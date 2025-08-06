Donald Trump wandered around the White House’s roof for no reason

My immortal orange cat is quite senile. He wanders around crying sometimes when he can’t find me (and I’m sitting in plain view). He crawls into weird places, and (I think) he gets lost sometimes inside the house and outside. I bring this up because I think Donald Trump has kitty dementia. Or regular dementia. On Tuesday, Trump wandered onto the roof of the White House. He waddled around in plain view, throwing up “sieg heil” Nazi salutes and shouting at journalists on the ground. It was really something.

Ever the developer-in-chief, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on the White House roof above the briefing room in an apparent effort to inspect future construction. The press, which had been pushed significantly down the driveway, attempted to figure out what was going on. “Mr. President, what are you doing up there?” “Just taking a little walk,” he shouted back. “What are you building?” “It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side,” he said. Pressed again by reporters, Trump said “Something beautiful,” while pantomiming with his hands. Trump said it was “Just more ways to spend my money,” adding “Just more ways to spend my money for the country….Anything I do is financed by me,” he stressed.

[From ABC News]

As Aaron Rupar pointed out, if Joe Biden had wandered around on the White House roof, looking confused and flapping his arms, Jake Tapper and the entire Beltway media establishment would have had breaking-news coverage for five months about “Biden’s senility.” But with Trump, it’s just seen as part of his whole deal. No one even wants to admit that Trump’s health and acuity are going downhill fast.

had Biden randomly wandered on the White House roof shouting at reporters about nuclear weapons, Jake Tapper would drop everything to pitch a new series of books and Hannity would anchor ongoing special coverage until 2029 but when Trump does it it's just Trump being Trump! — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) August 5, 2025 at 12:08 PM