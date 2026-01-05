Mail: There are ‘concerns’ about Prince William & Kate’s ‘isolation’ at Forest Lodge

The Daily Mail’s Becky English wrote a lengthy piece about what 2026 will bring for the Windsors. Personally, I think King Charles’s December health update – where he spoke about the reduction in his cancer treatments and his health improving – has thrown everyone for a loop in the royal media. They had spent much of the past year plotting and making arrangements for what would come next, and how “King William” would change this or that, and now all of that has fallen to the wayside. Instead of being relieved that they don’t have to continue printing William’s macabre “when my dad dies” briefings, it’s like royal reporters are quite disappointed. Well, Becky’s piece was actually full of “plans” for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as some interesting asides from Charles’s camp. Some highlights:
Concerns about the Waleses’ move to Forest Lodge: As for the Prince and Princess of Wales, they are happily settled in their new home, Forest Lodge in the heart of Windsor, and planning big reveals for the New Year. In truth, some in royal circles have expressed concern that their decision to bunker down on the King’s estate risks leaving the couple isolated from Monarchy HQ at Buckingham Palace and the wider royal household. Of course, that may well be exactly what William, 43, had in mind, given his lifelong wariness of the palace machinery. Indeed, with his and Catherine’s court now firmly established in Berkshire, and staff shuttling between Kensington Palace and both Windsor Castle and nearby Frogmore House, where the couple hold most of their meetings, it is clear that this is truly change for the long-term.
William’s upcoming travels: Maintaining family life could well explain William’s preference for shorter, more ‘impactful’ trips abroad instead of the lengthy royal tours of yesteryear. He’s got a number of foreign visits pencilled in over the coming months (although not all formal invitations have yet been extended) including the US in July, combining their independence celebrations with the Fifa World Cup. He’s also preparing for his next Earthshot Prize environmental awards, to be held in India later in the year. A much-talked about trip to Australia has, I understand, been ruled out for this year, as has a solo trip by the Prince to China.
Kate has no plans to travel for work: There are no plans for a foreign visit by the Princess of Wales – yet. While there is nothing in the diary, her team are not entirely ruling one out as the ‘upwards trajectory’ in her public work following cancer treatment continues.
Keen plans: She was also buoyed, I understand, by the positive reaction of the business community to her keynote speech on the importance of private enterprise supporting children and families, and plans to use her voice more in this way. And both she and William are keen to continue to find ways to engage with the public and allow them more of a glimpse into their lives and personalities: consider Catherine’s deeply personal video messages on her cancer journey.
The big, vague changes: William has also spoken recently about ‘Change – with a capital C’ and being less ‘royal – with a small ‘r’, although he has been frustratingly light on detail. ‘The thing to remember is that a) [the Waleses] are quite conservative and b) they are traditionalists, so the idea that there will be no Trooping the Colour or Coronation [when William becomes king] is never going to be the case. They see the power of what the institution does,’ says one insider. ‘Will he question the way things are done and potentially look at doing things differently, in a more modern way? Yes, in the same way he has done with the Duchy. But while there has been a lot of talk – including from him – about change for the future, it’s important to remember who they are and how they think about things.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“The thing to remember is that a) [the Waleses] are quite conservative and b) they are traditionalists, so the idea that there will be no Trooping the Colour or Coronation is never going to be the case…” The thing to remember about William and Kate is not just that they’re very right-wing, but they’re also very lazy. They won’t “cancel” big events, but they’re certainly not going to attend most of those significant events. They plan to tweet their support. That’s the big “change” and “modernization”.” Why show up when your staff can send out a misspelled Instagram honoring the veterans or whatever??
Also: no plans for Kate to travel for work, but I’m sure she’s got big plans to travel for vacation. More ski trips, more yachting holidays, more Mustique getaways. William’s big travel plans are for the World Cup and Earthshot and that’s it. He really just… doesn’t want to visit a commonwealth country or a British realm, right?
