Duchess Meghan celebrated her 44th birthday at Funke, an LA restaurant

The Duchess of Sussex’s 44th birthday was on Monday, August 4. She didn’t post anything on her Instagram on the day, but she posted this on Tuesday – she was blowing out the candles on her cake at an LA restaurant, Funke. Funke is yet another Italian restaurant, which must be her favorite (and probably Harry’s favorite too). The cake is really pretty and I’m glad she had a lovely birthday.
So many of Meghan’s friends here in America posted birthday messages and photos. Abigail Spencer and Tracy Robbins posted never-before-seen pics on their IG, as did other close friends. Meghan even commented on some of her friends’ IGs, thanking them for the birthday wishes. It felt quiet but not silent, and clearly, Meghan celebrated her birthday with her family and friends. So that makes the British media’s talking point/palace briefing even more funny – I’ve seen multiple royalists/Derangers try to make a certain narrative happen: “No one cares about Meghan, no one acknowledged her birthday, none of the Windsors said a word!” Sure, none of the Windsors wished her a happy birthday, but at least a dozen nasty articles were commissioned by the royals specifically for her birthday.
I’m not going to embed any of these, but I’ve also seen several of the biggest online Derangers – including Lady Colin Campbell – post bilious rants about Meghan this week. They really thought they were doing something. Meanwhile, Meghan was eating fancy cake at an LA hotspot and being celebrated by her real friends.
