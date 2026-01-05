Prince Harry will likely get security in the UK following a risk assessment

In early December, the Home Office finally agreed to do a “security risk assessment” on Prince Harry. Harry had repeatedly requested a risk assessment for years because nothing had been done on that front since 2019. In early 2020, the Sussex family’s security was suddenly yanked, most likely as an explicit punishment for Harry’s lawsuits against the press and his demands for an investigation into Prince William’s staff. When QEII was alive, she created a makeshift security arrangement for the Sussexes, but after her death, Harry’s father has blocked Harry from receiving any kind of police protection for any of his visits. That’s what all of Harry’s many lawsuits were about, and ultimately, those lawsuits failed because the courts backed up the king’s position, and Ravec’s position, that Harry doesn’t “deserve” security just for being a high-value target for extremists and terrorists. Well, according to the Daily Mail, the Home Office has decided that Harry is deserving of protection.
Prince Harry has won his fight for automatic taxpayer-funded armed police protection when he visits the UK, according to sources close to the Sussexes. A ruling in the duke’s favour, expected to be announced within weeks, could allow for a reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, who live in the US.
Sources close to the Sussexes told The Mail on Sunday that the reinstatement of armed security has been assured after a fresh risk assessment was carried out for the royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec). They said: ‘It’s now a formality. Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry.’
The decision to reassess the risk followed a letter the duke wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in September calling for such a reappraisal. His lawyers have argued that the withdrawal of security has left his life ‘at stake’. In the letter, he asked Ravec, a Home Office committee, to ‘abide by its own rules’, which state that the risk-management board should assess each member of the Royal Family and other qualifying VIPs every year.
According to sources, risk management board members have now decided that the duke does meet the threshold for protection – leaving Ravec with little choice but to approve his request. A source said on Saturday: ‘The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace.’
That, however, seems increasingly unlikely given signs of rapprochement between the duke and his father. Charles is said to be very keen to meet his Californian-based grandchildren on home soil again. The King last met Archie and Lilibet when they visited the UK as part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in February 2022. At that time Archie was two and Lilibet was six months old.
A source close to the Sussexes said: ‘We aren’t taking anything for granted. Obviously given he’s the King’s son it is the right thing to do, but it’s about everyone being able to save face and the risk management board is the common-sense way to do that.’
Harry has always claimed that the correct procedure was not followed when he and his 44-year-old wife Meghan were stripped of their automatic right to police protection on return trips to Britain.
A source told The Mail on Sunday: ‘If you knew about the kind of threats Harry and his children have been getting then you would understand why he doesn’t want to bring the kids over until police protection is granted.’
Meghan is not expected to join Harry on a visit to the UK next month, when he is set to give evidence in a court case involving Associated Newspapers.
A spokesman for the Sussexes said: ‘We can’t comment on security matters.’ A government spokesman said: ‘The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate. It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security.’
“The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace” combined with “it’s about everyone being able to save face and the risk management board is the common-sense way to do that.” Yeah – Harry has no illusions. He understands completely that his father and his father’s courtiers have put the Sussex family in very real danger for years, and Charles would continue to do so as long as people were covering up his activities behind the scenes. Now that Harry put it in the Home Office’s hands and went public so dramatically last year with his BBC interview, it’s more difficult for Charles’s people to keep screwing Harry over on the security issue. I also believe that previous Tory Home Secretaries have advocated for Harry, for the Sussexes and for risk assessments before now. But it hasn’t gotten done until now, until a Labour government.
If Charles was really the one who unilaterally pulled Harry’s security for years, and if Harry has now forgiven his father and wants to bring his children to visit Charles, then Harry is a much better person than me.
I wonder if this was less about visiting Charles in his final years and more about having the ability to visit the UK during William’s reign.
I think you nailed it. He wants to have the option of spending time in the UK throughout his lifetime. And of course he wants his children to have that option, as well. This isn’t about reconciliation.
My father would’ve moved heaven and earth to keep me safe if I was in *any* danger, let alone what H&M have faced. I cannot fathom fathers like Cowardly Chuck and Toxic Tom that *deliberately* put their kids directly in harm’s way. Hope there’s a special place in Hell for them and those like them. Despicable.
I don’t know how I feel about the article being full of sources close to them and none about how they’re sure the security is going to be reinstated.
Feels like a setup to mock them if that doesn’t happen.
