Aaron Rodgers’s never-seen wife Brittani has a 20-year-old sister named Mia

A few months ago, Aaron Rodgers announced that he had secretly married a woman named Brittani. Brittani has never been photographed by any newspaper or magazine, she has not attended any events with her husband, and she doesn’t seem to have any social media accounts. When people had questions about whether Brittani exists, Aaron argued that his never-seen wife has a right to privacy, and he shouldn’t have to answer questions about his marriage. It’s been a real mystery. Well, Aaron is adding to the mystery. Not only does Brittani exist, but she has a sister named Mia, and Mia is a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Thus, Mia encouraged her brother-in-law to take the one-year contract with the Steelers. From Aaron’s recent profile in The Athletic:

For his part, Rodgers did the Steelers a solid by taking a bargain-rate deal (one year, $13.65 million) that helped free up salary-cap space. The NFL’s career leader in passer rating almost certainly could have commanded a larger salary, but Rodgers, who got married over the offseason, said he heeded the advice of one of his new in-laws. “I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia,” Rodgers said, smiling. “She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.” He laughed, then continued, “No — but that is partially serious for sure. Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’”

[From The NY Times]

We suddenly have more information about his sister-in-law than his wife? His sister-in-law is a 20-year-old Steelers fan who is the “brains” of the family. Is Brittani older or younger than Mia, I wonder? Will Mia turn up at Aaron’s Steelers games? Will Brittani? I’m intrigued, I guess. I feel like I’m compiling clues for a blind item. BI: This washed up football player isn’t content to create a fictional bride, he’s also made up an entirely fictional sister-in-law who is a 20-year-old Steelers fan.