“Jimmy Kimmel thanked Donald Jennifer Trump at the CCAs” links

Jimmy Kimmel won the Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show, and in his speech, he thanked “Donald Jennifer Trump.” [Just Jared]
Donald Trump’s Situation Room photos are going viral because they were looking at people’s tweets about Venezuala. That’s how they “monitored the situation.” [Buzzfeed]
Laineygossip has a new look! [LaineyGossip]
Ethan Hawke wore Bode to the Critics Choice Awards. [RCFA]
Avatar: Fire & Ash and The Housemaid are dominating the box office. [Pajiba]
Socialite Life’s top eye-candy posts of 2025. [Socialite Life]
Remembering the 2006 Golden Globes. [Go Fug Yourself]
Post Malone & Troye Sivan are the same age (30). [OMG Blog]
Barry Manilow’s health update. [Seriously OMG]
A Utah mother fled to Europe with her four children. [Starcasm]
The full Critics Choice winners list. [Hollywood Life]
Amy Schumer sucks and no amount of anything will cover the very good reason she has fallen out of some marginal favor. Jimmy Kimmel decided to insult Trump by calling him a girl, wow, how original. And Drake catching a RICO charge is interesting but we’ll see if it goes anywhere.
I didn’t see a story about Amy Schumer? But I was confused by the Jennifer thing. Now I get it. I mean, Trump hates women so that is a huge insult to him, but Kimmel should be above using insults that suggest women are less than men. Ugh. Nothing ever changes.
Both Drake and Amy are mentioned in the Featured links section.
If you’re looking from your phone you won’t see the Featured Links section
@Holly – Oooh copy that! I pretty much only check on my phone.
Re: The joke of an administration’s joke of a “situation room.” It’s pipe and drape in his ballroom at Mar a Lago. It’s a blanket fort for immature boys playing army. Mar a Lago has plenty of private rooms. Like the one Trump used to illegally hide stolen classified documents. They couldn’t use one of those? My 4 year old made a similar blanket fort on Saturday night. She was in there for a while. I wonder if she was making plans to bomb a South American country.
Your 4 year old was absolutely strategizing on how to get extra treats, a new toy, a pony, something totally like kidnapping a world leader but with a smaller global impact.
Here in Africa, some of my compatriots think the orange monster is a hero, a real man, because he terrorizes everyone ! It’s mind-boggling because these are the same so-called Pan-Africanists who adore the spy-dictator from the cold, “Putin himself,” while his mercenaries rape and kill Malians and plunder Mali’s resources ! I understand them because African politicians are mafia-like.
But at the same time, I feel like an alien when I try to explain to them that dictators, fascists, rapists, murderers of innocents, the intolerant
and pedophiles should walk naked in the street and be stoned with shit and chained up like that until the end of their lives ! Yep, I admit it, I’m African , Muslim, pro-LGBTQ, a left-wing humanist ,and Black woman ! I love rock music and my dogs more than my own life, I think human beings are the worst predators, and I hate the far right because they’re monsters who only preach to the choir ! Putain de Nazis de Merde 👆🏽
👆🏼THIS!!!! 👏🏼
Well after the previous two excellent comments, this seems like a bit of a damp squib, but what the heck, gonna say it anyway:
I’m fascinated by the new movie mentioned above, and I can’t wait to see it.
Avatar: Fire & Ash & The Housemaid??
Does the Housemaid have to clean up all the ash after all the fires? Does she vacuum up the colonizing a-holes and empty her vacuum bag into a handy volcano? Does anybody tip her extra for the horrid mess James Cameron makes of every single script he touches? I can’t wait to find out!!
😎