If they get mocked by the BM as being snubbed for security after a risk assessment found them deserving of security, that’s going to backfire and make Charlie look bad. The sussexes get mocked all the time for silly stuff in the BM but in this case it wouldn’t hit the same imo. A penny for William’s thoughts… wherever he may be vacationing at the moment.
Harry needs to bring Meghan when he brings their children to see Charles. That needs to be a non negotiable. The media just talks about harry and the children going.
Exactly.
Heres what folks NEED to remember: H&M make decisions TOGETHER. They move as one. Theres no daylight between them.
There will be NO. VISIT. to the uk or anywhere else in the world, for the minor children of H&M without BOTH. PARENTS. being with them.
Heres what folks ALSO need to remember: H&M WILL. NOT allow their children to be on display for public consumption if and when they visit the uk AS A FAMILY. In other words, if and when the Sussex FAMILY visit the uk to see friends and family, neither the general public nor any windsor who doesnt pass the smell test, will evah! see the Sussex babies.
Might I remind everyone of what H has said numerous times, especially during the period when he was promoting Spare:
“I want a FAMILY; not an institution.”
i:e whenever he talked about wanting reconciliation with his father and brother, not only did he say the ball was in their court, but he also stressed that any family interaction would be PRIVATE.
I wish they would just tell Charles first you can visit us in CA, then we might be coming for a visit.
Or they visit Earl Spencer and Diana’s grave and the Earl invites Charles if he wants to see the children.
Finally Harry is getting the protection he deserves!! Cue the seventy-eleven articles about how Harry is moving back to UK.
Oh and how keen the peacemaker contributed
With the Birmingham Invictus Games coming they would have looked insane if they didn’t give it to him. I’m glad those people finally blinked and did the right thing even if it’s only for the optics. At least the Sussex’s will be safe in the UK.
I think this has more to do with the Invictus Games than what the RF wants.
I find it highly suspect, and why is this being leaked, this reminds me of the lady from the Camila DV story where the details of the lady’s assault was leaked to the press. part of his security should include no leaks and its already being leaked before an offical announcement
‘The only thing that could scupper his approval now would be an intervention from the Palace.’
And there we were all being told that it had nothing to do with the Palace. So the ‘source’ believes that Charles isn’t that bothered if his son is killed. Sick. Or is that just the DM telling more untruths
The DM is saying out loud what everyone has known all along – that the king can do whatever he wants. The only reason everyone was denying it was because Harry said it out loud first.
Last year the tabs were screaming that the King doesn’t control RAVEC. Such jerks.
Who are the sources close to the Sussexes that are talking to the MoS? I’m going to guess that sources are people in the media. If any of this true, it means that the Palace has stopped interfering in the process and are allowing the Home Office/RAVEC to do their job. I do think Charles, who still very concerned about his image and legacy, told his courtiers to step out the way as Harry had asked. Anybody who still believes that the BBC interview was a mistake is deluded.
Yeah I can see the sources just being people in the media, which doesn’t mean it’s not true, idk really.Bc let’s be real, the majority of the media would prefer a situation in which Harry and his family can visit. It means more stories for them.
Well, I hope he gets it. If he doesn’t, the article is pretty clear that it will be bc BP intervened and said Harry should not get it. So Charles is being put on the spot.
I’m a little confused about all of it just bc the court ruling on RAVEC last year seemed to say it didn’t even matter Harry’s risk level, all that mattered was what RAVEC decided and they could make decisions regardless of his risk level. Am I wrong on that?
Is the risk board they talk about a part of RAVEC or a part of the home office? By publicizing that a risk assessment has found him deserving of security, if he’s denied, then it becomes clear as to why. The palace is blocking it. And well they’ve been blocking it, as Harry has always said.
Anyways, it’ll be interesting to watch this shake out. I how he does get security.
I “think” the turning point may have been during his last visit. If I remember correctly one of the police commissioners provided Harry with security for an event. It was basic but, it really came across as the police not wanting to take any flack if anything had happened to him in their area. After all this is Prince “Freaking” Harry and if anything had happened to him whilst he was over here the global scrutiny would be horrendous for all those who chose not to protect him. They just about got away with it with Diana……………
Happy New Year Celebitches!
Yeah, that was interesting. It was clear the local police felt uncomfortable with the idea of something happening to Harry and were baffled as to wy he wasn’t getting protection. When the optics are bewildering, even to local law enforcement, you know it’s bad. It’s possible that it will come out that his risk assessment is not that high and these sources are wrong but it would be hard to imagine that as the case. No one thinks that.