This is the first inkling we’re getting about the official, palace-led disapproval of the Forest Lodge mess too. Charles and his camp have mostly avoided saying anything about it or briefing anything negative. I had the sense that Charles was chuckling to himself about how badly Will and Kate had miscalculated the move and the 150-acre land grab. But it looks like Charles and his team are also pissed because William is basically aiming for seclusion and distance from the operational aspects of the monarchy.
Someone is isolated at Forest Lodge but it’s not Peg. More articles about their laziness and how it will continue.
Isolated! They kicked out the neighbours.
Pretty sure the isolation is the point so who is having concerns? Not the Wales. And idk why but it’s interesting to me that they’re apparently using Frogmore House for meetings just as much as WC. Why? Is it closer? Or is it even more isolated, lol? IIRC they took pictures there of Kate in the big crown with William by a staircase or something before going to the state dinner at WC. Why there? Does William spend a lot of time at FH or something?
I believe that Peg spends a lot of time somewhere but it’s not living with Can’t.
So many homes to choose from.
@Jais … Just Googled. Frogmore Cottage is 0.5 miles from Windsor Castle, and I assume Frogmore House is therefore close to the same distance. Forest Lodge is 3.21 miles from Windsor Castle.
I think that by using Frogmore House for meetings instead of Windsor Castle William and Kate are either claiming all of Windsor Great Park or William is living in Frogmore Cottage and Frogmore House is more convenient for him.
Is the obsession with Mustique another copy Keening,wasn’t Princess Margaret the one who loved that place?
Yes, Margaret, but I thought the Mids had been vacationing there forever. Like, it was their arriviste pronouncement of rubbing shoulders with aristos?
Methinks Carole is the original copycat in the family. Always desperate to rub shoulders with the rich, very new money gauche. Not everyone who is “new money” behaves this way, of course, most people do have tact.
But Kate does what Mummy says, and always has done. It’s why she hasn’t got friends, only her insidious Mother hovering over her shoulder telling her to stay with her husband though he disrespects her publicly (and does who knows what at home), and selecting outfits that look like they came from a 1985 rummage bin.
The prissy little girl bows would appear to be the only input Kate has to offer, and it’s a rather unpleasant glimpse into her psyche; she is perpetually a 12 year old girl that Mummy spoonfeeds daily direction to, and she will never mentally mature beyond this. She sees herself as a child needing care, and not as a grown adult with responsibilities.
It will never cease to amaze me how much the Wales break the contract with the British people. They live in unimaginable luxury and the pretense is “they work for it and bring in tourism and charity to the UK”. That has always been utter BS as it’s clear the royal family vampire sucks the blood out of the country and gives little to nothing back….but the Wales don’t even pretend anymore. Can’t worked what…68 “engagements” last year? Imagine that. She and her worthless husband are just sitting there giving the finger to the British taxpayer all day long now. While the media tells the British public the Wales farts smell like roses and sunshine. It’s abhorrent.
@royaldownfall I agree it’s such BS that the RF bring in tourists. France doesn’t have a RF but they have always and continue to get significantly more tourists than the UK.
Thanks, I needed a good laugh this morning. So, “maintaining family life” is why no lengthy royal tours? – not that W&K have sh*t the bed on every one they’ve done before?
I love these phrases: About Kate – “While there is nothing in the diary…” and William – “But while there has been a lot of talk – including from him…”
And I love, love how William’s greatest innovation is whether he uses upper case or lower case.
@Eurydice LOL comments. While there is nothing in the diary AND added silently nothing between the ears and certainly plenty of babbling but no actual work!
It feels like Becky English is using a lot of words to say “well they’re promising to be keen in 2026.”
Whoever first coined the term ‘the Keenbridges’ back in the day was spot on.
It’s always jam tomorrow with them.
They should definitely avoid Commonwealth countries. They are massively unpopular abroad.
