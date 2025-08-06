Donald Trump wandered around the White House’s roof for no reason

My immortal orange cat is quite senile. He wanders around crying sometimes when he can’t find me (and I’m sitting in plain view). He crawls into weird places, and (I think) he gets lost sometimes inside the house and outside. I bring this up because I think Donald Trump has kitty dementia. Or regular dementia. On Tuesday, Trump wandered onto the roof of the White House. He waddled around in plain view, throwing up “sieg heil” Nazi salutes and shouting at journalists on the ground. It was really something.
Ever the developer-in-chief, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on the White House roof above the briefing room in an apparent effort to inspect future construction. The press, which had been pushed significantly down the driveway, attempted to figure out what was going on.
“Mr. President, what are you doing up there?”
“Just taking a little walk,” he shouted back.
“What are you building?”
“It goes with the ballroom, which is on the other side,” he said. Pressed again by reporters, Trump said “Something beautiful,” while pantomiming with his hands.
Trump said it was “Just more ways to spend my money,” adding “Just more ways to spend my money for the country….Anything I do is financed by me,” he stressed.
As Aaron Rupar pointed out, if Joe Biden had wandered around on the White House roof, looking confused and flapping his arms, Jake Tapper and the entire Beltway media establishment would have had breaking-news coverage for five months about “Biden’s senility.” But with Trump, it’s just seen as part of his whole deal. No one even wants to admit that Trump’s health and acuity are going downhill fast.
had Biden randomly wandered on the White House roof shouting at reporters about nuclear weapons, Jake Tapper would drop everything to pitch a new series of books and Hannity would anchor ongoing special coverage until 2029
but when Trump does it it's just Trump being Trump!
Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pictured: President Donald Trump

BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2025
Pictured: President Donald Trump
Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pictured: President Donald Trump

BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2025
Pictured: President Donald Trump
Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pictured: President Donald Trump, James McCrery

BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2025
Pictured: President Donald Trump, James McCrery
Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pictured: President Donald Trump

BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2025
Pictured: President Donald Trump
Washington, DIST United States President Donald J Trump takes a walk with James McCrery of McCrery Architects on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, D.C.