It is indeed baffling that Charles did not learn the lesson of the public backlash against the BRF in the wake of Diana’s death. However, I suspect that he is so insulated from everything that he and his advisers believe that the smear campaign is super successful and that it would not make any serious public impact if a successful attack was to be carried out on Harry in Britain.
The fact that the same known stalker got close to him, TWICE, the last time he was in the U.K. should be enough for anyone who wants to pretend like Prince Freaking Harry wasn’t born with a target on his back. You all want your mascots, but you don’t care to protect them?
You are quite correct Jais. The risk assessment board makes recommendations to RAVEC, but RAVEC can do whatever it wants, for “reasons”. This was why they said before that they had deemed that the public would not be too upset if anything happened to Harry and that was why they refused to grant him automatic police protection. They can do the same again, the only difference being that daylight has been cast upon their shady dealings and the fact that both William and Charles have people on RAVEC – and the last chair was apparently loyal to the palace – so everyone will have even more evidence to join up the dots and conclude that the royals really do want Harry to be killed.
It would also cause foreign countries which rely on the UK to provide security for their officials to rethink arrangements, if RAVEC seems to be making decisions on a whim, flimsy grounds, or grudges.
I believe this article is no more than an educated guess. Sources close the Harry and the Sussexes don’t talk to the press. I also believe this investigation was imposed by the govt and over any royals or ravec. As he is often identified as the British prince and coverage of his work is international, Harry does more for the good image of the UK (IG, visits to other countries, charities and more) than all the working royals combined.
The royals are slowly losing their ascendance on the British people. Changes are coming, if not this generation, it will be the next.
Charles is TRASH. I will never forget that he asked foreign governments to withhold security frm H&M during their travels. That could only mean that Charles was wishing and hoping for the unthinkable to happen. This makes Charles a monster and evil by anyone’s standards.
So miss me with this disingenuous shite about how desperately he longs to see his Sussex grandchildren again. I personally doubt he’s ever met Princess Lili.
The Daily Mail has no “sources close to the Sussexes”. Having been called out and ridiculed for claiming “palace sources” and “friends of-” told them things, they are now blatantly lying and trying to gain credibility and get engagement from fans who can’t help themselves and end up amplifying the lies by “calling them out” on social media instead of giving them the mute treatment.
They think people will take them seriously if they claim that the sources are close to H+M rather than leaky government officials or William’s and Charles’ minions on RAVEC. If the announcement is weeks away then as far as I am concerned it is not a done deal, because as has been previously reported, RAVEC can still say no for trumped-up reasons even if it has been established by the risk assessment that Prince Harry is at risk. I notice that the focus is on Harry only, not on his family. They will therefore be disappointed to see only Harry returning for his charities and leaving his family in the safety of California, if the decision results in no security for M, A and L.
Yeah, here’s my thing. Even if a risk assessment was done and it is confirmed to be high, RAVEC can still make decisions on a case by case basis can it not? I don’t think it’s some blanket security that Harry will always be given in the uk but maybe I’m wrong. The palace may be stepping aside now but what’s to stop them or William when he’s in charge from stepping back in and blocking?
So it sounds like Harry’s BBC interview (and the lawsuits before it) have finally put enough of a spotlight on this that the process is working as its supposed to work – assigning security based on a thorough recent/updated threat assessment.
It’s always been clear to anyone paying attention that the palace has been the institution blocking his security, and it seems like for whatever reason – the BBC interview, Harry’s meeting with Charles, Invictus – the palace is now stepping aside.
Won’t Willy still be able to pull security when he takes the throne? Or will this tie his hands because it will be terrible PR for him to do that?
“ In early 2020, the Sussex family’s security was suddenly yanked, most likely as an explicit punishment for Harry’s lawsuits against the press and his demands for an investigation into Prince William’s staff.”
When did Prince Harry demand an investigation into PW’s staff? I totally missed that. 😳
I missed it too. Could it be the charles using Willie as shield this time?
Byline Times reported their years-long investigation in 2023. It involved Case, Wootton, Christian Jones 2019-2020 (Kensington Palace) and also Charles yanking agreed transition funding for a year after three months at the end of June 2020. I shall put the link on Kaiser’s X post.
Yes, Byline did a good job of covering this. And iirc, it was obliquely referenced in Spare as well. I’m trying to remember when. Maybe at the beginning when Harry spoke to his dad and William. And Harry told William some of his suspicions about staff briefing the press and payments being made and that he had spoken to Scotland Yard about it. That was most likely about the Christian Jones/Dan Whooten situation. And William told Harry that he would look into it….which please. He already knew and was part of it. I may be misremembering this so feel free to correct me if I’m wrong.