So they are useless and they are focused on raising useless heirs. Don’t get how this benefits the monarchy or the country. And we all manage to raise our families whilst bringing in money. We have no choice.
William is exactly what you get when you are raised to be entitled and you are dim witted, racist, married to an equality dim witted woman, who is also racist. These kind of folks are me centric and it is all about their wants and needs and desires. Pathetic duo who will need the UK press to continuously prop them up because they will never do anything worthy of an honest assessment, only embellishment.
Agree that they are well matched in terms of mediocrity and self indulgence. Are they equally lazy? I have never understood how FK was allowed to get away with no preparation and constantly saying no to an increased workload. If Kate had never met Will I wonder if she’d have actually worked for a living after her degree? Surely even the poshest and wealthiest young lady works after graduation? Diana was working as a nursey nurse after all. I am just wondering if Kate is naturally lazy or whether to appeal to Will, plus maximum availability, decided not to work for a decade? I think Will resent the imposition of work that he dislikes and is unsuitable for and he copes by reluctantly doing as little as possible,
I think Kate’s laziness was part of her appeal for William. He liked that her priorities are/were shopping and vacationing. It makes it look like he’s working more because he’s putting in 100 more engagements than she is, even though they’re both significantly outworked by the elderly royals.
Harry meanwhile is NOT lazy and had a strong desire to use his royal platform for good, so his choice of spouse reflects that.
I assume his volatile temper is a large part of why he was never held to account. No-one wanted to deal with that.
i don’t think her “laziness” was the appeal as much as her willingness to put her entire life on hold to accommodate his whims and wishes. In that respect, Kate seemed very energetic.
None of the Middleton children ever had a full time job. Even Pippa’s jobs were part time party planning and catering gigs. People claim they simply couldn’t because of the risk of using their connection to the Royals but I highly doubt if any of them had deigns on law, banking, or engineering, landscape architecture, anything other than banking on their sister’s fame, that the firm would have stood in the way.
She was willing to tolerate cheating. That was the appeal. What she didn’t like is how the Rose story was public and humiliated her.
William is the textbook definition of failure to launch, it really is remarkable. I can’t understand why the rota isn’t shouting about it from the rooftops. Are they similarly allergic to doing their jobs?
This level of isolation for a couple with young children is not normal, no matter their security needs…
especially for a couple who throw pillows at each other, giving as much as they get.
Yes, in the same way he has done with the Duchy. Has he put double glazing in all the Duchy houses?
Kate won’t travel if Carole can’t be there with her. Taking Carole on a tour with them would be hard to explain, so no travel for Kate if she has to do it alone with Egg.
As for Forest Lodge, I think it’s a comfortable size place for Kate, the kids and Carole. William can spend time with the kids there without having to take them to KP or Sandringham or even Windsor castle.
I don’t think scoot spends much time there at the forever home
There are places he can retreat to. The media need to stop praising keen for early years sh knows nothing about it. Scooter needs to stay far away from the us a though he wants to impress trump
If there is war coming, no one will notice them scuttling out of Forest Lodge to wherever and phoning it in. We are long beyond the days of the Queen Mother and G6 staying in London in the Blitz.
They hold most of their meetings at Frogmore House?? Is this where Wills is living now? Thought they needed Forest Lodge because there were reception rooms and even a ballroom? A representative space where the heir to the throne could host? Or are they up to their fifth for ever workspace?
He’s modernizing the monarchy, he’ll do everything by Zoom now. The Zoom King.
So, legit but random question – who pays for the travel and commuting costs for these employees?
If I’m hired to work for W&K and they’re based in London, and I live in London, then it works out. But then they pick up and move to Windsor, while still claiming that their offices are in KP, but they also use WC and Frogmore House* – so where are the employees based? Still in London and they shuttle out to Windsor as needed? I know its not that far but its also not the same thing as thinking you’re going to be based in London for work. You need to factor in extra time for commuting because we know they’re not offering them a helicopter. And when they decamp to Anmer for weeks on end in the summer and winter breaks – does the staff just take off? Are they still at KP?
