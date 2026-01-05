When should you take your Christmas tree and decorations down?



Happy New Year, y’all! I hope everyone had a nice holiday season. My kids and I had the flu for Christmas, but thankfully, our symptoms were fairly mild. Santa still came, and we managed to have a nice, quiet day full of naps and movies. Before the holidays began, we talked about our preferred timelines for putting up Christmas decorations and discussed proper outdoor lights etiquette. Now that we’re solidly into the first week of January, it’s time to discuss another age-old societal debate: when to take your Christmas tree and other holiday decorations down. This year, YouGov did a poll to gauge where people stand on the matter, and just like when it comes to putting them up, opinions about the right time to take ‘em down are all over the board.

The survey says: A YouGov survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults conducted earlier this month found that most of those surveyed take down their Christmas tree at some point in January. Among those who planned to have a Christmas tree this year, the survey found that 47% of them planned to take it down during the first week of January. Another 24% of adults surveyed said they would be taking their tree down later in January, while 20% said theirs would be coming down between Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Epiphany: Traditional Christian teaching says to celebrate Christmas through Jan. 6, known as Epiphany, so many opt to keep their decor up until at least then. Rather than celebrating the holiday only on Dec. 25, Christian theology says Christmas should be celebrated for 12 days beginning on Dec. 25. Meaning the 12 days of Christmas start on Dec. 25 and end on Jan. 6. Jan. 5 is the final night of that period and is referred to as the Twelfth Night. The following day, Jan. 6, is Epiphany or Three Kings Day, according to the Boston Public Library and History.com. Epiphany marks the day when three kings traveled to Bethlehem to meet baby Jesus. The day is celebrated differently across cultures and sectors of Christianity, but it is widely considered the end of the Christmas season. The case for taking it down right away: On social media, opinions on the correct timing to take down holiday furnishings run the gamut. “Taking down all the Christmas decor at 9am on the 26th because I’m a psychopath,” user @christinalujan7 said in a TikTok video. Commenters on that video largely agreed; one person wrote, “I’m done being decor over stimulated lol,” while another said, “some of us just like a clean house.” The case for leaving them up longer: “Time to take down Christmas and reset the house after the holidays! this is the most satisfying feeling to me, but I left a tree up for some cozy winter,” @carissacleansitall said in a Dec. 29 TikTok video, where commenters had mixed responses. “Girl, Rudolph ain’t even made his way back home yet,” one person commented. Someone else said, “A trend I won’t be participating in. Tree is up till Jan 6.”

[From USA Today]

This comment cracked me up: ”Girl, Rudolph ain’t even made his way back home yet.” I agree! We’ve always been in the camp where you put your decorations up right after Thanksgiving and take them down after the Epiphany. If the sixth falls in the middle of the week, I’ll slowly put things away and then take the tree down the weekend that follows it. If it snows, I may be in the mood to keep the outdoor lights on a little longer because they always look so pretty when it snows. By mid-Jan., however, it’s time to let the season go. I know people who keep their trees and lights up until Feb., though. On the flip side, my SIL decorated her house on Nov. 1, and her husband had all of their indoor and outdoor decorations taken down by Dec. 27.

I wish there were more holidays to decorate for throughout the year. I especially miss the outdoor lights after we take them down. It always takes some time to get used to the yard looking so bare and dark again.