I just saw a social media thing reposted from when the byline article came out. The security was yanked because they named one obscure low level staffer of Williams. The palace was ready for H&M to be ended because they mentioned some low level guy who was leaking to Wooten. It’s insane.
Wasn’t it actually Jason what’s his name that we keep seeing with W at Earthshot events?
If Harry brings his family to Britain it’s possible the children may meet Charles, we don’t even know if that’s a goal for him or charles. For sure he wants them to meet the Spencers, his friends. I hope they do get in a family holiday
Anyone who has wanted to meet with Harry, Meghan, and the kids has already done so. Diana’s sisters came to Lilibet’s baptism, and his uncle came later. Eugenie came with her family, and several friends have come to visit. It is not like his friends and family can’t afford the plane ticket.
Those who haven’t come or stayed in contact are not their friends.
Not-so-subtle inferences that being given security “should” equal access to the Sussex kids.
Has anyone else noticed that the York girls do not display their kids, with the notable exception that Beatrice has no problem parading her stepson, but not her own daughters?
Wolfies mother may have complained about his being at royal events while his half sisters got privacy. He was not at the concert this year or at the church walk
From the Times of London:
“Harry’s recent demand for armed protection seemingly follows an incident with a stalker, who had previously made online threats. The duke was granted police protection for one day on a trip to the UK in September for a children’s charity event at the Royal Lancaster hotel, during which the woman was able to enter a ‘secure zone.’
“Two days later, when Harry was without police protection during a visit to Imperial College London, she got within a ‘stone’s throw’ of him and attempted to approach him. She was allegedly only prevented from doing so by a member of Harry’s private security team.”
That is scary as hell. He absolutely deserves protection and so do Meghan and their children. Charles is absolutely irredeemable for depriving them of it.
I think this is why it looks like Harry is getting his security back. There is photo evidence of how close this woman got to Harry, twice. There is no denying that he is in danger when a known stalker gets within arm’s reach of him.
I think that’s why they changed this up. Once the UK press showed it, it would have looked bad to not do a new assessment. And whatever Charles’s faults, I think his DA thought Harry would be back and there would be no need to keep doing this.
All this talk is about Harry getting protection. What about Meghan and the children? I see this as the government making sure Invictus goes well. Perhaps only Harry will be at Birmingham. Obviously Harry doing the interview also got the ball rolling. More people will finally get the idea that Charles doesn’t care if his son is harmed.
I hate how this is being framed as being about the children visiting Charles. It’s so manipulative and is used to gloss over bigger issues about security and access. Harry as a UK citizen was basically being forced into a quasi exile by the palace by them denying him much needed security. He and his family should be able to safely travel in and out of his home country, regardless of who likes him or not. He has other reasons beyond seeing the royals who panic every time he sets foot there. There was nothing stopping Charles from using FaceTime to get to know those kids. Why did the palace block them from visiting a few years ago when Harry wanted to bring them over then, or interfere with the kids getting their UK passports? Anyway, hope Harry and the rest of the Sussexes are given ample security if they decide to come to the UK and be able to come and go without ever having to see any of the other royals if they choose to avoid that insane institution.
Eh, I think they are bringing up the kids as a way to soften the dergangers when this gets approved. Obviously Meghan has gotten threats, it’s been reported in the UK press about the Met. It would be for the whole family, but I think they left her out again cause of derangers in this article.
Let’s not forget that derangers are pumped up by palace paid bots – there’s no way that BRFCo’s ‘web’ budget doesn’t include them. BRFCO’s own explicit PR and that of their media Associates also seems to fall on willingly gullible ears that are naturally primed to think poorly of Meghan because of her American-ness and Black heritage.
Charles was well for much of the time after the sussex children were born. He could have flown over in private jet to visit harry Meghan and the children.
The derangers were and are the ones who wanted harry to go over with the children and leave Meghan home
I really hope this is true and that talking about it now makes it less likely that Charles/Wiiliam will interfere. Even if they are pissed off at Harry – don’t put him in harm’s way.
I still don’t trust those bastards. When Biden became President (in pre-dictatorship days) he was careful whom he allowed to be his Secret Service because some were pro-Trump/Maga maniacs. I bet they would not protect Biden in a real crisis or even cause a real crisis and I think President Biden thought the same thing. So Harry, bring your own people to watch your back, too. Bring the ones you personally trust–they can keep an eye on the British police too as they “protect” Harry.