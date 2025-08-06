Aaron Rodgers’s never-seen wife Brittani has a 20-year-old sister named Mia

A few months ago, Aaron Rodgers announced that he had secretly married a woman named Brittani. Brittani has never been photographed by any newspaper or magazine, she has not attended any events with her husband, and she doesn’t seem to have any social media accounts. When people had questions about whether Brittani exists, Aaron argued that his never-seen wife has a right to privacy, and he shouldn’t have to answer questions about his marriage. It’s been a real mystery. Well, Aaron is adding to the mystery. Not only does Brittani exist, but she has a sister named Mia, and Mia is a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Thus, Mia encouraged her brother-in-law to take the one-year contract with the Steelers. From Aaron’s recent profile in The Athletic:
For his part, Rodgers did the Steelers a solid by taking a bargain-rate deal (one year, $13.65 million) that helped free up salary-cap space. The NFL’s career leader in passer rating almost certainly could have commanded a larger salary, but Rodgers, who got married over the offseason, said he heeded the advice of one of his new in-laws.
“I was taking orders from my (new) sister-in-law, Mia,” Rodgers said, smiling. “She’s 20 and she’s the brains of the family; you just have to ask her.”
He laughed, then continued, “No — but that is partially serious for sure. Every team that I talked to, I said, ‘Listen, if I play, I’m not going to take a ton of money. I’ve made a ton of money. I don’t need the money.’”
[From The NY Times]
We suddenly have more information about his sister-in-law than his wife? His sister-in-law is a 20-year-old Steelers fan who is the “brains” of the family. Is Brittani older or younger than Mia, I wonder? Will Mia turn up at Aaron’s Steelers games? Will Brittani? I’m intrigued, I guess. I feel like I’m compiling clues for a blind item. BI: This washed up football player isn’t content to create a fictional bride, he’s also made up an entirely fictional sister-in-law who is a 20-year-old Steelers fan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
176818, Aaron Rodgers at the 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, California – Wednesday July 18, 2018. Photograph: © Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000,Image: 515661130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Joe Sutter, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0085,Image: 917407123, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0079,Image: 917407325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
Minnesota Vikings v New York Jets International Series 06/10/2024. New York Jest Quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets and at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 6 October 2024. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-20549-0111,Image: 917641683, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Dennis Goodwin/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
2023 Tony Awards held at The United Palace Theater
Featuring: Aaron Rodgers
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 11 Jun 2023
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com
For some reason, this whole mess has… entertained me more than it should.
But I did ask Dr Google if a side effect of CTE is hallucinations, and it said yes, so… that could be the source of Brittani. And Mia. Good thing Pitt has some great hospitals. (I live near Pittsburgh.)
This was honestly my first thought, as well. He’s deteriorating rapidly.
Wait he wants privacy for his”wife “ but is willing to talk about his “wife’s” sister and her advice to him? His 20 year old sister in law giving him football advice? GTFO.
Every single time I read about this, I add “and she lives in Canada” for him.
Me too!
Every time I read an article about this, the dang Avenue Q song gets stuck in my head. “It’s a pity she lives so far away in Canada!” lol
He can’t introduce her because she has the flu. But she’s in bed with her legs up over her head as we speak.
(I played Lucy the Slut in college and still remember every word of the whole damn show, lol.)
I’ll take “Things That Never Happened” for $600, Alex.”
So now there’s also a 20 year old who’s spent time with him who also doesn’t have any social media. Could this be a combo of ayahuasca and cte? My late uncle was a genius, but he had a bad reaction to some drugs he took in the 70s and had mental health problems the rest of his life. And my uncle didn’t have public imaginary spouses.
A 20 year old sister in law…if Brittani is not Ai and is a flesh and blood human then she’s definitely 25 & younger.
I also thought this initially- but now I think he’s just demented from all the sacks.
Sacks + possible hallucinogen addiction.
Yeah, sure she has a 20 year old also yet to be seen sister named Mia.
Is Mia in the room with you now Aaron?
🤣
So, George Glass has at least two daughters. Got it.
lol, genius!
He is so tedious
I hope we never see Brittani so I can keep reading jokes about how she’s not real.
And I hope he continues expanding his imaginary wife’s imaginary family in his anecdotes.
Just wait until they have an imaginary kid.
It’s going to get very complicated.
You know the only time you don’t have to worry about offending your wife by calling her sister the brains of the family? When neither of them are real people.