*Is this the first we’ve heard that they’re actually using Frogmore House for meetings? I know its always been in the discussions of potentials for their Windsor homes but I looked it up once and apparently it hasnt been used as a residence in decades so the cost of renovating it to get it appropriate for residential living would be prohibitive. So its used more as a reception space etc.
But how many of these unlived in mansions does the Crown Estate or the Windsors need?
Well, “it’s been said” that a lot of the KP staff has no idea what is going on with the Wales many a day. So there could be a lot of texting and zooming with staff. Maybe they don’t have to book it from London to Windsor every day, but I’d imagine even with all the zooming, that yeah the staff does have to travel with all the different houses. Apparently to FH too now. Maybe William just wants to do business away from the eyes at WC? Are we sure a few rooms haven’t been refurbished for an overnight stay if needed?
From a tax perspective you can claim expenses to other places of work if they are not your primary place of work. So if I start a job and my contract states I’m based at KP then I have to start travelling to Windsor I can claim my travel expenses to Windsor and my employer will pay them.
I think technically it’s any distance over and above the distance you’d travel to your primary place of work but a lot of people don’t bother with that nuance.
@Becks: According to the new piece in the Times, William uses WhatsApp a lot while Kate emails and calls. Given they don’t appear to go into the office at all, I’m guessing that staff are contacted all hours of the day and night. When Meghan sent an email to staff she was a bully. I’m guessing that if they meet with staff it’s over Zoom and that they are only shuttled to Windsor when there’s an engagement or a meeting with a dignatary at Windsor Castle. According to reports when Harry and Meghan asked if they could use Windsor Castle for work they were denied and had to go to BP for work.
I would guess that it depends on the kind of work ‘staff’ does. Grounds maintenance staff are probably locally hired to the place & therefore come in multiples–there’s folks for Anmer, folks for KP (likely larger Windsor-hired staff), folks for Adelaide, folks for Forest Lodge. Ditto with housekeeping and cooks. Nannies, I bet they’re live-in & therefore travel with the couple.
Secretarial stuff–this is what confounds me, quite frankly. These two don’t DO anything, so why would they need much in the way of staff? And yes, this kind of work can be done remotely, so I don’t imagine they’re traveling around. And if we assume they’re a halfway professional workplace, then yes, your ‘duty station’ is one place & any travel you do (expenses, time) will be paid/reimbursed by your employer.
@Becks1 Harry and Meghan lived in Frogmore.
Is William going to China because Harry was there last year? And how come is it seemingly ok for him to go and not Harry? And as plans to show glimpses of their lives and their personalities is in direct response to Meghan’s instagram account, her show and the docuseries.
I got a glimpse of Kate’s true personality when she lied about Meghan making her cry and then advancing menacingly on her in public during the mournography. Will aggressively shouting and punching his fists in the air repeatedly at football matches gave a glimpse of his authentic self. As did the photos of him sticking his fingers in the face of his wife as she recoiled in the back of a car. The romcom September 24 video showed they had all the chemistry of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Maybe they should have aimed for a promo inspired by The Fight Club to give a more accurate insight into their private lives?
According to a Richard Kay article in Saturday ‘s Fail Edward and Sophie are being pressured, ahem, asked to leave Bagshot Park. He didn’t add for FK but it’s larger and more secure than Forrest Lodge. Nothing about grabber Will surprises so him bagging Bagshot for himself could happen!!
Bagshot only has 21 hectares ( 51.8 acres) if my math and sources are correct. Much less than the 150 acre grab at Forest Lodge.
Is anyone truly surprised by any moves that WandK make, including moving to more isolated areas? I’m certainly not, I’m just glad that my tax dollars don’t fund them.
Was there ever a video on Winter? Mind you, Kate still has time to bring it out. Nothing on her calendar except skiing and trips to sunny islands probably. Winter doesn’t officially end until March.
