Mail’s insider said. ‘But she will ease off selling her biscuit and crepe kits’.
Netflix has famously held off selling Meghan’s products in their US stores or pop-ups, despite being a partner in the As Ever business. The Mail’s source added: ‘They [Netflix] are monitoring the Christmas show to see if it picks up, before they do any proper pop-ups or experiences’.
The crepe mixes and shortbread mixes always sold out though, right? I never bought them, but I seem to remember that they sold out pretty quickly, as did her rainbow sprinkles and some of her jam flavors. You guys know I support Meghan one thousand percent, but I giggled at the fact that she was basically doing a giveaway for her orange marmalade. Like, that was not one of her “hit” flavors. But the raspberry? Amazing. I’m a huge fan of the apricot too, and I wish she would offer the strawberry as a stand-alone product. Anyway, I’m sure she’ll still sell her main bestsellers – jam, sprinkles, probably the teas – while expanding the brand into cookware and homeware. And those fancy candles too. As for a cookbook… she previewed that last year during a Q&A session. She sort of left it open, and many of us figured that a cookbook was in the works. I’ll buy it! I’m the target audience. Incidentally, it would not surprise me at all if the As Ever wine has taken the brand next-level. People really trust Meghan’s taste when it comes to wine.
PS… I loved As Ever’s chocolate bars too, that milk chocolate bar was AMAZING.
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s Instagram and site.
Why can’t a cookbook be a tell-all, too? “Made Who Cry?” Onion Tart, “No Easter Gift” Egg Bread, etc. I’ll buy it, no matter what’s inside.
Haha that would be hilarious. 🤭
I SCREAMED
@Eurydice
I always knew you’re an evil genius. 😎
Love this! lol
I wish she’d expand to international shipping!! (Cries in Canadian)
Get a US accommodation address. I’ve had one in the UK for years when I want to buy things that don’t ship to the US.
Moi aussi!!
Whatever the Sussexes vision is for themselves and their business is what I support. Meghan is incredibly smart and after having been in the foundation space for a number of years, I trust their judgement in deciding which and what direction they need to go. Remaining stagnant does not seem to be a part of their DNA nor the right thing for them to do for the growth and needs they wish to fill.
I don’t know why the orange marmalade didn’t sell because I really liked it. It lacked the bitterness that I always experience with marmalades.
I think orange marmalade has such a bad rep that people weren’t willing to try it. I haven’t had it since my childhood and I just remember the bitter taste. I got the three piece gift set which includes the marmalade but I haven’t tried it yet but I’m glad to hear it’s not bitter.
I find lemon Marmalade is so much better.
I love the orange marmalade. It’s my favourite spread. I’ll have to stock up in case she doesn’t bring I back.
Orange is not my go-to flavor but I genuinely liked the marmalade. That said, I’d be repeatedly buying the other flavors first before the orange. I’ve loved the raspberry apricot and strawberry. I’m hoping for blackberry at some point.
I love it and I usually hate orange marmalade. I love the apricot, too – so, so on the strawberry. And although I love the flavor of the raspberry, I hate seeds. I ran the spread through a sieve.
The cookie and crepe mixes were good, but there wasn’t anything about them that I couldn’t do myself – so, I can see why she’d dial back on them.
As Ever marmalade is wonderful! It’s sort of viscous like the raspberry jam, and you are right that it isn’t bitter. It also doesn’t taste like they used a ton of sugar or pectin. It tastes really good!
Orange marmalade isn’t really a thing in the US, but it would probably sell better in the UK (y’know because of Paddington and all that).
Orange marmalade generally comes in two styles: bitter and sweet.
The classic English or Scottish style is often quite dense, and it’s bitter, because it uses the fruit & peel from Seville oranges, which are themselves quite bitter.
The second style, much more common in America, is much sweeter, because it’s based on sweet oranges, and often with more finely cut peel in smaller pieces.
Meghan’s falls into the second category, but like her other fruit spreads it’s not as stiff as regular marmalade or jam, and it has a larger component of lemon juice than any other sweet marmalade I’ve ever had.