OK. Why is no one in the press being all ‘Aaron Rogers has cracked, dude has taken too many hallucinogens and his brain is swiss cheese.’
Crazy.
How much of an asshole is he that the simpler solution to his loneliness is to make up a wife and in-laws and family lore, rather than just get a real alt-right bimbo girlfriend?
He already dated alt-right weirdo Danika Patrick. Maybe he wants his partners alt-right free. “Brittani” doesn’t care about all that ya know? 🤡
Mike Tomlin is too good a coach for this version of the Steelers.
This! My ex-husband is a Steelers fan so my extension, I root against them, but I have always respected the hell out of Tomlin.
That has been the most interesting part of all this. He’s a no nonsense guy. Why would he ever agree to this primadonna know-it-all being his team leader? Unless he’s ready to leave Pittsburgh? Wilson was just as bad. What is going on that they can’t attract a good QB?
The fans seemed to have turned on him and want him out. It’s possible that the sensible Rooney family may be setting him up. Russell Wilson had a wayyyy better year than Rodgers.
This was a pretty weak QB draft class, so I suspect Tomlin just wants someone to tide him over for a year where there are some stronger prospects.
Russell Wilson I believe lost the locker room, so this is a Hail Mary on Rodgers. I don’t think anyone considered currently elite was really looking around for a new situation – and I can’t see anyone with ambition jumping out of the NFC to have to get through the gauntlet of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes to even get a sniff at a Super Bowl.
I had a friend in HS who was so coked up she made up an older bf and an entire life with expensive vacations, family, the whole deal. We only found out it was all a lie after she ended up in hospital after an overdose.
So if this is CTE it’s really sad, no matter how you feel about the man. I hope it’s true and we see these people too at some point.
The deterioration of someone’s mental health isn’t joke fodder.
I’m not an incel, I’m not an incel…
I wish Shailene Woodley, Munn and Danika Patrick would do a sit down interview.
If Aaron’s season goes off the rails, he can blame Mia. How convenient for him.
Just when I didn’t think this could sound any more made up.
So strange. This could go either way; Brittani does or does not exist. If she is real, where is she and is that really her name. If she doesn’t exist and she is imaginary, why??. No one who knows Rodgers has spoken. Odd?
At first I thought this was entertaining, but now y’all are making me feel bad. My mom had hallucinations at the end and they were real to her, so real, when she told you, you would believe her. It’s scary.
I’m just gonna sit over here and enjoy my MVP QB Josh Allen and his very real, very cool wife Hailee Steinfield.
I’m so sorry, Steelers fans.
I’ll sit with you. Go Bills. (which are you bringing, wings or beef on weck?)
Medium wings from Bar Bill. 🙂
Go Bills.
Remember when there was a string of cancer fakers? And they had a whole family of sock puppet accounts on various social medias to hold up the scam?
Yeah, I’m reminded of that.
Mia is currently a counselor at Band Camp.
Are these women…inflatable?
He’s so stupid. He could get a real fake wife instead of a fake fake wife. I’d do it myself if the terms were right.
$13.65 M isn’t a ton of money?
First this narcissist wants his wife to have privacy, then he’s talking about her sister and specifically checking her 20 yo age? Anyone feel like he’s soft launching a very inappropriate age gap marriage?
If Brittani-with-an-I really does exist, he is putting a giant “Princess Diana”- style paparazzi target on her back. People are going to be breaking laws to get the first picture of this poor girl.
I suppose I could go back and look this up but I’m weary after working on family paperwork all day. Has he ever used the pronoun “she”.
It’s a shame he’s such a creepy nutbag. If he’d retired earlier, he’s still be thought of as an exceptional quarterback. Oh, well.
Martha, but he is not an exceptional quarterback. He only won one ring. How did he get his reputation? And he’s a pain in the ass to listen to–what other football player do we hear about endlessly? Maybe Tom Brady, but you just see his nice physique and all the new women on his yacht. You don’t have to listen to constant yammering and fascist political opinions. Tom just played well, ignored his wife’s wishes, lost her in divorce and now he’s yachting. It’s not obnoxious, like this guy. He should retire and shut up– either order is fine with me.
And if he’d signed with the Patriots, his fake sister-in-law would have been a huge Patriots fan.
Wait… am I the only one who thinks its strange that Patrick Mahomes’s wife is also named Britney and he has a younger half-sister named Mia?