So FIFA and Erthshot, and Kathrin isn’t involved? I don’t know, somehow that’s strange. But I don’t care. Marriages in this environment, with these antediluvian patriarchal patterns in this rigid system, cannot work.
What did Kate say in an early interview? “You sign a contract and then you deliver…”? Who would want to live in such a “marriage”?
The arrogance to travel for holidays, and being seen skiing out of country more than once, but no plans to even do a short trip in Europe.
William is only going to the U.S. because the World Cup is there.
Right…..we know they have to be on vacation now, and I’m assuming will go away in March/April, and then who knows what their big summer plans are. William is only willing to travel to the US because of the World Cup, but I’m surprised there’s not more pressure for him to attend one of the matches in Canada.
Toronto and Vancouver didn’t get any big name teams and team Canada (men) isn’t that great. The Canadian women are great but we know William doesn’t give a shit about women sports even for England.
I think it’s safe to say William doesn’t give a shit about doing anything for England.
“While there is nothing in the diary, her team are not entirely ruling one out as the ‘upwards trajectory’ in her public work following cancer treatment continues.”
Upward trajectory? Well, there’s only one way it can go and that’s up.
I agree with Eurydice that the “nothing in the diary” line is hilarious. But it’s also maddening how Kate continues to get away with doing so little.
Upward trajectory? Wigs in space a la Katy Perry? That sounds ambitious!
Speaking of Katy Perry, she did more of an international engagement when she visited the former PM of Japan with Trudeau in Japan than Kate has in the last 3 years.
People like Anna Pasternak have said that negatives stories about Charles and Camilla, William and Kate are not allowed by many editors.
So sometimes, I get the impression that some reporters, within “positive” articles, are throwing some shade. They’re pretty subtle, but if you read between the lines…
The lower key you are, the less important you are. When Will arrives in U.S., people will have to explain to their kids who he is. Nobody will be excited.
I read this
“some in royal circles have expressed concern that their decision to bunker down on the King’s estate risks leaving the couple isolated from Monarchy HQ at Buckingham Palace and the wider royal household.”
a little differently. There are seeds of oh, it’s too remote, we hear you, hey, we better move somewhere else to please the people. What’s available, oh yes, Andrew’s old place ….
Honest question: What are the modernizations Will has done to the Duchy? What has changed besides who gets the money?
It’s very simple: they are hiding in plain site. The 150 acres they stole from the citizens of England makes them even more isolated, which they want. Unfit and Unwilling to do the job, but just fine for the money grab of 30 million pounds from the Duchy (don’t quite understand this) from the people he distances himself from (peasants). These two are quite simply failures, but no one will admit it.
Is this the press speaking in code about what they know about the Waleses (sp)? Meaning K & W are far apart from each other. On another point, I really don’t think William is as openly racist as KKKate. I think Willliam hated that Harry could marry a woman like Megan – and yes, he hated also Megan, buying into that whole angry black woman trope, but Kate, to me, is the one who really just doesn’t like black people or anyone other than wealthy WASPs. To me, it seemed that William knew that Harry and Meghan would be the kind of team the country had expected he and Kate would be – and weren’t. And Kate, struggling with William recognizing that he had married his stalker and her low rent, grifter family (I mean in manners and decency, not “social station”), piled up and amped up. I really think William hated that it came out that Kate had shown concerns for the skin color of his nephew. He has to know that Diana would have never forgiven him for that. And he was at least smarter than Kate to keep any racism covert – not overt.
It is interesting to me that William has a whole hidden away infrastructure for his “work”. Isn’t he supposed to be working in support of the King? Doesn’t it sound a bit like Forest Lodge is a shadow palace and William is doing all he can to usurp the King? For all the tabloid chatter about Harry creating his own royal household in the US, it is actually William who is trying to be King ahead of his time. Too bad Charles is so spineless. In another age William would be locked up in the tower by now.