It’s sweet, but not overly sweet like so many commercial jams and jellies, and it has a beautifully complex citrus flavor profile.
The minute I finally got to taste it, I went online and ordered as many more jars as I could possibly justify!
Thanks for the explanation.
It has a really good balance of not too bitter, not too sweet, and not bland either.
My favorite spread — so far — is the apricot. I like marmalade, but actually prefer a bit of complexity and bitterness in the mix. This one is sweeter than I’d like, so I mixed in a bit of the apricot spread, and the mixture was delicious.
I’m hoping for blackberry spread, lemon curd and more of the apricot spread in future drops. I’m also trying to talk myself into maybe getting a candle. I’d pre-order a cookbook and chocolate. I’m bummed that I missed out on the chocolate drop.
Oh dear. Poor Rebecca English thinks the business isn’t going well, while her Daily Fail colleagues here report expansion plans for another great year. Their readers are complete suckers, who are incapable of recognising that their heads are being messed with for clicks.
I know, right! 😀 I read “another good year” and thought “Wait: weren’t you cretins bleating that she had failed at everything and had had a disastrous year?” So which is it?
Their readers aren’t very bright, or they would question the lies after getting so much whiplash.
My mom is a cancer patient and has struggled with an eating disorder possibly caused by chemo or simply aging. We got together this weekend and made a charcuterie with the Duchesses Rasberry and Orange Marmalade Jams. I made clotted cream and the my mom LOVED the combo of the Orange Marmalade and clotted cream. Now I need to regularly make Mom clotted cream because it’s rich and will help her gain weight! LOL!
@Queen Anna Royal Gossip
So pleased for you for finding this solution for your mom. Cancer fighters really have a hard time keeping on weight and finding (protein-rich/body-building) foods that they will eat consistently is such a daily struggle.
This comment made me cry because it HAS been such a struggle to help Mom gain weight back and I was so happy that she liked the clotted cream.
When my mom had cancer (her 3rd bout in 2012–she’s 79 and still going strong in 2026!)! I used to mix sour cream into her soup to add calories for her. My mom has always been a terrible eater (I wonder if 3 bouts of chemo affected her eating habits now come to think of it). Now we live together I make sure she eats good healthy meals every day. But adding sour cream to soup, making her omelets, that helped her with calories. I love the idea of the charcuterie board! I’m sure the sweet/slightly sour mix with the jam and clotted cream worked wonders. My SIL made a great mock clotted cream from marscapone cheese (I think the recipe came from NY Times website) to go with homemade scones–NY Times also has a great simple roasted sweet potato recipe that I swear by now and that my picky mom loves. Basically you slice and roast potatoes in 425 oven in oiled pan 45 minutes–seasoned only with seasoned salt (I use a little nutmeg too). The trick is you don’t preheat the oven. Put the potatoes in the oven cold, set the oven to 425, and the time the oven takes to heat up to 425 breaks down the starch. Potatoes are smooth creamy and caramelized when done.
Just wanted to say when I was having chemo and it felt like my mouth was stuffed with metallic sawdust, I really craved acidic/sour tastes so I can see how marmalade could work. All the best to your mom and all others on this stupid journey. Fuck cancer!!
The strawberry spread has turned out to be my favorite. I hope she starts selling it on its own. I should have taken advantage of the free marmalade gift (so I could try it) but was too busy to work it out every time I got the email.
I’d love more flavors of the chocolate bars too. They were all delicious but the dark chocolate bar was my favorite.
I am also waiting patiently for more homegoods. I’d love that cutting board/platter she used for the rainbow fruit platter in one episode.
As for the daily fail writing this as if it’s fact…they know nothing so I’ll wait to see what Duchess Meghan tells us herself!
The Fail writes these things as if they’re facts so if it doesn’t happen they can list them as yet another “Sussex failure “. A cookbook would make sense so you wouldn’t need a crystal ball or a “source” to think one is coming.
You Beat that they will review the cook book. I bet that they will set up an experimental kitchen and cook all the recipes just to have articles of Meghan.