Pictured: President Donald Trump

BACKGRID USA 5 AUGUST 2025
Pictured: President Donald Trump
I’m gonna say it. Where was a big gust of wind to sweep him off the roof and put an end to him?
I utterly agree….
Susan Collins, I like the way you think!🤔
I’m sure the men up there were thinking, “Just one tiny push.”
Ugh.
yes please!!! only downside, Vance as President???OMG
I’ve never been angry at an architectural feature before, but seriously, fuck that ledge.
Yup….I had the same thought….
Remember kids, he’s got the nuclear codes.
Chilling.
If you really want to lose some sleep read the book Nuclear War: A Scenario by Annie Jacobsen. And when you are reading put Trump in there as president with his den of idiots behind him instead of someone stable (such as the lady with the weird laugh) with an administration of checks and balances behind them.
I honestly am feeling like if humanity makes it through the Trump era, we will be lucky. I feel like our chances are not good.
Aaron Rupar also said on one of his IG videos that Trump says he’s planning to put nuclear missiles on the White House roof. This is a man that is so desperate not to leave that office to face consequences for his crimes that he wants to nuke us if we try to make him leave. Psycho, psycho, psycho.
God, the Mad King from ASoIaF comparison has never been more apt. This is some planting wildfire all over the city, “burn them all” shit.
Trump is planning to add a 90,000 square foot ballroom to the White House. The idea has not gone down well so Trump is trying to drum up support and $200 million to build it.
I’m sure he’ll open up the bidding (bribes) to various oligarchs from Russia, UAE, etc…
The White House continues to be for sale.
And had the gall to say he’s spending his own money!!! The heck he is, he never spends his own money, not on anything!! Also am really, really irritated with the NPS for allowing him to make all these changes to the people’s house (they’re in charge of the building & maintenance).
You KNOW he’s gonna call it the Trump Ballroom. The People’s House is becoming Mar-A-Lago North. He’ll host everyone’s favorite dictators, fascists, rapists and murderers.
So how much is that going to cost you and me (the middle class and poor taxpayers) to reinforce the White House roof so that it can hold the weight?
When is he going to build an alligator infested moat around the White House? You know he wants to.
So Trump is saying that he’s paying the $200 million to build that gaudy ballroom that no one needs in the White House? I’ll believe it when I see it.
We all know whose money he’s spending and it’s not his.
He’s always lived off other people’s money: first daddy’s; then the contractors he’d hire and only pay half their contract when he was still a ‘developer’; the barbers he’d go to around the Upper East Side until they’d finally realize he was forgetting his wallet on purpose each time, and ban him from their shops; and finally the American people.
And he’d also only partially pay for the building materials, putting several small lumberyards in the metro NY area out of business and most of the big ones would only supply him if he paid, in full, upfront. Even then, he’d still try to screw them over by doing a bunch of change orders he’d try to weasel out of paying.
I’m sure that he’s going to consider it “his property” and will rent it out for events (for a huge fee) and pocket the money.
Everyone who has ever dealt with someone who has dementia knows the symptoms. He has been confabulating (insisting things are happening or are true even when they’re not), and now he’s wandering off. Onto the roof. I suppose it’s too much to hope that he will start sleepwalking. Some dark night when the Secret Service is on coffee break. A girl can dream.
*THUD*
Secret Service agent #1: “Did you hear something?”
Secret Service agent #2: “Sounded like someone fell off the roof.”
Both agents: “Oh, well …” (go back to drinking coffee)
With dementia, don’t you always go back to what you know? E.g., in this example, trump is returning to his time as a developer, thinking he can take over this property or that property & remake it in his image (lots of faux gold leaf) & slap his name on it? Doesn’t he have better things to do, e.g., presidenting?
The Mad Orange King promenading the parapets of his castle, looking down upon his fiefdom.
A neighbour of mine had “walking dementia” where she just wandered around the street every day. I’m honestly reminded of it here.
A sweet older lady in our neighborhood did that. She’d lived here 40+ years, and was so nice to talk to. She lived on her own and I think she started getting lost, her kids put her in a home.
I saw part of the video, he was making dome gestures about what he wants to build, but I also think he forgot the answer and the question. I hope whatever catastrophic health thing happens to him, happens on camera.
Skipping over the orange horror and picking up on the orange cat part of the story, we’re dealing with cat senility at the moment. Several times a day/night he sits at his water fountain and does his really loud/upset/scared shouts. We’ve started going to him in the day to try and reassure him but I am not getting out of bed at 4am for that. Senility is no joke! It should also preclude people from holding positions where their actions can have a devastating effect on other people.
Sorry to hear your kitty is not well. However, I’m guessing your senile cat would be a better president than the one we’ve got. 😿
Oh, that’s so sad about your cat.
Your cat is sundowning. Getting confused at night is common among older cats.
Our 18 year old kitty will often start randomly shouting from her basket at night. I think she has a bad dream or something and gets confused.
We also do the same thing where one of us gets up to reassure her—she always looks bewildered.
I am so sorry about your kitty. That’s so challenging and heart-wrenching. I’ve been there. I hope you have a wonderful vet or cat behaviorist community that can lend support. I wish your family love and healing in this new phase.
I swear, even the afterlife doesn’t want this guy. It’s the only explanation.
A ramble:
I’m not in healthcare where most of these stories come from, but I’m sure at this point we’ve all heard (or seen with our own loved ones) that a lot of good people and totally average people at end of life experience the return of loved ones who provide comfort and a loving visit, someone to ferry them over to the other side. A flip side of this that I only learned about in the last few months is that some not so good people see demons, demons hovering in corners, waiting, waiting, waiting for the moment that they get to snatch the person and ferry them over to the *other* other side.
May this horrible demon of a man begin to see these demons everywhere, and preferably on camera.
I appreciate this ramble because we just experienced this with my mom. She had Alzheimer’s and the visions and voices she started experiencing made me think she was entering a new phase of her illness. But one of her nurses was sure she was being visited by loved ones. I was skeptical but she passed about 3 days after this started happening, and even hospice didn’t think her passing was imminent. It was comforting to know people were there for my mom.
And yes, I hope those who deserve to see demons definitely do. The trauma one terrible guy managed to inflict on not just the country but the world is almost unfathomable.
I can’t believe that this is the president. It just keeps getting more absurd every day.
If Joe or Barack or even W would have done this they all would be losing their ever loving minds right now.
Why did his security let him go up there?
Maybe his security was hoping for a fall too.
😁
I was going to come and say it’s a pity he didn’t fall off. I see great minds think alike, lol.
Can someone or some force of Nature just do us all a solid and take this menace out?!
A strong wind. An earthquake. Some lighting. A large bird attack. Anything would have been appreciated.
An attack by a Bald Eagle would have been very fitting. America fights back!
He’s long, long overdue for a straight jacket.
Did I miss something? How did the Secret Service let him get up there in the first place?
MTE. At first I thought they were setting up for another staged assassination attempt.
People are posting this photo of idiot on the roof with the Pointer Sisters song “Jump” playing in the background! JUMP!
Too bad he didn’t jump off.
Interesting to see the entourage of dipshits that walk around with Trump.
What is the name of mindless complicity is this lede?
“Ever the developer-in-chief, President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance on the White House roof above the briefing room in an apparent effort to inspect future construction.”
“Apparent” is doing a whole lot of heavy lifting there.
Probably checking out where to put the giant gold neon “Donald Trump’s White House” sign
MAGAs will still make pathetic excuses.