I missed the chocolate (dammit! The ONE DAY I didn’t open my emails/Insta first thing lol). But I love everything else. While I do like orange marmalade I’m not sure I’d reorder (It *is* amazing on my orange pound cake though! I thinned it with a bit of water to make a glaze).
I wish the Rosé and champagne wasn’t so expensive because I LOVE those. The Rosé went up $5 btwn the first drop and the 2nd; I still ordered another case lol ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. I had the champagne on NYE; saving 2 bottles for the family to celebrate the finishing of my reno (please God, SOON!! lol)
IF THIS IS TRUE (*big* if!) I’d love to see a Le Creuset collab, with a unique color perhaps? Maybe a knob with M’s scripted M? Definitely cutting boards, aprons, kitchenware, table cloths etc. Cookbook would be great with M & Doria’s recipes (Gumbo anyone??). Netflix published a lot of recipes with the first drop of WLM, so I’d love to see her personal favs included.
I hope there is a cookbook. I enjoyed the Together cookbook but the DM is almost always just grasping at straws so…
I have been looking forward to her writing a cookbook since before As Ever. Very excited about this.
My credit card is primed and ready for anything Meghan is selling!!!
I think oranges are probably the most available fruit so easy to keep a larger inventory, so perhaps that’s why marmalade was given away. I’ve never heard of marmalade as being unpopular except here. It always seemed to be a pretty standard staple to me. I personally love a ginger marmalade, but I don’t think it’s a best seller. Hope Meghan does a cookbook. I’m sure she’ll find a way to give it an interesting twist, and it could be a way for her to share things about her family stories without it being a “memoire.” Whatever it turns out to be, a cookbook can certainly reflect its author.
But it wouldn’t be her first cookbook. Do they not give her credit for Together / Hubb anymore?
Meghan showed how worthless decades of Kate have been in her 18 months of “full time” royal work. They are desperate for us to forget the Hubb cookbook and SmartWorks capsule collection.
Those chocolate bars were fantastic and I wish she would make them permanent.
I mean I think the DM are making educated guess at this point. We’ll have to wait and see what’s next. She’ll probably bring some new items for Valentine’s.
So why, pray tell, would a rumor that Meghan is writing a book “normally have the King and Prince William – as well as Buckingham Palace staff – quaking in their boots”?
This is such a tell that the rota KNOWS how terribly Meghan was treated by the RF and its staff.
Exactly this. Because they would have sued Harry for the slightest quantifiable “recollections may vary” ie it didn’t happen that way.
And Meghan is a receipt keeper. Most millennial women are to a certain extent. Screen shots etc. But she’s so organized and on top of things – I assume she has multiple copies and digital and physical files.
Guilty consciences
While I’d love this to be true as regards a cookbook, no source close to the Sussexes is talking to the Daily Heil, particularly when Harry’s court case is beginning shortly. These people just pulling fiction out of their asses as usual.
I hope she brings back the crepe and cookie mix because both are delicious. The marmalade is very good but it’s not something that Americans eat regularly, so she probably overstocked it. More of the strawberry jam please-.prefer it over the raspberry. Would love to try the chocolate so hopefully she gets more in stock.Anyway, a lot of this article is speculation based on what’s currently available, and not. Of course a cookbook makes sense and expanding the brand. Also I don’t think the intention was to ever sell the products in Netflix stores, and the way the article frames it is a bit weird, as if it’s some reward for ratings.
I’m still waiting for more chocolate bars!!!
Hello????
Don’t appreciate the Orange marmalade dig as we enjoy it!
The chocolate bar I got was great.
Sorry all, I bought the orange marmalade and it was not great. Way too watery for me and I was surprised at the lack of orange flavor in it. Loved the peppermint tea though. So good.
I am not a fan of marmalade but I liked the as ever brand. I quickly used it up and liked it. I enjoyed the strawberry and raspberry also
The teas are amazing, highly recommend! The peppermint is my favorite.
I think she tries to do things seasonally so apricot, strawberry and raspberry aren’t readily available at the moment. I was never going to buy the marmalade, I hate it. Marmalade unfortunately, has a bad reputation. I’m here for the cookbook. The lemon cake is fantastic and so are the cookies.